Prince Harry & Meghan removed their children from their British school after 2 days

For years now, Prince Harry’s security fight has been centered on himself, at least as far as RAVEC, the Met Police and Buckingham Palace were concerned. While Harry repeatedly said in interviews that the UK security situation was so bad, he would never bring his wife and children back, no one ever made a move to have RAVEC look specifically at security risks facing the Duchess of Sussex or her children. It was always centered on Harry, Harry’s non-existent security, Harry’s paused risk assessment, Harry’s volte-face on bringing his wife and kids back to the UK. Well, nearly three weeks after the Sussexes returned to Britain, RAVEC is finally doing a risk assessment for Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex has been granted her first government-backed security review since quitting royal duties, The Telegraph can reveal. Both the Sussexes will receive an official risk assessment imminently, following their relocation to the UK. The couple have been asked by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) to provide full details of their new daily routines. The committee chairman wrote to the Duke of Sussex last week confirming that in light of their changed circumstances, it had commissioned a new risk assessment for him and a separate one for his wife. Ravec, which is part of the Home Office, has asked the couple to provide as much detail as possible about their routines to evaluate any changes to the level of threat they face. It is understood to have explained the need to establish a “pattern of life”, based upon the minutiae of the family’s new life in Britain. This will include daily journeys such as the school run, the specific addresses involved, timings and various routes taken, as well as other regular movements made by all members of the family and any other evidence they consider relevant. The committee is expected to meet again to discuss the findings of the review when it has been completed. The assessment will be the Duchess’s first since she was granted police protection as a working member of the Royal family after marrying the Duke in 2018.

[From The Telegraph]

“The assessment will be the Duchess’s first since she was granted police protection…after marrying the Duke in 2018.” *sad clown noise* It looks like RAVEC has never really been concerned with actually monitoring threats against high-profile individuals, or keeping abreast of a years-long targeting of Meghan specifically by violent right-wing racists in Britain. Anyway, the other significant part of this Telegraph exclusive was this: “This will include daily journeys such as the school run, the specific addresses involved, timings and various routes taken…” The moment Meghan told RAVEC about Archie and Lili’s school, she was encouraged to remove her children from that particular school.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have switched schools just two days into the new term. The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet — began classes in the U.K. last week shortly after their family’s move back to Harry’s home country. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved their kids to a different school amid security concerns. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells PEOPLE, “The decision for the children to move schools was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.” “The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family,” the spokesperson adds. “This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.” Hello! magazine reported that the security concerns stem from heavy traffic in the area and the distance between the school and their home, rather than the school itself. The outlet said that concerns were elevated after an incident “made it difficult for their vehicles to stay in convoy.” Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bodyguards checked the school over the summer, the school run was not able to be assessed until classes were back in session, Hello! adds. A friend told the outlet, “It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents. It was perfect for them in every way, and the children really enjoyed their time there. They really wanted to make it work, but they had to make a difficult decision based on the fact that the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure.”

[From People]

Not even one month back in the UK and it’s like this. God, I wish Meghan and the kids had just stayed in Montecito where it’s safe and there aren’t security issues during the school run. Just awful. It was probably the kind of hectic situation where even if Meghan had “royal protection,” it wouldn’t have made much difference for the traffic around the school as well.