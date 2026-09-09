“ABC denied a report about Jimmy Kimmel’s show ending in 2027” links

Page Six claimed that ABC is shutting down Jimmy Kimmel’s show next year, but ABC came out in a hurry to deny the story. At this point, I think Kimmel’s show will end whenever Kimmel wants to end it. ABC figured that out too. [JustJared]
The first teaser for Alex Gibney’s Musk. [Pajiba]
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sharp bob and archival Armani. [RCFA]
Will Chris Rock’s Misty Green be an awards-contender? [LaineyGossip]
I honestly believe that all smart devices are spying on people 24-7. [Jezebel]
The Space Force uniforms look Third Reichy. [Buzzfeed]
Isabella Brooks visited Houston Pride. [Socialite Life]
Is Jamie Tartt coming back to Ted Lasso? [Hollywood Life]
Dunkin Donuts is invested heavily in “spices.” [Seriously OMG]
My girl Sandra Huller covers AnOther Magazine. [OMG Blog]

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9 Responses to ““ABC denied a report about Jimmy Kimmel’s show ending in 2027” links”

  1. LolaB says:
    September 9, 2026 at 1:21 pm

    Mistress Isabelle Brooks aka Mistress

    Reply
  2. Tis True, Tis True says:
    September 9, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    I’m a sucker for trying silly new flavors and the Nutty Pumpkin Protein Latte was kinda nasty.

    Also disappointed by this summer’s limited edition Oreos.

    Things bad out here, y’all.

    Reply
  3. RudeJudy says:
    September 9, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    I thought Jimmy was signed until 2027. He hasn’t said if he’s going to continue past that, but I have a feeling he wants his show to outlive that orange ahole.

    Reply
  4. Juls says:
    September 9, 2026 at 4:43 pm

    Yikes those space force uniforms! Hugo Boss would approve.

    Reply

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