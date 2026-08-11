Matt Damon’s 20-year-old daughter Isabella signs with NYC modeling agency

We’ve heard about so many celebrity children getting modeling careers, most recently Apple Martin, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 22-year-old daughter. Other celebrity children-turned-models include Kaia Gerber, Kai Schreiber, Lila Moss and Iris Law. We can add Matt and Luciana Damon’s 20-year-old daughter, Isabella, to that list. She recently signed with IMG Models in New York City, where she lives. Matt and Luciana have three other daughters together, Gia, 17, Stella, 15, and Alexia, 27, from Luciana’s first marriage. All of the girls attended The Odyssey premiere with their parents. They’re all beautiful. It’s not surprising to hear that Isabella is starting a modeling career. People Magazine has more:
Matt Damon’s daughter Isabella is pursuing her own path.
Isabella, 20, has signed to IMG Models. Her profile on the agency’s website indicates that she is based in New York. Page Six was first to report the news.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s daughter, Kai Schreiber, and Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s daughter, Iris Law, are also signed to IMG Models. Veteran runway models Claudia Schiffer and Stephanie Seymour and supermodel Alex Consani are with the agency as well.
PEOPLE reached out to reps for IMG and the actor for comment.
Isabella enrolled in New York University in 2024, according to Page Six.
In March, she collaborated with her older sister Alexia, 27, on a photoshoot, which Alexia shared on Instagram. In one photo, Isabella wore a white fur coat paired with a black dress and black pointed-toe heels.
The last we heard about Isabella she was enrolling in NYU in 2024, as People notes, and she appears to still be a student there. The Instagram post People links to with a photo taken of Isabella by older sister Alexia tags Isabella’s Instagram account with around 4k followers. Isabella hasn’t hustled much and we haven’t heard about her until now.
I’m biased because I was born in upstate New York, but I find the NY-based nepo babies to be more low key than the LA-based ones. It’s likely a west coast vs. east coast cultural difference. We think we’re too cool here to bother. I’m happy for Isabella and it’s heart-warming to see all these celebrity children growing up and starting careers. Hopefully, if/when Isabella does an interview, she’ll acknowledge what a leg up she had. Matt Damon can be a doofus and he often sticks his foot in his mouth, but his wife Luciana seems grounded. I get the impression that they raised their girls to appreciate their advantages.
Photos credit: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Roger Wong/INSTARimages
I wish her well on this. She’s super pretty, and I just hope she doesn’t start tinkering with her face too much.
(Also, please be a nice person. Matt and Luciana seem like good parents, and it’ll bum me out if their kids are a-holes.)
I’m sure she got it all on her own sigh
I don’t think she’s going to be low-key anymore…
She’s nice enough looking but she’d never have gotten this if she wasn’t a nepo baby, it’s a tough industry.
Yeah, I don’t thinks she looks very modell-y. Maybe she’ll pivot into acting.
I work as a professional model and I tell you – if it weren’t for her parents, she wouldn’t have signed with a big modeling agency. Good for her, but she is definitely not an immediate model material.
Agree. She’s super pretty and looks like she could be an actress, but she doesn’t have a runway model look.
Is it because of social media that we hear more of so called nepo babies? I am a millennial,I dont remember this being such a topic growing up,even though there were technically nepo babies like Gwyneth or dare i say Liza?
I think they used to be featured in magazines, but I think you heard about them once and never again. If they had something extra like Angelina Jolie or Gwyneth, I think they would become famous in their own right.
What is baffling to me is someone like Kaia Gerber being given lots of acting opportunities, because she’s not that good. In another era, she’d be forced to stick to modelling.
And in the case of Matt Damon’s daughter or Nicole Kidman’s daughter, I’m somewhat puzzled as to how they even get the chance at modelling. Sure it’s a looks-based profession that’s subjective, but you can clearly see the difference when you put them next to someone like Gisele, who I do think has a certain kind of skill set that the nepo models most likely don’t have. Look at her walking down a catwalk and the Olympics, and no way can any of the nepo babies duplicate that.
Maybe the PR teams of today’s nepo babies are a lot more skilled at launching them or something because I’m pretty sure they’re have always been a lot of them, but somehow the public would filter them out by ignoring them.
Because the modeling industry has changed dramatically since the Gisele days. “Modeling” used to be just runways, print magazines with a handful of powerful editors, and the bottom of the barrel “catelog” modeling. You really had to fall into one of those three categories, and you definitely had to have a certain look/age/shape to even try.
Runway is still runway, but print magazines are dying, (relative) inclusivity/diversity sells, and the rise of celebs and influencers has completely taken over how brands and media market their products. The range of “modeling” opportunities is massive compared to what it used to be, and there’s definitely a place for pretty, slim, nepo babies.
I’m with you on Kaia Gerber. She is NOT a good actress. Nor does she seem to have a personality. She IS stunningly beautiful. Her mother wasn’t a good actress but Cindy recognized that and stuck to modeling and selling products.
Gerber has the “bones” but not the charisma. The thing with modeling is, you can work and get better with time on your posing and giving “character.” Some don’t, like Melania Trump, for example – good body, but extremely wooden.
That point about “character” is interesting and makes sense. That is what I do associate with good models, even if it is a looks-based profession where height and slimness are considered important. I can’t really define what “character” in a model is, but you kind of know it when you see it (even if I’m not an agent or an expert in that area) — because so many people wouldn’t have paid attention to the supermodels otherwise.
If Matt Damon’s daughter were to do a makeup tutorial on Instagram, I’d probably pay attention (right badly due to training from the algorithm— it’s not offering me anything else). But I don’t think I would pay attention to her in any other kind of context.
I just can’t get over Kai Schreiber and Sunday Rose. They’re barely even pretty.
I thought the same but a quick google told me this: Robert Downey Jr – Ben Stiller – Angelina Jolie – Kiefer Sutherland – Gwyneth Paltrow – Sofia Coppola – Kate Hudson – Drew Barrymore – Laura Dern – Mariska Hargitay – Charlie Sheen – Emilio Estevez – Nicolas Cage – Jamie Lee Curtis – Jennifer Aniston.
All nepo babies.
IMG is famous for representing the pretty children of celebrities. And as a Brooklynite, I definitely agree that NYC nepo-babies are def more low-key. They seem to be more focused on being good at whatever they endeavor to do than being famous–unlike the LA branch of nepos
I’m trying to think of LA based nepo babies. All the ones that are all over the place seem to be from New York.
I think a lot of the big celebrities seem to prefer raising their children away from LA. Even someone like Apple was probably raised in different places (London, LA, New York and maybe some random country house). I don’t think of her as exclusively LA-based.
I mean most big celebrities live in la, and I guess Apple is a good example of LA nepo baby.
It would be super refreshing to read once in a while that one of those famous sons and daughters are working as a scientist, doctor or whatever. Just something where you have to be focused and be good on your own and where you have to use your brain.
I wonder if the money you can make in Hollywood is a factor. A lot of them do seem to study something and go to good schools, but then choose a Hollywood career, and I suspect the money and possibly work-life balance might be a factor. Even doctors and lawyers in Instagram seem like they’d prefer to make money in entertainment, and I figure money might be the overriding factor for why they’re making reels on Instagram.
A huge number of Bollywood actors all have degrees or some kind of specialised skill. I think the culture is different for actors there,their families want them to get an education and then they can try their hand at acting.
When the college admissions scandal happened it was pretty obvious the Hollywood parents wanted their kids to go to a prestigious college (through whatever nefarious means possible apparently).
I think the ratio of nepo babies having a degree vs. not having one probably reflects what we see in real life. Some go, others don’t. But we hear about nepo babies more and what they chose to pursue.
I’m also not sure how much youth plays into the decision to not go to college or to get an agent while you actually are still in college. If an entertainment career is what you want, there’s probably pressure to make it in Hollywood while you are your young and are good-looking in a youthful way. They’re probably trying to make it within that narrow window of time since ageism might hit them later.
Honestly there are probably plenty of them but you don’t hear about it because they’ve chosen a more private life and it’s not really something that gets clicks.
I always thought the youngest daughter would be the model!
The one who looks like Noah Cyrus?
She’s very pretty but anyone thinking she was model material without daddies help/influence/power-i have ocean front property in Arizona for you. Wish these nepo babies actually did something groundbreaking-impactful with all the money and influence they have at their fingertips. We don’t need more Kardashian-esque models…
I took a look at her Instagram page, and even compared to influencers, I don’t find her compelling. They might not have to worry about competition from her.
Not one of these girls would I see and think “ooo she should model”. They’re not tall enough and no striking facial features. Same with Nicole Kidman’s daughter.
You see Anok Yai and Imaan Hammam…(sp?) they’re stunning! Just limbs and then traffic stopping face!!
The cream will always rise to the top.
Kaia and the Jenner girl are already fading.
Kendall was the highest paid model in the world last year. She dwarfed most others. Talented or not she’s far from fading.
Hmm. I think she IS really beautiful – there is something special there, she’s a little unusual, maybe it’s that blend of Argentina and nordic Finland. At barely 20, it might take a while before she develops more character of course. She’s at the age where she probably wants to make her own money and modeling (I guess? for nepos, anyway?) can be a good platform for getting attention and segueing into something else.
If she were in an office, I’d likely think she is pretty/beautiful. In a real-world way there’s nothing wrong with he appearance.
I just don’t think “model” when I look at her, which I think is something very specific. But I guess of all the other nepo babies are getting agents for modelling she might as well too. All the nepo babies can compete against each other.
It’s interesting that for a man and a family that PR sells their ordinariness and privacy, he and his daughters (grown or teenagers) have been to red carpets ever since 2025. On the other hand, his PR comparison Ben Affleck hasn’t let his children be on a film premiere red carpet ever, even his adult daughter has never been to a red carpet, even though that family have been pap’d their entire lives.
Damon has been given a lot leeway for his subtle PR manoveure.