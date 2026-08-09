Prince Harry & Meghan attended David Foster’s foundation gala in Canada

We literally went months without seeing the Duchess of Sussex outside, but in the past month, she’s all “remember me??” It’s great! She’s glowing and happy. On Friday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Victoria, Canada, for the David Foster Foundation’s 40th anniversary gala. Prince Harry has known David Foster for years, and Meghan has apparently known Foster’s wife Katherine McPhee for years. David and Katherine have reportedly been supportive of the Sussexes in general, specifically around the Sussexes’ move to California. It’s lovely that Harry and Meghan traveled for this event.

Meghan wore a one-shoulder gown by Canadian designer Greta Constantine. Some outlets are calling it navy, but it looks black to me. It’s probably just photographing that way, because Meghan paired the navy gown with a pair of diamond-and-sapphire earrings. Those earrings once belonged to Princess Diana, so even more jewelry from Diana’s private collection which Harry has given to his wife. Sidenote: it really feels like Harry inherited the bulk of Diana’s private jewelry collection, right? Maybe Prince William has some private-collection pieces, but he’s never given them to HIS wife, or his wife never wears them. Usually, when Kate wears a piece of “Diana’s jewelry,” it’s a Royal Collection piece which was once lent to Diana.

Per Hello, the David Foster Foundation “provides financial support to Canadian families whose children require life-saving organ transplants, helping with non-medical costs including accommodation, travel, groceries, utilities and, where necessary, rent or mortgage payments. It has supported more than 1600 families since its inception.” Nice.

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Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images