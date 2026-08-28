“Nicole Kidman wore Chanel to the ‘Practical Magic 2’ photocall” links

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I honestly think Nicole Kidman’s Chanel brand ambassadorship is working out beautifully. That being said, Nicole needs a new wig wrangler because OH MY GOD. These pics are from the Practical Magic 2 London photocall this week. [RCFA]
Taylor Swift is reportedly working on new music. *heavy sigh* [Just Jared]
Dolly Parton’s philanthropic legacy. [Socialite Life]
Gigi Hadid chats & cooks with Vogue France. [LaineyGossip]
Yeah, I have to say – Ted Lasso S4 is not bad. [Pajiba]
Rest in peace, Peter Cullen. [Hollywood Life]
Troye Sivan appeared on Los Culturistas. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lopez is just doing whatever she wants. [Seriously OMG]
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives S5 comes out in a few weeks. [Starcasm]
An assortment of freaky facts and photos. [Buzzfeed]
Can I sneak this in under freaky facts…? it’s a freaky fact that #47 scrawled out the executive order to change the name of mighty Lake Ontario, over which he has absolutely zero jurisdiction.
Indigenous Peoples and Canadians from every corner of the nation and all around the world are laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣 what a joke!
And don’t worry we already have a plan to protect all of the remaining great lakes from the orange menace, from The Beaverton (satire site worth visiting)…
🍁🍁🍁 Carney to rename rest of Great Lakes as “Lake Legal Adult” so Trump will never want to touch them 🍁🍁🍁
Happy Friday and stay strong everyone keep on keeping on!
Personally, I think “Tiny Dick” is a fabulous name for a great lake. It’s just confusing to have so many things named Tiny Dick these days: Gulfs, lakes, theaters, towers, executive ballrooms . . .
Hilarious about the Tiny Dick naming series @mightymolly! I would have to push back on that for the mighty Great Lakes though.
I had been thinking as Canadians we should start brainstorming appropriate landmarks to name in honour of #47. e.g., for “Lake Trump” I suggest the CNRL Horizon mine tailings pond.
Allow me to introduce you to Lake Trump: 12 square miles of toxic oil sands waste that CNRL didn’t properly maintain, resulting in over 400 birds dying terrible deaths after landing on Lake Trump during their migration and being coated in toxic chemicals.
Actually, you know what since Trump loves oil so much, he can have *all* of the oil sands tailings ponds named after him in Northern Alberta. Consider the following also named to Lake Trump: Suncor Firebag tailings pond (95 birds dead May 2026), Imperial Oil Kearl (49 dead birds also in May).
I’m hoping that Carney will temporarily rename it “Lake Obama”. I just looked up “apoplexy “— to see if that’s something that people can still get.
When I need a break from current events in the US, I watch —and rewatch— the video of the Mark Carney – Jon Stewart interview. Carney is intelligent, funny, and obviously well-prepared for leadership. All that and a bag of chips! I’d give a lot to hear a chat between Carney and Obama. (Sobbing quietly in distress here.)
@Blithe stay strong and carry on – I can’t imagine how stressful it is in the States with #47 turned up to 12 every day all day.
Mr. Carney does have a very good sense of humour that emerges from time to time (in between speeches about “being a reliable trading partner”) – and his IQ is surely double what #47’s is, so he has the upper hand. I saw in Charlie Angus’ The Resistance Substack (which I highly recommend and many Americans sign up for it) that Mr. Carney had responded to #47’s “renaming” with an X that used the word “hydronym” (surely on the same wavelength with you and apoplexy!). If #47’s team bothered to read it, they surely had to rely on genAI for translation.
For consideration, from a Canadian perspective – I know they are all jokes, but renaming Lake Ontario is not a joking matter for many Indigenous Peoples and Canadians – and especially to rename it for a former US President (even if it would make #47 very angry). Many of us are tired of having our boundaries crossed again and again and again by the US admin and news media.
Ontario comes from the Huron word ontarí:io (kanadario) meaning sparkling water.
@blithe I also had a facepalm moment here – realizing the contradiction about saying it’s not good to joke about Lake Ontario…when I started with the joke from The Beaverton – which, if you haven’t yet had the opportunity to experience it – is a quintessentially Canadian satire site. They have some real gems in there.
For me personally, as a Canadian I can find The Beaverton’s joke funny because it is pointing out how incredibly compromised #47 is and how ludicrous it is that a p**ophile is getting a very good shot at destroying the whole world (and also trying to rename Lake Ontario).
I don’t find it funny for Americans to joke about renaming Lake Ontario because many folks don’t know the name is one small way that Indigenous Peoples on Turtle Island are recognized for their history, cultures and land stewardship since time immemorial. And because Americans don’t have the context that we would never ever change the name of Lake Ontario, and especially not to the name of a former POTUS, that just does not land well for me right now. In Canada, we don’t need to troll #47 with Americanness, we do it just by being Canadian.
IDK if that helps but realized after I posted “it’s not a joking matter” that probably didn’t make sense since the post began with The Beaverton’s joke.
Canada should prevent American ships from entering the St. Lawrence seaway if they cannot identify the lake correctly
I’m sorry but isn’t JLo risking electrocution by having her laptop with her in the bathtub??? Or is that only if it’s plugged in?
Electronics + water = bad news. Lithium batteries can catch fire if exposed to water. This is why Tesla fires are often deadly.
JLo was in that tub just long enough to get the pic. Then unnamed minions came and carefully removed the laptop while her hair and makeup team swooped in and readied her for another shopping spree!