Mitch McConnell claims he’s been ‘discharged’ from the hospital after 53 days

All week, we waited to see if we would get some big update on Mitch McConnell. In June, ambulances rolled up to McConnell’s Washington home, and shenanigans have been unfolding ever since. It was McConnell’s collapse in mid-June that apparently set off a 53 DAY hospitalization. Weeks later, McConnell – or perhaps “McConnell” – issued two proof-of-life photos and a couple of half-assed explanations for his lengthy hospitalization. He claimed that he had the flu, and that he fell in his DC home. The proof-of-life photos are still bizarre, and they still have an uncanny-valley vibe. But I digress – we were waiting for this week’s update, given the abundance of shenanigans. And here it is: McConnell has been “discharged” from the hospital.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, said on Thursday that he had been discharged from a rehabilitation facility after a nearly eight-week medical absence, announcing in a statement that he would continue recovering at home as the Senate takes its scheduled August recess. “On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” Mr. McConnell said in a statement. A spokesman for Mr. McConnell did not say whether the senator would return to the Senate when the chamber, which is scheduled to begin a five-week break starting Monday, returns to session in September. Mr. McConnell’s absence from Congress began in June when he was hospitalized after falling unconscious at his home. In July, Mr. McConnell, 84, broke a long silence by saying he had suffered from a fall and a “mild” case of pneumonia, and had since been transferred to a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery. The episode was just the latest in a string of medical issues for Mr. McConnell, who relinquished his leadership role in 2024 and announced last year that he would retire at the end of his seventh term in January 2027. It has fueled mounting public anger about a Congress dominated by elderly lawmakers who have served for decades, at a time when many voters say that the officials leading the country are simply too old.

[From The NY Times]

This is sort of funny, right? “A spokesman for Mr. McConnell did not say whether the senator would return to the Senate when the chamber, which is scheduled to begin a five-week break starting Monday…” Dude went AWOL from the Senate for the better part of two months, then magically, his health improved just in time for the Senate’s five-week break. *Chef’s kiss* I’m going back and forth between “disgust that a sitting, octogenarian senator is getting paid to do nothing” and “well, at least ol’ Mitch hasn’t cast a vote since early June.” Anyway, everyone’s sticking to the “Mitch McConnell is alive” story so there’s nothing we can do. There’s some stuff Gov. Beshear can do, absolutely. There’s something the Senate can do as well. We’ll see if any of them do anything though.