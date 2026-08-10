Mail: Prince Andrew will still technically have a royal ceremonial funeral

The palace would have us believe that Prince Andrew is “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor” now, with no prince title or ducal title or HRH. But it’s worth noting that the punitive measures taken against Andrew in the past year have been largely symbolic, with Andrew “agreeing” to “give up” his titles and royal styles. Meaning, when push comes to shove, one could absolutely argue that he is technically still HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, because all of those things haven’t been removed through any formal or legal process. It’s a gentleman’s agreement between Andrew and his brother King Charles, to just go by a non-royal name.
Well, this is going to keep coming up: will Andrew get all of the benefits of royalty when it comes time for his funeral? It’s macabre to talk about, I know, but most royals have what they call a “bridge plan.” Their funeral plans are named after British bridges (London Bridge for QEII, Menai Bridge for KCIII, Forth Bridge for Prince Philip), and oftentimes, the Windsors will adjust and update their bridge plans throughout their lives. Like, I’m sure Prince William already has a bridge plan too, but we never hear about it because he’s pretty young. So does Andrew have a bridge plan? Apparently yes. And he’s technically due to receive a royal ceremonial funeral.
Andrew Mountbatten–Windsor is due to receive a royal ceremonial funeral – despite his dramatic downfall and being stripped of all his titles. Senior Whitehall sources have told The Mail on Sunday that the former Duke of York remains on a secret government list of royals who will receive high–profile funerals, even though he became a private citizen following revelations of his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
This newspaper understands the controversial arrangement is part of the Government’s so–called ‘bridge’ plans, which lay out – far in advance and in meticulous detail – the funeral arrangements for members of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 followed a blueprint known as ‘Operation London Bridge’, while Prince Philip’s was ‘Operation Forth Bridge’ – after the bridge close to the Scottish capital.
Although the details of the arrangements for Mountbatten–Windsor’s funeral are unknown, royal experts believe a service would be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the funerals of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were held. The 14th–century chapel also serves as the venue for baptisms and royal weddings, including that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018. It is anticipated that Mountbatten–Windsor would be buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, a 33–acre private cemetery in Home Park, Windsor. Others buried there include King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in disgrace in 1936 to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson, who is also buried there.
It is not expected that the plan for 66–year–old Mountbatten–Windsor, which is overseen by the Cabinet Office and kept under constant review, will be required for some time, given that he appears to be in good health.
But on Saturday US lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Epstein’s victims, said: ‘Andrew has brought disgrace upon the Royal Family and the UK as a result of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein’s victims? Additionally, why should UK taxpayers bear the burden of paying his expenses either in life or after his death?’
Alicia Kearns, Tory shadow Home Office minister, said: ‘There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral. He should live out his days far from public life, and the police and CPS should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don’t drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately.’
Norman Baker, a former government minister and expert in royal finances, said: ‘This must be an oversight. Mr Mountbatten–Windsor is a commoner and should in no way be getting any sort of royal funeral.’
The ‘bridge’ plan for Andrew is likely to have been revised in the past year to take into account that he is no longer a working royal. In a humiliating blow, King Charles stripped his brother of his HRH style and prince title in November last year. Royal experts believe Mountbatten–Windsor’s funeral would be similar to that of Princess Margaret, who died in 2002 aged 71 after a stroke and cardiac complications. A 400–strong congregation, including 30 royals, attended a private service in St George’s Chapel. Flags were flown at half–mast at all royal residences throughout a six–day period of mourning.
Ahead of the funeral, the princess’s coffin was laid in Kensington Palace, where her family paid their respects. It was draped in Margaret’s standard and a spray of white lilies and roses and was then taken to the Queen’s Chapel at St James’s Palace. The coffin was then driven to Windsor where police had to erect barriers for 3,000 people to watch the cortege enter the castle gates.
[From The Daily Mail]
Princess Margaret had a disastrous life, but she wasn’t visiting private islands with PDFiles. Still, I understand why they would make that sort of comparison, just for funeral plans. I strongly suspect that, because of the Mail’s exclusive, Andrew’s bridge plans will soon be revised. I doubt there will be anything held in London – the family will likely just keep it as quiet and private as possible, maybe a service and burial in Windsor, with NO cameras whatsoever. They would be letting the cat out of the bag if, upon Andrew’s death, they were like “oh yeah, he was royal this whole time, rest in peace Prince Andrew, the Duke of York!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Andrew Duke of York follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew and Anne, the Princess Royal. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037893222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles III (front R), Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive to mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. – Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.,Image: 723508432, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Andrew, Duke of York follows behind The Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724154624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Spicer / Avalon
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King Charles III, Prince Harry, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724207123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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King Charles III, Princess Anne – The Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke Of York and Prince Edward – The Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral and committal service at St. George’s Chapel – Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Monday 19 September, 2022.,Image: 724237717, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025. This is the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994.,Image: 1037851240, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025. This is the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994.,Image: 1037851355, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037893282, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I don’t understand the fuss about this. Andrew is likely to have a private funeral.
First thing I thought reading this is are they planning on the funeral happening soon? Have they decided he’s become too much of a liability for the family? Whatever is going on we know they protect the man who raped trafficked children/women, traded state secrets with the highest level of protection allowed (armed rpo’s) with royal housing and staff but some how Prince Harry and family can’t even get a current threat assessment done and are denied security of any sort for business trips that actually bring revenue and good press centered on veterans and children charities.. it’s truly disgusting thinking AMW will be given a state funeral of any sort.
What is going on with investigation about Andrew. Would flags really fly at half mast for him. Unless the monarchy is abolished by then
Their “bridge plan” for this disgusting creep should be to bury him under one. Somewhere cold, damp, and slimy.
AMB should count himself lucky if his plan doesn’t read ‘Just toss his body out the back door and let the pigs have at it.’ I mean seriously! Why should the tax payers foot the bill for his funeral..esp a royal funeral! When his time does come they might want to keep the location of his grave private. Otherwise that plot might get really really messy in a hurry. There are so many who might want to pay their ‘respects’.
Have they forgotten how unpopular all the funeral fuss was for Philip? This isn’t 1950 anymore. There’s not enough love for anyone in the RF for anyone other than the monarch to have a public funeral. This is all the courtiers huffing their own farts.
Anyone who attends this rapist’s funeral should be given serious side eye. He deserves no support in life or death.
(Exceptions may be made if he has an open casket wake, where people can parade around the casket to make sure he’s really dead)
Better sooner than later. He’s already made his “legacy.”
Upon seeing the post title, my first question was “Soon?”
Andrew’s status as royal, or not, is entirely up to Charles (and then William if Charles dies first). There is no “legal process” when it comes to HRH statys, that is up to the monarch’s pleasure. Which is different from his dukedom, which requires an act of Parliament to revoke. But HRH is entirely up to the monarch.
Charles signed letters patent to remove style and title of Hrh and prince from Andrew on 3 November? Notice of this was published in the gazette which is the formal record. Technically he is still Duke of York but he is no longer a prince or HRH. It’s been done before. Slight drift I do wonder if it will happen again.
I wonder what this nonsense is a distraction from? Because it’s either that, or a backhanded way for the press to remind everyone that the Pedophile Formerly Known As Prince Andrew is still living a cushy, privileged life.
And that life is paid for by the UK taxpayers, since they fund Charles and Charles funds Andrew.
Disgusting, the whole lot of them — except Harry and Meghan, the ones who got away.