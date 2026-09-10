Us Weekly: Princess Kate is ‘not thinking about being ambushed by the Sussexes’

It was utterly predictable that Prince William would freak out as soon as the Sussex family arrived back in the UK. But can I admit something? I expected a bigger tantrum from the Wales camp. I thought they would be thrashing around, screaming, crying and throwing up. Maybe they have been like that and we just haven’t heard about it. Or maybe they’re actually worried about what will happen next. In any case, Us Weekly’s cover story is all about W&K and how they’re feeling these days. Some highlights from the cover story:
The reverse Sussexit: “It was a shock to William and Kate,” says a source about Harry’s return. “They’re still processing it, but their initial surprise has evolved, and they’re taking a wait-and-see approach.” Sources tell Us that Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, are residing in the Cotswolds and that Archie and Lilibet attend a private school nearby. William and Kate, both 44, are now navigating what it means to have Harry in close proximity again — for their relationship and the monarchy at large. “William will be watching his brother very closely,” says former royal butler Grant Harrold, “and trying to work out what his game plan is.”
No reunions: “No one’s booking a table for two for William and Harry,” says the source. “Everyone wants a reunion story, but it’s not something that’s in the cards.” The source says William doesn’t look at Harry’s comeback as an olive branch: “If fences do get mended, it will be a slow and private process, and on William’s terms.”
No resets: William is put off by how quickly Harry and Meghan relocated and “the assumption” that Harry’s homecoming “resets everything,” says the source. The brothers haven’t been on speaking terms in years; they last saw each other at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in August 2024. (According to the source, William and Kate were “blindsided” by Harry and Meghan’s move; they were informed via King Charles III’s private secretary on Aug. 17, the day after the monarch was told.) “I believe William is still furious [with Harry],” says Harrold. “I don’t believe he’s happy Harry is back in the U.K. at all.” Adds the source: “The relationship was already broken, [and while] the move doesn’t break it again, it does put the break in the same country.”
Harry and Meghan had planned their move for a while: “It takes a long time for children to be enrolled in new private schools,” says royal expert Robert Jobson. “Even if you’re Mick Jagger, you can’t just ring up and say, ‘Get my kid in that school tomorrow.’” The pair may have finalized the details during their July trip to meet with Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79. “That was probably when they looked at places to stay,” says royal historian Marlene Koenig. The source says Charles was unaware at the time that Harry planned to move back, and that while he’s “pleased” and “hopes for closer ties to his son,” he also “remains cautious about managing expectations.”
Christmas at Sandringham? Royal expert Amanda Matta notes that the public may even see Harry and Meghan take part in the family’s annual Christmas walk at Sandringham. “If they are considered an active part of the family, they could very well be at Christmas,” she says. (In July, after Harry and Charles’ meeting, a source told Us that the idea of spending the holiday together had been “floated as a possibility.”)
Kate does not want to be ambushed: Before Harry and Meghan’s surprising move, Kate had only recently regained her footing following her cancer battle. “Kate not only embraces the responsibility of her role, she is very protective of it,” says a second source, noting that the relationship between Kate and Meghan “has not improved.” Says the first source: “Kate is thinking about her kids and her work and not thinking about being ambushed by the Sussexes. She wants William and Harry [to reconcile], but she supports William 100 percent.”
The UK move might be a trial run: Harry and Meghan will keep their $14.6 million Montecito house, as well as a vacation home in Portugal. “I’ve heard it’s kind of a trial run,” says Matta. “They like the idea of having the best of both worlds,” says the third source, noting that the Sussexes want their kids to have “a stronger connection to the U.K. as they get older.”
What Harry needs to do: “[There can be] no negative interviews, no slagging off the royals, no controversial business deals,” says Harrold. “If Harry proves himself and William feels the situation is safer, things may start to change. But it will all depend on the decisions and choices Harry makes in the coming months.”
Do you believe that Kate has a newfound sense of Zen about the Sussexes? Do you believe that William will be “watching his brother very closely?” I believe that one, just as I believe that William thinks everything must be on his terms. William is actually right in some sense – the only way anything will happen is if William takes action, and William seems too terrified to even be in the same ten-mile vicinity as the Sussexes. Anyway, I’m actually starting to get suspicious of how Huevo and Cathy are moving right now. Think about it – William had a whole-ass breakdown when Harry had tea with their father one year ago. What’s different now?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red. Cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
Lol, they act as if Meghan will be lurking behind a hedge to jump out and yell “Boo!!”
As for Christmas, that will be interesting. Sandringham will be a minefield, if the Sussexes are even invited. Going back to Montecito for Christmas seems odd if the point of moving to the UK was to give the kids a British experience. So, Christmas at Althorp?
They need to spend Christmas with Doria.
Doria can get “flewed out” for the holidays I’m sure 🙂
They wouldn’t even speak to Meghan at the queen’s funeral, They let het hang out there all alone in front of the cameras, crying. They are done.
Ha, if Harry and Meghan are in the Cotswolds they’re not going to be running into Billy and Kathy in Windsor.
Second, “no controversial business deals”. When did Harry or Meghan have any controversial business deals”? The Oprah interview and the Netflix docuseries were legitimate.
Maybe William is concerned they take money from sheiks and sultans like him, daddy, and the Yorks do?
Those two are up to no good, of that we can all be sure. Baldemort is behind the Ugandan fiasco and trying to put Harry on his back foot over the future of Invictus, which he seems to be accomplishing. It’s hard to fight evil if you’re not evil yourself. I personally would make short work of The Bald One Who Shall Not Be Named (laughs in Maleficent.)
Muhoozi is very similar in temperament to Willy (tantrums and incandescence). He flunked out of Sandhurst and his daddy gifted him control of the army (unearned valour, probably wouldn’t make beyond lieutenant rank without his pa.), and he expects to inherit the presidency upon his dad’s death (Uganda is democratic country, not a monarchy)… I’m just saying I wouldn’t put past either of them
‘Princess Kate is not thinking”
US Weekly should have stopped there. It’s mean, but it’s true — the way Mumbles Wiglet McButtons has presented herself to the public the past few decades, we all know that she’s not the brightest bulb in the BRF.
That said, where does US Weekly find all these Derangers without expertise, other than them being bloggers about all things BRF — who have opinions but aren’t capable of checking the most basic facts? And why would they use a butler as a source who stopped working for the BRF years before Harry even met Meghan?
Amanda Matta isn’t a Deranger, she’s a royal watcher who tries to walk a middle “neutral” ground. But calling her a “royal expert” kind of gives the “royal expert” game away.
Kate just turned up at William’s engagement in Liverpool today. So it’s clear that they’re panicking about Harry and Meghan being in the UK.
I think they will have more “togetherness” phot ops now.
Keen’s left side forehead scar is really showing in that top photo.
Eurydice – great idea! Christmas at Althorp sounds amazing. Diana didn’t enjoy it with the rf so to experience it at her childhood home would be wonderful for Lili and Archie.
There is Doria to consider. Christmas at Althorp sounds a lot better than Christmas at Sandringham with the children having Christmas dinner with the servants.
Doria knows how to get on a plane.
THey are shocked shocked. Poor Poor Poor Keens acting like victims again. They could have acted civilized to Harry and Meghan. Keen on camera took a threatening step to Meghan. Is that erased from the Internet?
It seems to have been scrubbed.
I saw it for the first time a few months ago, so probably is still there
It’s on YouTube, a short titled “Kate Middleton glares at Meghan in threatening way”
https://youtube.com/shorts/zLgZ_mUKlzM?is=tjP0cKRCyBlhs7zI
I had seen footage of the walkabout but not slowed down. The commenters are a nasty lot, smh.
Great link!
Do they want people to pity them? When they caused the trouble? I think not all buy into this spin.
scooter is the one who ‘slagged off’ on the Sussexes with all those announcements about how he will take sussex titles. If he had not acted the way he did to Harry and Meghan, and been civilized, the Sussexes may have stayed on.
Sounds like US Weekly swallowed Willy’s story about him being at the funeral of uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in August 2024. They’ve even gone one further and claimed Harry and Willy actually “saw each other” at the funeral. Kitty, who recently survived Kancerous cells, being afraid of an ambush sounds like another tall tale.
Yeah, it’s been confirmed that William was not there, and only said he was after he realized Harry had gone.
Why don’t we hear more about that?
It’s so very likely Willy and Kate had meltdowns. If we’re to believe Shuter and others (big if), Willy and his BP allies (Alderton is still hanging around) were behind Charles’ memo. But this time, the meltdown could be taking the form of leaked rumors about how the Sussexes were supposedly surprised and disappointed by Charles’ memo and how Harry and Meghan are already thinking of leaving the UK. Which would be a step up from the usual “Willy is incandescent” leaks. All the “royal sources” and “insiders” briefing about how unhappy the Sussexes may just be a big “nyah, nyah, wanna leave?” from Willy.
That comment that there should be “no controversial business deals” from Harry has me chuckling. It’s not like Harry controls a Duchy consisting of a vast portfolio of real estate and investments.
That part is hilarious. No shady business deals, Harry. That’s for working royals only!
Shady deals are mine, Harold!
Controversial business deals? Not from Harry!
Which is interesting. Bc the rumor is that Harry is in fact about to start a commercial venture.
William is selling about a fifth of the property. I wonder what George will make of that when he is older.
William’s probably stashing the cash proceeds offshore (and he doesn’t pay capital gains taxes, either). If George and the others inherit that little cash stockpile, I suppose they’d be fine with it. George might have qualms and want to reinvest it in actual charities (assuming Willy’s doing some shallow, storefront window/whitewashing things with the proceeds, but nothing serious), which would be nice.
The royal family is so funny, not hilatious funny, weird funny. On one hand Harry and Meghan are not part of the royal institution. Harry and Meghan are private citizens with commercial interest but when it comes to Harry and Meghan are expected to adhere to rules soecially created for Harry and Meghan by the royal family and their courtiers.
What is deemed to be a controversial business deal? Who decides what is a controversial business deal? If you believe the deranged British media everything what Harry and Meghan do is controversial. They just do not want Harry and Meghan to do anything.
yeah that’s why she turned up today unannounced dressed up like meghan again
Meghan? She looks like a cos-play stewardess.
I suspect that @Mego was referring to the fact that Kate, of coatdress fame, was wearing a pantsuit.
Keen will have many “surprise” visits with wigs/hair down to waist
Willy and Waity acting like they are the main characters of this move and somehow the Sussex’s want to near them when they have barely been public since the move.. but the Sussex’s move looks to have lit 🔥 under their lazy asses after a fun summer holidaying. I’m sure the last thing Meghan wants is to see this Karen with a title.. Waity is the middle school mean girl who never grew up.
I don’t know about “ambushed” … but “upstaged” … yes. Meghan’s fashion sense and Harry’s charm will steal Will and Kate’s attention.
Since WHEN is Amanda Matta a royal expert? 😀 I guess we’re all royal experts now.
On another note: I do thank Celebitchy for providing some amusing distraction from my witchy relatives at this time.
Who is Amanda Matta and how did she become a royal expert?
She’s a royal watcher and commenter. She has a few podvasts/channels.
I find it gauche that Kate decided *at the last minute* to show up in support of a very serious cause. The same way she decided a few years ago to show up at the last minute when William was going to meet first responders after that awful stabbing of those little girls at a Taylor Swift dance class.
It’s giving “I have nothing better to do and I’m bored”. It’s so gross and tacky.
And Kaiser to answer your question – perhaps the reason why William had a crash out last year but hasn’t had the same public crash out this year is bc Charles knew for a long time this was happening and gave his blessing (I’m not using the word permission bc Harry ain’t that kinda man), but also bc some government figures were also aware and William knew that so he had to put his rage on ice bc he was fully being overruled.
Btw, after Charles’s stupid letter, I do not believe Richard eden’s fanatical story about an establishment plot to bring h and m back, whether as working royals or just to have them back in the country. I believe the government more likely wants the Windsor’s to shut up and stop publicly feuding bc it makes the monarchy look weak and reflects poorly on the first family of the country that everyone should be able to look up to. That is more believable now than the plot to bring them back. Sadly, Tom Sykes, despite that letter, is still taking the position that the establishment is behind their return. I just can’t see it. I am off that bandwagon.
Kate is “very protective” of her role … no sh*t, Sherlock. That mean girl all but hissed at Meghan on the funeral walkabout, she’s so “protective” of her turf.
Also, this made me roll my eyes: “If fences do get mended, it will be a slow and private process, and on William’s terms.”
When has anything been on anything other than William’s terms? That spoiled a** goes through life, clenching his fists and demanding that everything be on his terms.
Were we not told that Will is, ahem, very protective of his diary? As in NFW don’t even think about it, I can’t care which Pope/Ayatollah has died I ain’t going because Aston Villa got a match on, no I don’t do girls events, fook Wednesday afternoon in Sheffield and the sodding Commonwealth tours.
When is it booze o’clock and Jason throw away the kilt that Rod Stewart sent me!!
“They’re still processing it” what is there to process lol. It’s not like they’re goimg to run into each other at the grocery store. Many families are stuck in the same town as their estranged family.
Willy and kitty are shitting themselves with worry over what Harry and Meghan will do next . Kitty boo boo can’t stock her new wardrobe until she sees what Meghan will wear for fall and winter. That’s why the lazy keen is rewearing clothes . Willy is so obsessed with his brother he can’t walk straight. I hope Meghan and Harry take their children back to Cali for Christmas and forever so that they can have Christmas and many happy years in their pjs and be with love ones , f the Windsors
Are they thinking of ambushing the Sussexes? Because that is the move they really want to make. They are not the victims. They are definitely the predators in this cautionary tale, but so many refuse to believe it. My young daughter actually thinks Kate and William WORK.
Look at their narrowed eyes in the header picture. To me, W and K even look like predators. Wolves in sheep’s clothing.