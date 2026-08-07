The BBC’s new Hercule Poirot show will address the Belgian detective’s sexuality

A few months ago, we discussed the BBC’s “reboot” of the Hercule Poirot character. Agatha Christie created Poirot, a Belgian detective who left his home and moved to England after World War I and solved cases alongside his friend Col. Hastings and various police officers. Poirot is famously a lifelong bachelor and famously a devout Catholic. When David Suchet played Poirot, Suchet interpreted the character as someone who actually wished he had a wife and children, but it just never happened for him. Well, this new series is about “young Poirot,” and it will star a 33-year-old actor named Edward Bluemel. Apparently, the reboot will explore Poirot’s sexuality. This is not what Agatha Christie wanted!!

The sexuality of Agatha Christie’s enigmatic confirmed bachelor detective, Hercule Poirot, will be explored in a forthcoming blockbuster adaptation. The BBC six–part series, Hercule, with Edward Bluemel in the title role, is soon to start filming, mostly in Liverpool.

It will tackle the famous Belgian sleuth’s backstory and origins in a way not attempted by the beloved ITV adaptations, starring David Suchet, which simply followed Christie’s lead and introduced us to Poirot as a fussy, precise, middle–aged man with no interest in women – or men.

A source says: ‘The question of Poirot’s sexuality is addressed but not head–on. This is not an adaptation in which Poirot ends up in bed with anyone. But in the show there are some hints that he might be a bit fluid sexually, with attractions to men and women. There is an occasional frisson as well with people he meets. This is Poirot as a younger man.’

Bluemel, 33, will be the youngest ever Poirot. He played bachelor Jimmy Thesiger in this year’s Netflix adaptation of Christie’s Seven Dials Mystery.

Christie herself never wrote about the detective’s love life, although in 1940 book, One, Two, Buckle My Shoe, he was ‘fascinated’ by and admired jewel thief Countess Rossakoff. All Poirot’s energies were devoted instead to solving crimes and his passion for ’tisane’, or herbal tea, and eating two boiled eggs for breakfast, which he insisted were of a matching size. Suchet, who portrayed the detective from 1989 to 2013, said in an interview that Poirot, depicted by Christie as a dandy given to personal vanity, was ‘not gay’ but instead ‘not actually sexual at all’.

He said: ‘Some people think he’s gay, but no! No, Poirot is definitely not gay. He fascinates me because he has a very particular sexuality. He’s not actually sexual at all, is he?’