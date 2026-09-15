Duchess Meghan posted a tribute to Prince Harry for his 42nd birthday

Today is Prince Harry’s 42nd birthday. It’s the first time he’s celebrating his birthday on British soil in several years, right? I’m pretty sure he was last in the UK on his birthday in 2022, right after QEII died. To celebrate her man’s birthday, the Duchess of Sussex posted this lovely Instagram full of never-before-seen photos. Harry and Meghan kissing, Harry kissing Lili, Harry standing on a deck with Lili, Harry wearing a fun hat with Lili, Harry painting with Archie, Pula trailing behind her dad and her siblings. Meghan’s caption: “He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love ❤️.”

Not to get “deranged” about it, but it’s driving me crazy that I can’t identify some of the geography in these photos. Clearly, Meghan is using photos from weeks or months ago, and some of these pics were definitely not taken in Montecito or England. Or Portugal?? Some of these pics look like the American East Coast – like, North Carolina? Or New England. I watch Maine Cabin Masters so I’m very Maine-pilled, and I swear this looks like Maine.

Anyway, Meghan loves nothing more than changing the subject when things are at DEFCON 3 in the tabloids. While I’m concerned and many others are concerned about this family’s safety, it’s clear that Meghan and Harry are still obsessed with each other and obsessed with protecting their precious family unit.