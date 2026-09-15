Duchess Meghan posted a tribute to Prince Harry for his 42nd birthday

Today is Prince Harry’s 42nd birthday. It’s the first time he’s celebrating his birthday on British soil in several years, right? I’m pretty sure he was last in the UK on his birthday in 2022, right after QEII died. To celebrate her man’s birthday, the Duchess of Sussex posted this lovely Instagram full of never-before-seen photos. Harry and Meghan kissing, Harry kissing Lili, Harry standing on a deck with Lili, Harry wearing a fun hat with Lili, Harry painting with Archie, Pula trailing behind her dad and her siblings. Meghan’s caption: “He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love ❤️.”
Not to get “deranged” about it, but it’s driving me crazy that I can’t identify some of the geography in these photos. Clearly, Meghan is using photos from weeks or months ago, and some of these pics were definitely not taken in Montecito or England. Or Portugal?? Some of these pics look like the American East Coast – like, North Carolina? Or New England. I watch Maine Cabin Masters so I’m very Maine-pilled, and I swear this looks like Maine.
Anyway, Meghan loves nothing more than changing the subject when things are at DEFCON 3 in the tabloids. While I’m concerned and many others are concerned about this family’s safety, it’s clear that Meghan and Harry are still obsessed with each other and obsessed with protecting their precious family unit.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
This is super sweet and i like that version of the song. May have to look for that band. I’m so behind on music you guys. I just heard that Texas song for the first time like two weeks ago (why is it still #1?? its nice enough but bland and boring.)
Anyway, lol. My early morning music musings aside – I also thought East Coast for those pictures. At first I thought PNW, but the trees and landscape would be different. I think we all anticipated her posting something for his birthday, but I still love how the reporters and derangers are going to crash out about it lol.
It’s the Noah Reid version from season 4 of Schitt’s Creek. He created that arrangement for episode 6.
My first thought was also PNW. Conifers on the hills and deciduous along the rivers is the standard in my area.
I’m betting the grapevines are in California. I wonder if they have a vineyard on their property in Montecito.
Aww i didn’t realise Lilibet was wearing cowboy boots in the pic with Harry carrying her bike so cute. they look like a very close unit. Happy Birthday Harry
Beautiful family and wonderful photos.. I hope Harry has a great birthday.. I hope people continue not being able to place the locations in the photos, we truly do not need to know and I feel like that is something that comprises the families safety.
Seeing this reminds me that they’re just two people who fell in love and have built a life together. Literally for better or for worst. I hope it’s a happy birthday day and many, many more for Harry.
OMG. 😂❤️☺️🙏🏻 as a fellow Virgo happy birthday to Harry!
A very happy birthday to you 🥳🥳🥳
I have a soft spot for virgos cause it’s my ascendant
Really cute photos, as always.
Happy birthday to Harry. Hope he has a great day!
The steering wheel is on the right side of the vehicle.
Lovely photos. I hope Harry has a wonderful day.
Happy Birthday, Harry!
Have a wonderful birthday harry
Adirondack chairs and what look like dogwood trees by the lake … Doesn’t narrow it down much, but probably not California or the Isle of Gloom. They’re living a whole life we don’t see and look like that rare bird, a happy family. Harry deserves that.
At this point, I hope that no one can ID things because there’s already RR saying they know what school and where the Sussex’s are based on her last IG reel. These people are insane.
Happy Birthday, Prince Harry! 🎂🥂
I just realized Harry is a Virgo. That explains so much.
Please elaborate… As a Virgo rising I’m curious. I did read that his North-node is in his 4th house, which apparently means that his destiny will always nudge him towards his “home”/ family origin. I thought that was interesting considering everything
Have a terrific birthday, Harry! And many more. 💐🍾🥂🎂
The only thing I’m going to talk about is the song you used as the background music for that video. Wow, that’s a pretty specific declaration of love. And I like it
Meghan bright and early for her man’s birthday post. I remember when some claimed she would stop posting on IG when she was quiet for a few weeks probably just settling in. Happy birthday Harry!
Meghan and Harry are a very sweet couple. They’re too good for England.