Miss NC Brittany Boltinhouse claims she was dethroned because she’s a Republican

Last week, the Miss USA organization stripped their new Miss North Carolina of her crown. Brittany Boltinhouse had just won the Miss NC pageant in June, and the Miss USA pageant is coming up later this month. Initially, the Miss USA pageant officials only referenced Boltinhouse’s issues obliquely, making general statements about how Boltinhouse needed to be dethroned because of her behavior “over an extended period of time” and that the pageant “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity.” Soon enough, reports surfaced of Boltinhouse repeatedly using the n-word in old social media posts, and it all made sense. Still, it probably made it easier for the pageant to dethrone Boltinhouse because she comes across as an entitled, pseudo-Christian Donald Trump supporter. Speaking of:
Brittany Boltinhouse is speaking out after she was stripped of her Miss North Carolina USA title. The Miss USA Organization announced on Aug. 5 that Boltinhouse was no longer Miss North Carolina USA 2026. Thom Brodeur, chairman and CEO of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, said that the decision was made jointly with the titleholder, her state directors and the organization following what it described as conduct that violated its standards.
In her first comments following the pageant’s decision, Boltinhouse said that she believed that she was stripped of her title because of her views as a “conservative Christian woman” while speaking with Carolina Journal editor-in-chief Donna King in an interview posted to YouTube on Friday, August 7.
When asked by King whether or not she believed that her “conservative political and social values” have “harmed” her during the pageant,
“I’m proud of my standards. I’m a proud conservative woman, but a Christian woman. I’m a God-fearing woman,” she said. “ She also shared that because she had signed an agreement with a “confidentiality clause,” she was “not allowed to speak about things” that led to her losing her title.
“I’m very much at peace and I’m actually glad it happened to me and not some other young lady that, you know, maybe just probably wouldn’t make it through what I’m going through right now,” Boltinhouse continued. “The scrutiny, my family behind it as well. But I will say that I’m very much at peace and I see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know who I am and I know what I can become.”
Later in the interview, King asked Boltinhouse whether she believed that being a conservative was “disqualifying to a degree in the pageant system.”
“No, I think that in any system, not just in pageantry, I think you have the right to be a conservative in this country,” Boltinhouse responded. “It’s a constitutional right.”
Later, she demurred when asked whether she thought that supporting President Donald Trump was viewed by the pageant system as “disqualifying.”
“I don’t know. I don’t know. All I can say from the information that I have today and what I believe and I think is honestly I don’t know,” Boltinhouse said. “I wasn’t really given anything.”
She continued, “All I can say is that I think and believe that my title was ripped from me because of my beliefs.”
I have no data to back this up, but I’ve always assumed that beauty pageants are conservative-coded to begin with. It feels like the majority of the families and young women involved with the American pageant systems are probably pretty Republican. My point being that Boltinhouse wasn’t dethroned because she’s a Republican or because she’s Christian, it’s because she had a history of explicit racism and they could prove it. And again, given the initial statements from the pageant organization, they seem to indicate that Boltinhouse has a lengthy history of rude/racist/bigoted behavior.
Additionally, the Miss USA org came out again after Boltinhouse’s interview, saying that of course she was not dethroned because of her political beliefs. Their statement: “A Blaize Productions’ decision was not based on Brittany Boltinhouse’s political views, religious beliefs, or protected personal viewpoints. Our organization includes people from various backgrounds, political views, personal beliefs and values. We welcome and celebrate that.” Yeah. I’m certain they have receipts of Boltinhouse saying and doing racist and bigoted crap.
Photos courtesy of Brittany Boltinhouse’s Instagram.
The republicant excuse — what a bunch of soft crybabies who whine when they don’t get to be hateful and vile without consequence.
Yep. Always the victims.
Pretty sure ‘republican’ is not a protected class under the EEO Act.
Great! Let’s get rid of all the deplorables. I know one we should start with first!
She was absolutely dethroned because of her beliefs, that she has since double downed on I think. Her absolute belief that the N word is acceptable. I haven’t read the bible in quite some time, being a recovering Catholic, but I don’t believe that word was in there nor do I believe Jesus condoned hate speech and discrimination.
I’m old enough to remember when most Republicans, much as I disagreed with them, knew the difference between political beliefs and racism. Then along came Trump. Now their racism is their political beliefs. Along with their homophobia, transphobia, and misogyny. And we’re just supposed to respect that. That doesn’t mean that a lot of Republicans weren’t racist before Trump. They just knew the difference and tried not to say racist 💩 out loud.
Completely agree with you.
There is a school of thought that the left lean towards democratic socialists is, at its core, similar to the right leaning towards Trump. There were tired of do-nothing politicians and went with someone who promised radical change. For me, that is maddening because Trump has normalized racism, misogyny, and grift. While I see democratic socialists trying to level the playing field and helping every day workers.
I’ve ALWAYS seen the race based hate in the Republican Party…since Reagan…it’s just on front street now…and some of the most DEPLORABLE acting rascists are true believers with skin as dark as mine🤬 so HAPPY a Black Woman is taking her place
Her mission was accomplished – I’m sure she’s been offered some sort of right wing grifter deal already to cash in on her “persecution.” Classic conservative playbook- be racist, get called out for your behavior, cry persecution, go on the grifter circuit, profit.
Right? I would say Riley Gaines should watch her back, but this girl isn’t white enough to dethrone her. She’ll be a token Riley. Or they’ll call her when Nikki Minaj isn’t available.
Yeah, she has too much melanin to be a regular on Fox.
Someone please, please, please publish excerpts of those posts to prove what a piece of crap this woman is!
It won’t matter. “Everyone makes mistakes” is their code for “we’ll accept all deplorable behavior, as long as it’s coming from within the tent. If it’s a Democrat, we’ll screech and cry and wail until the party removes them.”
screenshots are on twitter
I belief is that magat republicuns should be ostracized at every level of our society.
Yes!
Yeah, I think the Republicans are really experiencing what Malcolm X predicted: chickens coming home to roost. I mean. Lee Atwater was a famous Republican political consultant who was serendipitously filmed giving advice to an apprentice in the dark arts of media management, maybe a young Karl Rove, or someone of his ilk, holding, “you can’t say the n-word anymore. It’s downmarket. We have to pitch to a higher tax bracket, people don’t want to see themselves as hicks and racists. So you use different language, you say, we’re against federal funding of education, or, we’re for personal responsibility, or states’ rights, you know, you get it, they get it, you reach the audience the same way, but it’s sugarcoated, just a little, so it makes it harder for Democrats to argue back, also.” That recording is out there, it might be just a hot mike that produced a recording that was subsequently transcribed, but they were in a public venue, there was no expectation of privacy. That was the Bush family ethos, that was the Nixon pitch to the South after the civil rights act and the voting rights act were passed, that was Reagan’s whole stance, when he went to the place in Mississippi where two civil rights activists and one black American were murdered, and stood in that spot, and make a speech about “states’ rights,” it’s always been there.
Strange, as she appears to be a person of color herself……
Ironically enough, I’m less surprised to see racism from people who don’t come across as Mayflower white Americans. It’s like, I might be new here, but I’m not one of them. THEM being ….you know, who they are. It’s really specifically ugly because it plays into a strain of racism that’s updated and semi-novel. Like, I chose to be here. I’m upwardly mobile. Your ancestors didn’t arrive in chains, so, you can embrace the whole American narrative without skepticism. It’s…. Underwhelming.
And from an immigrant family from Honduras. She’s the first generation to be born here. Make it make sense.
Are you ignorant of anti-blackness in non-Black POC communities?
Cause boy do I have news for you
It is soooo rampant and obvious. Very sad.
Wah wah wah I’m a Republican.. Such professional victims, the Republicans. doesn’t Trump run (or used to run) these beauty pageants?
Laur, Bullseye. Can a job offer from Trump be far behind? But she’s a woman and Hispanic so he really doesn’t want her. Or he’ll Nicki Minaj her to make her both a trophy and a laughingstock. This bish needs to apologize, but instead she doubles down.
Five bucks says her next gig is with Faux News.
I didn’t see your comment, sorry! But I think she has too much melanin for Fox.
They prefer pale-skinned blondes.
Honey, you’re in North Carolina one of the reddest states of the red states, so how can that be?
Always the persecuted. Always the victims.
MAGA will take care of her with a job that she’s not qualified for.
Didn’t Trump own that pageant before he became president?
She is glad this happened to her now because she knew she wasn’t going to win and this way, she gets notoriety and publicity and she can grift off that
It’s so strange that she didn’t list all of her tweets from around 2019 that have been talked about as a reason. That’s a huge reason why she was let go. I read them. Conservative Christian woman. LMAO!!!!
Jayna, the Erika Kirk defense? “You don’t hate me bc I’m thirsty and slept with Vance. You hate me because I’m a conservative, Christian woman!”