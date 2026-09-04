Venice fashion: Rooney Mara wore Louis Vuitton, Kate Mara wore Armani

Just know, I debated about who should “headline” this Venice Film Festival fashion post. If we were model-obsessed or youth-obsessed, the headliners should probably be Kendall Jenner and Vittoria Ceretti (aka Leo DiCaprio’s girlfriend). Alas, I find the Mara sisters much more interesting. Kate and Rooney Mara costar in Bucking Fastard, which is a Werner Herzog film. It’s technically the second time they’ve been in the same film, but no one wants to talk about Urban Legend 3!!! Anyway, Rooney wore Louis Vuitton and Kate wore Armani. They got a kick out of posing together too, this is the most animated Rooney has ever been on a red carpet. While Rooney’s severe, goth-lite looks kind of bore me, I’m surprisingly enjoying her LV dress. There’s some whimsy to it, right?
Here’s Vittoria Ceretti in Armani Prive. I barely recognized her – the power of a different hairstyle.
Kendall Jenner also wore Armani. From a distance, this looks like a thrift-store find (no disrespect) but upon closer inspection, it’s actually really lovely.
Two bonus looks. Claire Foy at Wednesday night’s Ink premiere, in lipstick red Bottega Veneta, and Parker Posey in Valentino at the Wild Horse Nine premiere on Thursday. Wild Horse Nine is Martin McDonagh’s latest and it’s getting rave reviews in Venice!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Europe, Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 3, 2026: (R) Rooney Mara, (L) Kate Mara attend the red carpet of ‘Bucking Fastard’ during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2026 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 1130437278, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ****World right excluding Italy****, Model Release: no , Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon
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Claire Foy attends “Ink” Screening And Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on 02 September 2026.,Image: 1130322200, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon
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Europe, Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 3, 2026: Kate Mara attend the red carpet of ‘Bucking Fastard’ during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2026 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 1130437232, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ****World right excluding Italy****, Model Release: no , Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon
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Europe, Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 3, 2026: Rooney Mara, attends the red carpet of ‘Bucking Fastard’ during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2026 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 1130437297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ****World right excluding Italy****, Model Release: no , Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon
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Cast attend the red carpet premiere for ‘Wild Horse Nine’ on day 2 of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Featuring: Kendal Jenner
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 03 Sep 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Cast attend the red carpet premiere for ‘Wild Horse Nine’ on day 2 of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Featuring: Vittoria Ceretti
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 03 Sep 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Cast attend the red carpet premiere for ‘Wild Horse Nine’ on day 2 of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival
Featuring: Parker Posey
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 03 Sep 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities at the premiere of the film ‘Bucking Fastard’ at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema
Featuring: Kate Mara, Rooney Mara
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 03 Sep 2026
Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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Celebrities at the premiere of the film ‘Bucking Fastard’ at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema
Featuring: Rooney Mara
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 03 Sep 2026
Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
It looks like Kendall put her feet on wrong.
You owe me a cup of coffee because I knocked mine over from laughing so hard. 😊😊
Right here friend. ☕️