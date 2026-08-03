Sykes: Prince William & Kate brilliantly show their kids’ faces, unlike the Sussexes

It’s so funny when Tom Sykes writes a 1100-word Substack post which could be efficiently summarized in a sentence. He did this soon after the Duchess of Sussex posted The Instagram Carousel Which Brought Down The Monarchy. Sykes raged out about the photos for several pages, and I summarized his argument as: “how dare Meghan show off her happy summer vacation when we did everything we could to humiliate her and target her!” That’s it. That’s all it was – he was mad that the Instagram carousel was full of lovely family pics even though there was so many high-level attempts to disrupt the family’s visit. Well, Sykes’ latest Royalist Substack can also be boiled down to one sentence: “Prince William and Kate allow people to see their kids’ faces, which makes W&K better people than the Sussexes!” If you’re so happy to see the entire Wales/Rothesay family outside at the Commonwealth Games, why are you even dragging the Sussexes into the conversation at all? An excerpt from “Joyous Prince Louis’ Photo Shows Exactly Where Harry and Meghan Went Wrong.” LMAO.
The pictures of Prince Louis grinning ear to ear in the stands of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Saturday, watching the track cycling at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in a bucket hat emblazoned with the words “Beicio Cymru” (Welsh Cycling, in Welsh), have understandably grabbed the headlines. But look at the wider set of images from Glasgow (the five members of the Wales family sitting together in the stands… and what you are actually looking at is the most successful media strategy in modern royal history operating at the very top of its game.
The choreography was classic Kensington Palace. William and Catherine’s attendance (as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, their Scottish titles) was announced in advance; the presence of all three children was kept under wraps until they arrived. It was, remarkably, the children’s first public appearance in Scotland, a country with which the family has deep ties through Balmoral. It was also Louis’ first major international sporting fixture, a milestone his older siblings passed years ago at Wimbledon and the Euros.
… The natural point of contrast, of course, is Montecito. Harry and Meghan’s approach to their children (concealment, or rather partial, strategic concealment) has created a very strange atmosphere around pictures of Archie and Lilibet. The implicit message of hiding your children suggests that anyone who might want to see a picture of them is suspicious, that the interest itself is somehow unhealthy. And yet the images come, whether it is Lilibet taking flowers to Diana’s grave, or the classic shiny montage of the Instagram era (the child thrown laughing through the air into the pool, the dancing, the cookie-baking, the little hand reaching into the jam), there always seems to be an ulterior motive attached: a commercial launch, a controversy stoked, a point scored. It never seems possible for it to be just a nice, straightforward picture of the kids.
The emotional grammar of the two photo streams is entirely different. Harry and Meghan’s images invite envy. Look at the pool, the gardens, the closet reportedly containing a quarter of a million dollars of Chloé before a trip to Geneva. Isn’t our life amazing? The Wales images, by contrast, are anchored in public service. Saturday’s outing was, essentially, a plug for the Commonwealth Games, an event so neglected in the UK that it no longer commands mainstream terrestrial coverage. The message to the children is legible in the pictures themselves: this is what we do: put on your best bib and tucker, show up, behave, wave. It is public service being instilled in the next generation in real time, and the public can see it happening.
[From The Royalist Substack]
Again, if William and Kate’s strategy around letting the public see their kids is so “successful,” then why bring up the Sussexes at all? If people are so happy to see George, Charlotte and Louis, why does every glimpse of the backs of Archie and Lili’s heads become global news? Incidentally, I have two points I’d like to make about William and Kate’s strategy around the kids. One, I would argue that Will and Kate have been “successful” in normalizing the public seeing the kids on a regular basis, to the point where it’s not huge, breaking news whenever we do see them. And that’s the way it should be for the heir’s children, you know? That’s what British taxpayers are paying for, to see how the future-future king is being raised alongside his siblings. Which brings me to my second point – Sykes is making it seem like this was all brilliant strategy by William and Kate, when really, they had no choice in the matter. They were always going to put their kids on exhibit. And the truth is, they’ve had to do it for personal reasons too, reasons involving their own pitiful, work-shy schedules and the state of their marital union.
It’s still incredible that Kensington Palace posted that photo of the family from behind too. Again, if the Wales strategy is so “successful,” then why are they copying the Sussexes again?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183314, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sporting fixtures taking place.,Image: 1120183306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Track Cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome with Laura Kenny and Sir Chris Hoy during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183443, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst attedning, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organisation, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Of course they can show their children’s faces since the WanK children all have armed RPO’s wherever they go, and the Wank children aunt and uncle aren’t using them in an international hate campaign referring to them as “creatures” and other dehumanizing words.
He says that the Sussexes think that “anyone who might want to see a picture of them is suspicious, that the interest itself is somehow unhealthy”. That’s exactly why! He knows it and he’s mad about it because he can’t profit from articles attacking the children’s looks or behaviour.
The Wales kids are public servants paid for by the people of the UK (and their billions in offshore accounts). The Sussex kiddos are private citizens. That’s all anyone needs to know.
Harry and Meghan have suffered one of the worst (the worst?) media bullying campaigns in history, led by Sykes and his ilk. You know Sykes is just drooling to criticize Archie and Lily’s clothing, their hair, their recreation, even to provide fodder for the people who want to argue they’re renta-kids, and all for even more hate clicks. Good for the Sussexes for protecting their children from Sykes.
People like Sykes (and maybe Sykes too, I can’t remember) HAVE already criticized their hair, they made a huge deal about Lili’s unbrushed hair (because when a child is happily and energetically playing, their hair always lies flat and nicely done, right?). I hope we never get a glut of Sussex kiddos pics or full faced ones because of people like him.
The choice was taken from the couple upon birth because of their children line in succession and the father being heir. All that other rubbish is just nonsense. The Sussexes children are private citizens. The wales did not have strategy, they simply had no choice.
And I would argue that they use pictures of their kids to: 1) pretend they are a happy family and 2) distract from the fact that rage and lazy do almost nothing despite being on the public dole.
I agree. The Wales children live off the public dime, receive taxpayer funded security and transportation (helicopters cough), etc. They were, for better or worse, public figures from the moment they were born. George is second in line to the throne.
It’s a completely different scenario from Archie and Lili as private citizens (and yes, they are in the LOS, but the chances of them getting any closer to the crown than they are now is very slim and would involve some sort of abdication or catastrophe.) They are not supported by public money in any way, they do not attend events with their parents on behalf of the Crown, etc. the public, quite simply, has zero right to them.
It’s gross to think that the public has a “right” to the Wales children but that’s the way the system works.
ETA and that’s without getting into how the Wales use their children for distraction and PR.
“…the most successful media strategy in modern royal history operating at the very top of its game.” Jeeez, what a tongue bath.
I mean Sykes says it. Their SM is about showing that they are all about public service. It’s called propaganda. They land grab 150 acres for their private estate. They go on how many secret vacations a year. They don’t have high work numbers. So yes they have to create an idea of public service through their photos. Doesn’t make it better or more successful. It just makes it propaganda for the monarchy’s idea of service.
Lol, how successful is this media strategy if we can all see right through it?
The Wails were always going to feed the Sussex children to the media – William pretty much admitted to it when he made comments complaining about how his kids wouldn’t be protected from the media after H&M left.
William has a pretty good deal with the press and he’s not only very protected but “praised” for anything and his children as well.
I’d like to add that the Wales have to bring the children to attract the attention and have more positive press because they simply don’t any more…even with the children, the engagement is pretty low in their social media. They are the only hope for the future of the monarchy.
Plenty of people don’t show their kids faces on social media Harry and Meghan aren’t odd and doing that. And l those photos that don’t show their faces have shown the kids out volunteering, so it’s not just the Wales’ who are showing their kids public service. And I doubt the clothes that the Wales’ wore as they drove up in their Range Rovers from their taxpayer funded homes were cheap. Harry and Meghan paid for what they have, being successful isn’t a crime.
At the end of the day, their issue is they don’t care about seeing the Wales’ kids anymore. They find them boring, they’ve seen them plenty, they are overexposed. And they know that there’s only so much that they will be able to write about them anyway. They’re very interested in Archie and Lili, and are incredibly bitter that their parents don’t have to bring them to a dog and pony show in trade for good press.
The keens with low work numbers go on about putting kids first. Even when they are older and in school now. The wales Using their kids to show up the sussexes is tacky on many levels
Yeah, posting the whole family with their backs turned sort of negates the whole argument. If the Sussexes are so bad at SM then why do the Wales family copy them so much. I saw some trying to say the photo was meant to mock the Sussexes for not showing their children’s faces. Idk if that’s the case or if they were just simply copy-keening as usual. But if it was meant to be mocking? How juvenile. How childish for the heir and his wife to be that dedicated to their pettiness.
For one thing The keens should stop the practice if bystanders who watch the church walks give the wales kids gifts. And instead suggest the bystanders give money to charity. It also does not send a good message to the kids that it’s OK to accept gifts.
I wonder if Tommy and the rest of his pitiful crew read this site , I bet they do and I hope they really read what we think of all of them. I especially get great joy about how accurate and shady Kaiser addresses their bs. Then I hope that they take these words back to their equally pitiful bosses Willy and kitty . Can’t imagine why you call yourself a journalist but either your subject is so boring that no one cares enough to read about them unless you include the more exciting two you keep calling irrelevant or you truly are a hack pretending to be a journalist and you can’t write for shit so therefore you need Harry and Meghan and their families to get your drivel attention.
And let me say , next time tom sucks wants to attack Harry and Meghan for not showing their kids faces as it’s their right because their all their children and not this creepy stalker, perhaps look at how we never see Eugene kids faces or so many other royals or celebrities and I till this day have never seen the front or the back of any of Beatrice daughters. But as usual, when Meghan is involved, she is always in the wrong
“The implicit message of hiding your children suggests that anyone who might want to see a picture of them is suspicious, that the interest itself is somehow unhealthy.”
That interest IS unhealthy. It’s weird and gross, in fact. Syko is just mad that he and other rota members can’t monetize the Sussex kids’ faces.
I’m going to focus specifically on the dig about her closet full of Chloé. How much looted bling do the Windsors regularly parade around in??? How many £££££££ coat dresses does Kate have? Please, your racism is showing, you might want to tuck that back in.
Syko seems to forget that the press used to complain that William and Kate didn’t show their children enough and William made a public statement about the press hiding in bushes to take photos of George. What’s not mentioned is that KP struck a deal with the press for photos of the children and that they will be left alone for the most part. So I’m not sure why Syko is promoting this as a triumph. Furthermore the Wales children are expected to working royals. Harry and Meghan are not obligated to show Archie and Lili because they are not working royals. Beatrice and Eugenie do not show their children’ faces so I don’t understand why Meghan are being bashed for doing the same.
This. At Archie and Lili’s George and Charlotte had barely been seen in the UK. They had only ever been seen on tours. Especially at Lili’s age. Other than his christening, George was not seen in the UK for like the first 3 years of his life.
If the Wales family attendance was announced in advance, why did Edward and Sophie seem so surprised to see them?
Sykes is a waste of time and with his commenters an even-handed read makes the whole enterprise feel dirty and racist.