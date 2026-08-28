“Nicole Kidman wore Chanel to the ‘Practical Magic 2’ photocall” links

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I honestly think Nicole Kidman’s Chanel brand ambassadorship is working out beautifully. That being said, Nicole needs a new wig wrangler because OH MY GOD. These pics are from the Practical Magic 2 London photocall this week. [RCFA]

Taylor Swift is reportedly working on new music. *heavy sigh* [Just Jared]

Dolly Parton’s philanthropic legacy. [Socialite Life]

Gigi Hadid chats & cooks with Vogue France. [LaineyGossip]

Yeah, I have to say – Ted Lasso S4 is not bad. [Pajiba]

Rest in peace, Peter Cullen. [Hollywood Life]

Troye Sivan appeared on Los Culturistas. [OMG Blog]

Jennifer Lopez is just doing whatever she wants. [Seriously OMG]

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives S5 comes out in a few weeks. [Starcasm]

An assortment of freaky facts and photos. [Buzzfeed]