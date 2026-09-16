Duchess Meghan’s cell phone number was leaked by a parents’ group chat

For weeks now, the royalists have been trying to convince everyone that “no one even cares that the Sussex family has returned to the UK.” That’s the line – that Prince Harry and Meghan will be treated normally, because no one cares about them and, obviously, if anyone has an opinion about them, it’s extremely negative. The reality is quite different – regular people are very excited about their return. Everyone in the Cotswolds has been trying to get a glimpse of them, and everyone wants to gossip about them. Thus, all of those Sussex sightings at Soho Farmhouse and all of the buzz about Harry’s public outings and whether Meghan will join him. Well, when Archie and Lili joined their school last week, Meghan was added to a parents’ WhatsApp group. Those mums were so excited about it, they screenshotted the WhatsApp thread with Meghan’s text and sent the screenshots to everyone they knew. Thus, Meghan’s cell phone number has already been leaked.

The Duchess of Sussex sparked a security alert as her personal mobile number was leaked from a school parents’ WhatsApp chat. Meghan had joined the group conversation the night before her children, Archie and Lilibet, had their first day at a UK school. One mum wrote: “Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo.” Another added: “Welcome!!” A reply from Meghan read: “Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome (heart emoji) So happy to be a part of this community xx” But a screenshot of the chat has now been shared multiple times. It emerged after Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, were removed from their new school after two days because private security guards raised concerns about the traffic. They will now join another one in the area. Meghan and husband Prince Harry had blamed traffic concerns. Heavy rush-hour traffic during the school run and a “pinch point” caused by parked cars meant the journey of their security convoy took up to an hour instead of the expected 35 minutes.

[From The Sun]

This is both horrible and funny. I get that this is yet another security breach to add to the pile, but this one is the most understandable, in my opinion. Those mums were probably THRILLED when Meghan joined the group and they wanted to show all of their friends. Of course it got out of hand. Meghan will need to change her number, of course. And now that Archie and Lili are in a new school, it’s time for a new WhatsApp parents groupchat.