Shailene Woodley wore mismatched Balenciaga to the 2026 Emmys: worst dressed?

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So many of us have been rooting for Shailene Woodley since her ex, Aaron Rodgers, claimed she told himbefore we get married, I gotta go f-k this guy.” (Here are links to the top theories about the guy.) I was never a Shailene Woodley fan from her movies, but I saw her in Paradise and she killed it in that show. She didn’t have Sterling K. Brown to play off of the whole time, either. There’s something real and vulnerable about her, and I see why she’s a star. She reminds me a little of Kristen Stewart in that she’s captivating. Shailene won a well-deserved Emmy in the earlier, non-televised Creative Arts Emmys, for Guest Actress in a Drama.

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Shailene was clearly the worst dressed last night. Everyone was clowning on her goofy Balenciaga look, a loose deep v-neck cornflower vest paired with gold sequin palazzo pants and a giant 2010s-era looking necklace. She paired it with deep red gloves. This was just awful. Her stylist is Karla Welch, who also styles Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde and Gal Gadot. That tracks. Shailene presented with Peter Krause, who inexplicably does not have an Emmy. Why is that?! He elevates every show he’s in.

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Shailene said screw it and just threw on a band tee for the after party, which was smart. She looks so much more comfortable here.
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Update: Shailene wore this super short Brandon Maxwell mini to the Creative Arts Emmys. She has legs for days. With 3 to 6 more inches this dress would have been great for the main ceremony. I don’t mean to sound like a puritan but I can’t help it.
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Sarah Snook got the much better Balenciaga gown, although that bar is extremely low. She was in a phenomenal off the shoulder white gown. Her styling is perfection! If you haven’t seen All Her Fault yet it’s worth subscribing to Peacock for it.

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Look at that train!
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I’m including Kristen Bell because she wore a flouncy Alberta Ferreti which is much more Shailene’s style. This is a pretty gown that does not really suit Kristen but would look great on Shailene. She looks like an android, right? I would like to see this without the side cape.

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Quinta Brunson was another questionably dressed attendee in this distressed Christian Cowan gown. I love her hair and makeup and she’s almost pulling this off for that alone. This dress makes her boobs looks smooshed. It would be pretty as a classic non-ripped gown.

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Photos credit: Getty

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25 Responses to “Shailene Woodley wore mismatched Balenciaga to the 2026 Emmys: worst dressed?”

  1. Mei says:
    September 15, 2026 at 6:20 am

    Sarah Snook’s dress is lovely, but looks like it’s sitting like 2 inches too low and she looks like she’s trying to stop it falling down further. Odd if that was the intention.

    I seriously can’t with Shailene’s outfit, I really don’t understand any of it. Can anyone who knows what items of clothing are called call themselves a stylist??

    Reply
  2. Mumster says:
    September 15, 2026 at 6:23 am

    Who told Shailene that was a good look? And with that hair? Just…wow. And I was worried for that little string at Quinta’s bust line.

    Reply
  3. Alicky says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:07 am

    The only explanation for Shailene’s outfit is that she lost a bet, big time.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:12 am

    All right people, dont come at me but….I kind of love Shailene’s pants. I think slightly less oversized and they would have been amazing. but I’m in a big loose comfy pant phase right now hahahaha. the top and gloves though…just no. But look how much better the pants look with the tshirt!

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:32 am

      I’m into the pants, too! If that top was black and hugged her body a bit more, and if she lost the necklace, I think it could’ve been a pretty chic look (and probably quite comfortable for a long night of sitting, while most of the other women were suffering in their Spanx).

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:53 am

      The pants are fine IMO. Everything else is the problem.

      Reply
    • FYI says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:56 am

      I also don’t see (much of) a problem with her outfit. I think it’s interesting! The pants are too big, and the hair is not my preference, but otherwise it’s kinda cool. I don’t think the colors clash at all; they’re funky. I like unique looks, rather than ~another~ flouncy dress.

      Kristen Bell’s dress is waaaaay worse. (Hair also very questionable.) Just a mess.

      Reply
  5. Charizard says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:30 am

    Having seen Shailene’s look for her Emmy win during the week I was so disappointed: she looked phenomenal in that white dress, so strong and natural and lovely.

    Reply
  6. DianeS says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:30 am

    Shailene, hands down, WORST DRESSED. Coming in second is Kristen Bell.

    Reply
  7. Ariel says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:38 am

    Kristin bell looks like she is really unhappy and hiding it poorly.

    Ms Brunson should have won the Emmy.

    How did ms Woodley pick such a cute dress for the creative arts Emmys where she won, and then do whatever the heck this was?
    Did she feel bad for that loser Rodger’s since everyone has been dunking on him and think / aw poor loser, I’ll give him a win, he can be happy I looked like crap.
    Maybe that will keep him from harassing me stalking me or mentioning me.

    Note: there is no indication of stalking /harassing, but once a man shows his crazy, we must be on guard every time.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      September 15, 2026 at 10:12 am

      I totally agree that Quinta should have won. The Emmys’ “Comedy” category is so effed up, packed with shows that aren’t really comedies.

      Reply
  8. Normades says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:24 am

    Sarah’s is lovely if not a bit boring. Kristin and Quinta’s are just bad. Poorly executed and not fitting them physically or personality wise. They both look so uncomfortable. And Shailene’s is just WTF?? Girl you were coming off so much good will, I hope you didn’t pay someone to dress you like that.

    Reply
  9. MaisiesMom says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:38 am

    Yeah, Shailene’s outfit is really bad. The pants are fine but that necklace is awful and the top barely covers her. Yikes.

    Reply
  10. Kirsten says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:50 am

    I honestly love Shailene’s look and I think it’s way better to take a risk with something creative than to be in another one of these nightgown slip dresses (WHY are we doing these again?). Her styling is a little off for the look (her hair should’ve been down with like, disco curls), but I’m glad she went for it.

    Reply
    • FYI says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:57 am

      Totally agree, esp with the nightgown dresses, which are a big YAWN (and never flattering).

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 15, 2026 at 10:35 am

      There’s a world in which that Shailene outfit could have worked. It needed better styling. The necklace and hair with that look bothers me more than the actual outfit itself.

      Reply
  11. ChillinginDC says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:54 am

    This was a terrible outfit.

    Reply
  12. Thinking says:
    September 15, 2026 at 9:46 am

    I don’t think her pants are a problem but her top is annoying to look at.

    Reply
  13. Beverley says:
    September 15, 2026 at 9:48 am

    Shailene’s look is hideous.

    Reply
  14. Lucy says:
    September 15, 2026 at 9:49 am

    I have my screens set to change the screen to red after a certain time, so I saw Shailene’s Emmy look last night, in red and black light. It looked awful like that, I was truly not prepared for how bad it looked in full color. What a jump scare.

    Reply

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