“Donald Trump couldn’t remember the word ‘video’ during a recent tantrum” links

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Donald Trump couldn’t remember the word “video,” so he called it a “moving camera.” This was all part of his latest Reflecting Pool tantrum [Buzzfeed]
Perez Hilton has been hospitalized following a livestreamed breakdown. [Just Jared]
Heated Rivalry’s showrunner asked fans not to swarm their filming locations. I don’t think that will stop fans, but sure. Good luck. [Socialite Life]
Tom Holland & Zendaya might be the biggest power couple of all time. [LaineyGossip]
Interesting analysis of Netflix’s binge-model. [Pajiba]
Rhea Seehorn is ramping up her awards-campaign for Pluribus. As she should! I think she’s probably one of the frontrunners for Best Actress. [Go Fug Yourself]
These are Anne Hathaway’s favorite Anne Hathaway memes. [OMG Blog]
I totally didn’t recognize a young Kathy Lee Gifford. [Seriously OMG]
The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian Project is a real show? [Starcasm]
More photos from the Ted Lasso premiere in NYC. [Hollywood Life]
Trump: "We have photographs or tapes — like moving cameras, right? — where people are on the side cutting it with a box knife." pic.twitter.com/961P0T26GK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2026
I know this gets exhausting, but imagine the banner headlines if Biden had forgotten the word for “video.”
Tapper would have stroked out on camera.
It’s truly appalling how even US reporters are now stenographers to power. Does no one have the backbone to tell the truth about this devil?
There are independent journalists who report the reality of Trump’s mental decline every day: Aaron Parnas, David Pakman, V Spehar, to name a few. Independent journalism is more important than ever now.
When is he going to kick off? Get the Memory Ward ready please Congress! Anyone?
Congress ain’t doing anything. And if they do, I think Trump will have his minions unredact THEIR names in the Epstein files.
Congress keeps quiet when their own members go missing for months at a time! They have totally ceded their equal branch of government to trump!
Tom and Zendaya are cute and of the moment, but they’re far too private to be the biggest power couple of all time. That title still belongs to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.
Hear hear! I adore Tom & Z but I also think that label puts far too much pressure on them. They are having their moment for sure, but how many Hollywood “power couples” have had long, happy marriages? I wish only happiness for these two.
Doesn’t Perez Hilton have at least one child? He was such an unmitigated a hole to so many really young starlets having breakdowns, it does feel like karma. I hope he gets better, for himself and his child. I’m not going to investigate what exactly happened any further.
Apparently he has 3 according to Wiki (yikes):
Hilton has three children born via surrogacy. His son was born on February 17, 2013, while his two daughters were born on May 9, 2015 and October 4, 2017.
In April 2018, Perez attracted some criticism of his parenting when he stated he hopes his son is heterosexual because “it would be easier” than being homosexual. He claimed he would not sign up his son for dance classes, if requested, because “dance class might make [his] kid gay”.
Very yikes! That’s really sad, his kids are in my kids age range. That’s extremely sad. I hope they have somewhere safe to be while he gets better.
What’s controversial about wanting to raise a normal young boy to not be a sodomite?
Yikes Jed23 you’re on the wrong site.
To be circumspect in saying this, I would rather Trump “leave office” than me winning a 100 million dollar lottery. I am dead serious.
Got to love again the press ripped Biden apart over a bad debate and this crap has been going on for 2 freaking years at this point.
Ten years, really. Dude was not coherent when he first ran for office. Actually, that makes it 11 years.
I know Tom and Zendaya are a massive draw for me, and honestly I think they are the biggest power duo in history. I mean they made me watch Spider-Man movies and I hate superhero movies. But Tom and Michael B Jordan got me to two marvel movies.
I also love how private they are, it makes them real movie stars, a little elusive and away but still relatable.
Beaniebean, Do you mean, as an example, Trump telling a smiling crowd that Arnold Palmer had a big dick? Apropos of nothing? Would that be a good example? Bc I remember that campaign speech all too well (and can never forget it).
Justin bieber was underage and PH made lewd comments about him. I stopped visiting his site after that. I knew he was really mean spirited but he was entertaining at a time when celebrity gossip was becoming a bigger part of the internet. (Brad and Jen and Angelina )