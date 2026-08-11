“Olivia Wilde wore Ferretti & Fendi at the Locarno Film Festival” links

Olivia Wilde wore Alberta Ferretti & Fendi at the Locarno Film Festival. The Fendi dress is awful, and she really needs a new styling team. [RCFA]

If a Democrat just lied constantly about the economy, what would Republicans do? Please bring that energy to Donald Trump’s lies. [Buzzfeed]

Anne Hathaway will spend the entire year promoting her films. [LaineyGossip]

Este Haim’s deep thoughts. [Jezebel]

Review of The Last House: a flop. [Pajiba]

Taron Egerton starved himself for his Apex role. [JustJared]

A buffet of man meat, enjoy. [Socialite Life]

Happy belated birthday to Anna Kendrick. [Hollywood Life]

Demi Lovato has a cameo in Camp Rock 3. [Seriously OMG]

Music video for Chris Cool’s “So Hard.” [OMG Blog]