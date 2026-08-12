“Anne Hathaway showed off her very real bump in LA” links

On some dark corners of the internet, a few people claimed that Anne Hathaway has been wearing a moon bump. Anne heard about that and she’s been showing off her very real baby bump everywhere this week. [RCFA]

Julie Andrews isn’t returning to The Princess Diaries 3. [Hollywood Life]

The trailer for James Gray’s Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Miles Teller, Scarlett Johansson and a very cheap-looking wig. [LaineyGossip]

Is Hokum the best horror film of the year? (Spoilers) [Pajiba]

More details about Taron Egerton’s family estrangement. [Socialite Life]

Malcolm Todd & Inde Navarrette star in a Gap campaign. [OMG Blog]

Hugh Dancy & Claire Danes have been together 20 years!! [Just Jared]

I never realized how much Nina Dobrev looks like Jennifer Love Hewitt. [Seriously OMG]

More Love After Lockup recidivism. [Starcasm]

Sherry Cola at the Camp Rock 3 premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

MAGA voters are loudly regretful. Too little, too late. [Buzzfeed]