Sarah Ferguson ‘has been bombarded’ with interview & documentary requests

It’s so interesting that Sarah Ferguson is choosing this moment to return to the UK as well, less than a week after the Sussex family moved back. Sarah has been in hiding outside of Britain for months now as her association with Jeffrey Epstein made news around the world. My guess is that Sarah understands that with the British press paying attention to Prince Harry and Meghan’s every move, her UK return will barely be a story. She’s right. While the British press is ruffled, I think they’re probably the only ones. Interestingly, Sarah isn’t planning to return to the UK and just live quietly. According to the Sun, she plans to give an interview or make a documentary.

Sarah Ferguson is being lined up for a TV documentary and interview now she has returned to Britain. She is weighing up “many approaches” she has received from producers after being mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. And the ex-wife of shamed former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is considering working on her own programme so she can retain control. The news comes as The Sun revealed yesterday that she is renting a £10,000-a-month, six-bed property in the Home Counties. A source said: “Fergie has been bombarded with requests from all over the world to do sit-down interviews, especially with the big streamers, to tell her side of the story. She is looking at her options. For her, it’s more about retaining editorial control rather than making money.” They went on: “Sarah has a tight-knit group of friends and is extremely well connected. She would only allow someone she knew well to tell her story.” In 2011 Fergie made her own six-part documentary, Finding Sarah: From Royalty to the Real World, with the Oprah Winfrey Network.

[From The Sun]

We heard a similar story months ago, that Sarah was getting all kinds of interview offers and potential deals to tell her story. I didn’t buy it then and I don’t buy it now. Let me be more specific – I think there’s probably interest, especially within the British media, for Sarah to do a sit-down, televised interview. What I don’t believe is that Fergie is getting all kinds of international offers or offers from Amazon or Netflix. I believe that this kind of gossip is Fergie trying to hype her story and drive potential interest in a paid interview or perhaps even a new offer to write a memoir. And I just don’t think anyone will be interested in anything like that if Sarah isn’t prepared to truly “tell all.” Which she isn’t.