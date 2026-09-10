Prince William launches a suicide-prevention toolkit using ‘the power of sport’

In February, BBC Radio aired an interview with Prince William. The purpose of the Life Hacks interview was for William to highlight the importance of men’s mental health, especially given the stark numbers for British men’s suicide rates. In the interview, William doltishly centered himself and spoke at length about how it takes him a long time to understand his own emotions. People were furious with him and he was called tone-deaf and out of touch, not least of which because the interview dropped in the middle of the Epstein Files sh-tstorm. The Windsors have consistently refused to talk about Jeffrey Epstein’s many female victims or acknowledge their trauma, and William’s male-centered talk came at a terrible moment there.

Well, Huevo is back at it. Today, William launches a “landmark new initiative” for suicide prevention using “the power of sport.” William, the patron of the Football Association, was literally too lazy to attend the World Cup this year, but sure. Let’s check in with Harry Kane.

The Prince of Wales will today launch a landmark new initiative to raise awareness about suicide prevention through the power of sport. He has joined forces with stars including England captain Harry Kane, F1’s George Russell, footballer Alan Shearer, Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes and cycling stars Sir Jason and Dame Laura Kenny to create a new On Your Side ‘toolkit’, a practical guide enabling people to spot the warning signs better, as well as build knowledge and confidence to offer more timely support. Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 50 in the UK. And while the future king’s initiative is designed to help both sexes, it is hoped that sport will provide a new way of reaching those men who traditionally find it difficult to talk about their emotions or reach out for help. In a speech at Everton football club today, on World Suicide Prevention Day, William will say: ‘My hope is that every sporting organisation in the country will look at what is being launched today and ask a question: “What more can we do?” Because the opportunity before us is enormous. Sport has the ability to reach people who may never walk through the door of a mental healthcare service. People who may never seek support themselves and may be struggling in silence. The sporting community can change that.’ As well as the practical guide, which will be distributed to sporting organisations both grassroots and professional the length and breadth of the country, stars including Kane and Russell have recorded a special film with the prince showcasing the power of having a conversation about suicide. Today William will host an event at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, the home of Everton Football Club, attended by representatives from across the sports world and well-known figures including Dame Kelly Holmes, Gabby Logan, Campbell Hatton, Jill Scott and Dame Laura Kenny. Leaders from major sports organisations will also announce details of their commitments to the initiative. The Football Association, of which the prince is Patron, will commit to embedding the toolkit across its entire organisation, as well as its community and grassroots football network. The Premier League and British Cycling will announce their commitment to prioritising suicide prevention across their organisations, and Team GB will use the resource with all athletes and staff. In addition, over a dozen other sports organisations have signed up to become champions of the toolkit, committing to embedding practical, evidence-based suicide prevention techniques across their organisation, using the resource to strengthen their approach and help inspire wider action across all sports. The initiative is the result of a collaboration between William’s charitable arm, The Royal Foundation, the British Standards Institution and the charity Chasing the Stigma.

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… Prince Harry has been vocal for years about veteran suicide and the importance of men’s mental health. William’s response to all of that has been years of rage-briefings about Harry being “brainwashed by an army of therapists.” William also assaulted his brother in part because Harry went to therapy. But sure. A suicide prevention toolkit is a good thing, and I hope it helps people.