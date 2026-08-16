Former Cambridge scholar Jason Arday passed away after an abusive media campaign

Dr. Jason Arday, a former Cambridge professor, passed away on Friday. Arday had been the victim of what can only be described as a national smear campaign, led by the British press and British academia. Arday had been the youngest Black professor in Cambridge’s history, but he resigned from his position at Cambridge on August 5th, less than a week before his memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things was released in the US. By the time his memoir was released on August 11th, Arday was headline news across the UK, as every single red-top tabloid and newspaper carried articles and commentary pieces calling him a fabulist, a liar, a “DEI hire” and “the real racist.” All because he was a Black, autistic man who spoke about race in the UK.
Jason Arday, the former Cambridge University scholar whose remarkable rise to stardom was followed by a rapid fall from grace in recent weeks, has died, his family said on Friday.
“Jason was subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse” in the years since he accepted a role at Cambridge, his family wrote in a statement. “The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone.”
The Metropolitan Police of London said that an ambulance was called on Friday afternoon to a South London residence connected to Mr. Arday after a report that a man there had been found unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said, without confirming his identity, in keeping with British police practice. The death was being “treated as unexpected” but was not believed to be suspicious, the police said.
“We are desperately saddened to hear this tragic news,” Professor Deborah Prentice, the Cambridge vice-chancellor, said in a statement. “Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
Mr. Arday, who was 41, grew up in a working-class quarter of South London, the child of Ghanaian immigrants. Early on, he was identified as having learning difficulties. He wrote in his memoir that he could not speak until age 11 and could not read until age 18, charting a remarkable trajectory from nonverbal preteen to Ph.D.
Mr. Arday, who had written and lectured on racism in higher education, became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor in 2023 when the university hired him for a prestigious post, an established chair of education at the school’s Jesus College.
Last month, a public firestorm over Mr. Arday’s career erupted after a blog post accused him of plagiarism in his dissertation and embellishing his personal story. It was written by a scholar known for work suggesting that Black people were genetically predisposed to be less intelligent than white people.
Scrutiny intensified ahead of the publication of Mr. Arday’s memoir on Tuesday by Simon & Schuster, as journalists found more inconsistencies in his story. He resigned from Cambridge last week.
Allegations about Mr. Arday’s work circulated within Cambridge for years, but the institution disregarded repeated warnings about possible duplication in Mr. Arday’s work, according to the academic integrity site Retraction Watch. The elite university initially defended Mr. Arday but in a letter sent to faculty on Tuesday promised an independent investigation of his hiring and called the case “an aberration” and “troubling.”
Some faculty had supported Mr. Arday. Others signed an open letter questioning the university’s handling of the allegations and criticizing it for “crafting a media narrative focusing on his youth, his race, and his transformative potential.”
“It was written by a scholar known for work suggesting that Black people were genetically predisposed to be less intelligent than white people.” My God. And no one can say that the British media didn’t know what they were doing either – they were warned by Arday’s friends, colleagues and family that Arday was in a bad place. The media continued to relentlessly abuse Arday. Immediately following the news of Arday’s passing, many in the British media pointed out the racist consistency of the British press and how they treat prominent Black people, from Arday to Jude Bellingham to Marcus Rashford to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Even taking race out of the equation, the British media ran this exact same play on Caroline Flack, a white woman.
Screencaps courtesy of Channel 4 News video.
Such a sad story, how many more people will unalive themselves after having their lives ruined by the british press? And I say press not just the tabloids because the ‘serious’ papers did this too.
And they are now deleting articles and links so they know what they did was wrong.
Even if what they aaid its true there are lots of white professors who don’t receive this much scrutiny and hatred.
The Fail was leading in the campaign against him – I don’t know anything about the allegations but regardless the media went all in with the abuse. He addressed the plagiarism early in his career saying that it was him mirroring due to his autism and that its rife within academia.
Its all so sad and could have been dealt with better by the University – they failed him. Cambridge could have shut the press down and they didn’t.
I was following it. 225 roughly abusive articles, the main campaign by the telegraph and the times. They’ve all been deleting tweets, posts and articles and have their bots blaming woke politics, calling him retarded.
A well known British author wrote many abusive tweets including asking can he even read. She’s a best selling author.
The main point is even if there was a credible plagiarism allegation, numerous professors have been sacked – some not even – for plagiarism but it never made the press. Like ones sacked for sexual abuse and rape. Strangely, only he got 225 articles in a matter of weeks.
There’s a petition for yet another inquiry but given the pms pathetic response, wr know nothing can happen. The right wing own the uk. This abuse will continue unabated.
It’s very sad. He should have never been hired, never been put in this situation. Even if his personal journey was true, and it’s not clear that it was, what qualified him to be a chair at Cambridge? Nothing, really. Even if his PhD was fully an original work, was it of a high level of scholarship? Even if it was of a high level of scholarship, had he done enough at 37 to be a university chair? Cambridge’s white saviorism was the original sin, the racists and media took it and ran. Jason Arday could have been saved from himself if proper vetting was followed by Cambridge. His death was a result of professional neglect and as much as disproportionate media harm. May he rest in peace. I don’t know how his two kids will make sense of this when they’re older.
Agree, but I wouldn’t let Arday off the hook. He lied and plagiarized, and tried to silence his critics with lawyers and police investigations. The NYT article lays it out plainly. If we are to move past racism in society, that means holding all people who do wrong accountable, not becoming apologists for some because they are from a marginalized group. Cambridge made many errors here, but it started with Arday.
There are plenty of cases of plagiarism where not single article was written because they were white men.
So no, let’s not blame the victim of a coordinated media lynching. 225 articles in a number of weeks.
What would happen if every academic was investigated that ‘thoroughly’.
The bots are all over sm with these exact talking points. Exact.
My Black autistic self has time today. Dr. Jason Arday was Black, autistic and cleared of any wrongdoing in March, regarding the plagiarism accusation.
Universities deal with plagiarism accusations regularly, as internal matters. White people credibly accused or plagiarism never experience 249 articles in 22 days, continuing after they resign while publicly stating they’ve experienced more than they can bear.
What I have been taught in academia is stolen, over-simplified and distorted knowledge and wisdom of the global majority and Black scholars, passed of as white knowledge.
The Byline Times has revealed “that with the behind-the-scenes support of Peter Thiel — Trump backer and co-founder of the controversial data-mining and surveillance giant Palantir Technologies — Orr has used Cambridge University as a recruitment ground to bring students into a hard-right, theocratic political project aimed at bolstering talent in Farage’s party.” Zionist eugenics professor Nathan Cofnas at the University of Ghent is a key figure in the hounding of Dr. Jason Arday.
This was a lynching.
Thanks for covering this. I have never been so ashamed to be british (small b). This was a despicable campaign by the racist media in the UK because a black man had the temerity to forget his place and rise above where certain academics and the press want to keep people of colour. This has happened too many times, this man was basically lynched in 2026 by a press which has no limits on how low it will sink. These stories were in the best interests of NO ONE. This man hurt NO ONE. Yet the lies and pain and deception by the likes of Farage and Johnson go unchecked. I’m disgusted, and I’m sad.
How many people have to take their lives before the government in Britain rein in the tabloids and hold them accountable for this? Just heartbreaking they literally targeted this man until he died.. over an accusation of plagiarism but AMW who there is plenty of evidence against that shows he was a prominent purchaser of Epstein’s trafficked women and children gets the “mental health concern” articles from the tabloids as they ignore his crimes..