Duchess Meghan’s cell phone number was leaked by a parents’ group chat

For weeks now, the royalists have been trying to convince everyone that “no one even cares that the Sussex family has returned to the UK.” That’s the line – that Prince Harry and Meghan will be treated normally, because no one cares about them and, obviously, if anyone has an opinion about them, it’s extremely negative. The reality is quite different – regular people are very excited about their return. Everyone in the Cotswolds has been trying to get a glimpse of them, and everyone wants to gossip about them. Thus, all of those Sussex sightings at Soho Farmhouse and all of the buzz about Harry’s public outings and whether Meghan will join him. Well, when Archie and Lili joined their school last week, Meghan was added to a parents’ WhatsApp group. Those mums were so excited about it, they screenshotted the WhatsApp thread with Meghan’s text and sent the screenshots to everyone they knew. Thus, Meghan’s cell phone number has already been leaked.
The Duchess of Sussex sparked a security alert as her personal mobile number was leaked from a school parents’ WhatsApp chat. Meghan had joined the group conversation the night before her children, Archie and Lilibet, had their first day at a UK school.
One mum wrote: “Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo.”
Another added: “Welcome!!”
A reply from Meghan read: “Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome (heart emoji) So happy to be a part of this community xx”
But a screenshot of the chat has now been shared multiple times.
It emerged after Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, were removed from their new school after two days because private security guards raised concerns about the traffic. They will now join another one in the area.
Meghan and husband Prince Harry had blamed traffic concerns. Heavy rush-hour traffic during the school run and a “pinch point” caused by parked cars meant the journey of their security convoy took up to an hour instead of the expected 35 minutes.
[From The Sun]
This is both horrible and funny. I get that this is yet another security breach to add to the pile, but this one is the most understandable, in my opinion. Those mums were probably THRILLED when Meghan joined the group and they wanted to show all of their friends. Of course it got out of hand. Meghan will need to change her number, of course. And now that Archie and Lili are in a new school, it’s time for a new WhatsApp parents groupchat.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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One Year to Go event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the ‘One Year to Go’ event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple’s visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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One Year to Go event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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The opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 08 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Curling in Hillcrest Recreation Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Whistler Welcome Celebration at the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Whistler Welcome Celebration during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 .
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Even I, an absolute nobody, knows what a burner phone is so I’m fairly certain Meghan used standard means to protect herself. She’s not Boris Johnson (wasn’t it Bojo who had his number leaked? Or another high-ranking Tory, I forget whom….). She’s smarter than that…
Also, Murdoch will Murdoch, right? This is the Sun reporting all the grotty details it can. Murdoch is probably still pissed he settled with Harry over the phone hacking while the DM got away with it
Why? Just why put your children through this (looking at you, Harry)? Because even if the reasons for switching schools was security motivated, those children are being moved around and uprooted has to be unsettling.
I still don’t understand the necessity of returning to, as Kaiser aptly puts it, The Trauma Blender.
Meanwhile I’m side-eyeing the person who gave this info to the Sun.
Why would you put this on Harry & Meg when someone else leaked Meg’s number? Harry has a right to his home as do h and Meghan’s children. It is their birthright and they seem happy to be back home. I appreciate how they pulled back to take a hold of their mental health, obtain financial independence and have made this decision to live in England…for now.
I agree completely! It must be hard on the kids. The move to a new continent, they don’t have a permanent home by most accounts, and taken out of their school after 2 days. No money and privelage shelters them from the anxiety of this. And no, a few seconds of happy afternoon strolls posted on instagram doesn’t prove this untrue. I really hope we one day find out that there was a good reason for this move.
Why are you blaming Harry instead of the sleazy idiot who decided to be a trash human being and sell Meghan’s phone number to a gutter trash tabloid?
Uprooted? They were at the school for 2 days! Hardly enough time to take roots and make friends. They are in a new school now where hopefully the moms will respect another mother’s privacy. Where the children indeed can be comfortable and make friends. Try to be less dramatic.
Children are “uprooted” all the time when their parents have to move, for work, for a new house, because their job demands frequent moves to other countries (what about military families?). No big drama, children are resilient. They usually thrive from being exposed to different experiences, more than children who never leave their hometown.
This is less a ‘leak’ and more an instance of ‘sharing’. All I can say is six years in Montecito yielded none of what they’ve experienced after only a month in England.
Ummm, didn’t one of the mom’s sell the screenshot and Meghan’s number to Matt Wilkinson of the Sun, that creepy stalker reporter from the Invictus games a few years back. So yeah, I’m not finding that part understandable. The moms may have been excited but uh that part is just gross.
It sounds gross and malicious, unfortunately.
absolutely disgusting and it’s a very poor reflection on the school. these are people who are (seemingly) in a high financial/social class yet this is how they’re behaving. the lack of discretion is a very poor look. the school should be very concerned that other parents have violated a high profile parent’s privacy like this.
It’s an incredibly bad look. This school likely recruits students by repping thier discretion and their community. And this incident just blew that rep up.
🇬🇧 press is a reflection of 🇬🇧 as a society! No wonder tabloid garbage press thrives in that country!
Not all of us. What is worse is when a respectable paper like the Indy is joining the garbage press. I used to spend money on it.
Try the Byline Times instead.
I would also hope that she was smart enough to not use her „real“ number for a WhatsApp group with people she does not know. But this school saga. I just really hope it is something completely different. If the problem is really that the house is too far from the school and that sometimes due to traffic their „convoy“ cannot stay together, that would make their security team look incredibly clueless. Asking one neighbor about estimated traffic time outside summer holidays would have been enough. Or a parent at the school. Or anyone working at the school? And what does Harry expect, that he will get a motorcade to stop traffic? No even if Ravec reinstates security this will not be on the table. If I understand correctly it strained the capacity of their security team that they spend 4x1hour on school drop off and pick-up instead of 4×35 minutes. I imagine this means that during school runs Harry or Meghan cannot be escorted elsewhere. But could this not have been solved with one or two extra security people? Instead of switching a school that they had chosen with a lot of care and where apparently the children felt welcome? As I say, I hope the reason is different from what is communicated. Otherwise it really does look a bit like very rash, unreflected decision making
I’m trying to be charitable, but this is a bad look for those moms and the school. nothing like this ever happened here. whoever sold these screenshot and leaked meghan’s number should be ashamed. I do not understand why people just can’t be normal about meghan, my god.
Six years in usa , nothing like this happened. Also in usa many billionaire, millionaire heck even president xi daughter is studying they have no problem secret service is kind of helping them . This is a mess and whatever Prince william is doing , he should know that he has two spare and karma is a bitch. What goes around comes around.
I’m sure that both Meghan and Harry would have a separate phone number and email address exclusively for kids school things. I’m sure this is not a situation where the phone number she gives out to her friends and her family and her business associates has been leaked. That said, it is entirely predictable that nothing was ever leaked in California and yet here we are a few weeks in and already the number she gives out is leaked. It is certainly proving their point, And I’m starting to wonder if this is the point of this whole sad, exercise…
This isn’t funny or harmless. If the phone number was sold (and even shared without explicit consent) it is a breach of GDPR.
I hope this gets reported to the ICO.
All for the British politeness and sophistication, put up by those in whatever circumstances; poor, average or rich.
Meghan lived in her rich community for six years – she most likely has joined the mums’ school WhatsApp group there – but nobody has leaked her conversations or phonenumber. This shows you the (tabloid-invested) mentality, curtesy and civilisation between the two countries.
The by the tabloids, right-wing media, morning TV-shows/royal “news” influenced Brits/royalists who hating M(&H) and their children, and those acting like this (in comment sections of vile stories, think that they are defending their ‘culture’ and the royal family with this behaviour. However, what they keep proving to the world is that the studies are right that the Brits are really the most miserable people of any country in the western world.
The press’ portrayal of this story is sinister and over the top for someone who’s been deemed a “private citizen”. I just hope Harry realises that his dream of living peacefully in the UK countryside is never going to become a reality.