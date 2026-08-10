Aubrey Plaza welcomed her first child, a daughter, with partner Christopher Abbott

In April, Aubrey Plaza confirmed that she was expecting her first child at the age of 41. It came as a surprise to many casual fans, many of whom did not know she was even seeing anyone. You see, Aubrey was married to Jeff Baena, but they quietly separated in 2024, and then Baena died by suicide in 2025. Aubrey disappeared for several months after that, but she ended up moving on with actor Christopher Abbott. And she got pregnant quickly. Well, according to TMZ, she gave birth to a baby girl last month.

Aubrey Plaza is officially a mom … welcoming her first child with partner Christopher Abbott!

Aubrey was seen holding her little bundle of joy on Sunday in New York City after seeing “Death of a Salesman” — Chris’ last performance.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Aubrey welcomed a baby girl during the last week of July, making the couple a family of three.

The new arrival marks Aubrey and Christopher’s first child together. She was previously married to screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, but they did not have children before their separation and his death.

Aubrey and Christopher previously worked together on the 2020 movie “Black Bear” and the off-Broadway play “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.”

[From TMZ]

Congrats to them! She turned 42 during the pregnancy, and this seemed like a much-wanted child for her especially. I don’t have a read on Abbott, I literally don’t know anything about him other than “he’s an actor.” But congrats to them, I hope they enjoy being new parents. I guess Aubrey is completely New York-based now?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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3 Responses to “Aubrey Plaza welcomed her first child, a daughter, with partner Christopher Abbott”

  1. North of Boston says:
    August 10, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Congrats to the happy family!

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    August 10, 2026 at 9:20 am

    Congratulations to them!

    Reply
  3. Jferber says:
    August 10, 2026 at 8:13 pm

    So glad she’s found love again and has added a child to her family. All the best.

    Reply

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