Vine: Duchess Meghan coldly dismissed a ‘young, nervous Sloane’ during an interview

Over the weekend, the Mail’s You Magazine published a bizarre cover story about the Duchess of Sussex’s “decade of drama.” As we all know, before July 2016, then-Meghan Markle had a stellar reputation as a lifestyle blogger and working actress on a successful cable show. She kept her nose clean, she did yoga, she traveled, she did charity work and she surrounded herself with loyal friends. Then during Wimbledon that year, she met a ginger prince and by the last few months of 2016, her life completely changed. She was being stalked by paparazzi, and they were getting in her mom’s face as well. The British media began their campaign of racism, harassment and defamation, lying about her background, her motivations, her career, her friends, her coworkers and her family. They used racist dog-whistles constantly, if not outright racist language. All of that continues to this very day. The “decade of drama” is the media’s drama, not Meghan’s. Anyway, there are a couple of BS stories from this Sarah Vine-authored mess, so let’s discuss.
Prince Harry & Meghan’s lack of emotional intelligence: The Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine said that throughout their time as a couple, the Sussexes have appeared to have a “weapons-grade sense of entitlement” but have failed to demonstrate awareness of the impact of their actions. Ms Vine said: “For two people who claim to be so in tune with their feelings and those of others, time and again they have demonstrated a complete lack of emotional intelligence, combined with a weapons-grade sense of entitlement. They are so wrapped up in their own drama, so insulated in their bubble of privilege, they fail to realise how thoroughly charmed their existence is. And that is a most unattractive trait.”
Harry weaponized his pain: “At a time when the Royal Family needed Harry most, he not only slammed the door in their face, but he also tried to burn the place down on the way out. No one is suggesting he doesn’t have a right to be hurt – but weaponising your pain as he has done only perpetuates the cycle of sadness.”
In 2015, Meghan attended the opening of a Soho House branch in Istanbul: [At] the opening of Soho House in Istanbul, Turkey, Vine said a friend who attended the event recalled waiting in the hotel lobby when a “very pretty American woman strode up to the front desk” and began complaining to staff. “She proceeded to berate the staff about some kind of problem in her room,” Vine wrote. “My friend couldn’t quite catch the details, but the general gist seemed to be that she was unhappy with the quality of her goodie bag, which she felt was insufficiently lavish in its largess. My friend remembers thinking, ‘Wow, it takes quite some chutzpah to complain about a free gift at a free weekend in a five-star hotel full of A-listers’.” Vine said her friend had “no idea who the angry American was” at the time. It was not until a year later, when photographs emerged of Prince Harry’s new girlfriend, that he allegedly “recognised her immediately” as Meghan.
Another bullying accusation, you guys: According to the columnist, a friend with contacts inside the royal household told her Meghan was interviewing prospective staff when a “young girl- a perfectly harmless and nervous Sloane in her early 20s” was “ushered into her presence”. What allegedly followed was an excruciating encounter: “Meghan was sitting at her desk, reading some papers,” Vine said. “For what seemed like an eternity, she kept her eyes down, ignoring the girl completely. She then glanced up, examined her, then went back to work. ‘You can leave,’ she said. And that was that.” Vine ended her column with a pointed observation: “One for Harry to ponder, perhaps, as he considers his future within the Royal Family.”
[From You Magazine via the Express and News24]
I’m sure both of the “never-before-told” stories are absolute crap, but the story about Meghan dismissing a nervous Sloane is so offensively stupid, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. The idea that the galloping racists within Kensington Palace would somehow set Meghan up to personally interview people is absurd – there were only a handful of staffers dedicated to working with Harry and Meghan to begin with, and most of them were basically Jason Knauf’s double-agents. The Istanbul story also sounds like yet another Deranger fan-fic, something retconned years later when fixated individuals were looking through Meghan’s Instagram and Tig archives.
The stuff about Harry “weaponizing his pain” is keeping with the British media’s twisted pop psychology. They remain furious that Harry managed to stop the Windsors’ cycles of generational trauma in one generation, his kids’ generation. Archie and Lili get to grow up free from the Windsor psychodrama, and it comes at great personal cost to Harry and Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Meghan’s Instagram.
Derangers must go back on time to try to get something on meghan
Considering Meghan’s besties with Markus Anderson, marketing director of SoHo House(s), yeah… I doubt she got a “skimpy” basket, let alone “complained” about it SMDH.
They at least need to come up with believable lies. Both of those stories are so eye-rollingly, obviously made up. Her goody bag wasn’t “lavish” enough? She ordered some girl in to be interviewed for a job only to ignore her? Please.
I liked the ‘I didn’t hear what she said but I bet she was complaining!’ part. And how dare she stride right up to the front desk! Doesn’t she know her place?! She should sidle in through the side entrance & ask someone to ask someone to maybe if they could take care of an issue if they have the time.
@2131Jan, spot on. That was my first thought. @Bean, LOL, agree. Sarah Vine doesn’t understand the meaning of emotional intelligence. My goodness, the articles she wrote about defending Alice Evans are insane. But, of course, the American WOC is bad. Whilst her husband, who happens to be a Prince, looks at her that she’s the best thing that ever came into his life. Conveyor belt stopped.
These lying liars that tell lies. Hope it’s on their tombstones.
I will take ‘Things that never happened’ for $1000 Alex.
Different day…same lies and bull s**t! Poison Ivy Vine is definitely referring to TOB and Waity in that first paragraph. The names have been changed to protect the guilty. Also with Meghan’s help Harry decided to do something about the pain he’d been dealing with all his life. He got therapy and he told his story in his own voice. He stopped letting his family make him pretend that everything was fine. He’s a much healthier and happier man now.
Some articles need to be shown to show the depth of those gutter rats rage and jealousy over two people who do not even know them. Seems like this pitiful woman is getting ready to publish a book because she is desperate for cash. The whole article sounds like nonsense for some sort of validation.
I have heard of a couple with a “weapons-grade sense of entitlement”.
They’re called Scooter the Incandescent Bully and Mumblina “Wiglet” McButtons.
They felt entitled to getting yet another forever home, needed their own helicopter, need to be propped up by emotional support polls…
But, hey, Meghan and Harry. Too funny that there’s always a friend of a friend of a rota 🐀 somewhere to be found to witness imagined transgressions that never happened in real life. Too bad the rota 🐀’s sources remain anonymous, while friends of Meghan and Harry speak out in public.
I just switch WanK into all of these “articles ” and they make perfect sense.
I think that the press really can’t say anything about the protected couple so they always make it about HM.
The UK media, during the Sussexes final week, reported on the Sussexes having a final staff party to thank their staff for their work. Omid and a female royal rat both spoke and reported on the Sussexes final engagement (later in the week) where there were hugs and tears all around from the Sussexes and their staff. We have seen several holiday and end of project parties that the Sussexes have had for staff since they moved to California. Since their move to California, everyone who has worked for them and moved on to other jobs have only said positive things about working for them and several still have very close relationships with them. Will and Kate have constantly lost staff and not filled positions without any questions or articles about it. Kate’s stylist left under suspicious circumstances and hasn’t mentioned or even acknowledged Kate once, while continuing to stalk and copy Meghan. I don’t even remember the last time I saw nanny Maria with them or the kids. Her own sister hasn’t been spotted with Kate in over a year. Yet not one article about any of their behaviors or relationships with their staff. The only one we see or hear about is the one who was willing to lie on oath for them and has since been promoted and given a medal.
Someone help me out. What is a Sloane?
Lived in Sloane Square, very expensive housing in London.
Short for Sloane Ranger, a young woman of means. Very preppy, from a “good” family. Diana was a Sloane Ranger.
Fergie would fit that category, too. Although her daddy was Chucky’s polo manager. That’s how she got her foot in the door…she & Diana got to know each other at polo.
Also known as Sloan Rangers, I don’t know if it’s still a thing but very specific way of dressing and generally being posh.
Sloane ranger is something Diana was called back in the day, but also Kate tried to emulate later on. Basically a rich girl who doesn’t need a job and dresses kind of aristo style.
If the story is even true, the Sloane likely came off as unprofessional and entitled rich girl, which would be a turn off for someone like Meghan who has had real jobs from the start and needed to work.
Unlike kate diana worked. Although keen waited years for the ring she worked part time for 3 months
It’s not true. It’s just not.
Sarah Vine writing fanfic sounds about right. It like an AO3 story excerpted for the DM.
Wasn’t keen dismissive of a child who asked her a question and keen said next rather coldly
She did. IIRC she was asked about Meghan?
It’s not like the self-styled royal experts never tell on themselves while perpetuating these kinds of stories…
Isn’t that where her real accent came out when she said “next” after they asked about Meghan?
I believe the child answered a question from Katie Keen and said “Meghan” and Keen replied in an exasperated tone “What else?”.
Yes, that’s what it was! A very sharp, “What. Else?” She really let the mask slip there.
Stopping generational trauma is one of the hardest things an individual can do. The person(s) trying to stop it AND HEAL becomes the villain. How dare they speak out and make changes. More importantly, how dare they say something is wrong with how things are being done????? Being the healer is not for the faint of heart. It takes courage and resiliency. So in this case, not only are Willy and Katie stuck in this negative environment showing everyone that they do not have the courage or resiliency to make the changes BUT they are holding back those that want to change. That must be a huge blow to both egos. And make no mistake, both have one.
Such a good point about the kids – put that way, M&H’s choice shares commonality with immigrants around the world choose to leave home – to give their children freedom and opportunities they themselves didn’t have.
I asked Ai if British royals interview their staff. This was the answer.
“No, senior members of the British royal family rarely interview their own household staff directly. The recruitment process is handled by senior royal household management, human resources, and specialized recruitment heads—such as Tracey Waterman, the head of staff recruitment for the royal family.”
I can’t image a circumstance where any royal would interview their own staff, I don’t they all have people for that. Anyway, I think this Sarah Vine woman is looking for attention from the Sussexes. She wants a response of denial by the Sussexes PR people. The fact that these people can just wake up in the morning an write lies (with impunity), is truly bunkers.
She’s trying to make it sound like a Miranda Priestly imitation .
@Ellen, it’s totally giving Miranda Priestly vibes! It definitely never happened, lol.
What makes you think that ai knows anything?
It knows nothing! It just regurgitates what people say.
Kinda like the Brit media.
Diana interviewed her equerry. He wrote about it in his book.
I just can’t anymore. The amount of methane gas these people put out is practically an ecological crime.
It feels like someone watched “The Devil Wears Prada”, saw the Miranda character, and thought,”This would make a great smear story about Megan!”
PS. Who is Sloane?
Per Google (because I didn’t know) it refers to wealthy, upper class young women.
It refers to a girl/woman who lives in Sloane Square in London, aristocratic or wealthy. Diana was considered a Sloane.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sloane_Ranger,
Sloane ranger was used in the 70s and 80s to mean an upper class girl from an aristocratic family who dressed a certain way. A lot of them lived in Sloane Square hence the name but they didn’t have to live there to be a Sloane ranger. Post 80s it’s not used as much, but when it is, it’s usually shortened to just Sloane.
Back in Diana’s day they were called the “Sloan Rangers,” basically rich kids from old money families who’d been to expensive boarding schools and were now living in a very expensive neighborhood (Sloan Square) in a flat that had been bought for them as an investment. Like the American Preppy, but about the actual being rich, not just the fashion/lifestyle.
That first paragraph of the excerpt is very well stated. However, I think she got confused about who she’s talking about. Sounds like a perfect description of Will and Kate; in fact, pretty much most of the RF. I will say, though, that emotional intelligence sounds like a very sophisticated concept for someone like Sarah Vine. She must be doing a little extracurricular reading, either here or on some other more Sussex friendly accounts. Hard to believe she really understands what it means.
Emotional intelligence is something Harry has a lot of and Vine has very little of.
In her autobiography she talks about having very few friends and being desperate for people to like her, not the experience of someone with bucket loads of emotional intelligence. Someone with emotional intelligence would have refused to write this article!
Sarah can do bet than this. The interview scene with the young woman is literally directly out of the Devil Wears Prada. Sitting at her desk, reading papers and ignoring her and then dismissing her with a Miranda Priestly “That’s All”. The screenplay writer should sue Sarah for plagiarism. Surely this is a send up for the readers.
Just seeing your comment after I replied similarly. That was absolutely where this supposed event came from.
Imagine being paid to make things up and still being so uncreative.
RIGHT, here are two convenient ten year old stories that i’ve never mentioned, that provide ample evidence of this person’s bad behavior. Also come on. Are you telling me this person saw someone in a hotel and remembered their face well enough for years later to say, oh that’s the lady dating Prince Harry now? They need to get a job with a spy agency because their recall is ridiculous. And that this 20 year old with no experience was being interviewed for a role, as the literal duchess did it?
I have to agree this sounds like some CEO/secretary fanfic. They think you walk into a real estate office for berkshire hathaway and Warren Buffett is sitting behind the desk to interview you. It’s wild that a newspaper can and will just print blatant lies.
🎯
Sarah Vile is decompensating.
Sure Jan.
God, that bit about “weaponising his pain” is pure DARVO and highly vindictive as well as sinister. And this is when it dawns on me: the tabloids treat Harry like a kid who survived a mafia hit on his mother, only to find that mafia is still in power. And they are the Sarah Vines of the world, and her ilk. My god. It’s like they expect him to kiss the ring. William was finally forced to knuckle under to these people whilst Harry told them to bugger off and I suspect that is the real bedrock of William’s psycho grudge against his brother.
Yeah, William is one heartbeat away from the throne. If her wants the crown he has to bend the knee to the British press.
Oh so wait, Sarah Vine has been sitting on that story about Meghan at SoHo house for a decade and has just now decided to share it?? this is the first we’re hearing of her berating a staff member for the size of her goodie bag??? Please. This is the kind of crap they wish they had made up in 2018. It just came to poor Sarah Vine years too late.
Vine had to come up with some bs for a deadline and pulled a scene out of devil made Prada and this soho house story from thin air.
There is no way if this was real it would have remained hidden until now.
@Becks I guess that’s why she had “niggling” worries about Meghan before the wedding but couldn’t quite put her finger on why. Thank God almost 10 years later the Sloane finally found her voice and can now speak about her experience, and her friend finally saw a picture of Meghan and was able to make the connection to the American complaining about free gifts. 🙄
Will these people like Vine ever stop? It’s seven years since Harry and meghan left! SEVEN. They keep writing stories to smear an innocent couple who lives a continent away and they are financially independent and they ignore the couple who lives lavishly on the tax payers money with an unacceptable behaviour several times in front of cameras. But, hey, don’t believe your lying eyes, the other couple is perfect, never putting a foot wrong. These constant attacks could they be considered libellous? Vine and the rest should be accountable for their lies and their efforts to destroy Meghan’s good name.
They are deeply deeply bitter and they want him back. Back and under control. With or without Meghan. With Meghan is just a bonus for them so they can make her life miserable up close and personal plus they want access to their children. The press and royal family’s nice little understanding only works if the press is allowed to smear junior members of the monarchy while keeping the senior ones untouched. What happens when you have no access to the spare’s family to uplift the heir’s? What is the media to do?
THIS is why the media is spiraling looking at the future and panicking. They want Harry to want to come back. Just see Shane watson’s article basically begging him to come to Balmoral bc there are bagpipes there
Vine has to make up stuff about the scapegoats because they need to distract from the couple who are always on holiday including a Mediterranean cruise and who live separate lives with a soupçon of abuse in the background. The real story is the taxpayer funded ones but they need to protect them so that their jobs as royal correspondents continue to exist.
Agreed @Nic919 Meg and Harry are forever GONE from their lives and they are riding back to save the RF from oblivion when Will takes over as king and for the next forty years continues to rake it all in and give zero back! Forget Ten Years of Meghan, we have had Ten Years of Will and Kate allegedly Full Time and doing nothing of substance but bitch, bore, bully brief and bugger off on holidays on UK funding!!
The first story is obviously crap, but I think the second story is about KATE. They are doing another opposites day routine and switching names to fit a narrative, just like the crying story and the way they planted M’s name in the police records after Kate had broken the Covid laws and presented herself to be photographed pretending to care about that poor girl who was murdered. Both of Sarah Vine’s “sources” appear to be from within Kensington Palace. M is not t he sort of woman to complain about a goodie bag – publicly or privately.
They’re still pining for Harry, these desperate hags. The man isn’t “considering his future within the royal family”. He is clearly quite contented outside of it with his wife and children and extended family, genuine friends and colleagues in “overseas”. 🙂
Speaking of the police record where Meghan was substituted for Kate, can anyone in the UK protest and get it corrected l?
I mean it’s on the record in Spare that Peg and Keen were whining about not receiving Easter presents. And now Meghan was allegedly complaining about free gifts. Give me a break.
“weapons-grade sense of entitlement.”
Hey Sarah Vine, we know the term you really wanted to use was “uppity.”
The racist fantasizing and projection about Meghan never ends.
What I hear from this article about the Sloane girl, and another article I saw yesterday about Meghan publicly saying something to a Senior Aide, is this:
If these people come from a posh, upper class background, it is understood that Meghan should be expected to defer to them and not them to Meghan.
If it is a Senior Aide who works for William (Jason Knauf in the article yesterday), then those people do not feel they are not answerable to Meghan even though in both instances Meghan is the Senior Royal. This is the basis of the bullying claims.
This is what the palace does not want people to know. That Meghan was expected to be treated as the lowly black person, while occupying space as a Senior Royal.
As the great philosopher, Dave Chappelle, once said: this racism is killing me.
@Bing i remember an article where courtiers briefed that they expect to work for queen and country, not an actress on a cable tv show. They were snobby towards Meghan and because she didn’t take their BS or defer to them they cried bullying. They can gtfoh.
How Not to Be a Political Wife by Sarah Vine review – a bitter memoir of power and betrayal | Autobiography and memoir | The Guardian https://share.google/4QhxoHe35HGkadCgx
I borrowed this biography from the library and I confirm that she’s a bitterly unhappy and ridden with insecurity about her entire life. She’s a chubby woman who yearned for the acceptance of Samantha Cameron who is swelte, beautiful and from an impeccable background of wealth. Sam never had to try too hard for anything. The fall out over Brexit and her loss of the Cameron circle devastated her. She was desperate to fit in with that snobby lot and was rejected eventually and sent into social exile. She has suffered and lost her marriage but she lacks empathy for others and writes so hurtfully for the Daily Outrage that forfeits sympathy. For example, she can’t empathize with Meghan over her horrible father when her own dad treated her so appallingly.? She was an outsider struggling to be accepted by the snobby Camerons and yet can’t imagine how difficult it was for Meghan as an American dealing with the snobby RF and ghastly courtiers and hangers on?
That is fascinating, @Lady Digby. I had heard of her book but never read it. Barely scanned her columns. True story, I went to an event sponsored by the Spectator about 7 years ago at which her ex husband was the speaker, he was standing for PM and being interviewed by the then-editor of the Spectator, ironically, he is the editor now, that is, Gove, having failed to become PM and then having been washed out when Boris wrecked his chances and then we got Truss and Rishi. But Michael Gove — her ex — was, I have to admit, much more courteous, disarmingly reasonable, level-headed, sane, moderate, than I had expected. She tends to froth at the bit. He reminds me of the type of Republican that would have shared cocktails with Barbara Bush. Like, he’s not from the same background, but, WASP-coded, at least, to an American, almost self-effacing. Compared to Boris, who was bombastic and self-promoting.
He was also closeted, which is, apparently, the only kind of man she could get. No wonder she’s seething with envy of Meghan.
“…apparently, the only kind of man she could get”
Aw, let’s not bash other women on the basis of the men who choose them, the men they can get. There’s plenty of actual shitty stuff she’s done to go at her with. Her perceived value to men shouldn’t be one of them; leave that to the incels.
(Okay, I may be a bit sensitive to that insult as someone who was a slightly chubby girl high school who dated a guy who later came out as gay.)
what a racist dog whistle- that poor little white preppy Sloane, the bad black woman “straight outta Compton” was mean to the little bitty girl. That poor little girl was sooo nervous around that black woman and see what happened!
And the Sloane has no name, there wasn’t any person, that’s why they had to insert Sloane instead of “Oxford grad”
How come these stories are only coming out now? These stories are not believable. Given the lack of control Meghan had as a working royal, there was no way she was interviewing people to work with her. The Soho House event, there’s too much heresay and unless it was caught on video there is no way of proving that it actually happened. I doubt it did anyway. Overall this piece does nothing to absolve the Royal Family of the smearing and ill treatment of Meghan over the last 10 years.
Why would anyone berate hotel staff about goodie bags? That story was pulled out of thin air along with a scene from The Devil Wears Prada. And weaponizing cancer? That borders on the immoral.
I think we all saw the scene with Meghan at a desk, reading the paper, and finally looking up at the Sloane to dismiss her—except it was Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada,” and the line is “that’s all”—not “you can leave.” I mean, if you’re going to make a lie, at least be original…Jeez!
Both of these lies are just so dumb I can’t even with this.
So Sarah who suddenly has all these connections has a friend who watched all that happened and stayed complicit? Ok.
These people have lost their minds especially given that the story doesn’t even make sense if it were to be entertained. Meghan was cussing the hotel staff for something the promotional staff was responsible for?
You can tell not only do these people not get invited to any type of grand openings but they have a very interesting imagination of them.
The timing of this story is unbelievable. A friend of Vine’s “couldn’t quite make out what a pretty American woman was complaining about” (what proof do we have that it was Meghan/). Then Vine quotes from a friend with contacts within the royal household, which royal household? was any of these contacts actually there?
This is yet another story of white women tears where a biracial woman is yet agains portrayed as the abuser with no proof it happened but a lifetime of examples of it not being part of her character. A biracial woman who has never once in the 36 years prior to her stint on Windsor Rikers Island or the 6 and a half years since that stint, ever been accused of being mean or dismissive to anyone. Here we are again being told to believe the white women during that very short stint with no proof whatsoever over the biracial woman who’s documented and substantiated history of defending and standing up for all women, regardless of race, nationality, religion or economic status. They are telling us to ignore what the biracial woman has shown herself to be for the past 43 and a half years because white women, who are either unnamed or known for lying, said that evidence and an upstanding history of kindness isn’t more credible than their white woman tears. The audacity of these people to write this nonsense and expect everyone who reads this to be as racist and unprincipled as they are.
When I read the headline, I expected something like Meghan snapping “what else?!” at a kid. Or making very young children stand in the pouring rain while she preened under an umbrella.
This sounds ridiculous. What exactly is the point? Also, people are allowed to lose their temper or complain about something. Note the “friend” is just guessing what Meghan, assuming it even was her, complained about. Funny how these royal reporters always have friends conveniently placed when they need to embellish a story. Harry hasn’t weaponized his pain but now he pushes back on the lies and BS, which the Royals consider an attack. Meghan had a personal assistant when she lived in Canada, who was in the documentary. She knows how to conduct an interview. The thing is staff was assigned to her. She didn’t get to choose them. There is no context to this encounter and seems incomplete, assuming it even happened this way. Again, what is the point to this? Is there some well intentioned advice in this? All I’ll say is they genuinely think all their problems and that if the royal family should be laid at the feet of HRH Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. There is this general discontent that continues to rear its ugly little head every time the Sussexes are going about their personal and professional life in a way that makes them happy and works for them.
Makes you wonder how many more stories we will have about someone seeing Meghan and claiming she was talking but they couldn’t make out what she said.
This!
More of the same. Big bad Black woman forgets “her place” and disrespects fragile English Rose, hurting her precious feelings. It must sell because they keep recycling this rot.
Yeah, I’m not believing this 10 year old story. The details are so sketchy.
Now what a minute. I have heard variations of the Sloane story involving Andrew, Kate, and now Meghan! I believed the kate one but now I say all three was a lie.
Yes, i can see meghan interviewing staff but i think she would ask them a ton of questions. Like 50 questions.
The amount of crazy that these people come up with, I hope they are also writing AI stories because the lies are so blatant at this point.
One thing about the bullying Meghan has experienced is that there is absolutely nothing that people knew years ago that they are only bringing up now. Never, not after writing 4 to 5 new stories daily.