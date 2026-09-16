Prince William is having an ‘I told you so’ moment about the Sussexes

Odd vibes are emanating from the Prince and Princess of Wales. Given their public appearances last week, I think they’re trying to present themselves as completely done with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, while also noticeably notching up their workload because of the Sussex Return. I don’t even think that Prince William and Kate should be or could be doing anything differently, you know? They’re not happy that the Sussex family is back, but they also have some kind of plan in place. That plan? Work more, schedule their events around Harry’s events to force royal reporters to “choose,” continue the embiggening and keenery. That’s all boilerplate. What makes me sick is that Team Wales continues to push this narrative that the Sussexes caused so much “stress” for Kate that it affected her health, and that’s why the 2024 saga of Kate Missington happened. It’s one of the most manipulative narratives I’ve ever seen from these two.
Prince William wasn’t very confident that brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s return to the United Kingdom wouldn’t reopen old wounds.
“There was cautious optimism that perhaps they would arrive in silent dignity and not stir up drama, but William was much less optimistic than the king and was proven right because right now he’s having an ‘I told you so’ moment,” a source exclusively tells Us.
“William and Kate don’t have to do anything and say anything. History has proven time and again Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave,” continues the source. “And this takes them further away from reconciliation.”
“William has not spoken to Harry,” the insider adds. “William also hasn’t gotten over all the stress that Harry and Meghan caused leading up to Kate’s cancer diagnosis. She finally reached remission, only for them to come back to the U.K. and create more stress for everyone.”
[From Us Weekly]
The imagery of “Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave” is pretty ugly, which means this is definitely coming from Peggy’s camp. “She finally reached remission, only for them to come back to the U.K. and create more stress for everyone.” I don’t get it – are we saying that Harry and Meghan’s mere presence in the same country has a devastating (if not debilitating) effect on Kate’s health? But then how did the Sussexes destroy Kate’s health in 2023-24? The Sussexes’ mere existence in California was so brutal on Kate! What are we doing here?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak about the stigma surrounding mental health sat on the Gary Speed memorial bench with the late footballer’s mum, Carol, and Sam who has been supported by Everton in the Community during the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation have launched “On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport”, a guide designed to aid suicide prevention across sporting environments.,Image: 1133160440, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Shirlaine Forrest/Avalon
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak about the stigma surrounding mental health sat on the Gary Speed memorial bench with the late footballer’s mum, Carol, and Sam who has been supported by Everton in the Community during the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation have launched “On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport”, a guide designed to aid suicide prevention across sporting environments.,Image: 1133160452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Shirlaine Forrest/Avalon
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation have launched “On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport”, a guide designed to aid suicide prevention across sporting environments.,Image: 1133160479, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Shirlaine Forrest/Avalon
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Gabby Logan during the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation have launched “On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport”, a guide designed to aid suicide prevention across sporting environments.,Image: 1133160542, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Shirlaine Forrest/Avalon
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales makes a speech during the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation have launched “On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport”, a guide designed to aid suicide prevention across sporting environments.,Image: 1133160846, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Shirlaine Forrest/Avalon
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10/09/2026. The Prince and Princess of Wales Attend this landmark event at the new home of Everton Football Club – Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool. His Royal Highness brought together leading figures from across sport to call on the sector to unite behind a shared goal to prevent suicide, on World Suicide Prevention Day. Developed in partnership with the UK’s national standards body – the British Standards Institution – and mental health charity Chasing the Stigma, the toolkit aims to turn good intentions into everyday action. During the event, major sports organisations including the FA, Premier League and British Cycling announced a wave of commitments around the implementation of the toolkit within their policies, practices and communities.,Image: 1133090129, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks about the stigma surrounding mental health sat on the Gary Speed memorial bench with the late footballer’s mum, Carol, and Sam who has been supported by Everton in the Community during the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation have launched “On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport”, a guide designed to aid suicide prevention across sporting environments.,Image: 1133161017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Shirlaine Forrest/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, to meet leading figures from across sport to call on the sector to unite behind a shared goal to prevent suicide, on World Suicide Prevention Day. The Prince and The Royal Foundation are launching On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport – a first-of-its-kind toolkit designed to strengthen suicide prevention across sporting environments.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Liverpool, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, to meet leading figures from across sport to call on the sector to unite behind a shared goal to prevent suicide, on World Suicide Prevention Day. The Prince and The Royal Foundation are launching On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport – a first-of-its-kind toolkit designed to strengthen suicide prevention across sporting environments.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Liverpool, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The “dig their own grave” comment is hideous. I hope it was sent immediately to RAVEC for threat assessment
That imagery is not a coincidence. And neither are a lot of the comments blaming Harry and Meghan for causing harm to not just Kate but to themselves by moving back to the uk.
The keens caused the stress. So pathetic that they try to play victims. They were OK with going on church walks with andrew
No it’s putting stain on their marriage rather than health. William looks completely checked out and I don’t think he has the energy to fight like in 2018 saga. From kp briefing it’s clear that William and kate is not united to smear sussex they used to be. That’s why they didn’t do any stunt so far by allowing the press to photograph them dropping louis without any issue. I don’t still have this eerie feeling about this whole thing.
Harry maybe be delusional but meghan is not . Meghan would have not come back without any solid guarantee. So far it’s not working royal or security. Maybe it’s something else and they will slowly leakage to the press etc.
Because it’s not working royal or security I don’t why chuck was very KEEN ON harry back to fold ? Also why he let go of that Wasp too?
He’s so jealous of Harry (in general) and so bitter about his marrying Meghan that he’ll just heap the blame for anything and everything on them. It’s irrational and I would hope that someone would try and get him into therapy.
Yeah, this is definitely coming from William. Not just the imagery, but the idea of forcing royal reporters to “choose” (and clearly assuming that newspaper coverage is apportioned based on rank and not, um, what sells). This man STILL doesn’t get it. He can have all the invisible contracts with the press he wants – if he schedules events to compete with Harry, he’s going to lose. Meghan can knock him off the front page with an Instagram reel. It’s delusional.
As to these “concerns” about Kate’s health, and how her cancer might just come back now that the Sussexes are on the same land mass, I think it’s more that William thought he was going to be able to do more events solo and get people used to not seeing Kate. They spent years setting up that she was not going to be “returning” to”work” (airquotes mine) maybe ever. Because cancer. Kate was going to hole up in Forest Lodge and show up sporadically, but William was probably looking forward to being free of her.
But then the Sussexes return and throw it all into disarray – now Kate has to be dragged out for every event, William will have to grit his teeth and give the press as many festive glances as he can stomach if he wants to compete.
William is despicable and disgusting.
Kate’s Kancer Kard being pulled out again, just because… when Mumblina herself mentioned pre-cancerous cells.
That she never was at Royal Marsden was proven by her remarks when she didn’t know about the garden created by survivors (?) and had never seen the arch at the entrance.
All the Middletonedeafs said that Kate wasn’t sick in the traditional sense, and drunk uncle domestic abuser Gary had no idea about anything while he was on DWTS.
Can we be honest and admit that Will and Kate are the drama here and have been for a long time?