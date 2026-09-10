Us Weekly: Princess Kate is ‘not thinking about being ambushed by the Sussexes’

It was utterly predictable that Prince William would freak out as soon as the Sussex family arrived back in the UK. But can I admit something? I expected a bigger tantrum from the Wales camp. I thought they would be thrashing around, screaming, crying and throwing up. Maybe they have been like that and we just haven’t heard about it. Or maybe they’re actually worried about what will happen next. In any case, Us Weekly’s cover story is all about W&K and how they’re feeling these days. Some highlights from the cover story:

The reverse Sussexit: “It was a shock to William and Kate,” says a source about Harry’s return. “They’re still processing it, but their initial surprise has evolved, and they’re taking a wait-and-see approach.” Sources tell Us that Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, are residing in the Cotswolds and that Archie and Lilibet attend a private school nearby. William and Kate, both 44, are now navigating what it means to have Harry in close proximity again — for their relationship and the monarchy at large. “William will be watching his brother very closely,” says former royal butler Grant Harrold, “and trying to work out what his game plan is.”

No reunions: “No one’s booking a table for two for William and Harry,” says the source. “Everyone wants a reunion story, but it’s not something that’s in the cards.” The source says William doesn’t look at Harry’s comeback as an olive branch: “If fences do get mended, it will be a slow and private process, and on William’s terms.”

No resets: William is put off by how quickly Harry and Meghan relocated and “the assumption” that Harry’s homecoming “resets everything,” says the source. The brothers haven’t been on speaking terms in years; they last saw each other at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in August 2024. (According to the source, William and Kate were “blindsided” by Harry and Meghan’s move; they were informed via King Charles III’s private secretary on Aug. 17, the day after the monarch was told.) “I believe William is still furious [with Harry],” says Harrold. “I don’t believe he’s happy Harry is back in the U.K. at all.” Adds the source: “The relationship was already broken, [and while] the move doesn’t break it again, it does put the break in the same country.”

Harry and Meghan had planned their move for a while: “It takes a long time for children to be enrolled in new private schools,” says royal expert Robert Jobson. “Even if you’re Mick Jagger, you can’t just ring up and say, ‘Get my kid in that school tomorrow.’” The pair may have finalized the details during their July trip to meet with Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79. “That was probably when they looked at places to stay,” says royal historian Marlene Koenig. The source says Charles was unaware at the time that Harry planned to move back, and that while he’s “pleased” and “hopes for closer ties to his son,” he also “remains cautious about managing expectations.”

Christmas at Sandringham? Royal expert Amanda Matta notes that the public may even see Harry and Meghan take part in the family’s annual Christmas walk at Sandringham. “If they are considered an active part of the family, they could very well be at Christmas,” she says. (In July, after Harry and Charles’ meeting, a source told Us that the idea of spending the holiday together had been “floated as a possibility.”)

Kate does not want to be ambushed: Before Harry and Meghan’s surprising move, Kate had only recently regained her footing following her cancer battle. “Kate not only embraces the responsibility of her role, she is very protective of it,” says a second source, noting that the relationship between Kate and Meghan “has not improved.” Says the first source: “Kate is thinking about her kids and her work and not thinking about being ambushed by the Sussexes. She wants William and Harry [to reconcile], but she supports William 100 percent.”

The UK move might be a trial run: Harry and Meghan will keep their $14.6 million Montecito house, as well as a vacation home in Portugal. “I’ve heard it’s kind of a trial run,” says Matta. “They like the idea of having the best of both worlds,” says the third source, noting that the Sussexes want their kids to have “a stronger connection to the U.K. as they get older.”

What Harry needs to do: “[There can be] no negative interviews, no slagging off the royals, no controversial business deals,” says Harrold. “If Harry proves himself and William feels the situation is safer, things may start to change. But it will all depend on the decisions and choices Harry makes in the coming months.”