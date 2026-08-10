Eden: Prince Harry should ‘step down & distance himself’ from Invictus

A week ago, the Daily Mirror “broke” a story which had already been broken dozens of times before. That story? Prince Harry has “invited” his father, King Charles, to attend the Birmingham Invictus Games. Ever since Invictus chose Birmingham to host the games, people have been talking about this exact scenario. It’s not like the Mirror has some big exclusive, and yet ever since that story broke, the British tabloids have been screaming and crying about it. The Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell believes that the British public would be “appalled” if the head of Britain’s Armed Forces went to a veteran-specific warrior-games-style event which was founded by the king’s son. Sources are crying about how Prince Harry “trapped” his father, because it would look horrible if Charles snubbed Invictus just because of the Windsors’ fixation on “punishing” the Sussexes. So now we’re back to another old chestnut: royal commentators crying about how Harry should step down from Invictus.
On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, royal experts Richard Eden and Richard Kay examine claims Prince Harry’s camp is using ‘public pressure’ to coax King Charles into appearing at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. The pair were responding to a column in the Mail this week by their colleague Amanda Platell, who argued the King should refuse his son’s request after details of the invitation appeared in the press.
Diary editor Eden suggested the invitation had been planted by Harry’s PR team, in the hope it would push the monarch into making an appearance. In evidence of this claim, Eden pointed to Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths, who said last year she was fed favourable stories by the Sussexes’ advisers.
Regardless, Eden argued the controversy already surrounding an event still eleven months away was reason enough for Harry to consider stepping away from the Games altogether.
‘Pressure is always put on the King and Queen,’ Eden said. ‘We saw this in the run-up to Harry and Meghan’s visit to Britain, didn’t we? We had three weeks of speculation, all about the security and whether they would bring the children. It all seems like public pressure and it’s really not the way the royal family has traditionally operated. You would expect an invitation like this to go out behind the scenes, and that it all would be done in private. This kind of public pressure is awful really.’
‘It’s something that Amanda Platell certainly feels strongly about. Her view was that the King would be giving in, but the problem is you do not want to see the Invictus Games turned into some sort of personal football. Personally, I would like to see Harry step down from it, to distance himself from Invictus. It would get rid of that controversial element and the Games would prosper as a result.’
Veteran royal correspondent Richard Kay agreed the invitation may have been deliberately fed to the press. He noted how ‘unusual’ it was for an engagement to surface so far in advance, pointing out that royal diaries are set at six-monthly intervals. He suggested Harry may have hoped to bypass the aides who run his father’s diary, men the Duke views as unsympathetic to him, by appealing directly through the press.
Kay argued: ‘It does feel like Harry is trying to bounce his father into something ahead of time… it’s entirely possible that Harry sees enemies among Charles’s staff, the people who run his diary and look after him. It does feel slightly desperate. I am certain the King will want to go along anyway to support it. One of the things the royal family likes to be identified with more than any other, I would argue, is their support for the armed forces. Invictus is a feather in Harry’s cap, without a doubt. But, if it is being used just to promote himself, that would grate a bit.’
Kay “noted how ‘unusual’ it was for an engagement to surface so far in advance” – Harry really got their asses! Now they can’t lie and claim that they weren’t told about the dates or that there was a mix-up with the invitations. They put the ball in Charles’ court. They’re giving him plenty of advance notice, these dates are not going to change, this is something that needs to be penciled in a year in advance, and now Charles must decide what he will do. And maybe that was the point of “leaking” it to the Mirror too, if that’s what actually happened. It’s not about public pressure as much as it’s about Harry creating a public record of the invitation being extended, so the palace can’t lie about it later.
As for the crap about “Harry should step aside” – they’ve wanted that for years. Eden is the same commentator who said, in so many words, that Harry should step down from Invictus so another royal can “take over.” And we all know who that royal would be. It’s not a real threat though, given Prince William’s shocking laziness. Anyway, prepare yourselves – they’re going to keep saying outrageous BS about Invictus for the next year.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Diana was friendly with Kay. She did not live to see Kay joining in on the cynical comments about Harry. This would be disaster if scooter took over or put his pal Beckham in charge . Charles needs to stop being a wimp and go to the event and end the drama.
Even more of a disaster if the Tindall thug takes over.
Did Thug Tindall ever serve? Why would they insult veterans by putting someone in charge who never served?
Eden needs to eat s*it
It is a rare morning when I swear out loud but the headline to this post accomplished it!
I think he already is eating s*it. At least that’s what I call it when britmedia is acting in their capacity as PR arm for the UK’s Huge Realty Hoofprint (HRH) of BRFCo.
I think there’s exactly zero people within Invictus Games who are calling for Prince Harry to either “step down” or “distance himself” from the organization. And exactly zero people with Invictus Games consider Harry to be a “controversial element” to the organization. So this is just the usual Huffy Regal Hucksters (HRH) puffing the so-called ‘working’ monarchy. If Chuck thinks it’s important for the ‘working’ monarchy to be seen as supporting Invictus Games in the UK, he’ll either go himself or send surrogate(s). At a minimum he will issue some type of proclamation to accord them their due.
In re: Willy ‘taking over’ Invictus, he should tend to his own ‘important’ projects. BBC is reporting “all” of England’s rivers and lakes are polluted with chemicals – where’s Earthspit when you need it?
Lies and bull s**t. More lies and bull s**t. Beyond tired of this. Harry didn’t do squat. He didn’t make the call to have IG in England. However he is still showing up…still doing what he would do for the Invictus games where ever they’re held. Recently I got an email with a petition to have Harry booted from IG. I declined to sign and I told them exactly why I would NOT be signing that!
And they call Harry stupid? The RR hate that he plays the palace game better than them–they are really just transcriptors anyway–and he plays the palace game on par with his father & the side chick. Clearly, whenever we see references to “the King and Queen” this is an official source that lives in Ray Mill.
Well the question they should be asking is why the King would feel” pressure ” to attend Invictus? Let’s just look at what Invictus does as an organization. There’s no whiff of scandal, it’s successful and popular. You’re the CIC and it’s being hosted in your country. Seems like attendance would be a no brainer.
So the real ” issue” is that all of this comes with the acknowledgement that it’s under the guidance and leadership of your son, who you said wouldn’t amount to anything without you. So it’s not Harry who is making Invictus about him.
Love, love this comment. Thank you!
So Harry should step aside for IG doing it’s job by inviting the Head of State? If Charles can’t make it he could send Anne to represent him. The press fussing about this just make them look ridiculous. The Veterans Minister will be at the event so it’s not necessary for the royals to be there.
Yet charles gives in to scooter almost all the time. Letting scooter go on with the laziness and letting scooter openly talk about what he’d do as king and driving harry and meghan out. Though in the few times he stood up to scooter he met with the sussexes despite scoots anger over it.
Considering that Harry doesn’t speak to the press, I still don’t think this is anything outside of the RR just taking logical leaps that Harry asked him to go. I mean Charles didn’t go to any of the other ones outside of the first right? They are so insane.
Lol there is no serious suggestion that willypeg takes over invictus, when invictus is unrelated to willypeg or the royal family. And it involved actual service people. I know some get worked up about that. It’s not just hilarious It’s extra. Americans don’t understand stuff..all good.
Nothing the royal reporting rats suggest is considered a “serious suggestion.” It’s posted here so we can all laugh and shake our heads at the audacious stupidity. Even we Americans understand that.
Is being delusional, at odds with reality, a prerequisite for becoming a member of the infamous rota 🐀🐀🐀?
Have these people completely lost touch with what’s going on outside their bubble?
They may be many things, being of a sound mind is sadly not one of them.
No wonder the self-styled royal *experts* and the Derangers believe that the ludicrous stories they spend hours, days, weeks imagining are real.
Sad to see, because their actions have bearings in real life, affecting real people.
William going after Prince Harry and the Invictus Games with his briefings to Eden are truly vulgar… not one of those veterans or participating countries want Willy or any of the leftovers involved with IG beyond possibly attending a few events when it’s hosted in their country. If Willy took over (which will never happen beyond in his pinky and the brain schemes) the games would be destroyed in record time, which I find unforgivable it’s like Willy wants to destroy hope and healing for all these veterans just to make him self feel like he’s more powerful and he just comes across like an adult version of a destructive toddler tantrum..
In their dreams Harry would step down from IG. Oh well.
This is such textbook narcissistic parenting: 1. Pretend you’re trapped then play the victim when asked to be present and accountable in a perfectly straightforward situation. Which begs the question, who has victimised you??? Your own child? By asking you to be present? ….begging the question, why would you *not* be present? ….ahhhhh, yes, that’s right. Because it isn’t about *you.* ….but, here’s the fix!!! Let’s make it all about you, by making everyone debate whether or not you’ll show up, for the next year. Got it!!! ….and in the end, people will actually be relieved (of all the drama and dissension) if you skip it. I’m with the commentator who suggested Anne should sub in for her wimp brother, to cite yet another commentator. She’d be perfect.
Harry doesn’t invite people to Invictus. That’s the job of the Birmingham Organising Committee which Harry is not a part of. The Head of State as well as government ministers are always invited.
Invictus is the most consequential thing anyone in the family has ever created. Of course they’re slavering to steal it. So transparent and wow, what a bunch of losers.
Invictus will be successful whether or not Charles attends in person or sends a video or sends someone else or leaves it to the government to send representation or chooses to ignore it entirely. They’re trying to pretend that this is Invictus’s and Harry’s problem to solve for Charles, instead of Charles making an actual decision one way or the other.
This. Whether or not Charles attends will reflect entirely on him. He needs Invictus FAR more than they need him.
Ha! They wish! The serious investors/co-founders saw the disastrous effect Willy Nilly (as I call him bc of his approach to well everything) was having on Earths__t in the short time they allowed him to have partial control over it (i. e. outrageous spending, not inviting the winners to the award ceremony etc) and promptly limited both his role and control. Hopefully, Harry and the IG Board should definitely relocate their headquarters outside of the UK and the influence of the BRF and BM so that ridiculous and disrespectful crap like this never happens again. The UK govt had a chance to do right by their veterans and by the veteran founder of IG and deliberately choose not to. It will be far worse under the reign of William the Terrible Tyrant.
Wasn’t there some “serious” suggestion by one of these “reporters” that Harry step down and hand Invictus to Mike Tindall? That was worth a good laugh.
These are very unserious people
The veterans connect with Harry. I am not sure any other person could lead it now.
William will either deliberately destroy Invictus or just be William and destroy it with laziness. William lacks the stuff to do anything successfully with passion and commitment because he lacks both. William is the kiss of death to the monarchy, too, of course.
If William really wanted a showpiece, showstopper initiative to compete with Harry — if this were healthy competition— he could, say, sail across the Atlantic with a designer who built a boat to run on solar energy. Or wind. Or present a programme on the Beeb about nuclear energy, its benefits, its risks, etc. Or take a camera crew to the place in the UK where the wildfires are, and document the scene, and ask people to donate, and link them to organisations that can help. Get on the ground and get stuck in. You can just upload it to your social media. There are so *many* things that these people could do. They act like the only alternative to stealing Harry’s work, is doing dreary bread and butter ribbon cutting. But it’s not. Harry proved they can write their own ticket. There are a million volunteer groups in the UK that you can just document, week for week, month for month, just take a videographer, spend a couple of days, and highlight their work. But not in a promo reel. Like, keep in touch, check back in, highlight the work they’ve done. The BRF is like a domestic all-purpose NGO. It could be so *brilliant* if you were actually interested in being of use.
The real business of the monarchy is the monarch and heir controlling and managing a huge fortune. All of this other stuff is public relations and maintaining their celebrity status so they can keep getting funded. They don’t actually seem to do much for the common good.
Or William could do everything in his power to “solve” this most pressing environmental issue which is affecting the UK and its citizens, but which he chose to highlight in a completely different country for publicity while cloutchasing his brother. ALL of the UK’s rivers and lakes are polluted. If only there were a global statesman who claims to care about the environment, lives in the UK, and has huge tranches of the media willing to give him unlimited air- and print time? Hmm.
https://x.com/ZandiSussex/status/2086327214069727349
She put it better than I could. 😀
Thank you @Magdalena, great share. What has William down for his own country? Nada.
🎯
This might not even be Charles prevaricating. But it’s certainly the Press making shit up. The speculation about M and H visiting the UK, visiting Charlie, bringing the children etc. was all manufactured by the media. Because it sells papers and clicks.
As for the Harry should hand over the Games. To whom, pray? There isn’t a single royal with the imagination and empathy to continue their success.
If they need a ‘royal’ patron, should Harry CHOOSE to step down, then look outside of the BaRF. King Wilhelm could do it. So could any of the young queens in waiting, who have served (though not in a war), but at least they’ve spent their time in the armed forces. It’s an international event, started by Prince Harry. No reason there cannot be an ‘international’ royal patron.
They act like all these decisions are Harry’s personal decisions to make. To me, that PROVES they do not understand the structure of charities in general (aka patron vs chairman, or president, or CEO) cause they keep laying ALL of EVERYTHING at Harry’s feet which is, in itself, an untruth.
They complain about Harry inviting the king, the head of state, to attend the Invictus games that will be held in a British city and will heavily feature British veterans and their families. It’s a crazy bad look for him not to go, and he’s rightfully getting slammed for it. Good. The solution is to accept the invitation and attend, not try to prevent Harry from issuing the invite. To an event that, again, has been planned to take place in Birmingham for years! It’s not some pop-up flashmob, it’s required years of careful planning, military and security coordination and financial support for it to go ahead.
Eden’s wishcasting about Invictus is pathetic. Harry created Invictus; Harry actually works hard for Invictus; Tindall or William would be disastrous for the organization. They don’t know the first thing about true dedication or the heroism of the IG athletes.
Maureen is deranged.
The Mail has been pushing the “Invictus is broke” angle as a means of supporting their super-objective: getting Harry to abandon Invictus in order for William to take over all the years’ of public and behind-the-scenes sweat equity that Harry has put into the organization. William does not want to be a patron and year-round supporter of veterans’ mental and physical health because if he did, where are his measurable efforts? William has had literal decades to support veterans’ causes and hasn’t; as soon as Harry puts in his own decade of work that has paid off with numerous countries’ government support and unanimous goodwill on the ground, William decides rather than do that with Earthshot (or whatever), he would rather run/ruin Invictus. The quiet part out loud: the biggest complaining/explaining statement made by both the monarchy or the press has been re: Harry’s success with Invictus.
I really hope the local Birmingham organizers and administrators have the moral clarity to support Harry and not allow themselves to be used by the tabloids. It’s sad but also, reasonable, to predict that the both tabloids and mainstream/respected press outlets will go to great lengths to make the public perceive that Invictus will be a disaster only so that King Charles’ presence at Invictus could save it. Nevermind the earliest media mentions of his appearance have been floated as a quiet mid-week appearance on a day lacking other government officials and international royals so as not to approve too much of his wayward son’s efforts to support veterans.
A “feather in [his] cap]”?? Seriously? Man creates a worldwide event and it’s just a … FEATHER?
Meanwhile, Wm’s “feather” is literally – A STUPID FEATHER IN HIS HAT.
Scooter has always wanted IG for himself – IIRC Harry didn’t tell him about it and when he eventually did he wasn’t supportive until it became a success. Part of the funding came from the Endeavour fund that William wanted all for himself when Harry removed himself from the Royal Foundation.
The Wails, esp William have always taken or tried to take whatever was Harry’s – if William can’t have IG then he will destroy it.
Sentebale sound familiar to anyone? Pegs didn’t like Harry having that either. He wasn’t content until he trashed and basically shuttered it, kids be damned.
Digital unicorn
No, William didn’t want the Invictus Games.
William did everything he could to stop Harry from setting it up. He sabotaged, lobbied, and schemed. Eventually, Elizabeth sent William away somewhere and—by providing Harry with a legal advisor—helped register the Invictus Games in a way that kept it separate from royal organizations and the royal family; it belongs solely to Harry.
William was presented with a *fait accompli*. Of course, as soon as it became clear that it was a massive hit and a total success, William tried hard to wrest the Invictus Games away from Harry. He submitted such requests to the Queen at least twice and—I believe—made three attempts involving lawyers; the last time this was reported was right after Elizabeth’s death.
Harry also set up the Endeavour Fund so that sponsorship money would bypass the Royal Foundation—where funds used to vanish because William would get his hands on them.
The funds Harry took from that account were earmarked specifically for the Invictus Games by sponsors Harry had secured himself.
Now William is trying to latch onto those funds—hence the claims that he’s a co-founder (Kate also tried to squeeze in.) because he “contributed money.” Bullshit!
The Endeavour Funds were always Harry’s. Might be misunderstanding . Harry didn’t take anything from an account that he established. Apologize if we’re on the same page. The Wank’s and sycophants have made it sound like they contributed to the success of the amazing Invictus Games. They did not. Willard was pi*ssed off that Harry didn’t run it by him first. Willard had NOTHING do with the founding of the Invictus Games.
In 2024 after a meeting between Invictus and the NATO military committee Admiral Bauer emphasised “the importance of protecting Allied wounded servicemen and women, veterans and their families. He highlighted the invaluable support and hope the Invictus Games Foundation provides to the unconquerable souls of inspirational wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans.” That definitely sounds more important than a ribbon cutting or garden party. I sure hope Chuck is enough of a leader to attend. And no one should ever forget that Invictus is Harry’s all the way. The idea that he step down is ludicrous and insulting.
Do Brits ever wonder why their royal family is such a bloody soap opera and much of their press are such racist, petty, jealous resentful bitches, who give the impression that they live under a rock and do not realize that there is the rest of the world? Charles has to dither over whether or not he will attend an international event for veterans and he is CIC? Should he not feel like an ass each time he puts on a military uniform? Does he not realize that appearing is part of his job? The discussion of Harry “stepping down” is absurd. The whole world knows that Harry is the founder, the patron, and continues to be a huge inspiration behind the continuing development of Invictus. It was and is his vision, as the previous CEO of Invictus continually stated. Meanwhile, the Invictus is carrying on with all the pre-game events smoothly and without help or interference from the Windsors. Just check the Invictus website. And after all the clownery preceding the one year to go event, Harry arrived, and all events were carried out smoothly and professionally to boost the Invictus spirit looking forward to the games. Creatures like Eden and Platell etc. are howling in the wind.
Baron de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic was French.
Does that make the Olympics a property of the French govt to dispose of as they wish?
The British royals have an over-rated sense of their importance especially outside small england.
Considering that Eden is insane, I looked at the DM comments and am still shocked so many people still don’t understand that William never had anything to do with Invictus.
I suspect the Birmingham Committee included a reference to the sovereign in their bid materials Why is there no journalist who is not lazy? If there is a real journalist in the bunch they would do a FOI request of the bid materials. But then again, that would take the air out of their hot air balloon.
Genuine pure lunacy. From a genuine lunatic.
“Personally, I would like to see Harry step down from it, to distance himself from Invictus.“
— I bet you would, Maureen.
I hate the BM. 🤮
My only thought about this, other than my usual disgust with the BM, is that this is working beautifully as a distraction tactic for the BM and the Firm.
Nobody’s talking about the fact that BillyIdle and BoneIdle are in the wind again.
Nobody is talking about the police investigation into Andrew MW or why he’s still living a cushy life with horses and servants when he has no income.
Nobody is talking about what else might turn up from the running sewer that is the Epstein files.
Nobody is talking about how the “working royals” are receiving more and more money while doing less and less for the country, not to mention the question of what, if anything, they have actually done to benefit the residents of the UK since WWII ended, over 75 years ago.
What are people talking about? Harry and Meghan. What a fabulous game of smoke and mirrors.
TBH, people are talking about the death of a famous eagle named Jackie. And, there are demented people sharing demented theories. Much like the BM and derangers regarding H&M.
Invictus wouldn’t exist but for Harry alone. If Harry ever were to let it go, I don’t think it would long outlast him. Ridiculous people.
Eden needs to be approached by veterans and forced to repeat this nonsense to their faces.