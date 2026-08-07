“Kristen Stewart & her wife Dylan Meyer attended an LA premiere” links

Kristen Stewart & her wife Dylan Meyer were out at an LA premiere for The Wrong Girls this week. Love some K-Stew but her hair is just awful here. [Just Jared]
Luigi Mangione’s lawyers are calling shenanigans over the trial’s press pool. [OMG Blog]
What was the worst experience of Molly Ringwald’s career? [Socialite Life]
Don’t blame Connor Storrie for being a working actor! [LaineyGossip]
How did TikTok allow that Perez Hilton video to happen? [Pajiba]
Betty Gilpin on why Widow’s Bay is amazing. [IndieWire]
Monica Barbaro’s body is insane. [RCFA]
Netflix’s unconventional billboard strategy. [Seriously OMG]
A Seeking Sister Wife star launched a GoFundMe. [Starcasm]
Juno Temple is secretly married? Congrats! [Hollywood Life]
Here’s the viral clip of a QVC wig fail. [Buzzfeed]
KStew has had horrible hair for years. It’s gotta be intentional.
Much like when Miley Cyrus symbolically killed her Hannah Montana image, I feel like Kirsten Stewart has spent the past decade trying to kill her Twilight/Bella Swan image.
Her commitment to looking very poor (home haircuts! Wrinkled clothing! Limited access to running water!) and a bit dirty is impressive, given her wealth.
I’m glad to hear that the John Hughes movies weren’t traumatic for Molly Ringwald. After that run, she moved overseas and disappeared from public life for decades. I’ve always hoped she did that because she could afford to and why not? I watched SLofAT for her, but I gave up after the first season. The message was so convoluted. I really hate shows that glamorize teen pregnancy. In the era of the morning after pill, we’re not even talking abortion. Take the pill, never know whether or not you were pregnant, go on with your 15 year old life.
The QVC video is hilarious … love so much how the woman just slinked to the floor …
I’ve always liked Molly Ringwald — she’s an excellent writer. I just wish she hadn’t messed with her face.
I recently read that Molly Ringwald turned down Ghost and Pretty Woman.
I enjoy her writing as well. Highly recommend.
My question is why celebs do these anonymous bad mouthing of someone they worked with? But won’t say who.. ? So why?
Isn’t KStew a little old for this look? The I’m too cool to dress up at my movie premier and wear a shirt that should be ironed (or kept for chores around the house) and not freshly washed hair? Yes KStew – we know that you’re edgy and your talent gets in the way of caring what other people think as you’re clearly on another level from us. /s
That mess of an outfit probably cost most than my silk wedding gown.
I don’t get it either.
Re Molly Ringwald — I’m old, but I remember when Molly’s mother told a story about having to tell Warren Beatty to stop calling her underage daughter. Warren was in his 40s. So gross.
He tried to have a fling with Cher when she was about 16 and he was 25 or so (her memoir is super interesting). He’s always been a creep.
Those guys prey on younger gurls with status. They are trying to steal their opportunities. So many of these popular girls tell the same story. Gets with old guy and suddenly have to give him the whole paycheck plus he vets all the gigs.
Loved that interview with Betty Gilpin! Widow’s Bay was such a fun ride. I highly recommend it, the less you know the better. Honestly, I watched it all the way through by myself, and then started again with my husband and watched it a second time.
I have loved her since Glow. I really wish there was one more season of Glow.
I just don’t get the Widow’s Bay hype. I tried, believe me, because I love most of the cast. And I say “most”because I loved Matthew Rhys in The Americans, but couldn’t stand his character in Widow’s Bay. I was actually relieved when scenes didn’t include him.
I did not care for the first several episodes with him either – he was up in his own head trying to make his town famous and he was kind of a simp/pushover. The last few episodes of the season – he was AMAZING. His growth as a person in the course of the season was amazing. Stick with it. And the last episode is epic.
Her whole style says: Fack the male gaze! Love it