Tallulah Willis wore Balenciaga for her wedding to Justin Acee: lovely?



Tallulah Willis, 32, married musician Justin Acee, 30, in Sun Valley, Idaho on Saturday. Acee performs under the name NIGHTIES, he’s from Buffalo, New York (shoutout to my Buffalo peeps, I went to UB) and he’s been with Tallulah for over three years. Tallulah did a dress fitting with Vogue about a week before her wedding. They have exclusive videos and photos and you can see more in the Instagram below and on Vogue.com. Her dress was a custom strapless Balenciaga made of silk satin, organza and tulle. It was designed in collaboration with Tallulah’s stylist, Brad Goretsky, and Balenciaga’s lead designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Pierpaolo spent a lot of time with the Willis family getting the details right and it shows. The gown is amazing. It looks both fashion-forward and classic somehow, with a delicately draped front that continues in the back. Pierpaolo said he wanted it to look like a package someone is unwrapping. It took over 700 hours to create and includes hand-embroidered and stitched organza petals. Here are some more details from Vogue.com:

The dress took 712 hours of work, including 405 hours of construction and atelier alterations, while an additional nine hours were dedicated to the veil alone. The hand embroidery was created by artisans in the Balenciaga atelier. Each organza petal was individually beaded and then hand-applied one-by-one, requiring approximately 60 hours of work. The strapless bodice was constructed from cotton tulle, reinforced with hand-picoted faille to provide structure, and the neckline was inspired by a Balenciaga look her mother wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party earlier this year. “It was [a] beautiful, black, super simple sheath, but it had that really sculptural Balenciaga [neckline],” Tallulah remembers. “When I first tried on the original iteration [of my wedding dress], it was flat across [the neckline], and I just thought, wouldn’t it be so beautiful to have no necklace and nothing up here, but just the shape.” Next comes the veil. As it’s placed over Tallulah’s head, there are comments amongst the friends and family gathered about how with the addition of this very bridal accessory, she has now transformed into a “movie star goddess.” “The best part of the dress is the magnitude,” Tallulah says. “It’s the thing that’s getting me to my new husband. We made a decision at the very beginning of our relationship that we were going to choose each other every day. My biggest hope [for the dress] was that [it would be] something magical, but magical in a way that was unexpected, kind of like me. I’ve worked very hard to be comfortable in my own skin, to be in something that there’s a strength in is profound for me. I’ve worked so hard in my life to be able to find that beauty every day… this is definitely a very special peak celebration moment of beauty.”

[From Vogue]

Tallulah’s quote about how she wanted her gown to be magical and unexpected, like her, made me roll my eyes. You can hear her say this in the video below. Good for her for having that opinion of herself though, truly. I’ll say something else slightly snarky. While I loved her gown, her engagement ring is fug as hell and looks gaudy. She told Vogue she designed it with her friend Karina Noel. Why do rich people always call artisans they commission “friends”? Congratulations to Tallulah and Justin! I hope we get photos of the ceremony soon.