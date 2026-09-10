Anna Wintour ‘rejected’ pitches to have Dolly Parton on the cover of Vogue

When Anna Wintour was editor-in-chief of American Vogue, she was famous for gatekeeping Vogue covers when it came to particular women and particular kinds of women. Wintour despised putting average-sized or plus-sized women on the cover. Wintour hated giving the cover to most women of color. Wintour refused to give the cover to anyone who wanted it too much (Victoria Beckham). And Wintour generally refused to give Vogue covers to women who wouldn’t submit themselves to her sartorial vision, women who had their own particular look or style. Well, big surprise, Wintour rejected Dolly Parton for the cover multiple times.
Anna Wintour “rejected” pitches to have Dolly Parton on the cover of American Vogue at least four times as she thought the late singer was “too tacky,” it has been claimed.
An insider alleged that while the entire country saw the Jolene hitmaker as “an icon,” the media executive, who served as editor-in-chief of Vogue from 1988 to 2025, “completely missed it.” According to the source, Anna “looked at Dolly and saw rhinestones.”
Meanwhile, another insider described the Dolly “snub” as “ridiculous” as Vogue eventually went on to embrace reality stars and influencers. The claims have emerged two weeks after Dolly passed away at the age of 80.
Speaking to Rob Shuter’s Substack Naughty But Nice, a source said, “Anna thought Dolly was too country, too camp and too tacky for Vogue. She looked at Dolly and saw rhinestones. The rest of America saw an icon. Anna completely missed it.”
Shuter also reported that the former Vogue editor also found Jessica Simpson too cheap and Alice Keys too urban. He wrote in his Substack, “Even Jennifer Lopez initially struggled for Anna’s approval. Yet Kim Kardashian eventually made the cover. So did Lauren Sánchez Bezos.”
While she missed out on a cover, the fashion world heavily celebrated Dolly’s signature “country-glamour” aesthetic across various Vogue platforms. In January 1994, Vogue published a major profile on her titled “Good Golly Miss Dolly,” which included a famous photoshoot by legendary photographer Herb Ritts. She was also photographed for the magazine by Irving Penn in October 1999.
[From The Daily Mirror]
Yeah, I believe this – that Wintour had significant blind spots about certain women, that Wintour never prioritized Dolly Parton for a cover, that Wintour never really saw the need to highlight certain women of color. It’s pretty awful when you really think about it, when you really think of the priorities of the so-called fashion bible. Dolly Parton was a million times more beautiful and more interesting than like 90% of the women who actually got Vogue covers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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Anna Wintour attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New Yorkers City, Sunday, June 7, 2026.,Image: 1108827622, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no , Credit line: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – DECEMBER 06: Singer Dolly Parton arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Dumplin” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX 6 on December 6, 2018 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 534823712, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS excluding China – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer Dolly Parton arrives at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Dolly Parton held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency),Image: 535252324, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Xavier Collin / Avalon
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Dame Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway present the Oscar for Costume Design during the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083372235, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: SI/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 20: Anna Wintour wearing custom Prada Spring 2016 arrives at the New York Premiere Of 20th Century Studios’ ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ held at the David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 20, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1093503358, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anna Wintour , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Beverly Hills, CA – Dolly Parton, who has written new songs for the movie “Dumplin” attends a photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Dolly Parton
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Hollywood, CA – Singer Dolly Parton arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Dumplin” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX 6.
Pictured: Dolly Parton
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Anna Wintour
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Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Anna Wintour
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
There is an article on Vogue.com posted on Aug. 25, about her fashion rules. It also mentions her book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. Of course Wintour didn’t like her, she didn’t follow anyone’s direction but her own. The Herb Ritts photos of her were gorgeous, btw.
https://www.vogue.com/article/dolly-parton-behind-the-seams-my-life-in-rhinestones-book
Imagine finding Dolly “tacky”, then having Lauren Sanchez host the Met Gala. I guess Dolly wasn’t rich enough since she deliberately chose never to become a billionaire.
Oooh, I think the powers that be are leaking this. They see a window to finally dethrone Anna Wintour. The public adores Dolly….Anna is a great character in Devils Wears Prada but beyond that in real life her behavior seems really difficult.