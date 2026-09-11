People: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘are happy to be back’ in the UK

Prince George’s first day of Eton was on Tuesday, September 8th. Reportedly, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started back at Lambrook the next day, and that’s why the Princess of Wales didn’t join her husband in Norway for King Harald’s funeral – she was dropping her two youngest off for their first day of school in the new term. Well, it’s more than likely that Tuesday or Wednesday was the first day of British school for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as well. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently applied to private schools months ago, and the British papers continue to smugly promote “British education” as far superior to anything offered in America. So it is what it is. Team Sussex handed another exclusive to People Magazine, and this is a confirmation that the kids are now in school in Britain.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have started a new chapter in Britain — in the classroom. The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet — are beginning the new school year in the U.K. after their family’s move back to Harry’s home country. The children were due to begin school in Britain in September, though details surrounding the family’s new home and their school are being kept private. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the early days of their return have centered firmly on family. Settling the children “has been, and remains, their focus. Everything else will fall into place when the time is right,” a source close to Harry and Meghan tells PEOPLE. “There is a lot to do. They have just moved halfway across the world, and it’s been really busy getting the kids settled,” the source adds. “Their focus has been on that, and will remain on that, for the time being. They are happy to be back.” Like millions of children across Britain, Archie and Lilibet are beginning a new school year this month — and they aren’t the only royal family members marking a major educational milestone. Their cousin Prince George, 13, arrived at Eton College with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The move to the prestigious boarding school marks the first time George has left home for school, while Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, remain at Lambrook School. The children’s schooling also played a role in the decision to relocate. A source close to Harry previously told PEOPLE that returning to Britain was something he had been “thinking about for a while,” while another source says the Duke wants his children “to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from.”

[From People]

It’s been about 16 days since they returned and I’m already praying that Meghan and the kids are back in Montecito by the close of business this month. But sure, the kids are enrolled in school and none of the papers have announced which school and that’s good. Will that silence hold? I don’t think the Sussexes’ new “I dare you to reveal anything” tactic will work long-term, but we’ll certainly see. “They are happy to be back.” I feel like I’ve aged ten years from the stress of merely watching this reverse Sussexit, but sure! Happy to be back!