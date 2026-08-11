“Olivia Wilde wore Ferretti & Fendi at the Locarno Film Festival” links

Olivia Wilde wore Alberta Ferretti & Fendi at the Locarno Film Festival. The Fendi dress is awful, and she really needs a new styling team. [RCFA]
If a Democrat just lied constantly about the economy, what would Republicans do? Please bring that energy to Donald Trump’s lies. [Buzzfeed]
Anne Hathaway will spend the entire year promoting her films. [LaineyGossip]
Este Haim’s deep thoughts. [Jezebel]
Review of The Last House: a flop. [Pajiba]
Taron Egerton starved himself for his Apex role. [JustJared]
A buffet of man meat, enjoy. [Socialite Life]
Happy belated birthday to Anna Kendrick. [Hollywood Life]
Demi Lovato has a cameo in Camp Rock 3. [Seriously OMG]
Music video for Chris Cool’s “So Hard.” [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to ““Olivia Wilde wore Ferretti & Fendi at the Locarno Film Festival” links”

  1. samipup says:
    August 11, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    Olivia is looking unhealthy, in an Ariana Grande way.

    Reply
  2. LOLA says:
    August 11, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    Olivia has the MOST TERRIBLE fashion sense. I don’t think I have ever liked anything she has worn. It’s very “I’m edgy, look!”. I’ll concede that maybe we just have different tastes (if anyone here commenting thinks otherwise, as in, likes her style, let me know!).

    Reply
  3. Tn Democrat says:
    August 11, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    F the patriarchy for expecting women to vanish. I never liked Olivia as an actress. Her character ruined House for me and I adored Ted Lasso during a particularly rough period of my life, so it is hard to wrap my head around the negative coverage around her. (How much negative coverage was warrented and how much was pr directed with bot armies during a particularly nasty break-up with a partner enjoying mega success). Ribs, trachea and collar bones should not be clearly visible on a healthy adult woman. She is hitting several st@rvation indicators. She should not be publicly shamed and deserves to be treated in a manner that respects her mental health, but extreme thinness cannot be encouraged the way the her@in chic look of the 90s was normalized and embraced. The trend of extreme thinness needs talked about and not to become a new expected norm because it is dangerous and harmful.

    Reply
  4. Mightymolly says:
    August 11, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Mean meat? Pedro wasn’t even featured. I’ve never been into beefcakes but there are tons of hot celeb men to appreciate. Just not in that pictorial.

    Reply
  5. jferber says:
    August 11, 2026 at 2:54 pm

    I think she was always extremely thin. And I very much like the dress and I also like the casual look. Actresses are especially prone to the pressure of looking forever thin and young. Thus, the e.d.’s and the cosmetic surgery. Always liked her and especially as a director. Her film Book Smart was exceptionally funny. I don’t see why it hasn’t reached cult status, like Mean Girls, Heathers and Legally Blonde. So underrated as a director.

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    August 11, 2026 at 3:24 pm

    I actually like both of Olivia’s outfits but they each do maybe need a bit of a hoik, as the Fug girls would say.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 11, 2026 at 5:08 pm

      The first one, though not to my taste, needs to have those straps adjusted a good few inches; the jeans outfit I quite like. (Except for the leather; I don’t wear leather clothing.)

      Reply
  7. Tiffi says:
    August 11, 2026 at 6:44 pm

    The dems dont call anytjing out anymore. I blame chuck Schumer. He says “not the time” but the time never comes. Is he a republican in disguise? I expected better from him yet many old time establishment dems knew he would be ineffective. Now is the time to steal Trump voters. They will slide over.

    Reply
  8. East Villager says:
    August 12, 2026 at 1:58 am

    Olivia actually looks so great in The Invite, which obviously was shot over a year ago, but still. The styling on her was superb. She really rocks a 70s hipster vibe so well (the movie is not a period piece obviously but her character is very San Francisco hipster). That movie is easily one of my top 3 favorite movies of the year. She’s phenomenally talented behind the camera and in front of it. I hope she’s taking care of herself.

    Reply
    • Louisa says:
      August 12, 2026 at 9:02 am

      The Invite was SO good! And yeah it’s definitely my favorite movie of the year. OW was really perfect in the role and she didn’t seem exceptionally thin so I think she has lost a lot of weight in the last year.

      Reply
  9. Lala11_7 says:
    August 12, 2026 at 8:10 am

    As a #GenX…I appreciate Olivia for pushing to bring HARD “R” movies about Adult relationships back to the cinema forefront✨️🎬✨️

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment