Salma Hayek’s stepson welcomed his first child, making Salma a step-grandmother

Salma Hayek got together with her husband Francois Pinault about two decades ago. Pinault was married before, and he already had three children before he met Salma. Then Pinault and Hayek had a daughter together, Valentina. Apparently, the blended family gets along pretty well – Salma is reportedly close with her stepkids, and there are no battles (so far) over Pinault’s fortune. Well, Francois Pinault is a first-time grandfather, which means Salma is a first-time step-grandmother. François Pinault Jr. and his wife Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck welcomed a son, and they’ve named him Francois as well.
Salma Hayek is officially a grandma! The actress, 59, recently became a grandma after her stepson, François Pinault Jr., welcomed his first baby with his wife, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck. Hayek shares daughter Valentina, 18, with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, 64, and is also stepmom to Pinault’s three children, Mathilde, 25, François, [28], and Augustin, 19.
On Sunday, Aug. 16, Hayek shared a sweet video on Instagram holding her grandson and speaking to him in Spanish. In the caption, the Grown Ups star revealed that the baby’s name is also François, but she plans to call him “Panchito.”
“We are blessed to welcome the fourth living generation of Francois’. Although I will call him Panchito. He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more,” she shared.
Last week, Henckel von Donnersmarck shared additional photos with her baby boy, including another snap of Hayek with her grandson.
Salma calling this baby Panchito is cracking me up. Hilaria Baldwin is shook. And how in the world is Francois Jr. 38 years old? I saw the photos of him with his son and I was like “oh, babies having babies in France.” He looks SO young. Anyway, I think it’s really sweet? I also think when your family is worth billions, everyone can afford to get along. Plus, Salma clearly just loves babies.
Salma Hayek is so happy to be a grandma 😭
The actress, 59, shared the sweetest video of herself sharing giggles with her baby grandson, François Pinault III – or “Panchito,” as she calls him: “He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more.”
Baby’s father is Salma’s stepson… pic.twitter.com/TtSZLQcu63
— HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) August 16, 2026
Photos courtesy of Lara’s Instagram, Avalon Red.
That they had a photo of the baby on the changing table of their private jet absolutely took me out.
People got Francois Jr. age wrong. He is 28.
that makes more sense!
I hadn’t realised that Pinault’s youngest child (Augustin) with his ex is only a year older than his daughter with Salma (valentina)? That’s some overlapping drama right there, especially as he and Salma were rumoured to have broken up due to his having had a relationship with someone else (a model?) while he was with Salma, before they got married.
Baby news is always good news, so I actually smiled while reading this. It’s nice when families pull together to welcome and dote on new family members like this. The new mother’s name is quite a mouthful though!
He and Linda Evalagista where on and off when she learned she was pregnant and he was hooking up with Selma. Dude told Linda to terminate and she refused. It only got ugly when Selma said in a interview she got a trust fund set up for Valentina and Linda wondered why wasn’t there for Augustin. That is why she went to court and he tried to play in her face. Linda was dating another monied dude later and Francois tried to use that in court as a reason not only pay child support, but to not set up a trust for the baby. It was messy and Selma got too involved and she didn’t look good either. Don’t know what happened but everyone went away for a bit and then Augustin was included as family and Francois, Linda and Selma became civil and later close.