People are mad at millionaire Andrew Garfield because he called out billionaires

Here are some photos of Andrew Garfield at an early September premiere of The Uprising, the film based on the real Peasants’ Revolt of 1381. From what I’ve seen, this film is not getting much heat or attention, and Garfield is trying his best to hype the film as symbolic of modern class warfare. He’s been criticizing the billionaires, basically. Which has upset a lot of weird people who spend their time defending billionaires. Congrats to Andrew Garfield for creating a scandalous soundbyte which has people talking, I guess.

Andrew Garfield took heat on X after calling out “billionaires” while discussing his new movie, “The Uprising,” Thursday at a Los Angeles film screening.

In a video uploaded by film review website, The Movie Report, Garfield and director Paul Greengrass answered questions about the historical action drama that depicts England’s 1381 Peasants’ Revolt. The story takes place in the aftermath of the Black Death, when heavy taxes imposed by King Richard II’s court to fund the Hundred Years’ War push impoverished commoners to a breaking point.

“What’s your dream takeaway for people in the audience when they go home?” an audience member asked Garfield, adding, “What are you hoping for?”

“Well, first I hope they come and see it, first thing,” Garfield responded. “Secondly, I hope it’s galvanizing. I hope there’s some awakening that people feel … that we all feel like our own struggles are being reflected in the struggles of these characters from a distant time and place and that it could be directive. And I hope that if any billionaires watch it, they’re scared sh–less,” Garfield added.

Garfield’s remarks sparked swift backlash, with critics highlighting the substantial wealth the movie star has accumulated throughout his career.

“When I first heard they were making a period film about Wat Tyler, I was pretty excited. But the more Andrew Garfield talks, the more it sounds like it’s just going to be socialist garbage,” said Rick Davis, an associate pastor at Providence Church in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Garfield plays a fictional lead character named Ploughman in the film, while actor Cosmo Jarvis portrays historical rebel leader Wat Tyler).

Spencer Pratt, a former candidate for mayor in Los Angeles, pointed out what he viewed as irony in Garfield’s statement.

“You mean…like the billionaires who greenlight your movies and stroke all your multi-million dollar paychecks? Or they good?” Pratt wrote. He added, “Ironically, Garfield just got paid like $5M for playing billionaire Sam Altman in Artificial.”

“Hilarious that world-famous, multi, multi millionaire Andrew Garfield is cosplaying as a put upon member of the working class,” Substack columnist John William Sherrod posted.