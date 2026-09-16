Prince William is having an ‘I told you so’ moment about the Sussexes

Odd vibes are emanating from the Prince and Princess of Wales. Given their public appearances last week, I think they’re trying to present themselves as completely done with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, while also noticeably notching up their workload because of the Sussex Return. I don’t even think that Prince William and Kate should be or could be doing anything differently, you know? They’re not happy that the Sussex family is back, but they also have some kind of plan in place. That plan? Work more, schedule their events around Harry’s events to force royal reporters to “choose,” continue the embiggening and keenery. That’s all boilerplate. What makes me sick is that Team Wales continues to push this narrative that the Sussexes caused so much “stress” for Kate that it affected her health, and that’s why the 2024 saga of Kate Missington happened. It’s one of the most manipulative narratives I’ve ever seen from these two.

Prince William wasn’t very confident that brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s return to the United Kingdom wouldn’t reopen old wounds. “There was cautious optimism that perhaps they would arrive in silent dignity and not stir up drama, but William was much less optimistic than the king and was proven right because right now he’s having an ‘I told you so’ moment,” a source exclusively tells Us. “William and Kate don’t have to do anything and say anything. History has proven time and again Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave,” continues the source. “And this takes them further away from reconciliation.” “William has not spoken to Harry,” the insider adds. “William also hasn’t gotten over all the stress that Harry and Meghan caused leading up to Kate’s cancer diagnosis. She finally reached remission, only for them to come back to the U.K. and create more stress for everyone.”

[From Us Weekly]

The imagery of “Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave” is pretty ugly, which means this is definitely coming from Peggy’s camp. “She finally reached remission, only for them to come back to the U.K. and create more stress for everyone.” I don’t get it – are we saying that Harry and Meghan’s mere presence in the same country has a devastating (if not debilitating) effect on Kate’s health? But then how did the Sussexes destroy Kate’s health in 2023-24? The Sussexes’ mere existence in California was so brutal on Kate! What are we doing here?