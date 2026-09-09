People are mad at millionaire Andrew Garfield because he called out billionaires

Here are some photos of Andrew Garfield at an early September premiere of The Uprising, the film based on the real Peasants’ Revolt of 1381. From what I’ve seen, this film is not getting much heat or attention, and Garfield is trying his best to hype the film as symbolic of modern class warfare. He’s been criticizing the billionaires, basically. Which has upset a lot of weird people who spend their time defending billionaires. Congrats to Andrew Garfield for creating a scandalous soundbyte which has people talking, I guess.
Andrew Garfield took heat on X after calling out “billionaires” while discussing his new movie, “The Uprising,” Thursday at a Los Angeles film screening.
In a video uploaded by film review website, The Movie Report, Garfield and director Paul Greengrass answered questions about the historical action drama that depicts England’s 1381 Peasants’ Revolt. The story takes place in the aftermath of the Black Death, when heavy taxes imposed by King Richard II’s court to fund the Hundred Years’ War push impoverished commoners to a breaking point.
“What’s your dream takeaway for people in the audience when they go home?” an audience member asked Garfield, adding, “What are you hoping for?”
“Well, first I hope they come and see it, first thing,” Garfield responded. “Secondly, I hope it’s galvanizing. I hope there’s some awakening that people feel … that we all feel like our own struggles are being reflected in the struggles of these characters from a distant time and place and that it could be directive. And I hope that if any billionaires watch it, they’re scared sh–less,” Garfield added.
Garfield’s remarks sparked swift backlash, with critics highlighting the substantial wealth the movie star has accumulated throughout his career.
“When I first heard they were making a period film about Wat Tyler, I was pretty excited. But the more Andrew Garfield talks, the more it sounds like it’s just going to be socialist garbage,” said Rick Davis, an associate pastor at Providence Church in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Garfield plays a fictional lead character named Ploughman in the film, while actor Cosmo Jarvis portrays historical rebel leader Wat Tyler).
Spencer Pratt, a former candidate for mayor in Los Angeles, pointed out what he viewed as irony in Garfield’s statement.
“You mean…like the billionaires who greenlight your movies and stroke all your multi-million dollar paychecks? Or they good?” Pratt wrote. He added, “Ironically, Garfield just got paid like $5M for playing billionaire Sam Altman in Artificial.”
“Hilarious that world-famous, multi, multi millionaire Andrew Garfield is cosplaying as a put upon member of the working class,” Substack columnist John William Sherrod posted.
While I’m sure Andrew Garfield is doing well financially, he’s not a billionaire. He’s not an “elite.” He’s an actor playing a role in a film about the Peasants’ Revolt – are people expecting him to live like a 14th century peasant for authenticity and moral authority?? But really, I just need people to stop defending billionaires. Like… what are we doing? “He has money, therefore he can’t criticize Elon Musk!” And “interesting, so you have a bank account but you still hold critical opinions of Sam Altman!” Like it’s some kind of gotcha. Speaking of Sam Altman, Andrew stars as that d-bag in Artificial, and the trailer just came out:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
We saw the trailer for this last night and while I realised I’m not really a fan of ‘muddy’ films (mostly things set in the Middle Ages unless it has Alan Rickman), this looks timely.
LOL, the lack of self-awareness in the statement “Like the billionaires who greenlight your movies?” They shouldn’t have to because that money shouldn’t be concentrated at the top in a handful of people who get to make the decisions on what art is valuable. They shouldn’t be billionaires at all because the actual people working, acting, editing, and constructing these films should have the lion’s share of the profits more evenly distributed amongst them.
While I do think it’s very easy for somebody with the privilege Andrew has to say these things from a distance instead of within the trenches of the working class, comparing a millionaire to billionaires is apples to orchards. A fair amount of people can become low level millionaires in their lifetime simply by having a good paying job, decent financial sense, and some luck. Being billionaire is ALWAYS at the expense of an exploited group of people. Garfield earns his money from his work, not the profits created by the work of everybody underneath him. He may be overcompensated for it compared to a lot of professions, but he’s not hoarding it from the underclasses who produced the object of value.
Great comment Veronica S.
I am always going to be for celebs using their platform to tell truths and call things out. When I see how someone like Olivia Rodrigo uses her voice and influence it makes me wish so many others would do more.
1000%
A multimillion dollars and a billion dollars are very much not the same. That is the whole point.
Also I’m totally going to see this movie. Love a Medieval historical.
It’s the yet you participate society meme in action.
Defending the wealthy who have their foot on your neck is an American tradition. Our myth of meritocracy says “work hard and you can be one too.” What they mean is, be our loyal minions, do our bidding, and you might get a federal pardon after participating in an attempt to overthrow democracy.
The average person cannot comprehend just how much more a billion dollars is compared to a million dollars and the billionaire oligarchs exploit that using their bot armies and flunkies. Andrew is a lovely, thoughtful adult. I would really recommend finding clips where he talks about grief.
All the Hollywood millionaires who gave their time and money into the effort to save democracy in 2024 were a drop compared to the billionaires buying an oligarchy. So that’s one metric.
I am going to guess that most those coming at him are bots paid for by Elon. But if they’re not then there is no hope for our society.