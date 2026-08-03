Mirror: Prince Harry wants his father to attend the Birmingham Invictus games

We’re simply never going to get past this ridiculous storyline of “Prince Harry and Meghan will eventually run out of money and come crawling back.” They’re still going to be saying that in 2040, I swear to god. These people have been banging their heads against the wall, repeating that wishful-thinking lie for over six years. It’s not true, it’s never been true and it will never be true. Well, that lie is the basis of yet another royal reporter’s big exclusive. The Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers reports that after years of Harry and Meghan making tens of millions of dollars, they’re obviously running out of money and desperate to return to the bosom of the “popular” Windsor clan (I sh-t you not). The reason this story is different than all of the other times these people have claimed the exact same thing? It’s because Buckingham Palace has started to leak gossip about Harry asking his father to appear at the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year.
Forlorn, battered and bruised from his experiences in the courtroom, Prince Harry declared he could no longer fight anymore – for in his own words, “life is precious”. That sentence was uttered more than a year ago, following the loss of his appeal over the levels of security he believes he and his family are entitled to while in the UK. Since Harry and his wife Meghan quit their royal roles in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has been no stranger to the court room, nor to earning incredible amounts of money at the expense of the family he left behind.
Only now, after the book promos, the interviews and the Netflix series have all but dried up, he is seeking reconciliation with his loved ones that he has largely been estranged from for the past six years.
…Long before the announcement that they were leaving their royal roles in search of “financial freedom”, Harry and Meghan plotted a scenario where they would be the first royals to create a new way of working for The Firm. The ‘half in-half out’ model suggested was roundly shot down by the late Queen Elizabeth II leading to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having to leave the institution with nothing other than their association with the royal family.
For a good while, that connection served as almost the sole vehicle to earning tens of millions of pounds in the corporate world, seemingly without regard to the destruction of the relationships they had vowed to honour. There is no doubt, aside from those who fawn over their every announcement or TV appearance, their star has fallen along with their global popularity.
What better way to resurrect one’s profile than to cosy up to the royal family who enjoy favourable approval ratings and a monarchy who has garnered as much respect for his global statesman role, as he has genuine sympathy for the way he has handled this particular family fallout.
Harry and Meghan’s latest meeting with the King and Queen, who attended as a watchful eye over any potential deviations from the planned pleasantries, is a key moment for the Sussexes. There is little chance the Prince and Princess of Wales will welcome them back into palace grounds, let alone the royal fold.
Now I have learned that Harry wants to capitalise on this new found relationship by planning to convince his father to be by his side for the homecoming of his Invictus Games event. It just so happens that the one man who would have had the power to convince the monarch against the idea, the King and Queen’s principal private secretary Sir Clive Alderton, is to step down from his role next year after more than two decades of service to the royal household. This may yet prove decisive in Harry’s plan to achieve a very public reunion.
[From The Daily Mirror]
It’s giving “rocking in a padded cell, mumble-ranting about how the broke Sussexes need the king’s permission to exist.” The root of this exclusive is probably something like “Harry mentioned something about how his father should make an appearance at Invictus Birmingham next year,” and Myers twisted that into this ridiculous royalist fiction. The truth is, Harry is actually trying to help out his father. Everyone can see that Charles is a deadbeat dad, but it will be horrible for Charles’ image if he becomes the first head of state to completely skip the Invictus Games. This isn’t about Harry’s relationship with his father, it’s about a king’s relationship with the armed forces and his nation’s veteran community. The Windsors want to completely ignore Invictus veterans out of spite, because 90% of what they do is for an audience of one, Harry. They’re so unhinged and singularly focused on “snubbing Harry” that they are fully prepared to harm their own images and Invictus.
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125945, Prince William,The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games opening ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Wednesday September 10, 2014. Picture by i-ImagesUK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 London Office: +44 208.090.4079 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 531003734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Prince Harry and King Willem-Alexander attend the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games.
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Meghan needs to be front and center with harry at the games. Its charles tough luck if he doesn’t go
100% agree, IF there is security in place for her. Making a point isn’t worth her life.
The. Its charles job to ensure security and shut down the media campaign against the sussexes
Chuck is probably asked by the government to attend the Games as Head of Armed Forces. He is trying to make it sound like it is Harry who is begging him to attend.
Describing Harry as forlorn, battered and bruised because he lost his case against DF is rich coming from the Mirror who lost against Harry in court and paid him handsomely.
Ever since Harry sat on tv and said he wanted to reconcile with his father, stories like this are going to happen. That bbc interview was pointless that’s all that came from that interview.
I agree. They select the parts they want and use it against him. I’m tired of seeing this play out.
Disagree. Of course the royalist press focus on the comment about reconciliation & making Harry look desperate. They have done that even without the bbc interview with stories that Harry was desperate to desert his wife and kids and return to his ‘real family’ in uk since 2020. However I think it was important to signal that Harry just wants peace- don’t forget that there are crazed royalists who think Harry and Meghan are actual threats to the monarchy and are trying to overthrow it. And Harry made some extraordinary comments in that interview about how people in his family have contributed to making him feel unsafe so it’s on the record but as the royalist press said at the time even though they were upset about the interview, the comment about reconciliation was noted by the palace and I’m sure the wider establishment. I’m not sure you’d have an announcement that a risk review would finally happen (I know we are still waiting for it) and police forces speaking out about the ridiculousness of the Harry security situation without that interview.
In addition since spare the press are putting out there that Harry has put himself at risk by ‘boasting about his kill number’ & its clear they are setting up to blame him if heaven forbid anything was to happen- similar to Diana would have lived if she didn’t turn down royal police protection narrative. It’s important there is a counter to that and that Harry set out for posterity how the palace has put him & his family at risk and how the palace has significant input on security.
Anyway it’s the press who want this photo op most and it’s no coincidence that this storyline is coming back after no pictures were released from that highgrove meeting
I am certain the Brits included the sovereign attending the opening of the games in their submission package to win the games, as was enhanced security. So this entire narrative was spun out of thin air. But the rules of responsible journalism do not apply on Salty Island.
They already *have* damaged their image(s)/reputation(s) by what they’ve done. But the core royalists, like the core MAGAts, will always support them, as it feeds their racism, hatred, and xenophobic bigotry.
Harry’s father needs to make an appearance for hIs image, not Harry’s. The UK veteran’s risked life
and limbs for their country, the least their King can do is show his appreciation by coming to the Invictus Games. All the other nonsense in Myer’s article is just nonsense for clicks.
The press act as if going back to the RF would be a financial windfall. The family that had Harry living in a basement and shopping at TJ Maxx. The family that said there was no money for Meghan, and that’s when they pretended to like her.
Harry would want Charles to attend the IG even if he wasn’t his father – anyone would.
It’s good that Harry married when his grandmother was on the throne, because if he’d waited for Charles to attain the throne, his father likely wouldn’t have approved the marriage.
All the major sabotaging initiated from Charles with no doubt copious amounts of back chatter from Mari Lwyd.
They treat him like an actor in a script. The media wants this perfect public reunion. They want Harry back and humbled because they cannot touch the heir or the king and their family. It’s the whole reason they keep pushing this ‘the Sussexes are failing, the US hates them! They have no money’ story.
Like Hannah furness said on the telegraph’s podcast last week. They want the storyline to move on to reunion so they can have their scapegoat back and access to his wife and children to make their lives hell for money like they intended. If all they have to look forward to is the Wales and are not allowed to exploit their lives in order to sell papers what else do they have?
I really wish to hell Invictus was given somewhere else and I wish Harry would stop trying. His efforts are only giving them fuel for this fantasy.
It’s really Rota Rodent projection.
The press are the ones losing money, not the Sussexes.
These fools keep standing on the corner of Fleet Street pretending they’re the witches from Macbeth capable of cursing the people who refuse to live their lives according to the devil’s contract between press and palace.
Imagine what Shakespeare would make of this nonsense today.
This is all very simple all he has to do is invite Charles Spencer and Diana sisters and make it be known before the event .
If Harry care about the king to be there it’s for the veterans. He wants them to feel they are worth. On a personal note, during the IG, his priority is not his father.
this is what I think. From Harry’s perspective, he probably thinks it goes without saying that its important for the commander in chief to attend Invictus, especially since that’s been what has happened at every other IG. That’s a big show of support to the veterans from the head of state.
I also think that Harry’s not dumb and he probably realizes that Charles’ attending would help Charles’ PR, and he’s okay with that, maybe even supports that, if it gets him the objective of having the head of state there as noted above.
But its not like he’s going to beg.
Which organisation sponsors the Team UK Invictus?
RBL Royal British Legion
Who is the royal patron of RBL?
CIII
And he has been for several years. He didn’t take on the role immediately after QEII died; she’d been the royal patron for almost her entire reign.
But Charles has had the position long enough that it’s outrageous that he’s never publicly supported the recent IG teams – which are among the larger teams that participate – or congratulated them for their successes. If he had half a brain he’d have found some small way to connect himself with the recent one year to go event, for his own benefit. Maybe issuing a welcome/look forward to next year message. Likewise, he’s the one whose reputation will suffer if he distances himself from Birmingham.
Anyone seeing a headline that Prince Harry wants Charles to participate next year isn’t going to think badly of Harry.
CIII ignored them at the 10th anniversary in London.
Oh! And another org, Hope for Heroes, was the original sponsor of Team UK Invictus. Then something happened, and they were forced to hand it over to RBL.
Now they are trying to backtrack and say Harry is begging him to come, instead of how he has ignored the disabled vets since his mother died. In fact, the only time he acknowledged Invictus was the first games in London.
If you can find the video of Harry’s speech at the end of the first games!!! Slow it down just a bit and look at the faces of Charles and William. Their hands were clapping, but their eyes were throwing daggers at Harry. Camilla was in the middle, lapping it up, feeding on their discomfort.
Yeah, Charles has to go to the IG for the sake of his own standing. Harry is being gracious enough to make him feel welcome.
This is the whole thing. Charles needs to go to IG because he’d look like an ass on the world stage if he didn’t go. He can ignore anniversaries and such with minimal blowback because the eyes of the press (not the rota sycophants, the press) aren’t on those the same way they will be on the games that happen on home soil. So this was always going to happen, the question was only how would it happen so that Charles could save face. And here we have it, he’s saying Harry is ‘begging’ him to go, Harry is being strategic enough to put up with the BS narrative because its the path of least drama (and he wants the IG games to be about the competitors, not his weird toxic family).
This is ridiculous, the Invictus foundation has invited government officials including Presidents, Prime Ministers and Kings of the host nations everywhere the games have been held.. so inviting his father who is the king of the host country is only proper. The way they fantasize about the Sussex’s desperation to return broke and groveling is truly disgusting.
This just goes to show that the only people the Windsors care about are themselves. Imagine you are the head of the arm forces and you need someone, that someone being your son to tell you to honor the men and women who have given life and limbs to keep your dead beat dumb ass safe . I really can’t with these jackasses and the media that writes this shit about them thinking it makes them look good but in the eyes of real people Russel , it shows the people of the uk and the rest of the world that Charles and company really don’t gaf about anyone. As for camel toe needing to be at the meeting to be a pitbull, please she been a female dog for years
This is just a repeat of the Sun story that came out after Harry visited last September. I don’t think anything has changed since then. Russell Myers is as deluded as the rest of the royal rota with this dream of Harry and Meghan being desperate to return to the royal fold.
Charles should of course do that.
If Charles skips Invictus, it sends a very unfortunate message: that family drama comes before his role as Commander‑in‑Chief.
And honestly, it would look like he doesn’t value the personal sacrifices those veterans made for the UK.
So I think he has no real choice but to be there.