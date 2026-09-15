Shailene Woodley wore mismatched Balenciaga to the 2026 Emmys: worst dressed?

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So many of us have been rooting for Shailene Woodley since her ex, Aaron Rodgers, claimed she told him “before we get married, I gotta go f-k this guy.” (Here are links to the top theories about the guy.) I was never a Shailene Woodley fan from her movies, but I saw her in Paradise and she killed it in that show. She didn’t have Sterling K. Brown to play off of the whole time, either. There’s something real and vulnerable about her, and I see why she’s a star. She reminds me a little of Kristen Stewart in that she’s captivating. Shailene won a well-deserved Emmy in the earlier, non-televised Creative Arts Emmys, for Guest Actress in a Drama.

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Shailene was clearly the worst dressed last night. Everyone was clowning on her goofy Balenciaga look, a loose deep v-neck cornflower vest paired with gold sequin palazzo pants and a giant 2010s-era looking necklace. She paired it with deep red gloves. This was just awful. Her stylist is Karla Welch, who also styles Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde and Gal Gadot. That tracks. Shailene presented with Peter Krause, who inexplicably does not have an Emmy. Why is that?! He elevates every show he’s in.

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Shailene said screw it and just threw on a band tee for the after party, which was smart. She looks so much more comfortable here.

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Update: Shailene wore this super short Brandon Maxwell mini to the Creative Arts Emmys. She has legs for days. With 3 to 6 more inches this dress would have been great for the main ceremony. I don’t mean to sound like a puritan but I can’t help it.

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Sarah Snook got the much better Balenciaga gown, although that bar is extremely low. She was in a phenomenal off the shoulder white gown. Her styling is perfection! If you haven’t seen All Her Fault yet it’s worth subscribing to Peacock for it.

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Look at that train!

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I’m including Kristen Bell because she wore a flouncy Alberta Ferreti which is much more Shailene’s style. This is a pretty gown that does not really suit Kristen but would look great on Shailene. She looks like an android, right? I would like to see this without the side cape.

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Quinta Brunson was another questionably dressed attendee in this distressed Christian Cowan gown. I love her hair and makeup and she’s almost pulling this off for that alone. This dress makes her boobs looks smooshed. It would be pretty as a classic non-ripped gown.

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