“Ben Affleck & Kerry Washington’s Netflix movie ‘Animals’ has a trailer” links

Here’s the trailer for Animals, starring Ben Affleck & Kerry Washington. This is a well-cut trailer because I have no idea what the actual plot is. [Mashable]
Justin Trudeau has become a full-time KatyCat. [LaineyGossip]
ICE agents could get electric-shock gloves. [Jezebel]
Review/summary of Ted Lasso Season 4. [Pajiba]
Jokes & memes about Donald Trump & the catering cart. [Buzzfeed]
What did Jon Voight say about James Haven’s coming out? [JustJared]
Jenna Ortega’s child-stardom days sound horrible. [Socialite Life]
How long could Nick Reiner go to prison? [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Fallon, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Kristen Stewart’s mullet doesn’t look horrible here. [RCFA]
Luigi Mangione’s hair is too short! Let your curls fly free! [OMG Blog]

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9 Responses to ““Ben Affleck & Kerry Washington’s Netflix movie ‘Animals’ has a trailer” links”

  1. Tiffi says:
    August 13, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    Animals look like an old time thriller. I might watch. I just hope it isn’t propaganda. I want the animals to be regular people.

    I call katy a plagiarist a lot but im a fan. I appreciate that she tries to give a show. I like most of her music.

    Im surprised jon voiught said anything but its not like he is doing anything.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      August 13, 2026 at 2:05 pm

      Yes, I think the animals are the humans – like, what they would stoop to if forced into a situation.

      Reply
    • Enigman says:
      August 13, 2026 at 2:37 pm

      Pretty sure the absence of their child after first couple of shots means that Mayor Ben is about to his best Liam Neeson impression

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 13, 2026 at 4:43 pm

      I side-eye the hell out of Ben for that AI company, but here’s what I will say, this is one of the few casts of a big movie I’ve seen lately that feels somewhat diverse. Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Ray Fisher plus Gillian Anderson. Adriana Paz. I don’t think people realize how backwards that kind of casting is heading right now. It’ll become even more apparent over the next few years if I have to guess. It’s bleak af. So I hope he keeps this up.

      Reply
  2. Noo says:
    August 13, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Buzzfeed meme roundup on “what was the name of the operation to get number 47 into the catering cart?”

    My top 3:
    Operation Dutch Oven
    Pig in a Blanket
    Cater Force One

    Honourable mention: Cartfefe

    Reply
  3. JRT says:
    August 13, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    ‘Animals’ looks like a rebooted version of ‘Ransom’ with Mel Gibson. Just wait till it’s streaming for free on whatever BS streaming service.

    Reply
  4. Mel says:
    August 13, 2026 at 3:08 pm

    The plot is Ben is running for Mayor somewhere, Kerry is his wife and their son is kidnapped.

    Reply
  5. Aries48 says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:41 am

    Re: Animals: it has Gillian Anderson as a police detective or PI, so I’m seeing it!

    Reply
  6. Suzy says:
    August 14, 2026 at 12:06 pm

    This looks interesting. I will definitely check it out.

    Reply

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