Salma Hayek’s stepson welcomed his first child, making Salma a step-grandmother

Salma Hayek got together with her husband Francois Pinault about two decades ago. Pinault was married before, and he already had three children before he met Salma. Then Pinault and Hayek had a daughter together, Valentina. Apparently, the blended family gets along pretty well – Salma is reportedly close with her stepkids, and there are no battles (so far) over Pinault’s fortune. Well, Francois Pinault is a first-time grandfather, which means Salma is a first-time step-grandmother. François Pinault Jr. and his wife Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck welcomed a son, and they’ve named him Francois as well.

Salma Hayek is officially a grandma! The actress, 59, recently became a grandma after her stepson, François Pinault Jr., welcomed his first baby with his wife, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck. Hayek shares daughter Valentina, 18, with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, 64, and is also stepmom to Pinault’s three children, Mathilde, 25, François, [28], and Augustin, 19. On Sunday, Aug. 16, Hayek shared a sweet video on Instagram holding her grandson and speaking to him in Spanish. In the caption, the Grown Ups star revealed that the baby’s name is also François, but she plans to call him “Panchito.” “We are blessed to welcome the fourth living generation of Francois’. Although I will call him Panchito. He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more,” she shared. Last week, Henckel von Donnersmarck shared additional photos with her baby boy, including another snap of Hayek with her grandson.

[From People]

Salma calling this baby Panchito is cracking me up. Hilaria Baldwin is shook. And how in the world is Francois Jr. 38 years old? I saw the photos of him with his son and I was like “oh, babies having babies in France.” He looks SO young. Anyway, I think it’s really sweet? I also think when your family is worth billions, everyone can afford to get along. Plus, Salma clearly just loves babies.

Salma Hayek is so happy to be a grandma 😭

The actress, 59, shared the sweetest video of herself sharing giggles with her baby grandson, François Pinault III – or “Panchito,” as she calls him: “He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more.”

Baby’s father is Salma’s stepson… pic.twitter.com/TtSZLQcu63 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) August 16, 2026