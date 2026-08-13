Mail: Ines de Ramon smokes & drinks and ‘never set boundaries’ with Brad Pitt

Knox and Vivienne Jolie(-Pitt) turned 18 years old last month, marking the end to any and all custodial drama between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. We now know that Vivienne filed to drop “Pitt” from her surname soon after her 18th birthday, making her the fourth Jolie-Pitt child to go the legal route to change her name. For years before the twins’ 18th b-day, it felt like they and their siblings had zero relationship with Brad. Like, we never heard anything about visitation or anything like that in the past five years. Given Brad’s admission this week that he’s off the wagon and he’s been drinking for (at least) the past three years, there’s a growing theory that Brad’s insobriety is yet another reason why all of the kids seemingly stopped seeing him completely. As in, visitation with his kids was likely contingent on his sobriety, and once he started flunking those tests, Angelina was under no legal obligation to allow Brad to have access to Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox (they’re the three youngest).
So when did Brad actually fall off the wagon and why? Pity poor Ines de Ramon, because the Daily Mail’s sources are throwing her under the bus in a new exclusive. They’re making it sound like Ines both influenced Brad’s decision to fall off the wagon AND that she’s the one monitoring his alcohol consumption. Oh, Brad. This is pitiful.
[Brad Pitt] insisted that he now drinks ‘in a more restrained manner’, describing how he ‘got over-confident a couple times, went, “Yep, nope, not good for me.” Not in big quantities.’ He clarified that he can ‘have a few’ glasses of wine, but no more. ‘I have to be professional about it.’
This week a source close to Pitt’s camp told the Daily Mail that the star’s return to drinking was a ‘gradual process in recent years’, as Pitt slowly figured out ‘how he felt comfortable and what he felt was appropriate for him’.
‘Friends had become more aware of it recently,’ said the insider who added he drinks with pals and his girlfriend of four years, Ines de Ramon. It’s de Ramon, according to sources, who stops Pitt from having one too many and succumbing to the pull of addiction. Pitt has been dating jewellery executive de Ramon, 33, since late 2022, with the elusive pair moving in together in Los Angeles before making their red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in 2024.
‘Ines smokes and likes a glass of wine or two, especially at dinner,’ said a source close to Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment. ‘She’s never set boundaries with Brad, but until recently he’s managed to hold off alcohol. He’s made a pact with Ines that she won’t let his habit get out of control. Brad has had one of the most stressful years of his life. On top of dealing with what seemed like a never-ending divorce, he’s found it very difficult to get over his mother’s death. Ines understands the strain the past year has been for him. She’s by his side to make sure he doesn’t overdo it.’
But one person who has already raised doubts is ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who is reportedly ‘not surprised’ by Pitt’s return to drinking.
This week a source close to Pitt’s camp was insistent that the actor had not resumed drinking as a result of the ongoing estrangement [with his kids].
‘The extraordinarily painful isolation of his children has been difficult, but his decision to drink is independent of this. It was not [because of] the name changes.’
Yet it is hard to ignore the timing of Pitt’s decision. If abstaining from drinking was a way to prove that he could be a good father, he seemingly has no reason to keep proving himself, given that his children have made clear their stance.
‘Brad knew when Shiloh got approval for dropping Pitt from her name in late 2024, his other children would follow suit,’ said the source close to Plan B Entertainment. ‘He was humiliated every time another one did – there was nothing he could do about it.’
Despite being declared legally single in 2019 and the overall divorce finalised and signed off in December 2024, the exes are still embroiled in an acrimonious battle -dubbed the War of the Rosé – over shares in their 1,200-acre estate, Miraval, in Provence, where the award-winning wine they launched in 2013, is made.
‘Although they’re still battling it out, he doesn’t feel that falling off the wagon will be an issue,’ said a source. ‘If he wasn’t so much in love and in such a great place in his career, the sadness of his family and Angie issues would be way too much. When it’s all done and she’s completely out of his life, he feels he’ll finally be able to breathe again.’
My issue is that everyone is treating a 62 year old man with a history of alcoholism, domestic violence and child abuse like he’s incapable of making healthier choices for himself. They portray him as an emotional wreck who needs alcohol as a crutch to get through A) his mother’s death, B) a lawsuit he filed to financially abuse his ex-wife because she didn’t want to be financially tied to his alcoholic ass, C) a divorce HE extended for years, D) his children hating his guts for abusing their mom and being unwilling to stay sober. And in addition to all of that, there’s Bad Influence Ines! I have to admit something too – for all of us long-time Jolie stans, this week has been amazing. Chickens coming home to roost, the biggest “told ya so” in gossip history.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Oh, wonderful, so now they are blaming the woman for the alcoholic sadsack’s behaviour. Where have I seen this before? Oh, waith, bloody everywhere, everytime… It’s pathetic.
+1
Seriously. “He’s made a pact with Ines that SHE won’t let HIS habit get out of control”??? Pathetic.
A devil’s bargain. What could go wrong?
“She sets no limits, no boundaries for him” So now Ines has to date him and at the same time babysit him, make sure he eats veggies, drinks his milk, and make sure he doesnt go off the acceptable limit of alcohol. Ok 62 years old.
Never was accountable for the sht that went down with Angelina, and now also not accountable for his drinking. It’s Ines’ fault
“It’s de Ramon, according to sources, who stops Pitt from having one too many and succumbing to the pull of addiction.”
If you need your significant other to monitor your alcohol intake like this and “set boundaries” on your behalf…dude you are well into the addiction.
And that person is not a partner, that’s a caregiver / minder (which frankly, is what she looks like – it’s always seemed liked she’s the paid help). I don’t know if this article is meant to be sympathetic to Brad, but he comes across as an enormous loser.
And she can’t stop him from addiction if he has addiction. He is literally the only one who can stop it by seeking help and sticking to it. If he’s having one, he can’t stop at one. That’s how addiction works. If he could stop at one, then the word addiction wouldn’t even be brought up here.
Nothing to see here, folks. Just a man who TOTALLY has a handle on his drinking. This isn’t concerning at all…. (Kidding of course). Don’t know how much of this will make its way in front of the Mini Van Majority, but yikes. We’re talking years of drinking again, his girlfriend supposedly acting as his monitor because he has no reliable “off button” and up until very recently he had minor children. And…AND sobriety was part of the custody arrangement, right? I could be misremembering.
So it’s her responsibility to make sure he doesn’t drink too much, be supportive because of his ” really bad year”, but also to never set boundaries for him? Well that sounds like an ideal relationship for an abuser. All focus is on me, and all responsibility is on you.
Also, he sees no reason to stop drinking since his kids don’t want a relationship with him? Hmm how about your health? Your employment? Your relationship with people who DO still want to have a relationship with you? What an absolute loser.
Yeah, make the woman your emotional support animal. This is the recipe for those stories on Reddit, “The divorce came out of the blue!”
Did Pitt’s people not consider how this sounds? His girlfriend is in charge of his behavior and if he drinks too much, that’s on her. One would hope that this is the beginning of the end for the Hollywood media’s Protect Brad Pitt project. But that’s probably being way too optimistic.
I genuinely wonder if Ines is done with him and is burning him on her way out the door?
This doesn’t have the flavour of the well-oiled pitt pr machine, it sounds like someone who is tired of being a full-time caretaker for an alcoholic and spiteful man.
Oooh interesting take. I read this as some cool girl shizz but if it’s a calculated burn I love it.
My big question reading this is how on earth his team think this is a good look for him. Clearly he employs sycophants but are they as short on intellect as he comes across?
It’s pathetic and I love it for him.
Did alcoholism write this article? Cuz this pile of horse sh*t is absolutely TEXTBOOK relapse thinking. Literally every single sober person who reads this is going to clock it for what it is.
Giving Ben Affleck pre-rehab vibes…..
@snaggletooth The way I laughed out loud, near tears, because of all the truth and lived-experience (as someone who has cared for alcoholics) in your comment.
“ Did alcoholism write this article? ” lol that’s priceless @snaggletooth
💯
Exactly! We have all been there, said that and found ourselves back in the iron grip of alcoholism. People who don’t have a problem with drinking don’t need other people to tell them when to stop, they stop when they have had as much as they intended.
“Did alcoholism write this article?”
😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 🎯
Along those lines of thought, this jumped out and pissed me off:
‘He was humiliated every time another one did – there was nothing he could do about it.” So fkn narcissistic. Hasn’t changed, won’t change, doesn’t want to change, incapable of change.
In a sea of red flags, notsosocialb, that’s a good one to highlight: “humiliated” is a very particular word to use, and for me it has connotations of anger and revenge, especially with the mention of ” there was nothing he could do”.
Note that the source here didn’t say Brad was “ashamed” or “embarrassed” or “saddened” about the children’s decisions.
I love this story blowing up for him. Even trying to do damage control with stories like this makes everything seem so much worse.
Yikes. No wonder the kids want nothing to do with him.
I can drink moderately…
I got overconfident a few times (pissdrunk and behaved badly)…
But I can have a glass of wine…
A couple glasses…
A few glasses…
But not a lot…
Jc, dude.
Exactly! Did they accidentally use an AA pamphlet on relapse thinking to write this article? Cuz….
Of course, there is a jab at Angelina in that last sentence, they would never miss to do that.
About what’s going on with the abuser Pitt and whoever he is with – whatever.
“When it’s all done and she’s completly out of his life, he feels he’ll able to breathe again”
Is he serious? For 10 straight years he’s dragged this out and made her life hell.
* he’s sued her,
* drained her financially,
* emotionally still abusing her
* Kept her and kids in California
* Has his attack dogs organizing relentless smear campaigns
The audacity of this man makes me so angry.
My question is isn’t she already out of his life? Lol I mean he isn’t married to her and she was even tried to get untied from him business wise etc is he talking about
I want to THANK Brad Pitt 🤬 for CONSISTENTLY reminding me to NOT watch ANYTHING HE HAS EVA MADE!
Going out in public and saying with your whole chest that you think it’s your girlfriend‘s job to monitor your sobriety while you fall off the wagon is absolutely wild behavior. It could not be more clear that she is only in this for the money and the publicity, because anyone who would stay with someone where that is the condition of your relationship? And people are actually willing to go out and both throw you under the bus as responsible for an adult man’s sobriety, and also state that your drinking is the reason that he isn’t sober? It’s like the people saying this and writing these words have never actually spoken it out loud, because… Putting that together with complaining that your divorce is taking too long, which is a direct result of you deciding to financially abuse your ex-wife for the better part of a decade is also perfectly on point for this absolute creep. This reminds me of when Ben Affleck would always blame whoever he had just broken up with for his alcoholism, and then whoever he was currently dating was the angel who was guiding him to sobriety. None of these adult men take responsibility for their own actions and… This is why people are giving up on boyfriends.
Why do you assume she is in it for the money and publicity? Maybe she also has a substance abuse disorder. It is extremely common for people with the issue to get together. When I was an active alcoholic, I had “drinking friends” and “non-drinking friends.” As my disease progressed, all of my romantic partners had drinking issues. Drinking was the center of our relationship. I didn’t see it that way at the time. It is something I only realized after I got sober.
Originalmich I completely got that vibe too. This lady likes to party and is all for Brad‘s relapse. He can probably get great stuff!! It’s an addict-dream-come-true to parasitize a wealthier addict who can pay to supply them, take them to use in glamorous locations, and clean up the mess.
She is a heavy smoker and drinker both cigarettes and weed. She is comparable to him. I can bet they will blame her for his mess
And I always assume that „smokes weed“ is a euphemism for does drugs, at least in celeb rags. You can’t exactly allege or admit to a felony in People magazine, but the taboo and risk around saying weed isn’t there so that’s why people admit to it in print.
Much the same as when Affleck was with Lindsey from SNL. They were constantly seen out drinking. I think she got sober later too?
@Bqm
I thought of shookus too!! She was right there drinking with ben until he spiraled. They are already setting it up ines to be blamed.
She could be codependent, too. Some people are drawn to addicts.
Making your girlfriend responsible for your sobriety is certainly a choice. Everytime they try and clean up this mess they dig deeper.
Between these idiots and the Trump morons I’m convinced I could have a long flourishing career in PR. Unfortunately it looks like you have to work for Evil Incarnate so I’m out.
Angelina while reading this: *sips tea*.
Hope Ines enjoys babysitting her Man Child.
Queue up fabulous Sabrina Carpenter song….!!! (…the phone charging line especially…)
https://youtu.be/aSugSGCC12I?si=Hf-5VrzkUmpAHWHe
Whew. These articles are not making him sound better. His team always does too much.
Saying it’s your girlfriend’s job to keep you sober is some I am an alcoholic behavior.
And legit blaming your ex for why you are so stressed out? Didn’t no one tell him to sue her. He is legit going to be fighting with her for the next 5 years because he can’t get what he wants. Which is someone to make her the bad guy in the ugliness of his life. If none of my children were speaking to me, I would actually do some reflection, but he’s incapable of that. What a messy interview that finally showed the world who Brad Pitt is. Some of us have been there for a while.
Yikes! Won’t somebody, anyone, call the Fashion Police. His style is criminal!
He’s a grown , hard back man, the only one responsible for monitoring him, is him. Stop treating women like ” Bob the Builder” for men. No, we can’t fix it/you. Deal with your crap, put on your big boy pants and fix it. Leave women alone until you fix it, you aren’t a good partner and its not her responsibility to mommy you. If I was her, I’d be out so fast. YUCK!
So in other words she’s an enabler?
Didn’t you know? Nothing is ever Brad Pitt’s fault. Man, he is insufferable.
So many things…enabling is first and foremost.
Next…the initial reframing of his falling off the wagon and her enabling of it as if it’s somehow noble and evolved display of self-discipline and partnership, as if it is an elegant solution vs. exactly what is is (and always is no matter how addicts and enablers try to justify it).
And finally, placing all of this on a girlfriend – a girlfriend! She’s not his mother and he hasn’t even put a ring on it, but she is expected to do the kind of caretaking, 10 toes down, that people with a lifelong sense of obligation and/or legal protections and rights find hard to do without it being soul draining (and, to be clear, should not be expected to do if they do not want to or cannot), all without any of those things.
What looks like “credit,” being given to her today makes her the convenient person to blame when it all goes wrong. Blame because she enabled, blame because she failed to do her job. And it’s made even better by the fact that “the girlfriend” is ALWAYS disposable…blaming and discarding her, pairing it with a short stint in rehab or some SoCal alternative, is instant reputation repair, folks!
I can see the headline now: “A FRESH START FOR BRAD! Finally free of the demons and bad influences that held him down, friends of the star says his next act is be about family and ‘doing the work.'”
Spare me.
Yeah and when he realizes hes gotta be “sober” for his image he will give her the ole heave ho, because it was all her fault to begin with.
Wow, Brad and his team are really working overtime to make him more and more unlikable.
🎯
Looks like his PR like Brad no longer care and are confident that peoold still support him, look how media still praising him & still gaslighting Angelina Jolie and her children
I think the final sentence of that article is laughable: “When it’s all done and [Angie] is completely out of his life, he feels he’ll finally breathe again.”
It could all be over tomorrow if Brad wanted it to be. He’s the reason this lawsuit is ongoing. All of this is Brad’s own doing. He’ll never take accountability for his own life.
As far as the rest, if alcohol is more important to Brad than making amends with the children he abused, then by all means drink away and ruin your life. I will feel no shame seeing his downfall as entertainment. His kids are well rid of him.
Woow i forgot he should be in his 60s. I know he hates that the press always write ages.
De Ramon is kinda the reason. This is the first time in 44 years that Brad is dating someone with less than him. That cant do anything for him. We all know he tried to use her in the divorce battle; its not working. She has no leverage to stop him from drinking. Next he is going to get her to dump him. She may as well leave now.
But who does a Brad Pitt date next? He is free. Does he even know his type? He has fame and money and power. Does he go for someone with a different audience? He should just be single for a long time.
Is he replacing Angie or trying to replicate Amal? Either way, he’s the worst. His self-absorbed behavior, apparent issues with alcohol, and fixation on Angie seem to define everything he does. At this point, if those choices lead to his downfall, it will be entirely of his own making. Honestly, I’m tired of watching so many of these men behave this way.
He’s not replicating Amal, IMO. Amal is a world-class human rights lawyer and advocate, an independent woman who can match and surpass Clooney on nearly every level, including intellectually and thus can exist and challenge him (when necessary) as an equal. She doesn’t need George for anything and that is a totally different dynamic. He shared elements of that dynamic with Angelina, who was, by far, closest to Amal in those ways and…he didn’t like it. He didn’t like self-denial, he didn’t like having to delay gratification, and he didn’t like having to put his time, effort, intellect, and commitment where his mouth and money were.
Jennifer Aniston, in her own, different way, also has her own independent sense of self, her own reputation, her own fame, and her own public identity. That only grew and grew while they were together (when they got together he was by far the bigger, more powerful, more popular, and richer star—that balance shifted as “Friends” went on) and I often wonder about that.
Ramon has the right look, none of the power, none of the independent fame or currency, doesn’t challenge him or require what he has no interest in giving, and is in no place to insist he curb any of his excesses. She is no doubt living in his spaces, traveling on his dime, and living off of fundamental resources (like food, wellness, clothing) he provides in whole or part.
Given who he is, I think this is exactly what he wants. And I say none of this purporting to know her, her heart, her motivations, or her intentions. It’s simply the dynamic he has with her vs. the others and vs. George/Amal.
When George Clooney started Amal, I actually saw it as him finding his Angelina Jolie the way his buddy Brad had. Obviously, it wasn’t a one-for-one comparison, but I thought both men were punching above their weight with women who were intellectually and morally superior to them and that both men knew it. I still think both men understood that, but I assumed both men *appreciated* it, which wasn’t the case for Brad Pitt.
I wouldn’t say Ines de Ramon or his dynamic with her is exactly what Brad Pitt wants. She serves a purpose for an addict who needs a codependent partner, but she doesn’t fit his pattern.
He seems to *want* an Angelina, but his narcissism and addictive behaviors only allow him to have an Ines de Ramon.
Just look at his history. He’s dated Robin Givens, Juliette Lewis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina-effing-Jolie. He wasn’t going to after weak women with no cred or connections in his prime.
I wouldn’t want to be there when once again, he drinks too much and snaps.
I think it’s already happened. His, “I got overconfident” feeling in regards to how much he can drink.
“He’s made a pact with Ines that SHE won’t let HIS habit get out of control”???
Is that when she herself stops drinking because we’ve seen she’s a heavy drinker & is happy to keep the millionaire sugar daddy happy with allowing him to remain an alcoholic….
How pathetic this man is and she’s an idiot if she thinks he truly loves her, he doesn’t
The amount of defamatory smear campaigns within one article against Angelina Jolie and her children by Pitt’s own PR by his approval only highlights his own actions contributed towards parental alienation & he sure doesn’t care about it. He’s stopped pretending as soon as they legally turned 18 and he has no court stipulations to abid. As of he had any relationships with any kids. We already saw he put his career over everything. Even failed to stop shooting movie day his mom did. He didn’t even go to her funeral as was busy shooting movie and shooting the breeze with his friends at LA parties drinking
If he wasn’t so much in love and in such a great place in his career, the sadness of his family and Angie issues would be way too much. When it’s all done and she’s completely out of his life, he feels he’ll finally be able to breathe again.’
How hollow and fake is this statement, someone sure protests too much
I shouldn’t be so invested in this given the state of the world and my own life, but it enrages me that he’s still getting away with this. (Maybe it’s because of those things that it bothers me so?)
Angelina Jolie has been trying to excise Brad from her life for years! She was very kind at first, I thought. She bought a house near his, even borrowing money from him–with interest!–to do it. When asked in interviews, she simply said, “We will always be a family.”
She never gave a hint of what happened on that plane. It only came out when he sued her for selling her shares of their winery—after she tried to sell her shares to him, under their value, twice. He forced the discovery, so that’s his/his counsel’s fault.
Their children are all over 18, so he could drop the lawsuit today and never have to deal with her again. Lord knows he won’t be invited to any of their kids’ weddings at this point!
Seriously. They need to give up this whole “they’re so in love and hes HAPPY!” stunt after this
So what we’re being told is that here’s yet another story of an old dude with a younger partner who is playing caregiver, and aside from monitoring his drinking, I guess she’s also in charge of Brad’s blood pressure medication and organizing his doctor appointments? Run girl–his team is already setting you up to take the blame for his next mess….
We get it Brad you hate hate hate Angelina Jolie and her children, and you can’t wait for YOUR LITIGATION ABUSE OF HER To stop so that you could stop smelling the alcoholic fumes you are breathing. We get it the unemployed caregiver girlfriend is your addiction co dependant who monitors your intake. More fool her but looks like she likes the deal she’s made.
This will be long PR promotion that will have them both acting out on red carpets like two drunk teenagers
It’s good yo see Brad Pitt confirmed he’s never put his family’s truma first, he just doesn’t care the harm he caused them as long as he’s loved by everyone other than those he left abused and traumatised
Although they’re still battling it out, he doesn’t feel that falling off the wagon will be an issue,’ said a source. ‘If he wasn’t so much in love and in such a great place in his career, the sadness of his family and Angie issues would be way too much. When it’s all done and she’s completely out of his life, he feels he’ll finally be able to breathe again.’
Hey inezzz we see you girlfriend 😂 fooling nobody with this additional source BS, get your claws back in and go and monitor your employers alcohol intake because he’s paying for the services
Note to the young caregiver girlfriend taking alcohol away doesn’t change the fact that your rich boyfriend was physically and verbally abusive to his wife & children for years. Drugs & alcohol remove inhibitions. They don’t force you to choose to strangle a child.
What saddens me how still this man isn’t cancelled still teflon Pitt
He doesn’t deserve the positive public image he still enjoys.
There’s nothing sexier than being your elderly boyfriend’s babysitter.
“Fame grifter allows man baby to run rampant”
Fixed it
Fir the inevitable breakup I hope she secured a legal contract for a good settlement. And moves on
If this is the best clean up they could do for such a PR shitshow, you gotta wonder what’s coming out or what would’ve come out if he hadn’t outed himself. Or maybe his narcissism and the fact that Hollywood couldn’t care less about the public record of what happened on that plane, the constant legal harassment of AJ, the kids sending a clear message of their opinion of this POS has made him believe he is completely beyond consequences. It’s revolting to me that that’s a pretty accurate evaluation on his part.