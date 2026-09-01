“Happy 30th birthday to iconic Virgo queen Zendaya” links

Happy 30th birthday to iconic Virgo queen Zendaya!! [JustJared]
Paul Anthony Kelly is such a cutie, I hope he gets more work. [RCFA]
Michelle Obama doesn’t miss her daughters now that they’ve left the nest. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump and the problem with Venezuelan oil. [Jezebel]
CB wants me to watch Death of the Pastor’s Wife. [Pajiba]
What businesses are declining because no one under 40 is interested? [Buzzfeed]
Miley Cyrus dropped her surname (for music). [Socialite Life]
Lionel Richie has been hospitalized. [Hollywood Life]
Pumpkin Spice Mylanta? LMAO. [Seriously OMG]
Hudson Williams got a skincare ambassadorship. [OMG Blog]

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14 Responses to ““Happy 30th birthday to iconic Virgo queen Zendaya” links”

  1. jferber says:
    September 1, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Happy Birthday, Gorgeous. You still look 22.

    Reply
  2. Constance says:
    September 1, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    Wow if Gen Z really thinks all those places should close where do they expect to work?

    Reply
  3. NoBS Please says:
    September 1, 2026 at 2:54 pm

    Zendaya is such an impressive multi-hyphenate!

    It’s amazing to think she could also be a pop mega-star if she wanted to…

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    September 1, 2026 at 6:02 pm

    Happy Birthday to my fellow Virgo, Z. And yes, Hudson influenced me to get some skin10004 skin care and so far so good😂. My skin is liking it, which is no small feat. I just watched Adults S2 and love, love the whole cast. I’ve heard Furious is v good but I haven’t watched yet.

    Reply
  5. Jferber says:
    September 1, 2026 at 6:57 pm

    Constance, for me it is because of my own ancient age, but I get what you’re saying, yes.

    Reply
  6. pottymouthpup says:
    September 1, 2026 at 7:02 pm

    Death of a Pastor’s Wife is really rough to watch. I went into it thinking he drove her to suicide and came out of it thinking there was a distinct possibility that she bought the gun for protection and then was forced to make the call to 911 saying she was going to kill herself and wanted her family to know where her body was (oddly she didn’t exactly know where she was). If her intent wasn’t to kill herself and this is really a homicide, I think his new wife played a pretty big part in it

    Reply
  7. Jferber says:
    September 1, 2026 at 7:08 pm

    Pottymouthpup, I have no idea what you’re talking about, but it sounds terrifying. I hope it’s not based on a true story?

    Reply
  8. martha says:
    September 1, 2026 at 8:37 pm

    I don’t want brick-and-mortar banks to go away

    I’ve had a few issues over the years and appreciate being able to deal with real people who live in my town!

    I imagine a few years of only having AI “help” options is going to bring actual service shops back.

    Reply
  9. Tiffi says:
    September 1, 2026 at 8:44 pm

    I understand she is taking more mature roles but I would’ve milked the looks. She can pass for a big middle schooler with makeup. Go the nick cannon route and play teen until they shame you. Nick played teens until he was like 35. He made some nice movies that still get air time.

    Reply
  10. Gail says:
    September 1, 2026 at 8:46 pm

    Paul Anthony Kelly has a great smile. He’s a cutie!!

    Click to Edit – 
    Reply

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