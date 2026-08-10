“Michael B. Jordan is reportedly dating Raye, the British singer” links

Wait, Michael B. Jordan & Raye are dating now?? Raye’s big hit is “Where Is My Husband?” Did she… find her husband?? [Hollywood Life]

Wiglet Watch: Donald Trump edition. [Buzzfeed]

Kaia Gerber wore Gucci to an LA event for The Shards. [RCFA]

Real question: will Robert Pattinson get an Oscar nomination for playing Chris Hansen in Primetime? It’s not really Oscar-bait, and yet… [LaineyGossip]

Jared Padalecki apologizes for showing compassion for Perez Hilton. [Just Jared]

Perez Hilton had significant blood loss. [Socialite Life]

The trailer for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. [Pajiba]

Hannah Einbinder is on promotional duty. [Go Fug Yourself]

New music: Grumpy Truck’s “UFObaby”. [OMG Blog]

Oh, the Whitney Houston Barbie is very cute! [Seriously OMG]

Florida Man arrested after a machete fight in a Publix parking lot. [Starcasm]