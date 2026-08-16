Princess Anne ‘warned’ Prince William about ‘exacerbating tensions’ with the king

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Highgrove on July 10th, we’ve been told by royal commentators and royal reporters that Prince William is at his wit’s end. William’s goal is to somehow force King Charles to stop speaking to and meeting with Prince Harry. William has tried throwing tantrums, he’s tried doing nothing and that’s it, he’s all out of options. Say what you will about Charles – he’s a deadbeat and a terrible father – but Charles actually knows how to plot and pull strings and manipulate people. Charles had a thirty-year plot to make Camilla into “Queen Camilla” and it worked. William can’t even figure out how to get out of bed before 1 pm. Well, someone is stepping in with some advice for poor William. His aunt, Princess Anne, is keeping tabs on this whole situation.
Princess Anne has reportedly stepped in to warn her nephew Prince William as his relationship with father King Charles III comes under increasing strain. The Princess Royal, who celebrates her 76th birthday on Saturday, is said to be increasingly concerned about tensions between William and Charles, which have reportedly intensified following the monarch’s meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in July.
According to a palace source, Anne, who shares a close relationship with both her older brother, the King, and his 44-year-old heir, has warned William “not to allow his brother to exacerbate” tensions between him and his father.
“She’s (Anne’s) worried about Kate and the children and has warned him that now’s not the time to make enemies or he’ll have just as difficult a reign as his father’s having,” the source told New Idea. The source claimed Anne has made it her mission to ensure the Prince and Princess of Wales are not “being isolated” from the rest of the family as tensions simmer.
William and Charles have appeared together publicly at only a handful of royal engagements and events in recent months, fuelling speculation about the state of their relationship.
Tensions reportedly escalated following Harry’s visit to the UK last month, during which he met privately with the 77-year-old monarch alongside Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, with reports claiming the Waleses were not informed beforehand.
According to royal reporter Mark Dolan, William was “furious” over his father’s decision to welcome the Sussexes following what he believes to be years of “treachery” since they stepped down as senior royals and moved to the US in 2020. “It’s my understanding that William is furious… Why? Because it’s a reward for the treachery, disloyalty and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan,” Dolan told News24 host Paul Murray last month. “Charles wants to see his grandchildren, I understand that, but I think that Harry and Meghan had no right to be on a royal property. They got their way as usual.”
[From News24]
Calling Highgrove “royal property” and saying THAT is what makes the meeting wrong is such an interesting choice. Obviously, William is more upset over his father meeting with the Sussex family in general, regardless of where it happened. But Charles’ choice of Highgrove was fascinating – William and Harry’s childhood home, the home Charles bought for himself and transformed over 40-plus years, and the home Charles folded into the Duchy of Cornwall when he (Charles) was Prince of Wales. I guess that’s what makes it a “royal property” now – it belongs to the duchy and William leases it to Charles.
As for Anne’s warning and the fears that William is being isolated… lol. When you think about it, William has been isolated, but it’s not simply about Harry. It’s been happening for years, and the isolation was really noticeable in 2024, when William was staggering around, looking hammered, at various public events. I guess Anne’s advice to William is to stop being a baby and actually act like the heir and do what’s best for the monarchy. That advice probably went over really well. “The monarchy is MINE, Anne!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Prince Edward Duke of Kent, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte seen on the palace balcony to view the VE80 Celebrations and Red Arrows Flypast on Monday 5 May 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. . Picture,Image: 995381965, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Camera Press Rota 04734696. The 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Members of the royal family watch the VE 80 Parade flypast at Buckingham Palace. 05/05/2025,Image: 995422576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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Camera Press Rota 04734696. The 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Members of the royal family watch the VE 80 Parade flypast at Buckingham Palace. 05/05/2025,Image: 995422586, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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(L-R) – Prince Edward – The Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie – The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sir Tim Laurence (Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence), Princess Anne – The Princess Royal, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William – The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine – The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Prince George attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921479, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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15/06/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales and Members of the Royal Family attend a Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.,Image: 1110543208, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Princess Royal speaking to guests during a Garden Party in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Tuesday June 30, 2026.,Image: 1113605048, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Steve Welsh/Avalon
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The Princess Royal speaking to guests during a Garden Party in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Tuesday June 30, 2026.,Image: 1113605211, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Steve Welsh/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales at the official opening of James’ Place Birmingham, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, and highlight the free, life-saving support the charity’s newest centre is providing to men in suicidal crisis
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Eammon McCormack/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royals attend Ladies Day on day three of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Anne, Princess Royal
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 18 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a ‘Public Living Room’ and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Hastings commons takes derelict and difficult buildings around Hastings into community ownership, transforming them into social spaces, homes and workspaces for the benefit of the community.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hastings, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attending a gala performance at the Thai National Theatre, Bangkok during her visit to Thailand
Featuring: Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence
Where: Bangkok, Thailand
When: 17 Jul 2026
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
“They got their way as usual.” Sorry what? You mean when the wedding lies about tiaras and Kate crying were allowed to fester for years, or when Harry was stripped of his military titles, and has been denied the right to even lay a wreath, or when Charles stole their home that was the Queen’s wedding present from them? Oh ok.
No matter how the press tries to spin this story he comes out a man-baby. I can see how William might think the stories show strength, but the press has to know how bad he looks. Even monarchist don’t fault a father for seeing his son.
Firstly, this is nonsense. It’s fiction as usual. Secondly I’d really like a capable journalist to ask even a bunch of these royal reporters on TV, live, to detail the treachery. You know, some specifics. Also what the years of abuse of poor Kate they usually cite. Just a few. It’s incredible It’s never happened. Just the usual lies spun non stop.