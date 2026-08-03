Prince William sounds panicked about Clive Alderton’s retirement

A week ago, Buckingham Palace announced that Clive Alderton would be stepping down next spring. Alderton is King Charles’ long-time private secretary, gatekeeper and Svengali. Alderton is also terrible at his job, especially when you consider the absolute catastrophe which has unfolded in the past decade. Not only do I blame King Charles, I blame this stagnant, unimaginative, tone-deaf class of courtiers surrounding Charles, with Alderton being one of the most prominent examples. It’s clear that there are some people within Buckingham Palace who understand that Alderton has mismanaged everything off a cliff, and that changes must be made. I believe that Alderton’s slow-motion retirement shows a willingness on Charles’ part to at least listen to newer voices and cut out some of the people who were undermining him. Now, while I believe that Buckingham Palace’s operations are a total sh-tshow, BP looks positively competent compared to Prince William and Kate’s operations at Kensington Palace. Now it sounds like William’s people are running around, rage-shrieking about Alderton’s retirement and what it means for daddy’s relationship to brother.
Buckingham Palace was rocked this week by news that the King’s most loyal and influential aide will be stepping down after more than 20 years of service to the Crown. However, Sir Clive Alderton’s decision to retire as Charles’s Private Secretary will likely have been met with relief across the pond, considering California-based Prince Harry’s long-running feud with the courtier he dubbed ‘The Wasp’.
Coming so soon after the Duke of Sussex’s meeting with the King, he will undoubtedly feel it is another step towards reconciling with his father – but a royal expert has warned Sir Clive’s exit won’t automatically ‘clear a path’ back to the Palace. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that whoever inherits the £305,000-a-year job faces a ‘huge challenge’ considering the Prince of Wales is ‘doubling down’ on his decision to cut Harry out of his life.
The royal expert said: ‘The most disastrous thing that could happen to the monarchy would be a falling out between King Charles and Prince William, who together with his family, is its future. The King would obviously be unwise to approach this without [his older son’s] support as it could be incendiary. This presents a huge challenge for whoever succeeds Sir Clive!’
From the downfall of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to the King’s cancer diagnosis, Sir Clive has been by the King’s side through it all – including ‘Megxit’.
‘He rightly appears to have been appalled by the way the Sussexes cynically exploited their newfound freedom by lashing out at the Royal Family so brutally and so publicly,’ Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail. His role in the Sandringham Summit, which ultimately led to the Sussexes’ departure following an impasse over their status as ‘half-in, half-out’ royals means there is no love lost between Sir Clive and Prince Harry.
Royal experts have long held the view that chances of reconciliation between Harry and Charles – who last month sat down for tea at Highgrove House in what was seen as a big step forward for their relationship – would greatly improve if Sir Clive stepped down. Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that ‘the optics clearly indicate that a path is being cleared by the King for reconciliation’ amid speculation that Sir Clive will be succeeded by a much friendlier royal aide. The man widely tipped to take over from the courtier next May is Theo Rycroft, who was appointed the King’s deputy private secretary in February.
‘He is impeccably connected, being married to the Hon Flora Astor, who hails from one of Britain’s most significant dynasties, and having previously been the Deputy Chief of Mission in Paris,’ Mr Fitzwilliams said. Dubbed Mr Nice Guy, the former diplomat has emerged as a key peacemaker between Charles and Harry in recent years – and also hopes to heal the rift between the monarch’s warring sons. According to The Mail on Sunday’s Editor-at-Large, Charlotte Griffiths, Mr Rycroft is understood to have made it his ‘number one mission’ and career ambition to reunite the estranged royal brothers ‘urgently’ for the King’s sake.
Mr Fitzwilliams suggested the heir to the throne ‘showed public disdain for his (wayward) brother’ when he spent the day playing polo instead of joining Harry and Meghan’s meeting with Charles and Camilla. The Prince of Wales is said to believe his father is making a ‘misjudgment’ in making efforts to rebuild a relationship with Harry, sources say. William has allegedly barred any mention of his brother in his presence, with insiders saying he remains unwilling to even contemplate a reconciliation.
“The most disastrous thing that could happen to the monarchy would be a falling out between King Charles and Prince William, who together with his family, is its future.” This is basically William’s only card and he’s been playing it since 2019. Everyone must protect, enable and cover up for William because he’s the heir and the future. That’s it. That’s all William has – he’s not intelligent, literate, inspiring, respected, charismatic or hard-working. He doesn’t actually have a plan beyond “I’m the heir, one day I will be king.” He keeps screaming and crying about how he’ll never forgive Harry and how Charles should never, ever talk to Harry, especially not without William’s permission: “The King would obviously be unwise to approach this without [his older son’s] support as it could be incendiary.” It’s only “incendiary” to William, who made daddy choose between sons and daddy chose him, but now daddy is meeting with brother!!! Why won’t daddy choose William forever??? <<< That’s what Kensington Palace’s briefings sound like.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Scooter sounds like a real brat. Its not his call to tell his father he can’t be involved with harry. He should have been shut down when he started throwing tantrums at the summit in 2020
It should have been shut down when they were toddlers.
There’s old video of W bullying H in front of both their parents. It’s the clip with the piano.
It seemed like Diana was trying to calm things. Charles just watched.
It is interesting that a courtier who seems to side with Harry against William is a happily married one with a well known wife.
Ooh yes, the Astor family! They have a big imprint on the US as well, hence the Waldorf-Astoria and Astoria in Queens in NYC. Perhaps that US connection makes them more sympathetic to Harry and Meghan? (Honestly, probably not LOL)
And Astor Row in Harlem.
For Pete’s sake…these people are idiots. I could do that job standing on my head. They are so full of their own importance they can’t see clearly. Seriously, Charlie, hire me. Ill bring a lifetime of work experience and my mother energy and I’ll have it figured out for you in no time.
A falling out would be disastrous? Ummm, it’s not like they’re that close as it is, let’s be real. Could it get worse? I guess but then what? They just carry on as usual but what? take more jabs in the press?
Yes, what would the consequences really be of a major fall-out between Charles and William? Is Charles going to disinherit William? No. Would the British economy fail or British government fall? No and no.
This is all just a tempest in a teapot and, to mix my references, a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
The British monarchy is a heavily subsidized reality show of little real consequence. It has an exaggerated sense of its own self-importance and William is the worst offender. He truly does think he’s the center of everyone’s universe.
#Abolishthemonarchy
The monarchy serves as a nexus of corruption in British politics, and it is the capstone of the hierarchical class system that gives so may people undue status, wealth, and power in British society.
Really, what’s the “or else”? William pledged fealty at Charles’ coronation and hasn’t shown a bit of it since then – not even then, because he was late to arrive.
But, this is really fascinating. Charles managed to control Elizabeth in her later years, but that took a loooong time of planning and work and loyalty and lots of behind-the-scenes maneuvering. William hasn’t even pretended to win Charles’ trust, and now Alderton is gone.
Maybe he wasnt controlling elizabeth, that was his “william” play telling the media that he was
It appears that (1) William is not nearly as clever as Charles, who (along with Camilla) will never allow William to control him, and (2) Charles will apparently be around for longer than William thought. Thus, the William tantrums.
@Jes – oh, he was. In a way, it was natural because he took on a lot of work on her behalf and she was quite old, but he also engineered the shake up in her senior staff.
I mean as far as I can tell there already seems to be a falling out. We never hear about William and his family spending a weekend at Highgrove, or popping over to Sandringham for dinner when they’re all in Norfolk. they seem to see each other at Trooping, Ascot (maybe), Balmoral for one weekend in August, Christmas, and maybe Easter. Initially when Harry left there was a big push from Charles and William to act like they were one big happy family and look what Harry’s missing – but that faded somewhere along the line. Maybe when the queen died and William came into his “own” money?” Maybe with the cancer announcements and William’s excitement about being king earlier than anticipated?
William constantly briefs against his father in the press, we’ve heard from several different sources now that he was absolutely preparing to take over from his ailing father, he seems to go out of his way to tick his father off….what else could happen?
And if charles having a relationship with Harry sends william into a downward spiral…..that says more about william than anyone else.
“The most disastrous thing that could happen to the monarchy would be a falling out between King Charles and Prince William, who together with his family, is its future.”
— William should learn to wait his turn to be king.
Doesn’t any care about ME and my PRECIOUS FEELINGS shrieked William with balled fists and barefoot teeth?
There was no reply from the busy world turning!
The heir has a s— ton of money, multiple houses, leisure time, a guaranteed promotion to a lifetime job as monarch with access and control over an immense inheritance, and yet is still deeply unhappy and dissatisfied. I suspect he would be happier if Harry expressed envy and jealousy, but Harry has said that he wants to live a normal and content life being himself instead of wishing that he were William. Or something.
The way they describe people is so obsequious and disgusting. Theo Rycroft’s wife comes from one of Britain’s most significant dynasties? The way they view human beings and their worth is gross. Also, when is anyone going to ask WHY it’s so detrimental to William if his brother has a cordial relationship with his father and can be in the country occasionally to meet with charities? Either William is this recognized global statesman, who all the charities love and support, and is such a hard worker, and is decisive and the entire institution respects, and works well with his life partner who just gets him. Or, he’s a lazy, petulant, man baby, that is angry that his brother has the audacity to want to live his life and move freely about the world without checking with him first. It can’t be both.
@kaiser I agree wholeheartedly with everything you said in the paragraph below the article excerpt.. especially Willy’s using the “future heir should count most” narrative since his hate campaign started it has made his briefings very noticeable and highlights the fact that he has become a broken record and just can’t move on.. his hatred for his brother has become a very real and dangerous obsession and at this point makes him look unstable and desperate.
I really, truly, deeply wish that these people understood how awful and terrible this makes the RF, their courtiers and the BP look to everyone who isn’t a rabid tabloid reader. Mismanaged from the start is an understatement.
This echoes what I said last week in a comment on Kaiser’s Clive Alderton retirement article. I said at the time that Clive and Willy have the same view on Harry.
I would not be surprised if Clive came back to be secretary to Billy Basher if he makes it to be king.
Meanwhile, Mari Lwyd must really be enjoying her bag of oats. She has achieved her life goals of getting rid of Diana, sowing discord between father and sons, and creating discord between the brothers. She convinced Charles to choose her over everything and everyone else. Chuck always follows the advice of the last person he spoke with, and she makes sure she’s always having the last word.
They keep saying that the Wasp ushered in a tranquil transition… However, I remember the entire Queen’s staff up in arms because he fired most of them by email within minutes of the Queen dying. He is a horrible person lacking emotional intelligence.
For some strange reason, he thinks projecting the King as a 12-year-old bully is statesmanlike.
What is sadder is that if the Wasp had actually done his job to promote the monarchy instead of bullying Meghan, they might not be suffering the lowest poll ratings since polling began.
He is Wormtongue in Lord of the Rings:
Gríma Wormtongue was a treacherous advisor to King Théoden of Rohan who served the corrupted wizard Saruman, weakening the King with lies and false remedies. He tried to turn Théoden against his son Théodred, painting him as an ambitious rival in the King’s mind.
As well he should be. Abnormal Bill fears normal, well-moderated people who do not have emotional dysregulation, like he does.
I understand that William thinks Harry has wronged him (he hasn’t) but his inability to move past those imagined wrongs, and to decide that Harry must be exiled by the entire family/country after half a decade is frankly pathetic in the extreme.