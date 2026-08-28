King Charles & Camilla will tour Antigua, Barbuda & the Bahamas this fall

Some extensive backstory: back when King Charles was the Prince of Wales, he was extremely well-traveled, the most well-traveled heir to the throne in British history. People expected him to keep traveling when he became king. That didn’t happen. Charles was supposed to visit all British realms and Commonwealth countries within the first few years of becoming king. He did not do that. Instead, he’s only made a handful of state visits since 2022, and very few visits to realms or the Commonwealth. Was his cancer a major factor? Yes, it was. But another huge factor was the fact that Queen Camilla didn’t want to go anywhere and she still doesn’t want to travel for work. Prince William and Kate feel similarly – they hate traveling and they hate working. Well, with the Sussex Return, there’s been a lot of talk about Charles’ health and why Prince Harry really decided to come back. And within that same storyline, Buckingham Palace rushed out a confirmation about Charles and Camilla’s next tour.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading to the Caribbean this fall. Amid the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived back in the U.K. after announcing their move back, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, Aug. 26, that his father and stepmother will undertake a royal visit this fall. The King, 77, and Queen, 78, will travel to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, with the King also visiting the Bahamas and Guyana as part of the eight-day trip.
The trip will take place from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4.
The trip will mark the first time that King Charles has visited the Caribbean since 2021, before his accession to the throne the following year. Then, traveled to Barbados to see the country officially remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic.
Charles last visited Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. He also made previous visits to Guyana, a former British colony, in 2000 and the Bahamas, where he is now head of state as monarch, in 1973.
King Charles undertook his first visit as monarch to a British overseas territory last year when he visited Bermuda in May.
[From People]
This is mostly about the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, which is a priority for Charles but it will not be a priority for William. Everything about the tour is built around the CHOGM. Could Charles send William as his representative? For sure. Will Charles do that? No. Because Charles knows that William would have refused.
Some extra funny observations – it’s more than likely that Charles’ tour will overlap with William’s Earthshot visit to India. Meaning, in early November, it’s quite likely that Prince Harry will be the highest-ranking royal on British soil for several days. LMAO. And I also think that Charles wanted to get this announcement out there this week as pushback for the “he’s probably dying” storyline.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla host an official dinner and reception for the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia, Samoa, on day six of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Apia, Samoa
When: 25 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte vineyard in Bordeaux, to learn about about sustainable vineyard practices in the Bordeaux wine producing region, on day three of the state visit to France.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Bordeaux, France
When: 22 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla during a visit to Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte vineyard in Bordeaux, to learn about about sustainable vineyard practices in the Bordeaux wine producing region, on day three of the state visit to France.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Bordeaux, France
When: 22 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a dinner at Mansion House in London, to recognise the work of the City of London civic institutions and Livery Companies, the city’s ancient and modern trade guilds.
Featuring: King George III, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III, as Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Queen Camilla, during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, for a ceremonial welcome and to watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty’s Royal Marines, demonstrating a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Kuruwitu, Kenya
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III receives a guard of honour from Samoan police officers upon arrival at Faleolo International Airport in Samoa, on day four of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Faleolo, Samoa
When: 23 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Apia, Samoa
When: 24 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Apia, Samoa
When: 24 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla host an official dinner and reception for the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia, Samoa on day six of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Samoa
When: 25 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
If Charles handles this trip well, it might take attention away from the boring Earthshit ceremony.