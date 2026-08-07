NN: Prince Harry has effectively ‘trapped’ his father into attending the Invictus games

It’s going to be a long year as royalists continue to lose their ever-loving minds over the Birmingham Invictus Games. It’s already started! Just this week, the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell wrote a horrible column, threatening King Charles with “unpopularity” if he dares to show his face at the Birmingham games. Platell thinks it will be “appalling” if the head of Britain’s Armed Forces and the collector of fifty-plus military medals attends an international warrior-games for veterans. There seems to be a growing consensus that all of the choreography of the games will be difficult for Charles in particular. But I’d like to point out one thing – Prince Harry was not the one who decided to “give” the games to Birmingham. That decision was made by Invictus’ board and executives, because Birmingham and the British government put together such an impressive bid. They’re trying to make this about “Harry knew he was putting his father in a difficult position!” Harry wasn’t the decision-maker, and Harry’s supporters are really mad at Invictus’s board for choosing Birmingham. Anyway, here’s more commentary on how Harry “set a trap” for his father:

Prince Harry didn’t just bring the Invictus Games home to Britain — according to one of the U.K.’s top royal watchers, he set a trap the Palace can’t escape. This week, Harry’s team ran to the Daily Mirror, the same paper he successfully sued for phone hacking years ago, with a plea splashed under the headline “Dad: Let the world see us together,” pushing for King Charles to appear alongside him at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. And JJ Anisiobi, host of “The Daily Expresso,” the Daily Express podcast that ranks as the most-watched daily podcast in the U.K., says the King has effectively been boxed in.

“Harry even hosting the Games in the U.K. means that the royal family were, in a way, being blackmailed,” Anisiobi said. “There’s no way he could have the Invictus Games on British soil, and not one single member of the royal family turn up to it. That can’t happen.”

The trap, as Anisiobi lays it out, is all about the headlines.

“If he did the Invictus Games and no one turned up, all the papers will say King Charles snubs Harry,” he explained. And the optics get worse from there: “A lot of the teams competing are Commonwealth countries. How bad would that look if the king wasn’t seen supporting his own subjects who have injured themselves dying for his kingdom, and they’re now on his soil trying to restart their lives… and he doesn’t go there and salute those brave men and women? That can’t happen. Just by virtue of having the Games here in England, Harry has forced the royal household to send someone.”

So who shows up? Don’t expect the Waleses. “William and Kate — forget about it,” Anisiobi said. “Camilla, only if she’s attending with Charles. And then you’ve got the lesser royals, his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie… but there’s no way that’d be good enough. It’s got to be King Charles and Camilla or nobody.”

And Anisiobi says his sources indicate the king will indeed walk into the trap but on his own terms. “What I’ve been told is that Charles is likely to attend, and he’ll pick a day during the week that is one of the quieter days where there are fewer events on. That’s when he’ll go.” As for an opening or closing ceremony appearance, the moment Harry reportedly craves? “I don’t suspect that’s going to happen.”

[From NewsNation]

“As for an opening or closing ceremony appearance, the moment Harry reportedly craves?” At previous Invictus games, the heads of state made an appearance at the tailend, usually on one of the final days or the closing ceremony. In Dusseldorf, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended the closing ceremony. In Canada, then-PM Justin Trudeau attended events in the final days alongside Harry, and then Trudeau spoke at the closing ceremony. In The Hague, King Willem-Alexander sat with Harry during some of the final events. It will be extremely notable and an enormous own-goal if Charles refuses to attend the opening and closing ceremonies and only makes a brief appearance mid-week. That being said, I think this really IS a trap, but on both sides. It’s a trap for Charles because he’s weak and indecisive and he’s torn between a campaign of public humiliation for the Sussexes versus wanting a “warm, kindly grandfather” brand. For Harry, the trap is horrific, because it involves all of these security issues and whether or not Meghan can safely attend.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.

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27 Responses to “NN: Prince Harry has effectively ‘trapped’ his father into attending the Invictus games”

  1. suoutdoors says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:06 am

    This is no trap. It should be a matter of course for every commander-in-chief to show up for his veterans!

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      August 7, 2026 at 10:14 am

      A matter of course for Harry, but not for the devious, always looking for clicks tabloid press. Perhaps it is fortunate that Harry didn’t decide on Birmingham. Not that the readers will believe that it wasn’t him.

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      August 7, 2026 at 2:21 pm

      Agree.

      And I doubt any RR knows when Charles is attending. It’s a bad look if he didn’t attend and Harry didn’t personally pitch England as host. I can’t wait for the S. Korea games.

      Reply
    • Daisy says:
      August 10, 2026 at 2:49 am

      The quotes refer to Commonwealth veterans participating in the Games, but does not mention the UK soldiers who obviously will be there.
      Implying it’s somewhat acceptable to snub Commonwealth veterans, but let’s not mention that UK veterans compete too.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:10 am

    Wish Birmingham the best. But man am I ready for the South Korean games.

    Reply
  3. Julia says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Why do people use Anisiobi for content? He has no contacts and just makes things up! He’s the one who said Harry was going to do an Invictus event at Aston Villa football ground to humiliate William. Total fantasy! Who cares when Charles shows up? He should show his face though, it will look bad as head of the armed forces but the Games will be fine without him! Harry has no say in who gets invited to Opening and Closing ceremonies, that’s down to the organising Committee in Birmingham. NN royal coverage is nothing more than delusional fanfiction. It tells us nothing…

    Reply
  4. Jferber says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:18 am

    Suoutdoors, what you said. Exactly.

    Reply
  5. Gail says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:18 am

    With security being such an issue and it being unsafe for M to appear in public in the UK, wouldn’t it be HILARIOUS if the only day Meghan went was the very day Charles went? Because w/C…there would be security, meaning M would be safe too. Talk about an own goal, this would be fantastic if it happened. No one would care about C it would be all about M, what she wore, who she spoke with, what she said, why she said it, etc. C would be a footnote to M and I’m this amount of petty to think this would be too funny.

    Reply
    • Ken says:
      August 7, 2026 at 1:34 pm

      I can’t believe JJ has firmly fallen in the trap of insidious reporting and framing things this way! Money does talk indeed.. I remember him calling Angela a troll but here he is sounding like one

      Reply
  6. QuiteContrary says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:20 am

    It’s very telling that they see an appearance at an event for injured veterans as a “trap” for Charles.

    Not a good look, dudes.

    Reply
    • Gemini says:
      August 7, 2026 at 10:32 am

      Chuck painted himself into a corner by not supporting the UK veterans attending the Games in other countries for years. If he made supporting IG, at least team GB, a regular part of his duties as he should have, he wouldn’t feel trapped. Now the Games came to his doorstep. Where is the sense of duty? Where is act like a monarch not like a father?

      Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:20 am

    I don’t know. Everything is double-speak when talking about Harry and the RF. Yes, this sounds like “It’s a TRAP!!” But, it also sounds like “Charles you better get off your ass and attend the Games, and Camilla, too.”

    Reply
  8. Dee(2) says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:28 am

    This particular sourcing sounds made up, but the general vibe seems accurate. They definitely see Charles attending any Invictus events as a ” win” for Harry. And they don’t want that to happen. And it’s been abundantly clear that everything else doesn’t matter to them. It’s all about points and score settling.

    It shouldn’t even be up for question that the Commander in Chief would attend an international sporting event, that his own government approved and was bid on. Particularly in a location that is incredibly resonant for their own veterans. But for them these people don’t matter, it’s about not allowing Harry to have a seminal event that he founded, get acknowledgment and kudos and praise while the brf has to stand there and watch him bask in it.

    I do agree it’s a trap for Harry as well, because as we have clearly seen they are dead set against Harry, but particularly Meghan, being publicized as welcome in that country. Because for every emotional support poll that they run after the Invictus games, the response will just be videos of cheering, crowds, and excitement. These royalists are already on their last legs financially, I do think that that would kill them.

    Reply
  9. YepZee says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:44 am

    TOB will be incandescent if KFC attends.
    I can’t wait.😛

    Reply
  10. Hermione says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:44 am

    I am sure Anne will attend one day. It is exactly the kind of engagement she makes. And I don’t think she is on bad terms with Harry. At the coronation, they exchanged a genuine smile.

    Reply
  11. monette says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:47 am

    Hear me out: what if KC dies and William is king and he has to attend?!?

    Reply
  12. Tis True, Tis True says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Had someone talking about Harry’s “security” Let them know the issue was his private security people getting the same courtesy and cooperation as someone like Taylor Swift. They couldn’t really believe that was what this was all about.

    Fools. Hope whoever Charles gets as Private Secretary will be able to say “This is about our veterans. The King will participate at the same level as other host nation’s heads of state.” But they can’t be normal.

    Reply
  13. Mel says:
    August 7, 2026 at 11:06 am

    Chuckles backed himself into a corner. If he had stopped listening to the Wasp and his idiot oldest, there wouldn’t be so many eyes on this now to see what he would do and there’d be no reason to feel that he had to do anything. Just let them have their security so they could come and go as they pleased with no special attention, but oh no, you let those two idiots drag you down a road where you overplayed your hand so badly you now look like a vindictive jerk and you told on yourself showing just how much you suck as a father. If he has a problem, he only has himself to blame.

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    August 7, 2026 at 11:15 am

    I don’t get all this hand wringing. Charles is not obligated to be there. The Veterans Minister can represent the UK government.

    Reply
  15. tamsin says:
    August 7, 2026 at 11:17 am

    The only word to describe the way the BM is writing about the games is “stupid.” In Vancouver, the Governor-General, who represents the monarch, delivered remarks a the opening; in Dusseldorf the chancellor, who was out of the country, sent a video message. As head of the armed forces and head of state, Charles would be showing utter disregard for veterans by ignoring Invictus.

    Reply
  16. Tn Democrat says:
    August 7, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    Lort. The royals have completely lost the f@#$ing plot to allow this rota garbage. Invictus is for veterans who have sacrificed mentally and physically for their counties. All these leaks about the royals dodging Invictus and smears making Invictus targets of lunatics are particularly horrifying even for a family that delights in smearing children to protect the workshy heir. The royals with all their unearned military regalia and valor should be honored to interact with the participants instead of making them bigger potential targets for t#$$orists and lunatics. The story should be why the are royals refusing to interact with vets, why they refuse to travel to Birmingham and why the rota enables the lazy dull left behinds by smearing the Sussexes instead of holding them accountable for their all-around atrocious behavior.

    Reply
  17. bisynaptic says:
    August 7, 2026 at 4:01 pm

    Wow, they’ve been reduced to calling hosting the IG a “trap”. 🙄

    Reply
  18. Where'sMyTiara says:
    August 8, 2026 at 1:36 pm

    “a growing consensus that all of the choreography of the games will be difficult for Charles”

    It’s only ‘difficult’ for Charles because he’s spent Harry’s entire life belittling, ignoring, physically and emotionally neglecting, and outright endangering the life of his youngest son, and later Harry’s wife and children.

    The only reason Charles continues to look like garbage in the eyes of the public, who see through the tabloid spin, is solely because Charles continues to act like garbage on the world stage.

    The King of Sweden never acted this out of pocket when Princess Madeline married and moved to the States.

    Being a disgusting human being unworthy of his position, that was a choice Charles made, and he cannot blame Harry, or Diana, or his parents, nor anyone else for it.

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      August 8, 2026 at 8:57 pm

      Where’sMyTiara — straight up. ITA.

      All you lovely commenters have, of course, covered all the crappy parts of this crappy story about this crappy situation, in your inimitable fashion as observers of the ongoing crapfest that is the British “Royal” family.

      One thing that stood out to me was this quote:
      “This week, Harry’s team ran to the Daily Mirror, the same paper he successfully sued for phone hacking years ago, with a plea splashed under the headline “Dad: Let the world see us together””

      Really? Really now. Harry’s team RAN TO THE DAILY MIRROR. Do we have a named source for this utter shite?

      I am so so so sick of these people lying and lying and lying and no one in England lifts a finger to admonish them, let alone rein them in.

      Only some independent commentators, like JP Caonabo, who are actually in the UK come out and criticize the press. It’s an — say it with me — utter crapfest!!

      Reply
  19. 411fromdownunder says:
    August 8, 2026 at 7:09 pm

    The only answer for Charles should be to state (in consistent, loud, clear messaging) how he absolutely supports his military veterans, loves their efforts, and is so excited Birmingham is hosting the games. If he can do this between now and the end of the Games, it should be easy peasy.

    Reply

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