“Shay Mitchell sold her luggage company to Samsonite for $210 million” links

I had no idea that Shay Mitchell founded BEIS luggage?? What a side-gig, because Samsonite just purchased a majority stake in the company for $210 million. [Just Jared]

Rosie O’Donnell is Amy Poehler’s guest on Good Hang! [OMG Blog]

Why are people trying to hurt my best friend, fried chicken? [Pajiba]

A little something for Drew Starkey’s fans. [Socialite Life]

Annabelle Wallis is back to work after having a baby. [LaineyGossip]

Katie Holmes is spending a lot of time in the Hamptons this summer. [RCFA]

Cate Blanchett wore… denim. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Lawrence, before she was famous. [Seriously OMG]

Perez Hilton’s mom files for custody of his kids. [Starcasm]

Who are all the new characters on Heated Rivalry? [Hollywood Life]

Andrew Tate’s supporters are the grossest men on earth. [Buzzfeed]