“Kristen Stewart & her wife Dylan Meyer attended an LA premiere” links

Kristen Stewart & her wife Dylan Meyer were out at an LA premiere for The Wrong Girls this week. Love some K-Stew but her hair is just awful here. [Just Jared]

Luigi Mangione’s lawyers are calling shenanigans over the trial’s press pool. [OMG Blog]

What was the worst experience of Molly Ringwald’s career? [Socialite Life]

Don’t blame Connor Storrie for being a working actor! [LaineyGossip]

How did TikTok allow that Perez Hilton video to happen? [Pajiba]

Betty Gilpin on why Widow’s Bay is amazing. [IndieWire]

Monica Barbaro’s body is insane. [RCFA]

Netflix’s unconventional billboard strategy. [Seriously OMG]

A Seeking Sister Wife star launched a GoFundMe. [Starcasm]

Juno Temple is secretly married? Congrats! [Hollywood Life]

Here’s the viral clip of a QVC wig fail. [Buzzfeed]