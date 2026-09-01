Sarah Ferguson ‘has been bombarded’ with interview & documentary requests

It’s so interesting that Sarah Ferguson is choosing this moment to return to the UK as well, less than a week after the Sussex family moved back. Sarah has been in hiding outside of Britain for months now as her association with Jeffrey Epstein made news around the world. My guess is that Sarah understands that with the British press paying attention to Prince Harry and Meghan’s every move, her UK return will barely be a story. She’s right. While the British press is ruffled, I think they’re probably the only ones. Interestingly, Sarah isn’t planning to return to the UK and just live quietly. According to the Sun, she plans to give an interview or make a documentary.
Sarah Ferguson is being lined up for a TV documentary and interview now she has returned to Britain. She is weighing up “many approaches” she has received from producers after being mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. And the ex-wife of shamed former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is considering working on her own programme so she can retain control.
The news comes as The Sun revealed yesterday that she is renting a £10,000-a-month, six-bed property in the Home Counties.
A source said: “Fergie has been bombarded with requests from all over the world to do sit-down interviews, especially with the big streamers, to tell her side of the story. She is looking at her options. For her, it’s more about retaining editorial control rather than making money.”
They went on: “Sarah has a tight-knit group of friends and is extremely well connected. She would only allow someone she knew well to tell her story.”
In 2011 Fergie made her own six-part documentary, Finding Sarah: From Royalty to the Real World, with the Oprah Winfrey Network.
[From The Sun]
We heard a similar story months ago, that Sarah was getting all kinds of interview offers and potential deals to tell her story. I didn’t buy it then and I don’t buy it now. Let me be more specific – I think there’s probably interest, especially within the British media, for Sarah to do a sit-down, televised interview. What I don’t believe is that Fergie is getting all kinds of international offers or offers from Amazon or Netflix. I believe that this kind of gossip is Fergie trying to hype her story and drive potential interest in a paid interview or perhaps even a new offer to write a memoir. And I just don’t think anyone will be interested in anything like that if Sarah isn’t prepared to truly “tell all.” Which she isn’t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 / 02.03.2024, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 ,im Bild Herzogin Sarah Ferguson, besser bekannt als Fergie in der Startaufstellung von Bahrain. *** Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 02 03 2024, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 ,in the picture Duchess Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie on the starting grid of Bahrain nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250,Image: 853111158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/nordphoto GmbH / Bratic / Avalon
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Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 / 02.03.2024, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 ,im Bild Herzogin Sarah Ferguson, besser bekannt als Fergie in der Startaufstellung von Bahrain. *** Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 02 03 2024, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 ,in the picture Duchess Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie on the starting grid of Bahrain nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250,Image: 853111176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/nordphoto GmbH / Bratic / Avalon
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Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 / 02.03.2024, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 ,im Bild Herzogin Sarah Ferguson, besser bekannt als Fergie in der Startaufstellung von Bahrain. *** Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 02 03 2024, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 ,in the picture Duchess Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie on the starting grid of Bahrain nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250,Image: 853111191, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/nordphoto GmbH / Bratic / Avalon
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Sarah Ferguson – The Duchess of York depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990294454, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Sarah Ferguson – The Duchess of York depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990294470, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025. This is the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994.,Image: 1037851176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Sarah Duchess of York
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
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Day Four of Royal Ascot Meeting 2025 Ascot
Featuring: Sarah Duchess of York
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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Knights of Charity Gala of Milutin Gatsby at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes
Featuring: Sarah Ferguson
Where: Cannes, France
Credit: Cyril Chateau/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Please don’t Sarah. She is going to trip herself up in an interview. ARe people really that interested in her? And there are questions she will not answer! The FBI might want a conversation with her then. She appears to have lost all the money she got from her Oprah reality show.
Yep, I’m hoping at least one of those interview requests is for an under-oath questioning about her interactions w/ Epstein, and her husband’s.
And I agree, while I’m sure there would be interest in her story, the scale of offers she is suggesting sounds more like a covert threat to C3 to fund her new fancy home or she’ll spill the tea…
Emily Maitlis’s ears are buzzing.
Not a Fergie fan at all – but I would totally read a memoir if she spilled enough tea. Burn it all down, Fergie!
Please, please, please talk, talk, talk. The legal system will charge/incarcerate an enabling, perpetrating woman (i.e. Maxwell) before ever charging a rich, entitled white man. Squeal… Follow Andrew’s lead and give an interview that will live in infamy… The press (and legal authorities) need to go down the follow the money rabbithole. How does the supposedly broke Sarah Ferguson pay 10 k a month rent (is that British pounds or American?) and continue to maintain such an extravagant lifestyle? What would motivate anyone to financially support her when her name should be poison and everyone should be avoiding?
May I just say, fantastic choice of photographs!
I think there is interest, but not enough for her to live comfortably off of for the next 20 years. This is a smart play. Get a deal during all this chaos.
She also needs to make a deal with Charles ASAP, because William will not fund Charles’ siblings and their families when he becomes King. And I don’t think George will have a Duchy if he’s the POW before 18. The public will revolt if he’s given a 32 million-pound annual salary at 16.
Again, she is slicker than fish grease. it never stops with Sneaky Peete Fergie!
There’s always something behind something with not much of the truth involved.
Ole Fergie is still on the hustle. Smh.
She’s still not tired and has to do this huh?
To secure her big home, how horrid..
Is this more a veiled ask/threat for money from people who would not want her to talk? Seems to me it’s far more likely she could clean up getting paid hush money by Charles or anyone who was part of her sordid life.
Paleokifaru, that could be in play, yes. But it’s a dangerous game since she’s in England now, as are MI5 and MI6. She is a married-in, after all. I’m surprised she’s lasted this long, to be honest.