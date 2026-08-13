Rosario Dawson reveals she was cut from Spider-Man: Brand New Day



Between 2015 and 2019, Netflix made six Marvel television series set in the same universe as the Marvel movies. They’ve since been dubbed “The Defenders Saga.” They were canceled throughout 2018 and 2019, ahead of the launch of Disney+. The characters from those shows got put on the backburner when Disney started making their MCU-related series, but Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) was in Spider-Man: No Way Home while Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher) and the ninja clan The Hand were in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Another actor from the Netflix era was supposed to be in Brand New Day. Rosario Dawson played Claire Temple, a nurse who secretly treats vigilantes, in five of the six Netflix series. Her last appearance was in season two, episode three of Luke Cage in 2018. During a recent appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh, Dawson revealed that she filmed a scene for the movie that later got cut out. From The Wrap:

Rosario Dawson found the silver lining of getting cut from “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” at a recent North Carolina fan convention. Speaking from the GalaxyCon Raleigh 2026 stage last month, the “Daredevil” actress shared that even though her dream to work with Spider-Man didn’t come to pass, she’s heartened that her character Claire Temple (aka Night Nurse) is in the same universe with potential future opportunities to make it happen. “I’m gonna have to say I could have said Spider-Man. I even shot a scene in the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie, but I got cut out,” Dawson said when asked what hero she wants to work with most. The kicker earned disappointed groans from the convention audience. Speaking alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Dawson added that her uncle Gustavo “Gus” Vazquez was a comic book artist and that Spider-Man had always played a formative role in their shared love of the medium. “I told my mom, and she was like, ‘That sucks. Now I can’t post the pictures,’ and I was like, ‘Right, mom, me being cut out of the movie that has like the largest viewership of a trailer ever, the issue is you can’t post your BTS photos,’” Dawson humorously recalled. “When I tell you my post was already ready with my BTS, with like my grandson wearing all his Spider-Man stuff because he loves Spider-Man — then I got the email done,” she explained. “So yeah. I’m a reject of Spider-Man, and I’m a reject of ‘The Devil’s Rejects.’ Those are my two ones.” “I would love — I still, because everybody’s in it, it still means that my character is somewhere in that same universe, and I really love that. So I hope I get to be Claire again.”

[From The Wrap]

I don’t know if I’m more disappointed for Rosario or her mother. I could see this eventually being released as a deleted scene. Even if it’s not, I hope Rosario is allowed to post her behind-the-scenes pictures, because I’d love to see them. Her grandson is around two years old, so I bet he looked adorable all decked out in Spider-Man gear.

According to Brand New Day writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Rosario’s scene took place between Spidey’s fight with Scorpion and Peter’s visit to Bruce on campus. It was cut for time, which makes sense. I loved BND, but it’s a long movie and viewers haven’t seen Claire in almost a decade. I watched all of the Defenders Saga shows and still needed a refresher about the character’s history. Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist) are all in the next season of Daredevil: Born Again. I hope Claire gets a similar reintroduction.

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