Aubrey Plaza welcomed her first child, a daughter, with partner Christopher Abbott

In April, Aubrey Plaza confirmed that she was expecting her first child at the age of 41. It came as a surprise to many casual fans, many of whom did not know she was even seeing anyone. You see, Aubrey was married to Jeff Baena, but they quietly separated in 2024, and then Baena died by suicide in 2025. Aubrey disappeared for several months after that, but she ended up moving on with actor Christopher Abbott. And she got pregnant quickly. Well, according to TMZ, she gave birth to a baby girl last month.
Aubrey Plaza is officially a mom … welcoming her first child with partner Christopher Abbott!
Aubrey was seen holding her little bundle of joy on Sunday in New York City after seeing “Death of a Salesman” — Chris’ last performance.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Aubrey welcomed a baby girl during the last week of July, making the couple a family of three.
The new arrival marks Aubrey and Christopher’s first child together. She was previously married to screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, but they did not have children before their separation and his death.
Aubrey and Christopher previously worked together on the 2020 movie “Black Bear” and the off-Broadway play “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.”
[From TMZ]
Congrats to them! She turned 42 during the pregnancy, and this seemed like a much-wanted child for her especially. I don’t have a read on Abbott, I literally don’t know anything about him other than “he’s an actor.” But congrats to them, I hope they enjoy being new parents. I guess Aubrey is completely New York-based now?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 16: Aubrey Plaza wearing a Stella McCartney Floral Print Cotton Babydoll Dress, Christian Louboutin Miss Z Pumps, Anita Ko Round Diamond V Ring and Judith Leiber Jinx Cat Crystal Hard Clutch Bag arrives at the New York Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Kevin’ Season 1 held at the Metrograph on April 16, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1092411570, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Aubrey Plaza , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 16: Aubrey Plaza wearing a Stella McCartney Floral Print Cotton Babydoll Dress, Christian Louboutin Miss Z Pumps, Anita Ko Round Diamond V Ring and Judith Leiber Jinx Cat Crystal Hard Clutch Bag arrives at the New York Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Kevin’ Season 1 held at the Metrograph on April 16, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1092411604, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Aubrey Plaza , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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pregnant Aubrey Plaza attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New Yorkers City, Sunday, June 7, 2026.,Image: 1108832898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jennifer Graylock/Avalon
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pregnant Aubrey Plaza attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New Yorkers City, Sunday, June 7, 2026.,Image: 1108832935, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jennifer Graylock/Avalon
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Aubrey Plaza attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New Yorkers City, Sunday, June 7, 2026.,Image: 1108833052, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jennifer Graylock/Avalon
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Aubrey Plaza attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New Yorkers City, Sunday, June 7, 2026.,Image: 1108833063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jennifer Graylock/Avalon
Congrats to the happy family!
Congratulations to them!
So glad she’s found love again and has added a child to her family. All the best.