“Donald Trump couldn’t remember the word ‘video’ during a recent tantrum” links

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Donald Trump couldn’t remember the word “video,” so he called it a “moving camera.” This was all part of his latest Reflecting Pool tantrum [Buzzfeed]

Perez Hilton has been hospitalized following a livestreamed breakdown. [Just Jared]

Heated Rivalry’s showrunner asked fans not to swarm their filming locations. I don’t think that will stop fans, but sure. Good luck. [Socialite Life]

Tom Holland & Zendaya might be the biggest power couple of all time. [LaineyGossip]

Interesting analysis of Netflix’s binge-model. [Pajiba]

Rhea Seehorn is ramping up her awards-campaign for Pluribus. As she should! I think she’s probably one of the frontrunners for Best Actress. [Go Fug Yourself]

These are Anne Hathaway’s favorite Anne Hathaway memes. [OMG Blog]

I totally didn’t recognize a young Kathy Lee Gifford. [Seriously OMG]

The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian Project is a real show? [Starcasm]

More photos from the Ted Lasso premiere in NYC. [Hollywood Life]