“Michael B. Jordan is reportedly dating Raye, the British singer” links

Wait, Michael B. Jordan & Raye are dating now?? Raye’s big hit is “Where Is My Husband?” Did she… find her husband?? [Hollywood Life]
Wiglet Watch: Donald Trump edition. [Buzzfeed]
Kaia Gerber wore Gucci to an LA event for The Shards. [RCFA]
Real question: will Robert Pattinson get an Oscar nomination for playing Chris Hansen in Primetime? It’s not really Oscar-bait, and yet… [LaineyGossip]
Jared Padalecki apologizes for showing compassion for Perez Hilton. [Just Jared]
Perez Hilton had significant blood loss. [Socialite Life]
The trailer for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. [Pajiba]
Hannah Einbinder is on promotional duty. [Go Fug Yourself]
New music: Grumpy Truck’s “UFObaby”. [OMG Blog]
Oh, the Whitney Houston Barbie is very cute! [Seriously OMG]
Florida Man arrested after a machete fight in a Publix parking lot. [Starcasm]
I have sympathy for his children. They deserve a better father. As for what he did, he should be deplatformed across the board.
I don’t wish him harm, I just wish he goes away from public life for good.
I’m surprised we didn’t get a post or link about Taylor Swifts silencing of Trumps posts using her music. He’s trying to bait her into engaging with him and she found a way to mute him without giving him the attention he is begging for.
Yes, that was very satisfying. Shut down crazy toxic grandpa without a word.
I don’t know Perez Hilton, either. I thought he was the guy from Just Jared. There is nothing wrong with extending humanity and encouragement to someone in that shape, ever, especially when they have three kids
I remember when he had his own website. He publicly said he wished Britney Spears had died when she was going through what ended her up in her conservatorship. He used to draw p*nises on the faces of female celebrities including minors and post them on his site. He posted an up-skirt photo of Taylor Momson when she was a minor. Hope that helps your to know him a little better.
That is all utterly reprehensible and utterly indecent. I still stand by what I said. A person in that shape can be extended humanity, even if in fact they’ve behaved very inhumanely.
i remember all the awful things perez hilton did on his way to fame, and all the awful things he did once he got there. he’s truly reprehensible. but i don’t think someone should have to apologize for expressing compassion and empathy to someone else. you can recognize that hilton was a horrible person while saying it’s sad what happened. we’re all still human beings (supposedly).
Jane – ITA A100% and came here to say the same thing. Jared Padalecki (I got a little hot just typing his name) has nothing to apologize for. His message was very nice and couldn’t possibly be construed as excusing PH’s behavior. But he also handled it well in saying that he appreciates being informed. Gawd. Does Jared want my number? My husband would allow me this one hall pass.
Fully agree with you on this, Jane. It’s an even sadder world when apologies are expected for showing compassion for anyone. Obviously he’s a very sick individual but where is our humanity when we demand an eye for an eye.
What was taking him so long? To find Ray-ay-aye?
Cute – I ship this couple.
Michael B and RAYE???? I hope this is true. 😍
Michael B. Jordan is now my favorite actor. He is also the one I have the biggest crush on. He is an exceptional actor and an extremely good-looking (okay, gorgeous) man. I stan for him. If I can’t be his choice (and there are many reasons I cannot). then yes, I hope his relationship with Raye works out. She is very pretty. I haven’t heard her sing, but I will check out her famous husband song. If I were many decades younger . . .
Florida!!! When you bring a hatchet to a machete fight!!! I needed a laugh. 😆
It wasn’t self harm. It was a public suicide
Mee, nothing funny about it to me. Florida and Texas are the two worst states in the union. But only in Florida would you hear about a knife and machete fight. Frigging crazy. I’d never even vacation there anymore. Too dangerous and deranged.
It’s interesting that Jared Padalecki showed compassion for Perez, I remember when Philip Seymour-Hoffman died he extended ZERO grace and criticized him in his death. Jared is so annoying and attention seeking.
Michael B. Jordan and Raye together? That is such an unexpected but absolutely gorgeous pairing! I really hope the rumors are true because they would look amazing together.