“Olivia Wilde wore Ferretti & Fendi at the Locarno Film Festival” links

Olivia Wilde wore Alberta Ferretti & Fendi at the Locarno Film Festival. The Fendi dress is awful, and she really needs a new styling team. [RCFA]
If a Democrat just lied constantly about the economy, what would Republicans do? Please bring that energy to Donald Trump’s lies. [Buzzfeed]
Anne Hathaway will spend the entire year promoting her films. [LaineyGossip]
Este Haim’s deep thoughts. [Jezebel]
Review of The Last House: a flop. [Pajiba]
Taron Egerton starved himself for his Apex role. [JustJared]
A buffet of man meat, enjoy. [Socialite Life]
Happy belated birthday to Anna Kendrick. [Hollywood Life]
Demi Lovato has a cameo in Camp Rock 3. [Seriously OMG]
Music video for Chris Cool’s “So Hard.” [OMG Blog]
Olivia is looking unhealthy, in an Ariana Grande way.
Yep.
It’s like a plague right now. Very sad.
I’m gaining by just looking at food right now and these celebrities are rail thin. 🙂↕️
Eh. She’s always been quite thin. Not saying she’s healthy, but I just don’t think she’s lost a noticeable amount of weight recently.
Olivia has the MOST TERRIBLE fashion sense. I don’t think I have ever liked anything she has worn. It’s very “I’m edgy, look!”. I’ll concede that maybe we just have different tastes (if anyone here commenting thinks otherwise, as in, likes her style, let me know!).
I like the concept of the dress but nothing about the top portion in particular. It is not flattering at all!
As the Fug Girls would say: needs a good hoick.
F the patriarchy for expecting women to vanish. I never liked Olivia as an actress. Her character ruined House for me and I adored Ted Lasso during a particularly rough period of my life, so it is hard to wrap my head around the negative coverage around her. (How much negative coverage was warrented and how much was pr directed with bot armies during a particularly nasty break-up with a partner enjoying mega success). Ribs, trachea and collar bones should not be clearly visible on a healthy adult woman. She is hitting several st@rvation indicators. She should not be publicly shamed and deserves to be treated in a manner that respects her mental health, but extreme thinness cannot be encouraged the way the her@in chic look of the 90s was normalized and embraced. The trend of extreme thinness needs talked about and not to become a new expected norm because it is dangerous and harmful.
💯💯💯💯
It’s hard because when you say “she’s worryingly thin” people think you’re “concern trolling” or body shaming etc. And its not that. She looks incredibly sick and I hope she gets help.
She’s had that going on for years now though. This was 2022: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/olivia-wilde-pcas-2022-49034518
Hm. I think she’s always looked this way though? Could just be the way her body is? (Most people have visible collarbones.)
Mean meat? Pedro wasn’t even featured. I’ve never been into beefcakes but there are tons of hot celeb men to appreciate. Just not in that pictorial.
Not into it at all either
I was also supremely unmoved. But I’m also attracted to personality charisma and looks combined.
I think she was always extremely thin. And I very much like the dress and I also like the casual look. Actresses are especially prone to the pressure of looking forever thin and young. Thus, the e.d.’s and the cosmetic surgery. Always liked her and especially as a director. Her film Book Smart was exceptionally funny. I don’t see why it hasn’t reached cult status, like Mean Girls, Heathers and Legally Blonde. So underrated as a director.
I actually like both of Olivia’s outfits but they each do maybe need a bit of a hoik, as the Fug girls would say.
The first one, though not to my taste, needs to have those straps adjusted a good few inches; the jeans outfit I quite like. (Except for the leather; I don’t wear leather clothing.)
The dems dont call anytjing out anymore. I blame chuck Schumer. He says “not the time” but the time never comes. Is he a republican in disguise? I expected better from him yet many old time establishment dems knew he would be ineffective. Now is the time to steal Trump voters. They will slide over.
Olivia actually looks so great in The Invite, which obviously was shot over a year ago, but still. The styling on her was superb. She really rocks a 70s hipster vibe so well (the movie is not a period piece obviously but her character is very San Francisco hipster). That movie is easily one of my top 3 favorite movies of the year. She’s phenomenally talented behind the camera and in front of it. I hope she’s taking care of herself.
The Invite was SO good! And yeah it’s definitely my favorite movie of the year. OW was really perfect in the role and she didn’t seem exceptionally thin so I think she has lost a lot of weight in the last year.
As a #GenX…I appreciate Olivia for pushing to bring HARD “R” movies about Adult relationships back to the cinema forefront✨️🎬✨️