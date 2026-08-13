“Ben Affleck & Kerry Washington’s Netflix movie ‘Animals’ has a trailer” links

Here’s the trailer for Animals, starring Ben Affleck & Kerry Washington. This is a well-cut trailer because I have no idea what the actual plot is. [Mashable]
Justin Trudeau has become a full-time KatyCat. [LaineyGossip]
ICE agents could get electric-shock gloves. [Jezebel]
Review/summary of Ted Lasso Season 4. [Pajiba]
Jokes & memes about Donald Trump & the catering cart. [Buzzfeed]
What did Jon Voight say about James Haven’s coming out? [JustJared]
Jenna Ortega’s child-stardom days sound horrible. [Socialite Life]
How long could Nick Reiner go to prison? [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Fallon, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Kristen Stewart’s mullet doesn’t look horrible here. [RCFA]
Luigi Mangione’s hair is too short! Let your curls fly free! [OMG Blog]
Animals look like an old time thriller. I might watch. I just hope it isn’t propaganda. I want the animals to be regular people.
I call katy a plagiarist a lot but im a fan. I appreciate that she tries to give a show. I like most of her music.
Im surprised jon voiught said anything but its not like he is doing anything.
Yes, I think the animals are the humans – like, what they would stoop to if forced into a situation.
Pretty sure the absence of their child after first couple of shots means that Mayor Ben is about to his best Liam Neeson impression
I side-eye the hell out of Ben for that AI company, but here’s what I will say, this is one of the few casts of a big movie I’ve seen lately that feels somewhat diverse. Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Ray Fisher plus Gillian Anderson. Adriana Paz. I don’t think people realize how backwards that kind of casting is heading right now. It’ll become even more apparent over the next few years if I have to guess. It’s bleak af. So I hope he keeps this up.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Buzzfeed meme roundup on “what was the name of the operation to get number 47 into the catering cart?”
My top 3:
Operation Dutch Oven
Pig in a Blanket
Cater Force One
Honourable mention: Cartfefe
‘Animals’ looks like a rebooted version of ‘Ransom’ with Mel Gibson. Just wait till it’s streaming for free on whatever BS streaming service.
The plot is Ben is running for Mayor somewhere, Kerry is his wife and their son is kidnapped.
Re: Animals: it has Gillian Anderson as a police detective or PI, so I’m seeing it!
This looks interesting. I will definitely check it out.