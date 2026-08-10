Mark Zuckerberg’s $300 million yacht ignored another vessel’s distress call

I’m not a particularly seafaring person. I grew up inland, hundreds of miles away from the ocean. The sea is not in my blood, but even I know that there are extremely necessary written and unwritten rules to sea travel. One of the biggest rules is: when a nearby vessel sends a distress call, you better direct your boat to help. The Coast Guard can’t always get there in time, and there are hundreds, if not thousands, of recent examples where civilian or commercial boats answered a distress call and provided aid to people on another vessel. Well, last week, a small skiff sent out a distress call off the Alaskan coast. A small cruise ship got to the skiff and provided help. But there was a catch: Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht was much closer to the skiff, and Zuckerberg’s yacht did absolutely nothing.
A small cruise ship operating in Southeast Alaska made an unexpected detour on Monday night to help a 21-foot skiff that ran out of fuel between Petersburg and Juneau. Michael Love, a software developer from New York City, was a passenger aboard the cruise ship and described the event on social media.
What got his attention the most wasn’t the rescue itself — it was when the captain announced that the yacht of billionaire Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg was closer and hadn’t answered the radio call for help.
“There was near unanimous booing when the captain announced this,” he said in a post on the social media network Bluesky. Vessel tracking services in the area back up that account — they show the $300 million, 387-foot yacht Launchpad slowing to a halt outside Farragut Bay as the UnCruise Adventures ship Wilderness Legacy steams around and past the Launchpad, stops at the apparent site of the skiff, then tows it into sheltered Farragut Bay. Through a Bluesky message, Love said it was nice to be on a boat that was engaging with its surroundings in a positive way.
“Frankly, if I was Mark Zuckerberg I would be absolutely ecstatic at a chance to do something helpful for someone in need and maybe get some good PR out of it,” he said.
Social media accounts responding to Love’s account accused the yacht’s crew of violating international agreements that mandate aid from the nearest ship to one in distress. According to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Exchange of Alaska, which monitors ship traffic in Alaska, there was no distress call — just a general request for assistance.
Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist Shannon Shepard said by email that the Coast Guard heard the call for help just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night. “At approximately 9:56 p.m., the Coast Guard determined they were not in distress and issued a marine assistance request broadcast on their behalf,” she said. John Hollingsworth is the chief operations officer of the Marine Exchange, which is based in Juneau and repeated the broadcast.
“We did assist the Coast Guard with callouts on our radio and (were) able to hail the Wilderness Legacy who ended up rendering assistance,” he said. “From my experience, I know that situations like this contain myriad details for the vessels involved, so the AIS (tracking) snippet you obtained only reveals one of those details,” he said by email. “I do know that Wilderness Legacy is an UnCruise vessel and is very familiar with Alaska waters, so that may have contributed to them rendering assistance quickly.”
No information was available Friday about who may have been aboard the Launchpad on Monday evening. The Launchpad has been in Southeast Alaska for much of the summer.
“Vessel tracking services in the area back up that account — they show the $300 million, 387-foot yacht Launchpad slowing to a halt outside Farragut Bay as the UnCruise Adventures ship Wilderness Legacy steams around and past the Launchpad.” WTF?? Not only did Zuckerberg’s Launchpad not help the vessel, they came to a stop and watched as a cruise ship passed them to provide assistance to the distressed skiff? And yes, I see the part about the skiff not sending out a distress signal but rather a request for assistance. I don’t care – the Launchpad still should have come to the skiff’s aid. These billionaires and their big, dumb toys – imagine sitting on your $300 million yacht and refusing to provide aid to another vessel.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I have our chant when the revolution comes….
Eat the rich, piss on their graves, shit on their bones.
Kinda catchy, no?
🤣🤣🤣
very, i literally snort laughed my coffee
If we “eat the rich”, the chant should be “shit out their bones”..no?😅
I’m just going to leave this here….
https://youtu.be/acT_PSAZ7BQ
Thank you for sharing this! It’s my new anthem.
I keep saying it’s time to eat the rich but we best make sure to have plenty of anti-acid on hand. I definitely love that chant! 🙂
Billionaires have the mind set of serial 💀…it’s as simple & deplorable as that💔🌎💔
Yes, I have been saying this for years now. Billionaires are psychopaths.
He is truly a disgusting human. Both he and his wife need to go down. I hope I’m around to see it.
I wonder if he was on the yacht and told the captain not to respond, or if he just hires people who are as awful as himself and wouldn’t help anyway.
Zuckerberg’s rep says he wasn’t on the yacht, but what’s the difference?
Zuckerberg’s yacht was just in the mood for an Alaskan tour?
Exactly, MightyMolly. What was the yacht doing out there if he wasn’t on it? Someone was. I can’t see the yacht’s crew just taking it all the way to Alaska to test it out. Also, the fact that it was moving then stopped says to me that they heard the call but were waiting for someone else to answer it. I’m so sick of these wealth hoarders. They are greedy beyond belief. People say we need religion in schools. I think we need it in board rooms or on zoom calls.
I think rich people rent out their yachts. And I believe at this time of year, in those waters, they were fishing.
As a lifetime Great Lakes boater ignoring a distress call is unheard of you have to have a very black soul for that…
I seem to remember there are two distinct calls for assistance in boating. If you’re in immediate distress, in other words you are sinking or there’s a fire on board m, the radio call would be “mayday”. If it is not urgent – like out of fuel but you’re not in danger of sinking or washing into the rocks, the radio call is “pan pan”. That may be why the coverage quotes the authorities that it wasn’t an emergency.
Either way it doesn’t change the fact that Mark Zuckerberg is a raging piece of human excrement and absolutely should’ve assisted the other vessel. Someone educated in maritime law could say if it’s actually a law, a rule, or simply humanity, but there is certainly an understanding between boaters – even recreational boaters which I am – that if somebody puts out a call for help you go.
I understand we want to be on “team billionaires do terrible things” but we cannot be part of a witch hunt for no reason… even if the story seems like a good one.
While I’m not a nautical expert, I do understand my obligations under the Canadian Shipping Act.
Here is my read on the statement and the subsequent cbc and guardian article.
I also understood this to be a pan pan call instead of a mayday call. The urgency for everyone to head towards the boat is not there. One response is sufficient.
Generally, your legal obligations are to render aid unless you are told to stand down as another ship has offered assistance and it is handled- as noted here. In other words, another vessel has taken charge and you are “released from duty”.
Furthermore, the note about familiarity with waters is important- it likely has to do with the size of the other boat. The largest boat may not be the best boat- the boat that rendered assistance is 192 ft with a beam/width of 40… compared zuckerberg’s 387 with a beam of 53. The larger boat may have been physically unable to safely navigate to the other boat or would have to launch their tender to reach them. Regardless, even if they could, the other boat had already responded and their legal obligations have ended.
Finally, not hearing the call is a legitimate reason to delay responding or “repeatedly refuse to respond” as the captain of the cruise ship notes. If you are on another working channel, you may not hear either the distress call or hear someone else hailing you. So if you are having a conversation about logistics on channel 71 (or communicating with crew out on a tender) you won’t hear a pan pan call or hear someone hailing you on channel 16 to see if you can make it over.
Okay, I just read a short article, the headline of which was that the ship didn’t hear the distress call. But reading the article that is NOT what it says. It simply says that they heard the Coast guard call that it was not an immediate emergency. The article did not address whether they heard the distress call. It sounds to me as though the Launchpad waited not only to determine whether the Coast guard felt it was an immediate emergency but as well for another ship to go to the ship’s rescue.
First, we now know that Zuckerberg had TWO ships in the area. The Launchpad and it’s smaller support ship. Neither of which responded to the distress call. Are they trying to say that neither ship heard the distress call, now?
Second, the ship made a distress call. Period. Whether a mayday or a pan pan, don’t ships still help them? Why are Zuckerberg ships allowed to now just say, well, the Coast guard requested assistance for the for the vessel but it was not an emergency. If you would hear a distress call, don’t you just head out to help the ship right away?
Third, the first distressed signal was sent 26 minutes BEFORE the Coast guard determined that it was not an immediate emergency. What were they doing during those 26 minutes? Like I asked above, don’t you just start out immediately to help the vessel? What if it had been sinking!
No, I’m not letting Zuckerberg (or his crew) off the hook here. He had TWO ships that could have helped and neither attended the vessel.
How about we trust the judgement cruise ship Captain who certainly is aware of maritime law and what the distress call was.
He was upset enough about it to announce it to the whole ship so that’s good enough for me.
+1 @mayp and he might have even had a helicopter based on how those jerks travel.
It sounds like they waited to see if they really had to stop to help. To me, it is not a matter of whether they had a legal obligation – they had a moral one. Can you imagine owning two boats in the area and sitting there in the hopes that someone else will help first? This is a man with an untold amount of money and the first instinct of the crew is to . . . wait and hope that someone else steps up. It’s gross.
It tracks with the poor excuse of a human being that mark zuckerberg is. I hope the energy that he gives out to the world comes back to him in spades.
IKarma really needs to bite this guy’s ass big time. Let’s see what happens when he’s in this situation – say in the middle of the Pacific.
I used to assume this guy’s wife was a genuine person who married her college sweetheart and was just a frog in boiling water by the time she had spent a decade with a billionaire whose net contribution to human society is metastasising adolescent insecurity and social anxiety, but…. Priscilla has had years to wake the f*ck up and take her kids and her estimable professional qualifications and leave this spineless deplorable to wallow in his own overcompensating bilge. And she hasn’t. FWIW my younger brother was at primary & secondary school with the Winklevoss twins whom Suckerburg paid off after he stole their idea. They were the type of people he *wanted* to be. And they are — in real life — much more intelligent, polished, mature, and generally possessed of greater integrity. What an utter twat.
Thanks for this.
WELL, I always say this, if you’re morally capable of getting your success the way Mark did, then you’re bankrupt soul is capable of anything, and you CANNOT be trusted.
He definitely has a humanity chip missing.
Lifelong boat owner and ocean lover here. This is atrocious. Ignoring a distress call from another vessel can easily lead to loss of lives. He really is a boil on a humanity, and the captain of his yacht should have gone to aid that vessel anyway. I am enjoying that the cruise ship passengers all booed Zuck long and loudly. We all know these oligarchs cannot handle public booing.
I’m laughing that an actual cruise ship seems to have called out Zuckerberg ‘s yacht! It sounds like they had maneuver a whole ass cruise ship around it, too. Hope there’s audio!
As to the distinction between a call for “assistance” or a “distress call”, I think if you are notifying the coast guard in those kind of waters, it’s probably something serious. Maybe those with more experience can chime in?
That is one of my highlights of the story too – that the cruise ship Captain gave tea service on the intercom.
The laws of the sea being broken with impunity. This is also not a good sign for us and I’m grateful the Captain made this very public.
Same. I’m so glad he spilled.
Zuckerberg and whoever was captaining his yacht deserve to be publicly shamed.
Jay- I chimed in above (I think my post went through) about the distinctions between a mayday call and a pan pan call.
Lack of fuel is a pan pan call.
Channel 16 is monitored by all boaters and the coast guard and can be used for distress, assistance, and safety calls. You can also use it to hail other boats and ask them to move to another working channel.
The coast guard generally has better radio signal strength and will often relay calls for assistance so it can reach more boaters. It doesn’t mean that it is a distress call.
Imagine sitting in your bunker and doing nothing to save people outside
This is who this socially inept nerd Zuckerberg is. He will never be a hero
Isn’t he literally building a bunker where he and his family can live once Doomsday hits?
Disgraceful.
Something seriously wrong with these super wealthy and the people they surround themselves with – a lack of basic humanity. It’s exposing the demons that roam the earth.
I’m shocked.
Said no one ever.
Meanwhile in Alberta, our premier is giving away farmland for his AI data centres …. He’s been blocking Canadian news for four or five years now.
@ Suze, I’m in BC and had not heard DSmith is giving away FARMLAND (???!!!!!!!) for Zuck’s AI data centers.
I do know he’s been blocking Canadian news for years. Who does she think is going to feed Albertans, especially if they have separated (it’ll never happen) from Canada??? Who do ALBERTANS think are going to feed them?
I think from now on I shall spell fuc* as zuck and everyone will still know what I mean.
@gail Premier Smith DOES.NOT.CARE about the 98% of Albertans (unless they’re part of the minority take back Alberta MAGA faction of the UCP that controls whether she stays in power or not).
She’s not governing for albertans she’s governing for herself and her grift – and zuck is a grifter as we all know. Albertans had no say in that Sturgeon Cty meta data center decision. (Which they’ve already broken ground on, nothing to see here…just waited till the very last minute to announce it to the public!)
Douchebags gonna douche.
You mean “dead eyes” doesn’t care about others? How ordinary
Maybe there was someone on the yacht who shouldn’t have been and they didn’t want anyone to see? **coughPutincough**
😝💯
Pretty obvious to me they didn’t want the ‘riff raff’ on his mega yacht.
I am no sailor but my brother is. While I don’t know enough to claim to know about seafaring laws or rules. But the #1 rule is if someone is in distress or needs aid. You go and help full stop.
Eat the rich with some fava beans and a nice chianti I say.
This story also reminds me of the mega-church and its fraudulent leader refusing to let people into the church to escape the flooding in the area. They just didn’t want their nice, expensive church mucked up by the hoi polloi. They made some other excuse that they did or wanted to let people in, but no. I don’t believe a word of it. Religion has gone the way of politics–selfish, greedy, immune to human suffering.