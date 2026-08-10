Prince William is ‘bewildered & enraged’ by his father’s meetings with Prince Harry

Every summer, the Prince and Princess of Wales disappear for months, and every summer, the British tabloids churn through several royal storylines in their absence. One of this summer’s storylines is clearly “Prince William is incandescent with rage over King Charles seeing Prince Harry twice in the past year.” Even worse, Charles apparently plans to offer palace accommodation to Harry next month, when Harry visits. Royal commentators and royal sources are definitely making it sound like this is William’s Hot Bald Seething Summer. Not only that, but William and Charles are barely speaking? Which is presented as new information, but they’ve never been particularly close, even before all of this recent Harry stuff. Some highlights from a Closer story getting a lot of attention:
Harry’s September visit: Harry is set to stay at Buckingham Palace when he jets over to the UK again next month, and William is apparently flabbergasted that Charles is ready to welcome him with open arms. He feels that, once again, Harry is eclipsing important royal business, with talks about abdication sailing out the window. William, we hear, has appealed to his father repeatedly to remain on track with their plans and stop kowtowing to Harry, but as both men are notoriously hot-headed, it descends into furious rows.
Daddy won’t listen to Willy!! Our source says: “William says any advice he gives his father is met with indifference or even outright anger. What’s really hurtful is that it seemed like they were busy preparing him to take over, everyone was talking about a potential abdication and now he’s suddenly been pushed to the side while Charles rolls out the red carpet for Harry any chance he gets.”
The Highgrove meeting with the Sussexes: Our insider tells us, “William thinks it’s lunacy and an act of blatant disservice to the Crown. He resents the fact that this whole saga with the Sussexes is getting so much airtime that’s distracting the whole family from way more important matters and creating this deepening divide within the household. He can scarcely believe that a number of key aides are now openly changing their stance towards the Sussexes and [these staffers are] imploring other members of the Firm that His Majesty’s wishes and actions must be respected, which means turning the other cheek [with Harry and Meghan] and wiping the slate clean.”
William certainly hopes someone else cleans up this mess! Says our source: “It’s bewildering and enraging all at the same time, but William says he’s past trying to understand it. He’s still hoping somebody else can talk sense into his father, but he’s not counting on it, and he’s through wasting his breath. His attitude now is that if Charles wants to have this relationship with Harry so badly, then he should have at it, and let William get on with the business of ruling the Crown because, clearly, Charles is at a point in his life where he’s more focused on sentimental matters than practicalities.”
Why won’t anyone listen to Willy?? “For William it’s like a bad dream to see the King making these dreadful decisions, and the fact that he carries such little influence, despite being second in line to the throne, is infuriating. He still loves his father deeply, that will never change, but there’s no question that a lot of respect has been lost. So, at this point he’s trying to bite his lip and avoid negative discussions, which means keeping more of a distance, at least whilst he bides his time and sees how this all plays out with the Sussexes.”
Father & heir are barely speaking: The son and father cannot afford to completely freeze each other; they are embroiled in steering the day-to-day of the Royal ship together: “He and Charles are still obligated to keep one another apprised about various decisions and day-to-day duties that affect the bigger picture of the monarchy. So of course, they’ll maintain a cordial relationship and project a sense of togetherness, when necessary, but most of the communication is being done through aides at this point because they’re keen to avoid each other where possible while things are so awkward.”
Charles’ perspective is that William sucks: Charles, however, appears unmoved by William’s objections: “It’s upsetting and exasperating for Charles, but he’s made his position abundantly clear and no amount of foot stamping or complaining from William will make any difference. He’s actually telling people that it’s strengthened his resolve to stay on as King for as long as possible, because he worries that William is too hot-tempered and impulsive to rule the Crown, and that he has a lot of growing up to do in the coming years. Of course, that assessment will have made its way back to William and it’s only served to make him feel more irritated and undermined.”
Y’all might say “oh, we’re believing Closer now?” I believe stories when the gossip is believable, given the evidence we’ve compiled for years. It’s absolutely clear that Charles continues to meet with Harry even though William is throwing furious tantrums behind-the-scenes. It’s clear that William has had a half-dozen breakdowns over these Charles-Harry meetings. It’s clear that Charles is mostly ignoring his unhinged heir. The last part is pretty obvious too – Charles was always going to cling to the throne with both hands. He was never going to abdicate. And Charles absolutely knows that William is nowhere near ready. Anyway, William’s tantrums will get so much louder next month, all around Harry’s visit.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Scooter never lets up from his constant tantrums. What a brat. Charles and the Queen should have reined him in ages ago. I think he’ll bring down the monarchy.
It sounds as if William is trying to bully his father into abdicating because he wants the power.
He wants the immunity from prosecution. Only the sovereign gets that.
For past crimes or the ones he is contemplating?
Only he knows for sure.
I think this idea is beginning to make a lot of sense. After years of indicating he’s in no hurry to be king, and I think he may have said he doesn’t even want to be king, he’s suddenly anxious to reign. This attitude came about because of the simultaneous cancer announcements. Charles’s cancer gives William the perfect opportunity to both ascend and conceal. If William were smart, he would take the attitude that he hopes his father lives a long time and he will do all he can to help his father-not push him off the throne. William doesn’t appear to be that smart or have much mental capacity for strategizing. He appears to be a creature of impulse.
Looking at Andrew I am not so sure. That might be the theory, but in real you have to find someone willing to accuse a royal.
Billy’s craving for the throne only truly kicked into high gear after two things happened:
1. Whatever really led to the months long sequestration of Kate (pre cancerous cells in the abdomen don’t usually lead to a massive scar on the temple – that’s more indicative of head trauma…). If it was an accident, all this concealment would be unnecessary. If it was deliberate, who’s responsible?
Because there’s still a law in the UK that assaulting the spouse of the heir constitutes high treason.
2. Billy got really, really squirrelly after his Uncle Pedo got picked up by the po-po. And during the Epstein files releases. He really latched on to mentions of the York family, cousins, his rants lasted weeks. I’m of a mind that the attacks on the York sisters was meant as distraction from… something else. It feels like he’s worried about who else in the family his uncle will throw under the bus.
Or like he’s angry that his father didn’t die so he couldn’t become king that way either.
Charles probably knows that the Royal Family is at fault for the situation with Harry. William lives in the delusion that he and his wife did nothing wrong.
Charles is principally to blame for throwing his sons to the media wolves, as well as denying them the mental health care they absolutely needed after the loss of their mother.
Chuck instructed Bolland to use his sons as media cannon fodder in his bid to embiggen and normalize the Rottweiler. Bolland eagerly complied.
30 odd years later, this is the result.
As to Charles being aggravated that his heir is unprepared for his future role, this is also Charles’ fault. Being an absentee parent, not teaching his son properly, not giving him help with dyslexia and mental health issues, is why William is like this today.
The more the media pushes the abdication storyline (with either the blessings of the Waleses or no significant push back), the more Charles will resent William and the more Harry will be welcomed back by Charles as a way to punish his lazy heir.
Plus Charles is known to want to avoid confrontation, and Harry is more pleasant to deal with as he isn’t insulting or screaming at his father at every turn.
More than Charles, Camilla. She is much more ruthless than Charles.
And if she is so much more ruthless, why hasn’t she got William in line anytime in the past almost decade?
They don’t call her the Rottweiler for no reason. At this point she should have William spinning like a top. She is failing in her duty to the King.
@Lady D – Camilla doesn’t have to power to put William in line. But she does have the power to influence Charles. And what is the 100% guaranteed way to make William look unhinged? It’s Harry having tea with Charles. People go on about how Camilla will never forgive Harry for calling her whatever he called her, but Camilla’s been called lots of things in her life and sailed on. Her ruthlessness is behind-the-scenes, and if she can use Harry to attack William, she will.
You’d think Camilla would rally up her media contacts to decimate William but she hasn’t. Could she be playing a conservative game in case she outlives Charles?
Where do we think all those stories come from of William’s rage, of his and Kate’s fights, etc? someone is leaking that to the press at such a steady drip that we have all long accepted that William has a significant anger problem. I don’t think its all Camilla (since the stories have been there for decades) but I do think she eggs it on in the press.
@Becks1 – I think Camilla likes to stir the pot in sneaky ways. I can see her adding to the discord between Harry and William so that Charles would be disconnected from both (not that he didn’t do plenty himself). Harry leaves and that works for her. Now, Harry comes back and that works for her, too.
@eurydice that’s exactly what I think. She stirs the pot and its not always super obvious that she’s doing it. She’s less obvious than charles when he was trying to rehabilitate her image or destroy Diana’s.
I am sure Charles has her set up well in the event he dies before her so she does not have the same interest in being on William’s good side that Sophie has, for example.
I think she’s an agent of chaos generally, but I also think she hates William in a way that she does not hate Harry. She probably wishes Harry hadn’t written Spare and hadn’t said that she left bodies in her wake or whatever, but she also probably knows that Harry held back a great deal. i think her interfering in Charles and harry’s relationship is just something she does out of a combo of spite, malice and just because she can.
I think she hates William and actively works against him having a good relationship with Charles. IDK, I just feel like its more personal there.
So for her, Harry meeting Charles a few times a year in a controlled environment (ie Highgrove where she’s there watching) is worth the trade off of seeing William crash out like this.
Oh grow up Willy! Hrs a selfish entitled immature man. Is there no one on his team who can tell h how bad this all looks for him? It’s like he needs to “win” the battle to “excommunicate” Harry and is frustrated it’s not working.
He should roll up his sleeves and do some actual work like his father the King did for decades! smdh
Yes to everything you said! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
The fact that a FATHER with CHILDREN can’t understand why a FATHER wants a relationship with his CHILD…tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about William as a human being💔
Exactly. And I wouldn’t say not understanding why a husband wouldn’t believe the worse about his wife and abandon her, tells you a lot about his marriage.
Just so petulant. Why isn’t everyone doing what I want?!!! I imagine that Emma Robert’s meme when they wrote about him now.
It really makes you wonder how he’d react if one of his own children criticized or chose a different path. It seems his reaction is dump your kids.
There is no way that Charles is abdicating lol These are very unserious people. But I love that William probably did think abdication was on the table and now it’s been snatched away.
The UK could make power and heating affordable if they’d just figure out a way to siphon it off his bald head.
I think the subtext there is that William thought Charles would be dead by now.
Probably desperately hoped. Kate was too. Not that either are prepared or willing to do any work, those poor red boxes will remain closed until some staffer gives William the Cliffs notes version
Ha! Okay bc I’ve been slightly confused that William would even think Charles would abdicate and just hand over the crown. William should know better. So then is he just mad that his dad….isn’t more ill?
@Jais – Yes, he’s mad that Charles isn’t dead yet. William has spent 2 years swanning around, proclaiming all the things he will and won’t do when he becomes king. Now, it’s clean up on aisle 9. Now, William has to show that he wasn’t going rogue. The new story being that he and Charles were in agreement that Charles was no longer viable and should step down. But Poor Perpetual Victim William was betrayed by Toothless Befuddled Charles’ weakness for Evil Treacherous Harry and was stabbed in the back.
It’s so childish. William is acting like he’s losing some massive battle if Charles sees Harry. Like it shows that he doesn’t have power and that he “lost.” But it’s like my dude you are still the heir.
yes! I saw something above before I saw these comments. I think abdication is being used bc it sounds nicer than saying “William thought his father would be dead by now.”
So now, William wants people to believe that he wasn’t plotting to be king behind Charles’ back – that all the “When I’m King…” rhetoric was actually a plan for abdication he and Charles had been working up? And now, after all that planning, Charles has reneged and betrayed William by going back on their deal?
I can’t tell you how much I love this scenario. I love the idea that both sides are calling the other unfit to be King. And I love the image of William “bewildered and enraged” – like a bull that’s been clobbered between the eyes by a 2 by 4.
The only thing Charles reneged on was not dying fast enough from his cancer. William seems to forget that he’s still only the heir and the king can (and will) do as he pleases, whether the heir approves or not. Poor little Willy, being put in his place….
Or a footie hooligan drunkenly falling on his bald head.
The Windsors, except maybe Charles, are NOT reading the room. The Romanovs did NOT read the room. They believed that they would prevail. We all know how that turned out for them. The Windsors have lost so much support in the effort to smear H and M. They lost the opportunity to show grace, love, compassion and to model what 21st century life looks like. They want life to be back in the 50’s with complete deference to them. Wake up.
I mentioned the Romanovs in a comment here just the other day. There’s a whiff of Last Days of Tsar Nicholas in the air – a court that didn’t even speak the same language as the people.
I agree.
Hoepfully not as bloody. No need to kill the pets.
Why is this fool still having conniptions about something that happened last month? And yeah he sucks. Who in their right mind throws tantrums about past events when there’s future events to throw tantrums over? Priorities dude! And Willy Nilly has proven that he can’t multi task at all (except when gathering rose bushes) so what the what? It’s a wonder he hasn’t had a nervous breakdown, with all of his monthly histrionics…
This entire article can be summed up as:
Will – I’m the heir so I should always get my way and I know best so you better listen to Meeeee….and
C-Rex- oh grow the F up and btw bitch I’M THE KING!
Honestly, one would probably need daily medication or other medicinals just to deal with either of them
And Scooter thinks he’s ready to reign?
What a spoilt, entitled, nasty brat he’s become. God help us when he does take over from Charles
Why is this fool still having conniptions about something that happened last month? And yeah he sucks. Who in their right mind throws tantrums about past events when there’s future events to throw tantrums over? Priorities dude! And Willy Nilly has proven that he can’t multi task at all (except when gathering rose bushes) so what the what? It’s a wonder he hasn’t had a nervous breakdown, with all of his monthly histrionics…
This entire article can be summed up as:
Will – I’m the heir so I should always get my way and I know best so you better listen to Meeeee….and
C-Rex- oh grow the F up and btw bitch I’M THE KING!
Honestly, one would probably need daily medication or other medicinals just to deal with either of them
Wasn’t there a time Charles counted on his mother to abdicate? Because of her age? I thought Willie didn’t want to be king. Families.
William probably grew to the point where he realised that being King meant lots of work and responsibility and decided he didn’t like it. Now he wants to be King so he can get revenge on Harry.
Well, Charles certainly got the heir he deserved … Charles was champing at the bit, too, for his mother to kick off and now William is doing it in turn to Charles.
William’s petulance and anger issues should have been dealt with when he was a kid … now, that cake is baked — and it tastes rancid.
I love this for all of them.
I often wonder if Charles has enough intrapersonal intelligence to understand the irony, or if he’s somehow bewildered that the spoiled son who was told from birth that he can do or get anything he wants isn’t happy to sit and wait for his father to vacate the throne. Surprise!
“The cal is baked and it tastes rancid…” dang that’s harsh and I love it
The late Queen was famous for not wanting confrontation either… but that does not mean she didn’t see where the train was heading long before the plunge over the edge of the abyss. She would have had to throw herself on the tracks to stop it. Or pull an emergency break. Her style was to play for time and do everything humanly possible in the time she played for, to address the root cause of a problem. She started having William over for weekly lunches when he was a teenager because — as she was “understood” to have told Philip at the time — he looked like he was heading for a breakdown without intervention. His parents really f*cked him over, in a big way. Charles is averse to confrontation but in a different way to his mother: he seethes in private and flies off the handle, but can’t channel the energy into any reckoning that would produce the necessary confrontation and then catharsis, or clearing of the air. He just doesn’t have the discipline or the stamina to stick with the programme, to sort out his marriage, to raise his kids, and he’s failed at both. That’s his legacy, a complete family breakdown. His mother tried to help but she knew William wasn’t her child, he had parents, and they failed him.
The Queen could talk to him all she wanted to giving him advice about being a monarch. It appears he ignored her advice. The trouble with Scooter is that he has the sense of entitlement and superiority. He was jealous of (and still is) his brother. The intervention never really happened, Scooter was allowed to be lazy throughout his twenties and party. And he was enabled by Keen. Scooter and Harry needed both parents. I think Diana was treated horribly and should have been protected by the Queen at all costs. Charles never really committed to Diana other than having heirs with her. Diana was cut loose. Even t hough there was a divorce, Diana should have been allowed to keep the HRH. Diana was very much needed as a parent. Charles should have treated her better and not had his minions leak stories about her. Nicholas Soames actually said publicly that Diana was “paranoid.” The trouble also was that Scooter was treated as ” more special” than his brother and it all went to his head. Already, George seems to be treated as “more special.”
What do these people actually do? I’ve always thought of them like mascots. Dress up in stupid costumes and wave at crowds. Maybe cutting a ribbon here or there. I’m mean they don’t actually work or help people. They don’t rule or have any power. They didn’t earn their wealth. The only value I see is as a tourist attraction.
U of Wisconsin Badgers! That mascot is much more active than this lot.
They don’t rule, but they have a weekly meeting with the Prime Minister. So they do give their opinions about things. They do have some influence. “The Crown” showed Liz’ meetings with several PMs. Queen Victoria too.
What royal work is Harry distracting us from? What big projects are they doing that supercedes everything and everyone else, that not a single photo should ever be taken of his brother? What is this amazing work that we aren’t hearing about because of Harry? I’d really like to know.
Here’s the thing about that. No one is forcing the reporters to cover the Sussexes being spotted on a dinner date in Montecito and blowing the leftovers off their covers. No one is forcing the photographers to do their best to get a picture “in the wild” of them either. And when they do events, like Invictus or WellChild, no one is forcing coverage about that, or forcing coverage of those events to be all about the Sussexes and what Meghan wore.
The upstaging and thunder stealing and whatever phrase they want to use is of their own making that they know the leftovers are so boring they’d never sell copy.
“ Charles was always going to cling to the throne with both hands” haha.
That man will be in a wheelchair with tubes all through him and he still won’t quit.
He’ll be on dialysis and ECMO and still cling to the throne. He’s waited too long for this.
He’s gonna be just like Moscow Mitch. Including the wife who wants to be nowhere near him
The BRF doesn’t do wheelchairs. Shows weakness or some such silliness. He’ll drag his body onto that throne for the opening of Parliament, one of his few actual constitutional duties.
He will be a bewildered and enraged king, too. Nothing impactful , true or serious will ever come from William. The dude is a dud.
Lol – in my crystal ball I see him spending all of his kingly time obsessing over how to crush H & M under his boot heels, nothing different to what he’s doing now. It sucks when your only real personality trait is being incandescent with anger.
Poor baby. Karma really is a bitch, eh Billy?
Get therapy, dude.
Never gonna happen. Peggy is ordained by god, doncha know?
Peggy didn’t do god according to peggy, created a problem at the coronation.
I love the inaccuracy of the word “rule” here; they’re figureheads, they don’t “rule”, they “reign”. Charles is a ceremonial head of state but William is looking forward to “ruling”
And “rule the crown” is a nonsense phrase.
The only thing they “rule” over is their family. That’s what he’s really looking forward to…swinging his weight against Harry and Meghan. The rest of it, he doesn’t care about. He wants to be the one wielding the family purse around like a deadly weapon depending on how anyone talks to him or shows his “due reverence” at any given time. Luckily Harry and Meghan aren’t beholden to him like Edward and Sophie are. He can rage through the media all he wants, Harry and Meghan will continue to be booked, busy, peaceful, and hydrated under a Montecito tree.
^ what she said ^ 🎯
Edward, Sophie, Anne, her husband and kids, Andrew, Sarah, the daughters will always be very careful not to enrage Willy.
Abdication plans?! That’s a bit much. Plus, W talks a big game (“When I’m king, I will make Harry unhappy and everyone will pay attention to me!”) but when he had the opportunity to step in for his father – he disappeared (and got drunk?). Even now, he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t want to do anything, except collect the money and destroy H if he can.
I don’t think anyone wants to listen to W’s “advice” except his immediate staff, who have to (and Jason). Everyone else probably uses his advice as a guideline of what not to do.
Is Harry going to get proper security when he goes to the UK for the WellChild and Invictus Spirit Awards? I don’t understand the deal about staying at BP where no one else from the family is staying. It’s still a construction zone, no? Harry has never appeared to have a problem finding safe accommodation. Now everyone will know where he is. Why would he accept unless actual security is guaranteed. I don’t want to sound ridiculous but I just see Harry as being ‘trapped’ if he is at BP.
From what I understand, and I may be wrong, BP has one entrance/exit. Harry will be able to be tracked by the RR and paparazzi the moment he leaves the grounds for anything.
Exactly, Harry had mentioned that when he came that Buckingham has only one entrance and exit to drive through. Does it have a helipad?
Yes, it has a helipad. I believe that is the one that Charles uses.
“Bewitched (Bothered and Bewildered)” is the perfect theme song for this lunkhead. Never knew the rest of the lyrics but the title popped into my head as soon as I saw this article earlier. Ella Fitzgerald has a lovely version, very soothing. The staff that have to work with him might appreciate it…
William’s rage is interesting.
What is not being said here? There is more than a sense of foreboding about William that is apparently frightening for the monarchy. Charles has absolutely been invigorated back to better health to stave off William’s ascendency. And there is another article about William in Closer where Charles is alleged to have said William is too hot headed and will need to be more mature in the coming years.
William is 45.
There is no other European heir to the throne where there is a fear about what will happen when the heir ascends. All the other heirs are prepared temperamentally and otherwise. But not William.
Will needs to get a life – his obsession with Harry is pathological. This story is so tired and old.
Why not display how he’s actually doing good things for the job he’s paid for instead constantly throwing pathetic man child tantrums?
He’ll be ruled by the Machiavellian Middleton’s who he needs with help in managing his children and Kate as well as they need him since they have no money to maintain their lifestyle. He seems to like to be babied and they’re the parents he never had. He and Kate act like adults who never grew up both feeding off each other and exposing their worse sides. God help the U.K.
I’m just going to assume that William is no more than a childish dickhead with huge anger and mental health issues from now on. He can’t seriously think that these silly press leaks make him look good? I feel sorry for the UK with these moronic RF members.
KristaE, No, he needs to get a job. Hundreds of millions of pounds a year for doing absolutely nothing. He is despicable. This is more than a sweetheart deal–it is the shame of a nation. What a tiresome lout with all his rage issues. Beyond embarrassing. Sick. I think he should be the next one battling Logan Paul’s brother in the wrestling ring. It could help with his rage issues and I’d love to see the Paul guy with William in the ring. Horrifying, yet satisfying.
When you’re that stupid, everything is bewildering.
Can they come up some better stories then willie is insane with rage over what ever! how about how truly lazy he is and his anger issues
Willy is, by any stretch, not prepared for kingship at all. His tabloid minions, palace courtiers and some government officials, who are kissing up to him, might be rooting for him to become king, but the rest of the people with common-sense, who are watching this Windsor circus, definitely understand why Charles in his old age, will want to stay glued to the British throne for as long as possible – man-child heir Willy is nuts. For all we know, he might be tainted by the bloodline madness.
Charles is in “good” company, though – there are two other very old European kings, in not the best of health I may say, who are glued to the thrown as well, even though their rein spans a much longer period:
We have king Harald of Norwegian, 89 yo, and king since 35 years. In recent years he has been stricken by many illnesses – like strokes, breading problems because of a respiratory infection, skin infection, mobility (walking) problems. His rein has been suffering from lots of controversy (e.i. daughter, Princess Martha Louise, married her black American shaman) and scandals (e.i. concerning his 53 yo son Crown Prince Haakon’s wife Mette Marit with her Epstein connections, and her rapist imprisoned son).
He doesn’t want to abdicate, understandably not for a son with a problematic wife to become queen at this time (and who also just had a lung transplant), and neither because of his health issues or old age.
And then there is the Swedish king Carl Gustaf, 80 yo, and king for 52 years. In 2023 he underwent a heart operation, he’s still not in good health, but, per his words, he is not ready to leave the throne/abdicate for his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, 49 yo, with two pre/teen kids. He will follow tradition, meaning – the new monarch ascend the throne when the current one dies.
But the rest of Europe does have some very well prepared, well educated, multi-lingual, young modern women, who will become queen at a much younger age, because of the tradition of abdication within their country’s monarchies (The Netherland, Spain, Belgium).
* King Harald of Norway ..
Advisortoyou, the rapist step-grandson gives me pause. I hope he’ll never inherit the throne. I must say Willy comes off well compared to the rapist. But apart from that, I do wonder if Willy is the most ill-prepared, ill-suited heir to a crown in Europe.
The step-grandson is and will never be an heir to the throne. He was not born into the Norwegian royal family – he was born as the son of a commoner father – who equally had sever problems with the law – before his mother married the Crown Prince.
Wow, so William had quite convinced himself that he was about to talk his father into abdicating? And his people are allowing this to be published? Anne Boleyn was beheaded for less. If William’s people have any smarts, they will push back on this story.
It’s really telling how deep the dynamic runs when private family meetings spark this level of public and institutional tension. Navigating family reconciliation under a constant global spotlight must be exhausting for everyone involved, especially when personal feelings clash with royal duties. Hopefully, they can eventually find a way to balance family dialogue without it becoming an endless source of friction.
“Rule the crown”? Are you sure Closer isn’t written by a Russian bot?
Imran, IMO, you’re being much too nice to the royal family.