“ABC denied a report about Jimmy Kimmel’s show ending in 2027” links

Page Six claimed that ABC is shutting down Jimmy Kimmel’s show next year, but ABC came out in a hurry to deny the story. At this point, I think Kimmel’s show will end whenever Kimmel wants to end it. ABC figured that out too. [JustJared]

The first teaser for Alex Gibney’s Musk. [Pajiba]

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sharp bob and archival Armani. [RCFA]

Will Chris Rock’s Misty Green be an awards-contender? [LaineyGossip]

I honestly believe that all smart devices are spying on people 24-7. [Jezebel]

The Space Force uniforms look Third Reichy. [Buzzfeed]

Isabella Brooks visited Houston Pride. [Socialite Life]

Is Jamie Tartt coming back to Ted Lasso? [Hollywood Life]

Dunkin Donuts is invested heavily in “spices.” [Seriously OMG]

My girl Sandra Huller covers AnOther Magazine. [OMG Blog]