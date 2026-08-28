King Charles & Camilla will tour Antigua, Barbuda & the Bahamas this fall

Some extensive backstory: back when King Charles was the Prince of Wales, he was extremely well-traveled, the most well-traveled heir to the throne in British history. People expected him to keep traveling when he became king. That didn’t happen. Charles was supposed to visit all British realms and Commonwealth countries within the first few years of becoming king. He did not do that. Instead, he’s only made a handful of state visits since 2022, and very few visits to realms or the Commonwealth. Was his cancer a major factor? Yes, it was. But another huge factor was the fact that Queen Camilla didn’t want to go anywhere and she still doesn’t want to travel for work. Prince William and Kate feel similarly – they hate traveling and they hate working. Well, with the Sussex Return, there’s been a lot of talk about Charles’ health and why Prince Harry really decided to come back. And within that same storyline, Buckingham Palace rushed out a confirmation about Charles and Camilla’s next tour.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading to the Caribbean this fall. Amid the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived back in the U.K. after announcing their move back, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, Aug. 26, that his father and stepmother will undertake a royal visit this fall. The King, 77, and Queen, 78, will travel to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, with the King also visiting the Bahamas and Guyana as part of the eight-day trip. The trip will take place from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4. The trip will mark the first time that King Charles has visited the Caribbean since 2021, before his accession to the throne the following year. Then, traveled to Barbados to see the country officially remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic. Charles last visited Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. He also made previous visits to Guyana, a former British colony, in 2000 and the Bahamas, where he is now head of state as monarch, in 1973. King Charles undertook his first visit as monarch to a British overseas territory last year when he visited Bermuda in May.

[From People]

This is mostly about the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, which is a priority for Charles but it will not be a priority for William. Everything about the tour is built around the CHOGM. Could Charles send William as his representative? For sure. Will Charles do that? No. Because Charles knows that William would have refused.

Some extra funny observations – it’s more than likely that Charles’ tour will overlap with William’s Earthshot visit to India. Meaning, in early November, it’s quite likely that Prince Harry will be the highest-ranking royal on British soil for several days. LMAO. And I also think that Charles wanted to get this announcement out there this week as pushback for the “he’s probably dying” storyline.