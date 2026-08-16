Princess Anne ‘warned’ Prince William about ‘exacerbating tensions’ with the king

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Highgrove on July 10th, we’ve been told by royal commentators and royal reporters that Prince William is at his wit’s end. William’s goal is to somehow force King Charles to stop speaking to and meeting with Prince Harry. William has tried throwing tantrums, he’s tried doing nothing and that’s it, he’s all out of options. Say what you will about Charles – he’s a deadbeat and a terrible father – but Charles actually knows how to plot and pull strings and manipulate people. Charles had a thirty-year plot to make Camilla into “Queen Camilla” and it worked. William can’t even figure out how to get out of bed before 1 pm. Well, someone is stepping in with some advice for poor William. His aunt, Princess Anne, is keeping tabs on this whole situation.

Princess Anne has reportedly stepped in to warn her nephew Prince William as his relationship with father King Charles III comes under increasing strain. The Princess Royal, who celebrates her 76th birthday on Saturday, is said to be increasingly concerned about tensions between William and Charles, which have reportedly intensified following the monarch’s meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in July. According to a palace source, Anne, who shares a close relationship with both her older brother, the King, and his 44-year-old heir, has warned William “not to allow his brother to exacerbate” tensions between him and his father. “She’s (Anne’s) worried about Kate and the children and has warned him that now’s not the time to make enemies or he’ll have just as difficult a reign as his father’s having,” the source told New Idea. The source claimed Anne has made it her mission to ensure the Prince and Princess of Wales are not “being isolated” from the rest of the family as tensions simmer. William and Charles have appeared together publicly at only a handful of royal engagements and events in recent months, fuelling speculation about the state of their relationship. Tensions reportedly escalated following Harry’s visit to the UK last month, during which he met privately with the 77-year-old monarch alongside Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, with reports claiming the Waleses were not informed beforehand. According to royal reporter Mark Dolan, William was “furious” over his father’s decision to welcome the Sussexes following what he believes to be years of “treachery” since they stepped down as senior royals and moved to the US in 2020. “It’s my understanding that William is furious… Why? Because it’s a reward for the treachery, disloyalty and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan,” Dolan told News24 host Paul Murray last month. “Charles wants to see his grandchildren, I understand that, but I think that Harry and Meghan had no right to be on a royal property. They got their way as usual.”

[From News24]

Calling Highgrove “royal property” and saying THAT is what makes the meeting wrong is such an interesting choice. Obviously, William is more upset over his father meeting with the Sussex family in general, regardless of where it happened. But Charles’ choice of Highgrove was fascinating – William and Harry’s childhood home, the home Charles bought for himself and transformed over 40-plus years, and the home Charles folded into the Duchy of Cornwall when he (Charles) was Prince of Wales. I guess that’s what makes it a “royal property” now – it belongs to the duchy and William leases it to Charles.

As for Anne’s warning and the fears that William is being isolated… lol. When you think about it, William has been isolated, but it’s not simply about Harry. It’s been happening for years, and the isolation was really noticeable in 2024, when William was staggering around, looking hammered, at various public events. I guess Anne’s advice to William is to stop being a baby and actually act like the heir and do what’s best for the monarchy. That advice probably went over really well. “The monarchy is MINE, Anne!”