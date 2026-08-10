Mail: Prince Andrew will still technically have a royal ceremonial funeral

The palace would have us believe that Prince Andrew is “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor” now, with no prince title or ducal title or HRH. But it’s worth noting that the punitive measures taken against Andrew in the past year have been largely symbolic, with Andrew “agreeing” to “give up” his titles and royal styles. Meaning, when push comes to shove, one could absolutely argue that he is technically still HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, because all of those things haven’t been removed through any formal or legal process. It’s a gentleman’s agreement between Andrew and his brother King Charles, to just go by a non-royal name.

Well, this is going to keep coming up: will Andrew get all of the benefits of royalty when it comes time for his funeral? It’s macabre to talk about, I know, but most royals have what they call a “bridge plan.” Their funeral plans are named after British bridges (London Bridge for QEII, Menai Bridge for KCIII, Forth Bridge for Prince Philip), and oftentimes, the Windsors will adjust and update their bridge plans throughout their lives. Like, I’m sure Prince William already has a bridge plan too, but we never hear about it because he’s pretty young. So does Andrew have a bridge plan? Apparently yes. And he’s technically due to receive a royal ceremonial funeral.

Andrew Mountbatten–Windsor is due to receive a royal ceremonial funeral – despite his dramatic downfall and being stripped of all his titles. Senior Whitehall sources have told The Mail on Sunday that the former Duke of York remains on a secret government list of royals who will receive high–profile funerals, even though he became a private citizen following revelations of his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. This newspaper understands the controversial arrangement is part of the Government’s so–called ‘bridge’ plans, which lay out – far in advance and in meticulous detail – the funeral arrangements for members of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 followed a blueprint known as ‘Operation London Bridge’, while Prince Philip’s was ‘Operation Forth Bridge’ – after the bridge close to the Scottish capital. Although the details of the arrangements for Mountbatten–Windsor’s funeral are unknown, royal experts believe a service would be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the funerals of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were held. The 14th–century chapel also serves as the venue for baptisms and royal weddings, including that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018. It is anticipated that Mountbatten–Windsor would be buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, a 33–acre private cemetery in Home Park, Windsor. Others buried there include King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in disgrace in 1936 to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson, who is also buried there. It is not expected that the plan for 66–year–old Mountbatten–Windsor, which is overseen by the Cabinet Office and kept under constant review, will be required for some time, given that he appears to be in good health. But on Saturday US lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Epstein’s victims, said: ‘Andrew has brought disgrace upon the Royal Family and the UK as a result of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein’s victims? Additionally, why should UK taxpayers bear the burden of paying his expenses either in life or after his death?’ Alicia Kearns, Tory shadow Home Office minister, said: ‘There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral. He should live out his days far from public life, and the police and CPS should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don’t drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately.’ Norman Baker, a former government minister and expert in royal finances, said: ‘This must be an oversight. Mr Mountbatten–Windsor is a commoner and should in no way be getting any sort of royal funeral.’ The ‘bridge’ plan for Andrew is likely to have been revised in the past year to take into account that he is no longer a working royal. In a humiliating blow, King Charles stripped his brother of his HRH style and prince title in November last year. Royal experts believe Mountbatten–Windsor’s funeral would be similar to that of Princess Margaret, who died in 2002 aged 71 after a stroke and cardiac complications. A 400–strong congregation, including 30 royals, attended a private service in St George’s Chapel. Flags were flown at half–mast at all royal residences throughout a six–day period of mourning. Ahead of the funeral, the princess’s coffin was laid in Kensington Palace, where her family paid their respects. It was draped in Margaret’s standard and a spray of white lilies and roses and was then taken to the Queen’s Chapel at St James’s Palace. The coffin was then driven to Windsor where police had to erect barriers for 3,000 people to watch the cortege enter the castle gates.

[From The Daily Mail]

Princess Margaret had a disastrous life, but she wasn’t visiting private islands with PDFiles. Still, I understand why they would make that sort of comparison, just for funeral plans. I strongly suspect that, because of the Mail’s exclusive, Andrew’s bridge plans will soon be revised. I doubt there will be anything held in London – the family will likely just keep it as quiet and private as possible, maybe a service and burial in Windsor, with NO cameras whatsoever. They would be letting the cat out of the bag if, upon Andrew’s death, they were like “oh yeah, he was royal this whole time, rest in peace Prince Andrew, the Duke of York!”