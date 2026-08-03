Criminal charges dropped against ex-Olympian in bogus Reflecting Pool vandalism case



They said it couldn’t be done… and it couldn’t. No reputable pool contractor would agree to Donald Trump’s demand that a new lining and nano-bubbler technology be (properly) installed at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool by July 4. So Trump instead handed out a no-bid contract to his pool guy, and ever since work was “completed” the landmark has been a cesspool of algae, peeling liner, and dead ducks. Of course Trump can’t admit to fault or failure, so he’s spent the summer decrying the decrepit state of the pool as the work of VANDALS! On June 19, his goons arrested one alleged vandal, former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, after he merely touched a piece of floating liner. US attorney for Fox News DC Jeanine Pirro charged Hearn with damaging government property to the tune of $1,000, to which Hearn pleaded not guilty last month. At the time, I said I hoped the charges were dismissed before Hearn’s next scheduled court date of August 5. Well, it seems Pirro doesn’t want to be disbarred for Trump, cause guess who just filed to have the charges dismissed?

Pirro had previously lambasted Hearn in a press conference on July 2, claiming he “woefully destroyed property” in a “deliberate act” to damage the monument by “forcefully and violently” pulling the pool’s lining.

Friday’s court filing, however, states that the recently applied blue sealant at the bottom of the pool started to peel “almost immediately” after the work was completed following renovations to the site last month.

The Department of Interior “provided less than fulsome information at the outset of this case,” according to the filing from Pirro’s office. It was not until after the indictment was filed that the federal agent determined that the “damage was the result of a botched installation and not vandalism,” the filing states.

“The Trump administration’s case against Davey Hearn should have never been brought,” according to a statement to The Independent from Hearn’s counsel Norm Eisen of Democracy Defenders Fund, Mary Dohrmann of the Washington Litigation Group and Steve Levin of Steptoe LLP.

“Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong. The government’s approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr. Hearn an apology,” they said.

The shallow pool, which the president repeatedly promotes as “bigger than skyscrapers,” was refurbished with a shade of dark blue and outfitted with “advanced nanobubbler technology” to tackle algae blooms that have long plagued the landmark.

Algae returned shortly after the renovations were complete, and the new sealant started to peel off in chunks that bubbled to the surface.

Trump initially said a refurbishing project for the 2,030-foot pool could be done quickly for $1.5 million in time for White House-backed Fourth of July celebrations.

His administration has now spent $14.7 million, with all funds directed to Atlantic Industrial Coatings LLC, Virginia, according to federal spending records.

The administration bypassed a typical competitive bid process and gave the company a no-bid contract by arguing the need for renovations was so urgent that any delays would cause “serious injury” to the government, though it remains unclear what that “injury” entails.

The pool has been closed and drained, again, for more repairs.