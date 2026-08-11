Matt Damon’s 20-year-old daughter Isabella signs with NYC modeling agency



We’ve heard about so many celebrity children getting modeling careers, most recently Apple Martin, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 22-year-old daughter. Other celebrity children-turned-models include Kaia Gerber, Kai Schreiber, Lila Moss and Iris Law. We can add Matt and Luciana Damon’s 20-year-old daughter, Isabella, to that list. She recently signed with IMG Models in New York City, where she lives. Matt and Luciana have three other daughters together, Gia, 17, Stella, 15, and Alexia, 27, from Luciana’s first marriage. All of the girls attended The Odyssey premiere with their parents. They’re all beautiful. It’s not surprising to hear that Isabella is starting a modeling career. People Magazine has more:

Matt Damon’s daughter Isabella is pursuing her own path. Isabella, 20, has signed to IMG Models. Her profile on the agency’s website indicates that she is based in New York. Page Six was first to report the news. Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s daughter, Kai Schreiber, and Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s daughter, Iris Law, are also signed to IMG Models. Veteran runway models Claudia Schiffer and Stephanie Seymour and supermodel Alex Consani are with the agency as well. PEOPLE reached out to reps for IMG and the actor for comment. Isabella enrolled in New York University in 2024, according to Page Six. In March, she collaborated with her older sister Alexia, 27, on a photoshoot, which Alexia shared on Instagram. In one photo, Isabella wore a white fur coat paired with a black dress and black pointed-toe heels.

[From People]

The last we heard about Isabella she was enrolling in NYU in 2024, as People notes, and she appears to still be a student there. The Instagram post People links to with a photo taken of Isabella by older sister Alexia tags Isabella’s Instagram account with around 4k followers. Isabella hasn’t hustled much and we haven’t heard about her until now.

I’m biased because I was born in upstate New York, but I find the NY-based nepo babies to be more low key than the LA-based ones. It’s likely a west coast vs. east coast cultural difference. We think we’re too cool here to bother. I’m happy for Isabella and it’s heart-warming to see all these celebrity children growing up and starting careers. Hopefully, if/when Isabella does an interview, she’ll acknowledge what a leg up she had. Matt Damon can be a doofus and he often sticks his foot in his mouth, but his wife Luciana seems grounded. I get the impression that they raised their girls to appreciate their advantages.