Mail: Apparently, Sarah Ferguson is in Portugal with Princess Eugenie

This took much longer than I predicted. The Daily Mail finally sent one of their crack reporters to Portugal to talk to locals about the British royals in their midst. Since 2022-23, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have lived in a luxury villa in Portugal, because Jack has a job with the real estate company making those luxury villas. Then, in 2023-24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased one of those villas too, and they’ve apparently been visiting Portugal regularly in recent years. The Mail only got a hard confirmation on that last month when Meghan posted the Instagram Carousel That Brought Down the Monarchy, which included pics from Portugal. Then, last week, Eugenie gave birth to her third child in Portugal too. All of which meant that the Mail spent the money to send someone to Melides to talk to locals. This Mail piece has some interesting gossip – apparently, Sarah Ferguson has turned up in Melides to help with the baby. And Meghan dropped hundreds of Euros in the local tourist-trap shops. Some highlights from this Mail piece:
Portugal is Eugenie’s preferred home? For what began as a second home increasingly appears to have become the family’s preferred and, in effect, primary base. There can be little doubt that Eugenie’s feelings towards her disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have influenced her move to Portugal’s Alentejo coast. Whereas her sister Beatrice is more of a ‘daddy’s girl’, Eugenie is said to be repelled by her father’s behaviour, and has distanced herself from him.
Sarah might be in town: Now [Eugenie] has given birth and is recovering in her £3.6million oceanside luxury villa near the pretty village of Melides, locals have heard whispers that Sarah – who has not been seen publicly for a considerable time – has arrived to help look after her fifth grandchild. Staff at the nearby O Fadista restaurant, which the Daily Mail visited this week, say Eugenie, Jack and Sarah are regulars at the pretty whitewashed building on the main Rua Nova that serves generous pots of seafood rice. One waiter said: ‘Eugenie and her husband are regulars and have been here quite a few times with friends. Their mothers have also been here several times but I’ve never seen the father, Andrew. Now Eugenie has had a baby, there has been talk that Sarah is back in Melides to help her with the new little one.’
A royal hot-spot: Jose Santos, president of the local tourist board, told the Daily Mail: ‘For us to have Harry and Meghan and Eugenie and her family as guests and residents is such a fantastic advert for the area. It’s a closely-guarded secret – well, up until now – but word is getting out and we are getting more and more people coming here. But the locals are very discreet and they don’t talk about them. It’s great the new one was born here – she will be Portuguese if she wants – it underlines the close relationship between our two countries and strengthens our centuries-old alliance with Britain. Costa Terra where they live is very exclusive and the security is very tight. Unless you live there or are invited as a guest of one of the residents, you can’t get in.’
Meghan went shopping: So far, so wholesome – but Meghan still managed to splash some cash, shopping in a colourful homeware shop, Vida Dura, where she spent around £300 – including £65 on a toilet brush holder. On its website, the business describes itself as ‘Where Hard Life Meets Elevated Living’. Hence, staff revealed, Meghan bought a comedy porcelain loo brush holder with a decorative motif of a dog cocking its leg against a tree, along with two terracotta pots and a lamp. A source at the shop said: ‘We had no idea it was Meghan at first. She came in wearing a wide-brimmed hat and she was with some other people. I’m pretty certain Harry wasn’t there. It was only when she came to pay that I recognised her. She smiled and we joked about the items she had bought and she said she was having a lovely holiday; everyone does in Melides.’
They’re really obsessed with Meghan’s Instagram: While Meghan didn’t post an image from Vida Dura, she did of another shop interior which the Daily Mail identified as Caju Comporta in Comporta. A member of staff told the Daily Mail: ‘The first we knew Meghan had been in was when one of our regulars spotted the picture on her Instagram. Then we saw it and recognised her. She had the hat on and she had come in with friends to have a look around. She picked a few things up but didn’t buy anything and then she left. I’ve no idea why she decided to post a picture of the shop interior. Maybe she liked the display of kitchenware and crockery that we had on display. That’s always very popular with tourists.’
From the eyewitness quotes, I can tell that the Portuguese people are pleased about their royal visitors but they’re not going overboard in that weird way which you typically find in force-fed palace PR. Like, if this was about some place visited by William and Kate, the quotes would be along the lines of “they looked terribly in love, her hair looked amazing, definitely not a wig, and he’s the sexiest bald man I’ve ever seen!” I’m barely joking. Anyway, yes, the Mail is absolutely obsessed, but they’re already paying for their reporters to regularly fly to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes. Can they afford to send their people to Portugal long-term? Hm. Oh, and I’m fascinated by Sarah popping up in Melides too. Where has she been? How is she paying for her travels? What’s going on?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram and Eugenie’s Instagram.
I’m wondering who this group of friends were. Maybe Lindsey flew in?
Probably Meghan’s security detail.
That the Sussexes pay for, not the UK taxpayers.
Too funny that the DM just discovered Portugal. And such a discovery – Meghan went to a shop and bought some things! Then she went to another shop and didn’t buy some things!!
And Fergie has come out of hiding for her life to help take care of a baby? It’s like a soap opera.
All of that after the facts, and without any real proof, lol.
The shop owners and other persons in the area could have made up (some of) the stories, just to get rid of the nosy press. As a rich people’s holiday destination they probably know how to deal with these lot.
Advisor, i too think this sounds fake. I believe the shopping but I question that staff spoke to them. Maybe a spy saw their comings and goings? Just seems like a good way to lose business.
How do the second string royals handle food safety? I assume eugenia has to be careful? I think she is recognizable. Sophie, dutches of Edinburgh is recognizable.
It is beyond weird that they hunted down these specific locations. I’m reminded of when one of them remarked that they viewed every single photo on the Lambrook website in hopes of glimpses of the Wales kids–and supposedly finding them. As though the website got updated specifically after the Wales kids started there. Stalkers, there’s no other word. These ‘reporters’ are stalkers.
Honestly? Masterclass in marketing and solid PR.
The Portugese didn’t mention anything – besides a silly lighthearted purchase – that didn’t appear in Meghan’s IG.
They talked about the literal residents of the area – Eugenie and husband – without giving any real specifics. E and her husband and close family/ friends enjoy this restaurant. Her mother has visited in the past – absolutely no specifics on when. Her father never has. The joy of a new baby.
They talked about the beauty and charm of the area, how residents didn’t recognize (world famous) Meghan, the ease and safety with which royalty is able to move through the area and the safety of the properties where they live.
I’m 100000% sure this was run by Meghan and Harry before publication. It’s well crafted and feels charming and personal without any negativity or predatory vibes.
What wealthy individual – looking at you Americans, with that comment about Portuguese citizenship – wouldn’t want to live there now?
Very very well done. Hats off to Jack.
Love that Meghan is so low-key that one of the shops learned she had been there from Instagram, and the other only during check-out. Never any of that ‘do you know who I am’ drama.
Who is supporting Fergie now. She had to look for places to stay
I still bet that that pal of hers that recently died left her some money. She has the most amazing ability to float through life grifting.
Not Fergs becoming the Mrs. Bennett of the BRF… 🤭
We all knew the press would be sending reporters to Portugal. I’m expecting more to include the broadsheets. I’m just wondering why they didn’t send reporters when it was first revealed “real Royal” and loyal to the monarchy Princess Eugenie was living in Portugal part time?
Plus I thought the fail’s Rebecca English said that Meghan’s photos were invading her own privacy and risking her security so with those apparent ‘concerns’- why has her paper gone to stalk the shops she allegedly visited?
It looks and sounds so quaint and cutesy. It’s nice that they can live there without having paps constantly in their faces.
“But the locals are very discreet and they don’t talk about them….” says Jose Santos, “President of the local tourist board” – AS HE TALKS ABOUT THEM. To a trash British tabloid known for stalking people. And that waiter is so indiscreet – if he exists at all.
How long before these two lose their jobs? I’d sack them. If the attraction for wealthy and well-known people is that the people in the region are DISCREET then these two have blown a huge hole in that reputation.
It’s interesting that the DM didn’t send a reporter to Portugal before this year. Eugenie has been living there for years.
Despite being a blood princess with a royal title, nobody cares about Eugenie. Portugal only became interesting enough for the DM to fly and investigate when it was it confirmed that H&M were there.
Do you really think that Eugenie and Beatrice are not going to support their mother, and as rotten as their father is, personally I think they support him also.
It is a natural thing for children to do , unfortunately some people in Britain want to see the girls punished for supporting their father. They probably never believed that he did anything wrong. Which is also natural.
I think their mother has been an albatross around their necks since they were children, and I find it hard to believe that Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t as disgusted by her as they are by their father.
If my mother wrote to Epstein telling him I was off on a shagging weekend, I would have cut contact. Jack and Eug better be careful if they invited her for a short visit. I can’t see her leaving without an incident.
She tried to “sell one” to epstein. I hope she was just trying to “sell” him on finding them jobs but i dont think so. I can’t remember which one but i got the feel she was pushing one more than the other.
Sarah is just so money hungry and a grifter. The yorks never tried to open a regular business. So many people tried to get her into regular business.
Its awful when a parent betrays you. Yet, if you grew up with it there are ways to “justify” it.
I can see them still interacting with their mom. Just tell yourself “ yes, she was misguided but she was looking at for your future”. Its sad.
They don’t need to financially support their father, lodging, etc. Charles is doing all that for them.
A friend visited Portugal last year, had a great time. The waiter in restaurant told her, that too many tourists were coming to Portugal and they don’t have the infrastructure to handle so many people.
What pissed him off the most, he can walk 1/2 km and not hear one word of Portuguese.
Make Portugal Great Again
1. Sarah might be there. Then again I might be on a beach drinking rum in the Caribbean. 2. It’s more likely Eugenie and Jack are basing themselves in Portugal to avoid the BM as well and Andrew. And 3. good for Meghan for supporting local businesses.
Wait…what? Eugenie is repulsed by her father but is fine with her mother who introduced her and her sister to a freaking SEX TRAFFICKER? And Mom will help with the baby. So charming! I can’t with these people.
I have often wondered if Fergie was in Portugal near Eugenia especially since they announced her pregnancy.. as for Harry and Eugenia the area seems to offer a privacy that is priceless for people who have been hunted by tabloids from the first breath they take, and for Meghan also who the tabloids continue to stalk and abuse all over the UK daily.. I love that we get no photos of their sanctuary besides the few Meghan and Harry choose to post.
As for how Fergie has been surviving, I heard an interview with Andrew Lownie where he talked about how Fergie had made sure to work her way back into Paddy McNally’s life before he died, living in one of his properties, and manipulating her way into her share of his $600 million fortune. It will be interesting if this turns out to be the case.
And my family’s favorite vacation was a two-week trip to Portugal. I would love to have a second home there. The only difficulty for us was that most people we interacted with didn’t speak English, but that was part of the reason we chose to go there–we didn’t want to go somewhere overrun with other Americans. It does seem to be the US version of Florida for northern Europeans though.
It’s not surprising that Sarah is in Portugal. Eug just had her baby.
@JW and eugenie grew up in a dysfunctional household with two very narcissistic parents, emotional blackmail is a control tactic and im sure Fergie has perfected it, it is one of the hardest boundaries for a child to enforce with a parent (from experience) I do hope eugenie finds the courage soon for her childrens safety and peace of mind.
I had seen an article to the effect that Sarah was a beneficiary of Paddy McNally, as well. I didn’t realize Lowney was the source.
My two theories:
1) H&M never bought a (holiday) home in that area – they rented one for a few (3?) years. The lease has come to an end this summer. Hence the disclosure with the IG pics;
2) H&M bought a holiday villa, but they are selling it. By posted the pics on her IG and “revealing the location/country”, Meghan has given the middle finger to the nosy UK tabloid press: as in – “hey guys, you see, we were here all this time, you can come look for us, but you won’t find us, because as of the next holidays, we won’t be here anymore”.
I prefer theorie #1.
But, in both cases – they are moving to another holiday destination for their next (EU) family holidays. You don’t invite intruders to disturb your much needed (next) holidays.
If I recall correctly, the original rumor was that they were purchasing a villa that was under construction, so I assume that they’ve made short trips before and stayed with or near Eugenie, and that this summer was the first time they had access to the built villa, which also needed time to have furnishings, etc. moved in. Hence, Meghan buying the toilet bowl brush, no? I think they’ve set it up so they can easily drop in and stay for a long or short a visit they like.
Given that they previously purchased a 16 bathroom Montecito mansion for their now 4+ family (and staff), do you really think that that Portugese villa only needed one toilet brush, if they were still furnishing it? LOL.
The toilet brush holder sounded appalling to me but then I looked it up and it’s actually kinda cute.
https://vidadura.pt/products/bingo-blue-toilet-brush-holder
That made me laugh, and I know a few people who would laugh hysterically if they received it as a gift, and display it proudly.
Well, that’s a relief. Somehow I pictured a holder shaped like an actual peeing dog – like those multi-colored Portuguese roosters. This is much more civilized, with a bit of whimsey if you choose to look closely at things related to toilets.
Ha! That’s exactly what I had pictured too.
Me too. Someone once gave me S+P shakers that were a dog with his leg cocked and a hydrant. Uh, OK? My kids love them when they were little.
I should have trusted Meghan’s good taste. And I will go to my grave insisting that what makes Martha special is her extremely good taste and good eye. I used to adore the Martha by Mail catalog. Everything in it was so nice and so high quality. If Meghan goes in that direction, good for her. (And Meg, I am an antiques/vintage expert. Would love to help. *makes call me gesture*)
That would be a great hostess gift for someone with a dog (and a sense of humor).
The flowery ones are nice too. A toilet brush is an odd hostess gift but I’d love one of those!
That is cute! And very different from what I had imagined.
I LOVE things like that and when I travel, I intentionally go into the tourist trap type shops and buy the corniest things for friends and family as gifts. They’re such fun!
Perhaps just this one was purchased for their private bathroom.
‘So far, so wholesome – but Meghan still managed to splash some cash, shopping in a colourful homeware shop, Vida Dura, where she spent around £300 – including £65 on a toilet brush holder.’
Gah! There’s no ‘but’ here! Meghan went shopping! That’s it! That’s fine! Is that too many exclamation points?!
Love Portugal. It’s so laid-back.
There are times when you just want your mom and having a new baby is one of those times. It’s a shame for Eugenie that her mom is Fergie.
@BeanieBean
And if she’d visited local shops but not been seen to buy anything, it would have been ” they apparently enjoy the area but she chooses not to support the local economy!!”
It perpetually astonishes me how a certain type of mind can turn anything and everything into a negative.
These BM writers are the kind of people who would like to have been schoolyard bullies, but they didn’t have the confidence. So instead they were just vicious gossips who didn’t care who they hurt — and now they’re all grown up and doing the same exact thing for a living.
Idles. No one prepares you for adult bullies. Im dealing with them at work and we work for a school.
In all cases adult bullys still use schoolyard tricks. Lying and catching people unaware are their main tools.
“[T]he locals are very discreet and they don’t talk about them.”
— Here’s a whole article of the locals’ talking about them.
Eugenie just had a baby. It makes sense her mom would be around while she was pregnant and afterward, to help the family. But already I’m starting to think Sarah had another motive though–Sarah being Sarah.
“It’s a closely-guarded secret – well, up until now –”
Then why is it mentioned in their lack luster google reviews from a year ago?