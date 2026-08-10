Miss NC Brittany Boltinhouse claims she was dethroned because she’s a Republican

Last week, the Miss USA organization stripped their new Miss North Carolina of her crown. Brittany Boltinhouse had just won the Miss NC pageant in June, and the Miss USA pageant is coming up later this month. Initially, the Miss USA pageant officials only referenced Boltinhouse’s issues obliquely, making general statements about how Boltinhouse needed to be dethroned because of her behavior “over an extended period of time” and that the pageant “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity.” Soon enough, reports surfaced of Boltinhouse repeatedly using the n-word in old social media posts, and it all made sense. Still, it probably made it easier for the pageant to dethrone Boltinhouse because she comes across as an entitled, pseudo-Christian Donald Trump supporter. Speaking of:

Brittany Boltinhouse is speaking out after she was stripped of her Miss North Carolina USA title. The Miss USA Organization announced on Aug. 5 that Boltinhouse was no longer Miss North Carolina USA 2026. Thom Brodeur, chairman and CEO of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, said that the decision was made jointly with the titleholder, her state directors and the organization following what it described as conduct that violated its standards.

In her first comments following the pageant’s decision, Boltinhouse said that she believed that she was stripped of her title because of her views as a “conservative Christian woman” while speaking with Carolina Journal editor-in-chief Donna King in an interview posted to YouTube on Friday, August 7.

When asked by King whether or not she believed that her “conservative political and social values” have “harmed” her during the pageant,

“I’m proud of my standards. I’m a proud conservative woman, but a Christian woman. I’m a God-fearing woman,” she said. “ She also shared that because she had signed an agreement with a “confidentiality clause,” she was “not allowed to speak about things” that led to her losing her title.

“I’m very much at peace and I’m actually glad it happened to me and not some other young lady that, you know, maybe just probably wouldn’t make it through what I’m going through right now,” Boltinhouse continued. “The scrutiny, my family behind it as well. But I will say that I’m very much at peace and I see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know who I am and I know what I can become.”

Later in the interview, King asked Boltinhouse whether she believed that being a conservative was “disqualifying to a degree in the pageant system.”

“No, I think that in any system, not just in pageantry, I think you have the right to be a conservative in this country,” Boltinhouse responded. “It’s a constitutional right.”

Later, she demurred when asked whether she thought that supporting President Donald Trump was viewed by the pageant system as “disqualifying.”

“I don’t know. I don’t know. All I can say from the information that I have today and what I believe and I think is honestly I don’t know,” Boltinhouse said. “I wasn’t really given anything.”

She continued, “All I can say is that I think and believe that my title was ripped from me because of my beliefs.”