Dakota and Elle Fanning were adorable together at the 2026 Emmys



People are sleeping on the Apple TV+ show Margo’s Got Money Troubles, about a single mom, played by Elle Fanning, who joins Only Fans to make ends meet. Margo’s Got Money Troubles was nominated in a few categories last night but took home none. It did get three Emmys in non-televised categories for makeup, costuming and hair. Sisters Dakota and Ella Fanning were both nominated for their separate shows. Dakota was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for All Her Fault, which went to Linda Cardellini for DTF St. Louis in the ceremony which aired last weekend. Elle was nominated for Best Actress for Margo, which went to Jean Smart for Hacks.

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Dakota and Elle walked the carpet together. Elle’s gown, a slinky green Ralph Lauren, was one of my favorites of the night. I love this! She would look amazing at the Met Gala in this gown, it’s so elegant, high class and versatile.

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Dakota was in black and white Carolina Herrera. She is so cute! I loved her in All Her Fault and highly recommend that series too.

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In their red carpet interview E! correspondent Justin Sylvester brought out a large photo of Dakota and Elle partying in Miami together. They laughed so hard and signed it for him!

Michelle Pfeiffer is also in Margo’s Got Money Troubles, she plays Elle’s character’s mom. She’s married to showrunner David E. Kelley, but it doesn’t seem like nepo casting because it’s hard to imagine anyone else in that role. Michelle was in Saint Laurent. She was nominated for Supporting Actress, which went to Kate O’Flynn.

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Jessica Williams was also nominated in the Supporting Actress category. She wore a lavender Honor gown with a corset top and a skirt with ruffled tiers. Maybe this would work if the top or the skirt was plainer. There are cool elements to this but together it’s too much. Her styling is pretty.

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Pregnant Kaley Cuoco wore Ely Ely. This looks like Prada with the boob darts and I mean that in a bad way, but she gets a pregnancy pass! Kaley’s partner, Tom Pelphrey, won best supporting actor for Task. I am a huge fan of his after seeing him play vastly different characters in Task and Love & Death. Tom’s acceptance speech was so heartfelt and he absolutely gushed over Kaley. You love to see it!

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