Waste management worker adopts dog someone threw in a dumpster

Even as an adult, I find it hard to shake the blues of a great vacation coming to an end (as I am right now). What breaks the fall of my crash landing back into reality is the person (pup) I come home to: My Guy. The exuberant tail wagging, the standing on his hind legs as if he couldn’t leap up into my arms fast enough, THE KISSES!! It’s a love like no other, and a privilege to share it with him. Which is why I have no patience for humans who break this sacred bond with floofs in their care, like this heinous example: earlier this summer, Houston, Texas waste management worker Gabriel Wiley noticed something moving in his truck. It was a dog, helpless with heavily matted fur, roaming the space after being confined in an eight-foot-tall trash can. Wiley called the SPCA right away, and by the time they showed up to take the poor pup for medical care, Wiley had made a decision: he had to adopt this dog. And so he has! (After a quick check in with his wife to make sure it was kosher.) From People Mag:
A waste management worker got the surprise of a lifetime — and a new companion — when he spotted an abandoned dog in the bed of his garbage truck.
Gabriel Wiley was on his usual pickup route in Houston in June when he dumped the contents of an 8-foot-tall trash can into the truck’s hopper — the large, open receptacle where garbage is collected in the back of the vehicle, according to Good Morning America.
Moments later, Wiley said he noticed something moving on a camera feed aimed at the back of the truck. He quickly realized it was a small, matted dog.
“When you see something like this, it’s like, man, I gotta call somebody,” Wiley, who has been driving a waste management truck for seven years, told GMA.
The Texan said he believes the dog had been tossed in the trash on purpose based on the significant height of the bin.
“He’s not able to jump in the trash can. Someone actually put him in the trash,” he explained.
Wiley said he immediately called his local SPCA shelter. But when shelter employees arrived to pick up the pooch, the father and grandfather said he made a quick decision.
“I just told them I wanted him,” he said.
He added that he called his wife after he made the snap decision, and she also immediately said they should keep him.
The SPCA shaved, neutered and microchipped the dog, after which he — who Wiley later named Hopper — was reunited with his hero.
“He’s found home,” Wiley said.
Hopper and Gabriel appeared together on Good Morning America and you can see how devoted Hopper is to his angel Gabriel. And happy! This boy is SO happy now! He has t-shirts and grandkids to play with and his hero papa, everything he deserves after having a ruff start. I mean, to be stuck in an eight-foot-tall garbage bin, in Texas, in June?? Gabriel pointed out that yes, someone had to have put Hopper into the bin, because there was no way for that little floof to scale it on his own. The flipside to that, which Gabriel graciously didn’t harp on, was that whoever put Hopper in the eight-foot-tall monstrosity, also chose it so that Hopper couldn’t get out on his own. It’s completely inexcusable! I thought it was bad that dogs were abandoned by their people at airports (and that is still a terrible thing to do). But literally throwing them out with the trash, into an inescapable can, is a whole new level of deplorable.
Congrats again on hopping into the best days of your new life, Hopper!
Photo via Facebook
Oh what a very happy ending to what could have been so very tragic. I’m so happy for Hopper and so angry at who whomever did that to him. What an absolute waste of a person.
So glad Gabriel found hopper and spoke up and took Hopper home with him and to his loving family.
Oh how could they do that to that sweet little dog 😭😡
The current iteration of humanity is probably unmatched for genuine cruelty and callousness in all of human history. If you spend any time on social media, you will come to believe this too.
Social media is a swamp. When I was a kid in Greece, people would consciously cross the street just to kick a dog or cat. Now there are rescues all over the place and people are feeding colonies of cats. The same here in the US. In earlier days, nobody would give a rat’s ass about a dog in a dumpster. Now rescues everywhere, a giant pet care industry, real veterinary services, laws against animal cruelty and it’s a bad thing to wear fur. Humans can still be horrible, but it’s become general consensus that hurting animals is a bad thing.
💯
Just look at that little pupper!!!
I love Angel Gabriel and Mrs Gabriel for giving the only correct answer: bring that babby home.
Thank you Kismet for another beautiful animal story! What a perfect start to the day. I’m sure Hopper will be the bestest boy!
This was definitely kismet. 💖
This was a great story. I wish there was a way to share more stories about humans choosing kindness and not greed.
God, bless him. What a human. That dog is lucky.
Gracias a Dios que ese hermoso bebé encontró a este angel que lo salvó
Thank you so much for posting this antidote to the tire fire hellscape the US has been in for over 10 years. To cope
with that and my own personal hellscape, I start my day with “Good News in History”: https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/. Then to Celebitchy to laugh at the stupid royals.
That’s an interesting website. Who knew such a weird thing as a “red handfish” even existed? I thought maybe the pandemic era ‘Some Good News’ from John Krasinski had evolved into this other thing? Rather than thinking CBS just killed ‘Some Good News’ after acquiring rights. But no, it’s totally different.
Glad that Hopper found a new family. Little guy is lucky he didn’t get hurt going down the chute.
Kismet, I feel your post-vacation pain. I always struggle, too.
And I REALLY struggle to understand how someone could just throw away a dog.
So, thanks for this lovely story. Hopper deserved better — and he’s gotten it!
What a cute little doggo. So good that Gabriel noticed a movement and reacted so quickly. Thanks to the Wiley family for rescuing Hopper.
It’s so heartwarming to see that there’s still good in people, despite all the greed, destruction, corruption, lies — and the pain Felon47 and his maladministration are inflicting.
Thanks, Kismet, for making me smile on this awful (Mon-) day.
I love this man. What an example of goodness and humanity. We need role models like this, not the drek (Yiddishism) that has taken over this country and is destroying it.
I’m so so so soooo glad this worked was able to spot this sweet pup!!! Best ending to such a heinous act by another!
A weird thought I’m having now though is that like back in the 80s & 90s, I feel like there were frequent/constant news stories about physically abandoned puppies, kittens, and yes even human babies. Not always in trash/dumpsters, but usually. I was born very early 80s though, so could have just been a youthful perception.
I’m sure there are many reasons (surveillance/internet/evolving societal norms/better community resources for other options), but I am heartened to think that maybe that’s a shift that has really happened and that less secret abandonment takes place these days. Either that or it’s better concealed.
I don’t know, but this train of thought is not great, either way… as anyone who would put another living creature into the trash to die, is absolute trash themselves.
Wow … wonderful man.
So many people just suck, how can they be so damn heartless. It helps to see that there are the good out there opposing some of the just awful.
What an adorable pup. Makes me think of Guy’s story.
What a wonderful story! Hopper is adorable, and looks so happy with his new family.
Bless this man.
Oh, that poor sweet dog! I’m so happy it worked out for him, he looks so healthy & happy now. I hope is earlier life fades from his memory.
If Trump were a real man or real president (he is neither), he would invite this admirable man, his family and his pup to the White House. However, being a raging racist, that will never happen. I could easily see other presidents doing this or just giving him a telephone call. But the broken piece of shit we call president is incapable of doing even ONE good or nice thing.
He won’t even honor our war dead & deliberately changed the actual definition of ‘war’ to exclude some deaths to make the current war with Iran’s death toll to ‘no so bad’. 😡
Someone drove up and abandoned a kitten in our trash a couple years ago. After listening to some mews, I went to investigate. Our beautiful cat Gus is a beloved member of the fam now. What is wrong with people.
https://ibb.co/tTzC8C52
Your Himalayan is so pretty. How can people just dump these cuties? At least have the decency to leave them in a shelter.
Harriet, smh.
Yay for Hopper! What a lucky dog to have been saved and adopted into such a loving family <3
Not important at all, but I just noticed the rescuer is really handsome. I’d love for some newspaper to do a whole story on this, complete with photos of him, the family and the pup. Nothing too specific so the derangers won’t go after them. I would read that story every day to remind myself there are still good people out there. Because there are.💗