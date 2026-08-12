“Anne Hathaway showed off her very real bump in LA” links

On some dark corners of the internet, a few people claimed that Anne Hathaway has been wearing a moon bump. Anne heard about that and she’s been showing off her very real baby bump everywhere this week. [RCFA]
Julie Andrews isn’t returning to The Princess Diaries 3. [Hollywood Life]
The trailer for James Gray’s Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Miles Teller, Scarlett Johansson and a very cheap-looking wig. [LaineyGossip]
Is Hokum the best horror film of the year? (Spoilers) [Pajiba]
More details about Taron Egerton’s family estrangement. [Socialite Life]
Malcolm Todd & Inde Navarrette star in a Gap campaign. [OMG Blog]
Hugh Dancy & Claire Danes have been together 20 years!! [Just Jared]
I never realized how much Nina Dobrev looks like Jennifer Love Hewitt. [Seriously OMG]
More Love After Lockup recidivism. [Starcasm]
Sherry Cola at the Camp Rock 3 premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
MAGA voters are loudly regretful. Too little, too late. [Buzzfeed]
Inde was so good in Obsession. Excited to see her in more.
I could only get through 7 of the Felon voters. What a load of bullsh*t, “this isn’t the candidate that I voted for.” This is exactly the candidate you voted for. He’s told us openly for a decade what a piece of sh*t he is, and you didn’t care. You encouraged others to not care. Go cry your crocodile tears away from the rest of us.
@jessica EXACTLY! They’re just setting the stage for their next grift.
Call me a curmudgeon, but I honestly don’t see why a 40 something Anne Hathaway needs to bare her bump everywhere she goes. Again, RiRi can and does it and it’s fine. But something rubs me the wrong way about Anne doing it and I’m not sure what it is. Could this be a flashback to the Hathahate that happened some years ago because wherever you looked (and didn’t) Anne was there? I think after she won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar, it calmed down a lot. Is it that she’s not of the generation that does this and is doing it anyway? She’s beginning to irk me. Am I alone?
I’m with you. Can’t put my finger on why it irks me. Maybe you’re right, it’s over exposure (of the media kind, not the skin kind!)
Who cares is someone asking you to click on her post no, there’s is nothing wrong with her, she is a hard working woman talented beautiful happy with her pregnancy living her life not bothering anyone.
I rather watch this beautiful talented woman thriving and being happy and bringing just a little bit of her joy and sunshine during her pregnancy every where if I can, instead of so many evil miserable people who are always on the news, and those who can’t deal with that can wear sunglasses do her light doesn’t offended you.
Since you asked – you’re a curmudgeon. But rather than curmudgeonly, I suspect it goes deeper re: Ann Hathaway baring “her bump” since “RiRi can and does it and it’s fine.” imho the “Hathahate” of yesteryear was unwarranted and unhinged. Certain people in the entertainment and film industry are tasked with promotional duties – if they’ve been lucky enough to be part of something that might win them industry accolades, why would I churlishly begrudge them the opportunity to promote their work? Like there’s not enough content on my teevee screen that I have to watch Ann or nothing at all? I say good on her for normalizing pregnancy in public, especially if it encourages others to afford young mothers the opportunity to pump milk at work in dignity rather than having to hide away in a broom closet.
If seeing Anne’s bump really irks you, I’d suggest watching Jeanine Pirro making wild accusations against innocent people, or tRump sleeping on the job, or Republicans claiming victory over Iran, or ICE agents doing bad things. Save your ire for something that matters. Or not. Your choice.
Why do so many famous women get accused of fake pregnancies? It’s very odd
Internalized misogyny is probably the answer.
Internalized misogyny isn’t a straight line.
Nina messed with her eyes which aged her badly. She never looked like J Love before so…..Do people think Anne is wearing a foldable bady bump?😂
I know!! what’s up with people?
No, Anne. Please stop.