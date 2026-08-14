“Shay Mitchell sold her luggage company to Samsonite for $210 million” links

I had no idea that Shay Mitchell founded BEIS luggage?? What a side-gig, because Samsonite just purchased a majority stake in the company for $210 million. [Just Jared]
Rosie O’Donnell is Amy Poehler’s guest on Good Hang! [OMG Blog]
Why are people trying to hurt my best friend, fried chicken? [Pajiba]
A little something for Drew Starkey’s fans. [Socialite Life]
Annabelle Wallis is back to work after having a baby. [LaineyGossip]
Katie Holmes is spending a lot of time in the Hamptons this summer. [RCFA]
Cate Blanchett wore… denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Lawrence, before she was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Perez Hilton’s mom files for custody of his kids. [Starcasm]
Who are all the new characters on Heated Rivalry? [Hollywood Life]
Andrew Tate’s supporters are the grossest men on earth. [Buzzfeed]

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7 Responses to ““Shay Mitchell sold her luggage company to Samsonite for $210 million” links”

  1. JayBlue says:
    August 14, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    I see neither an actual man, nor an actual push up in that buzzfeed article. Weak, wimpy losers, and all absurdly in love with the weakest of the wimpiest of losers.

    Reply
  2. Tis True, Tis True says:
    August 14, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    Hilarious. Look for every Jennifer Lawrence late night interview to feature that commercial. Just like Keanu Reeves and that Coke ad he did as a teen.

    Reply
  3. Rachel says:
    August 14, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    I have Beis luggage – I had no idea she founded it! I love it. My weekender bag in particular, is outstanding. Highly recommend.

    Reply
  4. Ameerah M says:
    August 14, 2026 at 1:27 pm

    I love my Beis luggage – and yes it’s the business she started when she had her kids and stepped back from acting. I hope that the quality doesn’t change now that it’s been sold.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    August 14, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    I read her name as “Slay” and that works.

    Reply
  6. Lady D says:
    August 14, 2026 at 2:32 pm

    One of the ads on the Starcasm blurb involves a baby named ‘Unexpected’
    Some of these children need a lawyer.

    Reply
  7. sunny says:
    August 14, 2026 at 3:18 pm

    Shay was an active founder, especially in the creation of the brand story and using her network to promote the product when it was D to C.. In the early days, much of the promotion of th ebrand was cross promoted through her socials and the idea to break into luggage came from her travelling so much between New York, LA, and Toronto at the time.

    I will say about he brand that I really like their luggae but have the same criticisms as many on the original weekender bag. But what they did to address customer complaints through the redesign and trade in program was extremely smart.

    Anyway, congrats to her!

    Reply

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