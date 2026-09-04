Venice fashion: Rooney Mara wore Louis Vuitton, Kate Mara wore Armani

Just know, I debated about who should “headline” this Venice Film Festival fashion post. If we were model-obsessed or youth-obsessed, the headliners should probably be Kendall Jenner and Vittoria Ceretti (aka Leo DiCaprio’s girlfriend). Alas, I find the Mara sisters much more interesting. Kate and Rooney Mara costar in Bucking Fastard, which is a Werner Herzog film. It’s technically the second time they’ve been in the same film, but no one wants to talk about Urban Legend 3!!! Anyway, Rooney wore Louis Vuitton and Kate wore Armani. They got a kick out of posing together too, this is the most animated Rooney has ever been on a red carpet. While Rooney’s severe, goth-lite looks kind of bore me, I’m surprisingly enjoying her LV dress. There’s some whimsy to it, right?

Here’s Vittoria Ceretti in Armani Prive. I barely recognized her – the power of a different hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner also wore Armani. From a distance, this looks like a thrift-store find (no disrespect) but upon closer inspection, it’s actually really lovely.

Two bonus looks. Claire Foy at Wednesday night’s Ink premiere, in lipstick red Bottega Veneta, and Parker Posey in Valentino at the Wild Horse Nine premiere on Thursday. Wild Horse Nine is Martin McDonagh’s latest and it’s getting rave reviews in Venice!