“Ben Affleck & Kerry Washington’s Netflix movie ‘Animals’ has a trailer” links

Here’s the trailer for Animals, starring Ben Affleck & Kerry Washington. This is a well-cut trailer because I have no idea what the actual plot is. [Mashable]

Justin Trudeau has become a full-time KatyCat. [LaineyGossip]

ICE agents could get electric-shock gloves. [Jezebel]

Review/summary of Ted Lasso Season 4. [Pajiba]

Jokes & memes about Donald Trump & the catering cart. [Buzzfeed]

What did Jon Voight say about James Haven’s coming out? [JustJared]

Jenna Ortega’s child-stardom days sound horrible. [Socialite Life]

How long could Nick Reiner go to prison? [Hollywood Life]

Jimmy Fallon, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]

Kristen Stewart’s mullet doesn’t look horrible here. [RCFA]

Luigi Mangione’s hair is too short! Let your curls fly free! [OMG Blog]