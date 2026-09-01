“Happy 30th birthday to iconic Virgo queen Zendaya” links

Happy 30th birthday to iconic Virgo queen Zendaya!! [JustJared]

Paul Anthony Kelly is such a cutie, I hope he gets more work. [RCFA]

Michelle Obama doesn’t miss her daughters now that they’ve left the nest. [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump and the problem with Venezuelan oil. [Jezebel]

CB wants me to watch Death of the Pastor’s Wife. [Pajiba]

What businesses are declining because no one under 40 is interested? [Buzzfeed]

Miley Cyrus dropped her surname (for music). [Socialite Life]

Lionel Richie has been hospitalized. [Hollywood Life]

Pumpkin Spice Mylanta? LMAO. [Seriously OMG]

Hudson Williams got a skincare ambassadorship. [OMG Blog]