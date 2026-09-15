The Sussexes’ Montecito neighbors are really worried about their left-behind koi

For six years, British reporters have been scamming their newspapers and getting all-expenses-paid trips to Montecito, all so those reporters can wander around, asking random people about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The tabloids have paid their reporters to fly all that way just to visit Godmothers bookstore and talk to that bitter old man who left “gifts” for the Sussexes outside their gate. Now that Harry and Meghan have moved back to Britain, surely those tabloid reporters aren’t still scamming their editors for free trips to California, right? Wrong. The Sun has an exclusive report about how the Montecito community is shocked by the Sussexes’ move. Apparently, the neighbors are really worried about the Sussexes’ koi. Now I’m worried too!
Harry and Meghan were in such a hurry to flee their Montecito mansion that they didn’t even tell their children’s school and left koi carp behind, neighbours have revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit their £11million home for the Cotswolds last month, packed up and “disappeared overnight” from the sun-drenched billionaire enclave. We travelled to the Californian suburb two hours north of Los Angeles and found an array of residents including some A-list names who were eager to gossip about the couple’s sudden departure.
At her £8million Provencal-style home, interior designer Penny Bianchi revealed that even the teachers at seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet’s school were kept in the dark. Penny, 79, whose home directly borders Oprah Winfrey’s sprawling estate, said the couple didn’t appear to have told anyone about their departure — including the exclusive £20,000-a-year school which their children attended.
She told The Sun: “My grandchildren go to the same school and my son is an alumnus so I get all my gossip from there. I know Archie goes to the school and that they didn’t even know they were leaving until everyone else found out. They’ve been told, ‘Don’t hold a place for him as he’s not coming back any time soon’. They were waiting a while for Archie to get into the school in England. He wasn’t accepted for ages, but the moment he was, they practically left the next day. They just disappeared overnight.”
We now know that Archie is enrolled at a traditional British prep school in the Cotswolds and Lilibet at pre-prep in the same school. Penny added that she thought the family will not be missed in California. She said: “The school hated their bodyguards. They would drop the children off with them. To be honest, nobody really liked them here very much. They aren’t popular.”
Sources close to the Sussexes insisted that they had not informed the school for security reasons and added that many celeb families with children at the school used bodyguards on the school run.
Meanwhile, former Beach Boys member Bruce Johnston, who we bumped into in the community’s local cafe, said Harry had been a “jerk”. Bruce, 84, who also lives a stone’s throw from the Sussexes’ former home, said he too was surprised that the couple had upped and left the Santa Barbara County neighbourhood. Bruce said: “I’m sure that Harry has gone back to tell his brother he’s sorry for being a jerk. His father is not well and William is going to be King, so he needs to make amends. But no one really knows why they left — apart from Oprah. They were at her home all the time — I live opposite Oprah too.”
Harry and Meghan’s rapid departure — weeks after a summer holiday in Britain which their spokesman described as “wonderful” — has left several lingering questions for Montecitans. One of them is what will happen to the koi carp which have been left in the garden pond at their nine-bedroom, 16- bathroom house. Residents were quick to tell us how worried they are for the fish, which “need to be looked after 24/7.”
One woman who runs a company providing koi “maintenance” for wealthy Montecitans, and was once employed by the Sussexes, said: “There are lots of regulations when it comes to these fish. If the pump which filters the water and keeps them alive goes out, then within 12 hours they will die. They need the clearest water to survive and they need to be fed once a day. When the pump goes out, that’s when we get called to come round but if there’s only the gardener checking once a day they could miss it. It’s also very expensive for them. It will cost £8,000 a month for the gardener alone and then £5,000 a month for a maintenance crew like us, and that house will have taxes in excess of £125,000 a year.”
She suggested that Harry and Meghan should rent out their house, otherwise “bad things will happen”, adding: “Everyone knows it’s vacant. The gardeners in the area all talk and they won’t hesitate in time on a Friday night to jump over the fence with a bottle of tequila and use it to party.”
As for why the woman — who asked not to be named — ceased to work for the Sussexes, she scoffed: “We dropped them as clients. Let’s just say we didn’t align. You don’t air your dirty laundry in the open and go against your family.”
There are murmurings in Montecito that the couple will soon put their home on the market, six years after they bought it from a Russian businessman for £11million. A staff member at estate agent Village Properties, which previously sold the house, said it is getting multiple calls a day from billionaires desperate to buy it, either to live in or to knock it down to expand their own property. Some have even pondered turning it into a golf course. New employee Kim, who refused to give his last name, said: “There are a lot of whispers that the house will be going on the market. People are calling us daily asking about it. I can’t see why they wouldn’t sell it.”
“You don’t air your dirty laundry in the open and go against your family.” Jesus. British-tabloid-pilled busybodies. That being said, I am legitimately worried about the koi AND the chickens. If the Sussexes ended up selling their Montecito home, it really will be over, I think. I mean, it would completely uproot what I thought of both of them and their priorities. Their UK move continues to make zero sense.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, As Ever’s Instagram.
Anyone who thinks that Meghan’s mum isn’t staying there and taking care of everything with professional staff and security….I mean, come on, it’s obvious. Hasn’t any of them ever watched Succession?
And I’m sure Meghan, Harry and the kids will show up when it suits them for either professional or personal (like holidays) reasons. But those British journalists have to be given their junkets and randoms in Montecito, famous or not, have to get their chance to spread their bile to anyone who will listen…
I do love all of the concern trolling for KOI (I have my own, no shade on koi in general) and none for Meghan, Harry or their children!
Yes people really do believe anything. But fake drama sells whatever side you’re on. They obviously have staff. Who is dumb enough to believe otherwise.
Doria has a business and work in LA. I don’t think she can stay full time in Montecito.
After all, the Sussexes have a few permanent staff members. That vast, well-kept park and garden requires constant care, just like the animals and the house itself. I’m sure there’s security there too, since there’s no shortage of people wanting to break in. So rest assured—a well-maintained, cared-for home is always waiting for them, ready and waiting. 🙂
I doubt her mother is staying there. She has a home and life in LA.
I dont think Doria stays there full time, but i would be surprised if she doesnt have a few weekends planned just to check in.
but they obviously have staff staying there full time – even if just a few people – to manage the maintenance of the house, look after the chickens and koi, etc. I’m sure they have a full landscaping team that comes a few times a week, etc. I’m not worried about the koi, lol.
i’m not even worried about them selling it. If they sell it, i will assume its because they feel happy and safe in England.
The casual racism about the grounds crew really is the cherry on top of this particular sundae of gratuitous nastiness.
Amazing how many Montecito busybodies are royalists, isn’t it.
Funny that. I suppose if someone says something nice they just don’t run the quote. They have no shame. And we know they write a lot of fiction.
Yeah like losing sleep over other people’s kois and chickens while feasting on fish and fowl or pretend meat.
I suspect these people lose sleep over their stock portfolios and investments.
Two old hags, that is.
Why would the school teachers need to be told in advance about the Sussex departure? And whether they keep their home or sell it, nobody just abandons a multi-million dollar property. I’ll bet Doria is staying there.
But I do love this insider picture of exclusive Montecito – tabloid junkies, spiteful neighbors, gossiping grandmas and gardeners crashing people’s homes to have tequila parties while the owners are away
I don’t believe for a second that the children’s schools were unaware that the children would be away for some time, starting with this school term. Just because news didn’t get back to the gossipers in the wider community (and there are VERY few of those – and well outside of the Sussexes’ friend circles) doesn’t mean that no-one knew. 😀
Scamming their employers indeed. Imagine going to all this trouble to fly all that way to make up basic information about an irrelevant couple and their children, when there is a gold mine, a taxpayer-funded pile of skeletons surrounding the leftover royals right outside their offices!
And they interviewed a 79 year-old racist and an 84 year-old racist who didn’t know the couple but willingly swallowed the tabloid lies based on their preconceived ideas. That Penny woman is also a liar, because she first claimed that her SON attends the school, before it was revealed online that he was an adult.
Edited: it was the Penny woman’s grandson, who she claims attends the school, who was revealed to be a grown-up, so she was outed as a blatant liar on social media.
Gardners drinking tequila – racists much? Gardners: ‘That multi-million-dollar estate has people out of town; let’s break & enter (a felony) to party there instead of our own homes.’ This whole story is hate fiction.
I would only disagree that it wasn’t coded at all. They straight up said what they mean.
Why in the hell would people be worried about fish that aren’t even theirs? People are ridiculous if they have someone doing their landscaping and feeding the chickens daily I am absolutely positive they have someone feeding the damn koi. I’m sure whoever is managing the property in their absence is responsible enough no one needs to worry about the fish or chickens starving 🙄
Knowing how much Meghan likes to low-key troll her detractors, I’m hoping she slaps a live-feed koi cam pointed at the water and runs it 24/7! I’D WATCH THAT
Just a heads up: it’s not uncommon for wealthy families with multiple homes have property care takers to manage properties in the owner’s absence. I had a few college homies and friends do this. Signed Californian plebeian.
This! As every single person in Montecito well knows. None of the neighbors have five other houses?
I’ve been reading this site for years but only for Kaiser’s summaries and I never actually read the British source material that she imbeds. Well today I read this one and my brain hurts. I literally feel stupider than I was 5 mins ago. I can’t believe people ‘write’ this nonsense and others actually read it daily and believe it!
😆 I read Kaiser’s summaries and the comments for nuance. Imagine having to write this nonsense for your paycheque
Yeah, you should be careful. 😁
Same, I feel like I need a brain rinse after reading that excerpt out of The Sun. Why on earth did I do that to myself 😭
Revenge on the Beach Boys, Bruce Johnson, I went to a concert in Brighton (England) many years ago, they sang flat. Now I can laugh, He called Harry a jerk.
Why is anyone worried about fish? We already know the chickens are being looked after by a member of staff. It is not difficult to hire a groundskeeper to care for the fish and the garden. Did people think Harry and Meghan were doing all the gardening of that huge estate by themselves in the first place?
Schools don’t disclose personal information about students to members of the public so that Penny woman is just spouting tabloid nonsense. Apparently her grandkids are way past elementary school age (and posts about them on her instagram).
People need to stop overreacting to Sussex news. It will be fine, if they are unhappy they will move back to Montecito!
It makes plenty of sense that Harry wants to give his kids a taste of British life. Remember they are too grown adults and don’t need are approval or permission to live their lives!
Yes, that’s it Julia. I made a mistake in an earlier comment. It was her GRANDSON who was revealed to be a grown-up and therefore too old for that school, so she was unveiled to be a total liar – by her own posts! 😀 A real journalist who practices journalism instead of mining for clickbait would have found this out in no time at all.
British media fan fiction, good grief.
Who knew there were so many royalists in Montecito?
No one is really that concerned over the fish or chickens, because they all already know that H/M did not just abandon them or the house. It is just another way to to trash them or control them by implying they shouldn’t have moved back to the UK.
I’m read the article and it sounds no less petty than any others.
I cannot imagine fish and chickens being left to themselves.
And we don’t ask these questions when William and Kate swan around from
Place to place or anyone else for that matter
I don’t get why you are.
The “unnamed source” who pish poshed over “airing dirty laundry” can’t be American. We practically invented the tell all. It’s like a formula now, though this exact formula doesn’t apply to Harry. I messed up. I apologized through People Magazine. I went to therapy/rehab. I wrote a book about how I messed up and how enlightened and healed I am now. Rinse, repeat.
We love memoirs and tell alls. Jeanette McCurdy, Betty White, heck my dad (not a big reader) dashed out to get the memoir written by Jill Kelly about their family and autism (Jim Kelly’s wife. Go Bills). Classics like Maya Angelou, even Anne Frank!
We don’t gasp and clutch pearls at that.
LOL The koi pond cleaning lady dropped her clients, because she has her knickers in a twist on behalf of the British royal family. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
This will never not be hilarious.
My, how the Bitter Bettys have crawled out of the woodwork.
That was my favorite part too. The koi pond service drops clients on the basis of tabloid coverage? LOL!
Wow the statement about gardeners trespassing to have tequila is a special sort of British coded racism init
So gross
I caught that, too. I suppose in British tabloid writers’ minds the gardeners (who are ofc illegals /s) all wear sombreros, handlebar mustaches and take long “siestas” because lazy Mexicans, right? What’s next, a DM article about Meghan and Harry’s Speedy Gonzalez gardeners? So gross indeed
I just commented the same thing!
Tequila indeed! Yeah, no. Los jardineros are generally a beer crowd.
Also, I’m shocked they bothered to accuse them of partying in the yard. Usually, the wealthy-racist fantasy is that migrants are sleeping in the yard. Preferably poolside on the loungers.
Because apparently, in this imaginary world, people manage to cross an international border, evade capture, make it all the way into the U.S., and then immediately think: “Perfect. I’ll take a nap on this rich person’s chaise lounge. No one will ever find me here.”
Racist logic really is something.
What I got from that article is that the Sussexes were invited frequently to Oprah’s house … so much for them not being welcome in elite circles.
Thanks for that confirmation, Sun reporter!
I think Beach Boy guy is super jealous that though he lives across the street from her, he doesn’t get an invite.
“If the Sussexes ended up selling their Montecito home, it really will be over, I think. I mean, it would completely uproot what I thought of both of them and their priorities.” Kaiser, I understand and share your concern, but we still don’t know WHY they moved. Maybe we never will. But if the reason makes sense to them, and they actually survive, we can’t condemn their judgement. I’d personally be bored AF in California, the places I’ve visited there have been almost too perfect. Maybe those two thrive on challenges. I’d lol about that but it seems that they’ve put their children in danger.
Yes, California is so boring. LMAO. You clearly have not seen the entire state.
“Some A-list names” … and it’s a 79-year old woman nobody’s heard of, an 84-year-old man who played with an A-list band 60 years ago but is not A-list himself, and a fish pond maintenance worker.
Oh, but Bruce lives opposite from Oprah – that makes him sorta, kinda, A-list adjacent. Really, it’s hilarious.
What an unhinged article. A woman who apparently claims she dropped them as clients?
A woman who just let it be know her son at the school the kids went to gossiped about them?
And an old man that decided to say Harry was a jerk?
Unless they are made up, that koi maintenance woman won’t be getting many call backs from old or recommendations for new clients, and that new employee Kim will be looking for another job in the very near future.
As someone who has relocated something north of two dozen times, “overnight” is how it works. You are in one place one day, the new place on the next. It’s not like there’s a slow-mo portal for the trip.
Wait, so you’re telling me the woman who provides koi maintenance for the Montecito community gave exact quotes using the British pound?? That is the weirdest part of the whole article
So that lady dropped them as customers because she thinks they publicly aired family dirty laundry?
That is such bs!! lol obviously paid to say blatant lies. Since when do we drop customer vs develop our business over the thought that they might have spoken against their families?