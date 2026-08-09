Prince Harry & Meghan attended David Foster’s foundation gala in Canada

We literally went months without seeing the Duchess of Sussex outside, but in the past month, she’s all “remember me??” It’s great! She’s glowing and happy. On Friday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Victoria, Canada, for the David Foster Foundation’s 40th anniversary gala. Prince Harry has known David Foster for years, and Meghan has apparently known Foster’s wife Katherine McPhee for years. David and Katherine have reportedly been supportive of the Sussexes in general, specifically around the Sussexes’ move to California. It’s lovely that Harry and Meghan traveled for this event.
Meghan wore a one-shoulder gown by Canadian designer Greta Constantine. Some outlets are calling it navy, but it looks black to me. It’s probably just photographing that way, because Meghan paired the navy gown with a pair of diamond-and-sapphire earrings. Those earrings once belonged to Princess Diana, so even more jewelry from Diana’s private collection which Harry has given to his wife. Sidenote: it really feels like Harry inherited the bulk of Diana’s private jewelry collection, right? Maybe Prince William has some private-collection pieces, but he’s never given them to HIS wife, or his wife never wears them. Usually, when Kate wears a piece of “Diana’s jewelry,” it’s a Royal Collection piece which was once lent to Diana.
Per Hello, the David Foster Foundation “provides financial support to Canadian families whose children require life-saving organ transplants, helping with non-medical costs including accommodation, travel, groceries, utilities and, where necessary, rent or mortgage payments. It has supported more than 1600 families since its inception.” Nice.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images and Meghan’s Instagram and Instagram Stories.
Was nice to see Prince Harry and Meghan in glam gear for a good cause as always and I really liked Meghan’s Greta Constantine look- a Canadian brand and a Black designer.
It felt like a very elegant Meghan dress and yes I’m happy it was a Canadian designer. I wish there was a photo that zoomed in on the earrings though
I found them on the What Meghan Wore website. They’re Diana’s diamond & sapphire butterfly earrings.
The David Foster Foundation is a great cause and he holds it in his hometown. Petty sure he was born on “the island” as we say in BC. Love that the Duke and Duchess continue to be stealth. They need to be unfortunately.
Meghan and Katherine acted together, did they go to the same high school?
David Foster helped the Sussexes find housing in Canada, when they left for vacation and never returned to living in England.
Katherine did say, that Harry looks to David as a father figure. In the pictures, Harry and David look at each other with so much pride.
They act in school plays together at the same private school, but in fact Meghan and her older sister were friends and in the same grades at that high school.
*acted
I think they both went to Catholic high schools, but not the same one. Katharine is a few years younger than Meghan.
Same school but Meghan was a few years ahead, if I recall correctly.
I think Katharine only went to Immaculate Heart for middle school and then went to Notre Dame for high school.
@Eurydice … Katherine is 42. I thought she said they were childhood friends, not that they were schoolmates.
@Yvette – I guess it depends on what is meant by “childhood.” that could be anywhere from 0 to18 years old. McFee has said she was in middle school when Meghan was in high school (the same school) and she has also said she then went to Notre Dame high school.
Yes they went to same high school but Katherine is a couple years younger They were both in theatre but not at the same time.
They have double dated with the Fosters before.
They did musical together at school
https://www.instagram.com/p/Dbydh00ClHS/
So nice to see them out at an event. I love the drape on the back of the dress.
Honestly, I do wonder what happened to most of Diana’s jewelry. Meghan seems to wear the same handful of pieces and Kate mostly wears “associated not owned” jewelry from the royal collection. So where is the rest? Perhaps they’re too 80’s coded for modern wear. Or they’re being held for Lili/Charlotte? Or maybe that personal assistant did steal a bunch of pieces?
Diana’s jewelry was divided between her sons, it is theirs to do what ever they want to do with it.
The jewelry that wasn’t stolen by Paul Burrell, that is. That scumbag.
Just guessing but maybe some of it belonged not to Diana herself but the Spencer family, so her brother now holds them. Is there not a famous tiara that Diana wore that was actually a family piece?
The tiara that Diana wore at her wedding and that she wore often throughout her royal career is the Spencer tiara, so that does belong to the Spencer family (this is the one that Meghan almost wore.)
I think Willy is keeping his mums inherited jewellery for his daughter.
If he wanted Kate to wear/have (some of) them, she would have worn some of them in the passed 15 years already, knowing how eager she is to cosplay Diana(‘s image/look).
I have no knowledge, @Smices, but I’m guessing that since William inherited the sapphire engagement ring, which would have been the most valuable single item, Harry inherited a number of significant but less valuable pieces to offset the one most valuable piece in her collection. The Spencer tiara would have always stayed with the Spencers and the other tiaras she wore were from the royal collection. But I’m guessing there are a lot of other things that she owned, which the brothers inherited. And they’re not wearing them ;-D ….so likely in a safe deposit box. When Princess Margaret’s children auctioned off some of her things, I think her son commented, it’s not like he was going to wear them. There was some dispute — genuine anguish — over the distribution of Diana’s estate after she died. She had left specific provisions for her godchildren — of whom she had many — and rather than award them any capital or valuable assets, her executors — her sisters, I think — just sent them some of her personal stuff that was sentimental but not valuable. And one of them had a parent who was so disgusted by it, they went to the press. So. It’s possible that the jewellery was sold or re-allocated and the proceeds went to them? A distant possibility. Or to her sisters, I would guess.
I cannot imagine being ‘disgusted’ by an inherited item, or any gift. If it’s not to your taste, re-gift it. But to go to the press over it? 🤷♀️
This video discusses Diana’s jewelry that hasn’t been seen. It’s an interesting video.
I suspect Harry inherited some, with William inheriting the bulk of it, and saving it for charlotte. It’s interesting he hasn’t allowed Kate to wear much of it.
https://youtu.be/akoKX7rf2gQ?si=OO4OWs-iSqHMtx40
They’ve visited more Commonwealth countries (4) since May of this year – for pleasure AND for charity work, for free and on their own dimes – than most of the British tax-robbing left-behind royals did so far.
Great point
Okay, i love that her and Harry were out and seemed to have a good time, but as for looks i am kind off getting tired of the same color palette and the same hair every time. It is getting a bit boring
Yeah, Harry’s hair hasn’t changed a lot over the past few years except for there being less of it. And he does the tuxedoes for black-tie events quite often.
Touche!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Fantastic response! As Sure says, Touché! 😀
😂
Good one @Boxy Lady!
Meghan looked absolutely gorgeous, I love the entire look. Harry looked so dapper. What a gorgeous couple.❤️❤️❤️
McPhee is such an embarrassment. I still remember when on Presidents’ Day, she posted a photo of Trump and tweeted “nothing but respect for MY president” back in 2019, during Trump’s first term. MY was in all caps. Also, this year Foster and McPhee threw a fundraiser for Spencer Pratt for mayor of LA, and at the fundraiser, with David playing the piano, she sang Tina Turner’s iconic song, “The Best,” with some lyrics changed for Pratt and targeting his two Democratic opponents. She was mocked for it as the video circled the Internet.
Meghan looked beautiful at this event, though.
Ugh that’s awful. But a reminder that things work differently in rich circles. Politics is a game. Nothing really impacts them.
🎯
True.
Yeah, I was shocked to see what candidate they are supporting so blatantly to become the next mayor. I think, out of both of them, she is indeed more outspoken reg. politics.
@Jayna – ew – she’s never on my radar but I knew there was something about her – 🤮.
And David Foster isn’t? 5 wives, and the current one is younger than all but one of his kids. They’re both gross.
Agree. Both are gross.
That goes without saying that David Foster is gross. That’s a given. I focused on her as an embarrassment because of her tweet stating “nothing but respect for MY president” about Trump.
I then went on to state that she and David Foster threw a fundraiser for milquetoast, white reality star Spencer Pratt where, like I said, David Foster played the keyboard, and she serenaded Pratt with Tina Turner’s song, in which some lyrics were changed . I will add the changed lyrics. “Spencer you’re simply the best / Better than all the rest / Better than Karen Bass / And Nithya Raman / You’re stuck in our hearts / We’ll hang on every word you say / We’ve been torn apart / He’s gonna fix this broken L.A.” I don’t think Tina Turner would be pleased about this.
It was so gross but the rich are largely self-interested and insulted from consequences. Imagine of he had won mayor?
That being said, David Fosters foundation does good work and helps fill an important gap. While our health care covers your medical costs there are so many other huge costs associated with having a sick child especially if you have to move to access care.
Long time site visiter, 1st time commenting!
We received the Foster Foundation grant when our son needed an organ transplant as a baby!
It was truly life changing for us. To be able to take time off work, cover living costs while staying in another city, not have to worry about groceries or supplies was a huge relief for us.
We are very lucky here to have the medical costs covered (mris, CT scans, hospital stays, surgeries etc) but the incidental costs can really add up.
I will always be so grateful for that grant!!
Alexa: happy to hear everything went well!
Yes, the Fosters are gross. He actually called his wife fat on stage when talking about her American Idol days. He’s disgusting and can’t keep a wife, and Katharine clearly has no dignity. The Sussexes look radiant, though. Meghan is stunning as always, but Harry looks completely glowing and giddy with joy. I love that for them!
This is a great charity but David Foster and Katherine are major MAGA supporters, just like the Kardashians and Bezos. Are we going to talk about that?
Agreed 100%, yes. Let’s talk more about this!!!!
What a bunch of insulated assholes.
Yes, the Fosters’ politics are very concerning.
Meghan is just flawless here, and I can’t believe she is 45! She looks at least ten years younger. I wonder how long Harry will keep nursing along that dwindling coiffure, though. I know being a ginger is part of his identity, but there’s less and less clinging on there, and I would love to see how he looks if he went bald just try it out.
I think a bald Harry would be disappointing. The shape of his head at the back isn’t that great. Bald man with a round head/face are the best looking.
His long-faced/long-head brother won’t look great either, if he goes full bald.
I think they both look great. Meghan’s dress is simple and almost boring (but I love a good classic evening gown like this in general), but the cape element (or however you would describe it) adds a lot of interest and movement to it. It’s a very well designed gown.
I love seeing them out and about. They’re booked and busy and what is going to send someone into fits of rage wherever they are is how comfortable they are with the Fosters, and how much they enjoy being around each other. There’s a photo of them at the table with Harry smiling at her and you absolutely cannot fake that kind of smile for the cameras.
Saw the pictures on X and they seemed to be having a lovely time. Meghan posted some pictures on her Instagram also. On one of the pictures on X you could see Meghan standing swaying to a song Adam’s Levine was singing. They looked loved up and happy.
I’m just in awe of her skin care routine. She is just glowing here. I think her next product drop should revolve around that. For being so miserable in his marriage…and likely having an affair…and missing England….Harry looks wonderfully happy. What an amazing actor….lol.
I want to file a complaint about Harry and Meghan and how they are an extremely bad look for a couple who are supposed to be getting divorced. I mean how do they expect the palace to kick it’s divorce plan into action if they keep looking at each other like that and touching each other and looking happy and might I say completely in love with each other. What a poor performance of two people who are in talks with their divorce lawyers and completely fake at playing the part to promote their divorce
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Lol.
The body language experts must be so confused!
They look good. The way Hello magazine reported the story you would think that Meghan wore a new piece of jewellery from Diana’s collection but she was actually wearing the diamond and sapphire butterfly earrings. She’s worn this piece a few times in the past.
They always have to say when Meghan wears a piece from Diana (or if it even looks like a piece from Diana) but nothing when Catherine does it. Not to mention when Camilla wears all the Queen Elizabeth’s pieces.
Kate wears Diana’s pearl drop earrings often. The media never fails to comment on the “sweet nod to Diana” or how she “honors her late MIL” by wearing them. But these earrings and Big Blue are the only pieces of Diana’s collection I remember her wearing.
While Meghan wears the watch every day (might be her own, though, she bought the same one for herself before meeting Harry), the sapphire butterfly earrings, and the aquamarine ring, the tennis bracelet. Harry gave her everything to choose from, and he is gifting her jewellery.
William is a cheapskate. He hoards the pieces, and if he buys something for Kate it is on the cheap side. Or she gave up hoping and bought some pieces herself. The expensive stuff is all from the royal vault.
The journalists love to put a value on everything that Meghan wears.
This dress would look nice in a deep purple or a red . Red because everything looks better red . Lol. And a messy bun with some hair hanging loose . I wonder if Daniel did her makeup. I haven’t seen him in forever. I love Daniel
This was my thought as well, she really needs to bring back the messy bun.
On some occasions when Meghan wore a messy bun, her hand would smudge one of her eyebrows whenever she passed her hand over her brow to tuck her hair back behind an ear and there would be a trail of it left on her face. I think she now wears the messy bun when she wears less makeup (not that she usually wears much) or thinner eyebrows as a result. But it could also be that having (re-)discovered this sleek/slicked-back look, she has decided that she prefers it and is leaning into it even more. It’s certainly easier to wear her hair like this if she has not straightened it in a while.
I would get a headache wearing such a tight slicked-back ‘do. It would start while the hairdresser was still working on it.
I haven’t followed Daniel for a month or so but he hadn’t liked any of Meghan’s posts for many months which was unlike him. Since Paris last year anyway. But I don’t know about the last month.
Ah, they look great. I love Meghan’s look, it’s elegant, sleek and understated, but still with that sexy bare shoulder. It’s very Diana-like. They just exude sweetness, both of them. Long may they live! 🥂
I’m all for any organization that supports transplant patients and their families, I became a living kidney donor twenty years ago..so excited to see Harry and Meghan out for an event looking absolutely gorgeous, I love that dress Meghan chose to wear.
I’m no fan of David Foster personally but his foundation does truly important work. The Transplant Clinics are all in Vancouver so anyone being listed for transplant has to be able to support their original home and still be able to afford to live in Vancouver (extremely high rent) for several months. It’s one of the huge gaps in our universal healthcare that if you can’t afford to cover the living expenses you won’t be listed for transplant. Foster’s foundation covers all these expenses for children and enables their families to be with them. You have to be able to leave your home on a moment’s notice and find accommodation for temporary housing while be under the stress of your child receiving a life saving transplant. Good on David Foster for this.
Yes, Joanne!!
I commented above, (and we were in Toronto, not Vancouver, but the living costs are still super high – much higher than our home town) but you are so right, the stress of having a super sick baby, having to move hours away and also learn about hospital stuff is just so much.
I’m not sure about other grant recipients experiences, but they also streamlined the application so that our hospital social worker did all of the complicated stuff, we gave her our info and she submitted it all, it truly saved us hours of paperwork.
A lot of hospitals in the states have facilities for family to stay at and they are usually funded through charities, I know in the past friends have used Ronald McDonald houses funded for families that have sick family members requiring long stays away from home. That was years ago also the NKF offered help or did before the current government cut funds for so many medical foundations drastically. I’m not a fan of the host, but if the funds help families with transplants that extend life I will give them some grace.. far to many people I adore are only alive today thanks to organ donations from family and strangers both.
Yuck. McPhee and her 50 years older husband are both ultra MAGA. They were Spencer Pratt’s biggest supporters.
I like Meghan but a lot of her friends (like the Kardashians ) really suck.
I was literally about to comment about how many problematic friends they seem to have. It’s a distressing trend.
@M and Rachel I hate to say it but the more money and power you have; you’re going to be problematic. People don’t get and keep that level of wealth and influence without exploiting people, legally or not. Unfortunately, no one is 100% good (H&M included) and to think so would be very naive. You can only hope that they use their money and influence to improve the lives of others in need (like with this foundation for example) than cause more harm like Elon, trump, bezos, Altman and their ilk.
I would suck at being a wealthy public figure. I can’t smile and make nice with awful people. I mean I guess I’ve had to do that at work, who hasn’t? But if I had the coin I’d be voicing my true opinions whenever I felt like it.
I can see wanting to support his charity but yeah the friends are questionable to say the least.
Fosters
Kardashians
Bezos
@Sarah someone commented above that David Foster helped them get housing in Canada when they left the UK. The Kardashians have been supportive of H&M and Doria and have supported As Ever. Meghan already did some cameo work on a movie produced by Amazon studios and could possibly do more work with them in the future. We talk about them being close to Oprah on this site as a compliment but people also find her problematic for platforming Dr Phil and Dr Oz. Do you really expect them to shun these people simply because they may or may not share the same political ideologies? That’s not happening, and that would play into the BM’s claim that they use and dump people.
Oprah (who gave us Dr. Oz, et al.)
Ellen Degeneres
And even Tyler Perry, considering some of the very credible accusations against him.
There’s no such thing as an ethical billionaire, as they like to say.
You’re kind of just going along with political propaganda instead of checking the facts.
The facts are that Foster has known Trump socially for years but has NEVER been a supporter; whenever various political groups tried to frame him as one, he officially denied it. He made his position clear back in 2016—right at the start of Trump’s political journey—and when reports surfaced about him performing at Trump’s inauguration, Foster publicly and explicitly denied it, refusing to get involved in any way.
Remember, the media churns out nonsense about more than just H&M; you can’t just question stories about H&M while swallowing everything else hook, line, and sinker.
The Fosters held a fundraiser for Spencer Pratt, a very Trumpian candidate for Los Angeles Mayor.
Bisynsptic
Foster has publicly distanced himself from Trump—politician—on several occasions. As for why he supported Spencer Pratt—I don’t know; perhaps it has to do with the 25 percent tax break for Hollywood that he’s been lobbying for? The point is that Foster isn’t easily pigeonholed; he’s hard to pin down. One can judge him by his actions. Some—like refusing to attend Trump’s inauguration—deserve respect; others—like supporting Pratt—less so, but not enough to simply write the man off.
Kate has worn several pieces of Diana’s private collection.
– Diamond and South Sea pearl earrings “a circular design of diamonds and a single diamond-encrusted pear”, these dangling earrings were worn at numerous occasions in the 1990s. She last wore them at an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall, but with the pearl drops removed. Kate had the earrings modified and replaced the original drops with smaller pearls.
– Collingwood Pearl earrings given to Diana as a wedding present from Charles. Kate first wore them in 2017
– Three-strand pearl bracelet by Nigel Milne, this bracelet was made out of 3 rows of pearls “with diamond and pearl spacers and clasp”. The piece was famously worn by Diana with the famous ‘Elvis’s dress’. Kate first wore the bracelet during her official tour of Germany in 2017
– Sapphire earrings. Four of the sapphire and diamond clusters from the watch strap on the Saudi sapphire suite she’d been given as a wedding gift were used to create a pair of earrings, with two clusters as detachable pendant drops. Diana wore these sapphire earrings both in the form of double drop earrings and studs. Kate wore them at the 2022 Trooping the Colour
On a side note, I got my blackberry jam! And y’all. I’m loving it. It’s sweet in a good way. There are of course some seeds but maybe less than the raspberry. Almost a few little soft chunks of blackberry. So yeah I’m v into it. Meghan knows her jam. Ahem, her spread or whatever.
I’d be surprised if any Canadian supported Trump.
That said, I love Meghan’s sleek navy gown. She and Harry look gorgeous and happy.
@Jais yay, thanks. I’ve got to order, if there’s still any, blackberry spread. It sounds delicious and exactly how I prefer too.
The video Meghan posted of herself and Harry geeking out over the Pipe & Drum Corp was just so sweet and funny!
They connect with the people they meet wherever they go, and it’s lovely. It’s also a big part of their amazing charisma.
The gala is for a good cause, but it remains regrettable that the Sussexes attach themselves to so many problematic people. I guess the pair of them individually have their own long, friendly histories with David Foster and Katherine McPhee, so I can’t be too judgmental, but it really is an ignoble list sometimes. The Fosters, Oprah (who should face way more scrutiny for all the medical quackery she’s enabled and unleashed upon us over the years, plus her closeness to Weinstein back in the day), Ellen, the Kardashians, James Corden. It’s not ideal.
H and M are each other’s person: that’s just how it is going to be. It is really sweet to see them out and about and together. It warms my heart to see how cheerfully, how warmly people react to H&M. They like them, they care about them. It makes me feel better because it has hurt me to see how mean people are to Meghan. There’s no reason for that. She’s just an ordinary girl (extraordinary) and there’s no reason to keep this up. I do hope someone finally said to Charles, man, you are making an ass of yourself. You need to stop. Saw a short on YouTube yesterday and the only words were Camilla, she was walking through some place, and the music was the Darth Vader theme. I loved it.
“Problematic friends” appears to be the new co-ordinated talking point from the KP Stenography WhatsApp group and Ms. Sunshine Bullsh*t which is being trialled on several forums to criticise M+H and distract from all the comments about their being so in tune with each other and totally loved up. Hmm.
Yes. They’re always attempting new ways to dog whistle. I appreciate when it’s seen. I often understand that this site gets more eyes on and must have more influence, because of the targeting and b0t talking points, which have increased over time. I have some extremely kind neighbors who are problematic in their support, yet they’ll come out in the pouring rain when I have car trouble and foster animals, for example. Life is complicated and nuanced and I’m glad those children and families receive help.
Speaking of “friends”… have you heard who KFC, W and Camilla are/were “friends” with? Jimmy Saville, Bill Gates, Jeremy Clarkson. Yeah, not ideal.
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As always, Meghan and Harry look fantastic. Love and happiness look so good on them.
they definitely looked relaxed and at ease at this event-they dressed for this event in the right way-this is not some flashy runway show -save that for the grammies-I love seeing them out and about doing things they care about-you will have some people at these events that is not everyone’s cup of tea-Harry and Meghan make event choices that they care about or is involved in no matter who else is there-God’s speed for the Sussex family.
Wow. They look truly miserable together – No spark in their eyes, no touching, so stilted withe one another. oh, wait …