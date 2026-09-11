Liev Schreiber has chickens on his NYC roof, but he’s terrified of them

Relationships are about compromise (so I hear). Sometimes that informs where you live, how you decorate your home, and whether you go ahead and build a rooftop garden with a hen house even though you’re deathly afraid of chickens, all to make your partner happy. Such is the case with Liev Schreiber. Liev famously bought his swanky bachelor pad 30 years ago in the NoHo area of NYC. When he and Naomi Watts got together and had their two kids, they bought another apartment in the building and made it into a triplex. Liev kept ownership of the place even when the Watts-Schreibers bought, renovated, and moved into a duplex in Tribeca. Which worked out, I guess, as Liev ended up returning to his old home after he and Naomi split in 2016. Liev has been with his now-wife, former Miss South Dakota Taylor Niesen, since 2017. When the pair had a baby three years ago, Liev once again bought an adjacent apartment to expand the space. Now they’re showing off the renovations to Architectural Digest, including the chickens who live on the roof per Taylor’s request.
Liev Schreiber doesn’t look like a man who is afraid of anything. But he has a confession to make. “I’ve always been terrified of chickens,” he says. “They look like dinosaurs.”
It’s not clear why someone who lives in a NoHo triplex would even mention his phobia of fowl—until Schreiber climbs the blackened-steel spiral staircase to the roof. There, wisteria blooms on trellises, raspberries ripen on bushes, a cold-plunge pool commands sweeping views of downtown Manhattan—and a chicken coop looms in the corner.
Liev hangs back as his wife, Taylor, tosses a handful of worms inside to Grandma, Sizzurp, Fern, Pico, and Miu Miu—a clucking brood whose eggs are packed into custom cartons stamped Hazel’s Hens, named for the couple’s toddler daughter, Hazel Bee. Visitors often leave with half a dozen.
Naturally, the chickens were Taylor’s idea. When she joined Liev in the apartment he has owned in one shape or form since 1998, she had two requests: soften its man-cave edge and create an outdoor refuge reminiscent of the corn and soy farm where she grew up in South Dakota. “We had sheep and pigs and chickens,” she recalls. “So making a green space on the roof was really important to me.”
…The Yale drama school graduate had purchased a one-bedroom apartment in the building in NoHo—in a 19th-century Neo-Grec former industrial space—after a role in Nora Ephron’s movie Mixed Nuts earned him enough money for a down payment. He appreciated its proximity to the Public Theater, where he was performing in Shakespeare plays. As his acting career flourished and he had children, Sasha and Kai, they annexed the two-floor apartment below and created the triplex.
…When Taylor came into the picture, she loved the apartment, even if it was a bit hard-edged for her taste. But once Hazel Bee arrived, it felt too small. The couple searched Manhattan and Brooklyn for a larger space, but nothing felt right, and Schreiber couldn’t imagine leaving the neighborhood he’d called home for decades. Once again, the solution was right at his doorstep: a neighbor sold them her two-bedroom apartment.
…Schreiber—whose fear of poultry started as a child, when his hippie parents moved the family to a commune in Canada—seems to be successfully conquering this particular anxiety. He does have one rule, though: “No chickens in the house.” With an occasional exception, of course, for photo shoots.
Anyone else rolling their eyes at the comment that “nothing felt right” in ALL of Manhattan and Brooklyn for a family shopping on a rich budget? (Also, those aren’t the only boroughs in NYC! She indignantly exclaims from her rented apartment in one of the other three…) And the bigger reason they stayed, anyway, is Liev’s attachment to the home he’s lived and invested in for three decades. Fun fact: I lived in dorms and off-campus apartments when he and Naomi were together and know exactly where this place is, I even lived down the street for one summer (again, just renting). In some ways it’s an unusual location for a family home; the neighborhood isn’t super residential, skews more business and small rentals for the youths. But the Public Theater is right there, and it makes sense that would matter to a theater guy like (Tony winner) Liev.
The rest of the article goes through the home floor-by-floor. Taylor said she wanted it less man-cavey, but it still reads pretty close to that if you ask me. Except, of course, for Hazel Bee’s nursery; she has a custom wooden crib with a canopy. Sadly, AD hasn’t posted a walk-through video yet, all we have is an eight-year-old one from the reno Liev did after his split from Naomi.
Lastly, some words of comfort to Liev on his poultry phobia: the reason chickens look like dinosaurs, is because they ARE dinosaurs!
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Cover Images
Have always had a crush on him even thou he can be messy (his current wife was his kids nanny and IIRC there were rumours of overlap with him and Naomi).
Anyways I always enjoy watching whatever he’s in.
Same here.
Ew. I was already side-eyeing this relationship but was telling myself to stop being judgmental… but if she’s the former nanny, I’m going to be judgmental AF. What an embarrassing cliche.
I have never heard this story that Neisen is the former nanny and this is obviously my job. I doubt this is true. All I can find to substantiate it are sketchy gossip sites I’ve never heard of, and there’s an old Page Six story from 2017 that other sites reference where Schreiber says she sometimes helps out with the kids. The original link for that isn’t available.
Nothing about her being a nanny
https://people.com/who-is-taylor-neisen-liev-schreiber-7502655
Its on his wikipedia page (thou how true it is who knows and it might be that she sometimes helped out):
“In 2017 Schreiber began a relationship with Taylor Neisen, then a nanny to Schreiber’s children, when she was 22 and Schreiber was 50. They married in July 2023 and their daughter was born in August 2023.”
I thought the age difference was glaring because yeah it is. Almost 30 years
Here’s some old-cold tea for you. I lived in LA and happen to share a resemblance to the lovely Ms. Watts.
I was out hiking with friends one quiet afternoon when who comes up the trail? Only the former Mr. W, with a young woman who was definitely not the current wife. Ol’ wandering D looked like he was going to cr*p his pants when he saw me/us. 😂
I think she was a different nanny? Anyhoo, I seem to remember it was a Wednesday or something. Not too many people around on the trails midweek… and, of course, by then TMZ was also on the case.
One of the least gross reasons a 50-something man is spending time with a 20-something woman is if she’s the nanny, so I honestly hope she was!
Thanks @digitalunicorn. The wiki section that calls her a former nanny links to two People articles about Neisen that don’t say anything about her being a nanny. I used wayback machine to check the earliest versions of those articles and it wasn’t there either. I also checked the earliest version of the article about the first time they were spotted together. If you ask Claude (I know) it says that Schreiber claimed once that she helped out with the kids. It’s very possible she was the nanny and they cleaned it up but I can’t find anything about it and didn’t hear about it at the time.
We are neighbors. Taylor’s no gold digger. Nor was she the nanny. Not going to say more but she’s a delight and once you live on that street you never want to move.
Well…that’s probably an advertisement —why is he selling?
It does feel like an advertisement – either for the designers or for the apartment itself. He’s doing a lot of movie/tv work and less theater work. It’s been 20 years since he’s done Shakespeare in the Park and he’s only done two or three limited runs on Broadway in the last 15 years, so I think he’s spending more time in LA.
His kids with Naomi are mostly grown (the older one is in college in California, the younger one is a high school junior or senior). Maybe there is simply less reason to keep a big apartment in New York, if they aren’t spending time there.
If you have a substantial New York property to sell an AD « advertorial » is the classic pre-divorce/split move, but he could just need the money.
Sounds like his wife wants to move to the country
The former nanny status just kills me. No wonder she looks like his daughter (to be kind, but she also looks like his granddaughter). I always liked him as an actor, but this nanny thing has me steaming. I hate when men do this!
When I read “spiral staircase” what I imagined is def not the image in the carousel. Is it architecturally significant? To me it just seems like a leftover from the 90s when he bought the place.
And if that’s the case I feel like the spiral staircase says a lot about Liev Schreiber’s psyche (that also confirmed my suspicions).
Also I just watched Seahawks Hard Knocks training camp and it turns out Liev does the voiceover. But I had no idea, I get what he’s doing (David Attenborough for football bit) but it’s weird to hear someone with such a distinctive voice disguise it so much.
Has Liev gotten fat, or is it just his face?
It definitely looks very lofty and man cavey. I could see her wanting something cosier and outdoorsy for their young child
She really looks like she’s his daughter in some of these pictures.
I, too, am terrified of chickens! I’m also not rolling my eyes. Some places just feel right. Some places just feel like home. Nice to be in a position to maintain that — if you can.